Loyal Solutions announces multiyear contract with NAF, The Norwegian Auto Association

Welcome to NAF, The Norwegian Auto Association

We are proud to announce that NAF and Loyal Solutions have entered a multiyear agreement, where Loyal Solutions will provide its market leading card-linking technology, enabling NAF to take the popular NAF medlemsfordele program to the next level.

Our solution for Auto Associations and Auto Clubs has proven itself over several years with FDM, The Danish Auto Association. We look forward to bringing our technology and solution to Norway shortly and hopefully to other countries in the near future.

I feel really proud of our team, one week contracting with leading global airlines, the next with a leading auto club. This is, in my view, a testament to the adaptability of Loyal Solutions market leading technology and the innovative programs and concepts it can enable. States Peter Kisbye, Founder and CEO of Loyal Solutions.

For further information, please contact

Peter Kisbye,CEO

+45 21 28 69 60

pki@loyalsolutions.eu

