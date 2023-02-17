Annons

OMXSPI

-0,48%

S&P 500

-1,38%

FTSE 100

-0,18%

DAX 30

-0,73%

NIKKEI

-0,66%

DOW JONES

-1,26%

Ponsse's 19,000th forest machine completed at Vieremä factory

On 17 February, the 19,000th PONSSE forest machine was handed over to Scottish long-term customer Elliot Henderson Ltd, with the Royal Burgh of Annan Pipe Band playing in the background. The PONSSE Scorpion Giant harvester with H8 harvester head will work at logging sites in the Scottish Borders and Scottish Lowlands.

Ponsse Oyj

 “Thank you to the Elliot Henderson group and the Royal Burgh of Annan Pipe Band for coming to Vieremä to celebrate the 19,000th machine milestone with us. I understand this is the first time a pipe band has played at Vieremä village, which makes this day even more special for all of us, as this is Ponsse UK’s first milestone machine. This is a day that we will remember for years to come,” says Gary Glendinning, Managing Director Ponsse UK.  

Elliot Henderson Ltd

Elliot Henderson Ltd is based in Selkirk in Scotland. The company started more than 35 years ago, planting trees with a small squad of men. Over the years, the business has grown and diversified into forestry, construction, and scaffolding. Today, Elliot Henderson Ltd comprises more than 40 forest machines which can undertake clear fell, thinning, steep ground harvesting operations, ground preparation or the construction of forest roads. Elliot Henderson Ltd also has the capability for site brash clearance, stump removal and servicing the biomass industry. The company is also a founding member of the Forest Industry Safety Accord and is a member of the Forestry Contractors Association.

With Elliot Henderson Ltd being a long-standing customer for well over 20 years, it’s a fitting tribute to the relationship between the customer and manufacturer that the landmark 19,000th machine is joining the fleet.

“Elliot Henderson Ltd has always been at the forefront of new machine releases over the years, which in turn keeps the harvesting fleet productive and at the vanguard of innovation. We are excited to be adding this Scorpion Giant to the fleet. This machine will go straight to work in the windblow resulting from Storm Arwen and we feel the extra power and H8 head will benefit us in this application. We look forward to seeing what it can do! We are currently running PONSSE Scorpion, Ergo, three Elephants and one Buffalo.” says Neil Purves, Director of Harvesting for Elliot Henderson Group.

Ponsse UK 

Ponsse UK was established in 1996, and since 2017, the company has operated at Annan, Scotland. The first PONSSE forest machine was already delivered to the country in 1994, and the fleet now comprises nearly 400 Ponsse machines. The Annan service centre is a workplace for about 30 Ponsse professionals.

PHOTOS: https://kiukkonen.kuvat.fi/kuvat/Private/ponsse170223/  ( password: media24Be) 

For more information, please contact

Marko Mattila, Chief Sales, Service & Marketing Officer, Ponsse Plc, tel.+358 400 596 297, marko.mattila@ponsse.com

Gary Glendinning, Managing Director, Ponsse UK and Ponsse Machines Ireland Ltd. tel. +44 7753 720906, gary.glendinning@ponsse.com

PONSSE Scorpion Giant harvester 

The PONSSE Scorpion Giant is a versatile harvester for demanding conditions. Scorpion Giant can be equipped with either the H8 harvester head or with any of Ponsse’s smaller harvester heads. Scorpion Giant features many solutions familiar from the Scorpion product range, which has been developed even further, including an increased tractive force and an even more powerful C50+ crane. The cabin offers excellent visibility to the logging site, and the machine includes advanced active levelling and suspension systems. PONSSE Scorpion Giant is equipped with a one-piece windscreen that extends to the roof of the cabin. As a result, visibility from the cabin is even better, and working is safe in all conditions. The cabin is like a practical and quiet office with a view, developed to support the operator’s comfort and wellbeing.

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Innehåll från Mine StorageAnnons

Förvandlar nedlagda gruvor till cirkulära energitillgångar

Mine Storage har bland annat fått stöd från Strategiska innovationsprogrammet Swedish Mining Innovation, en gemensam satsning av Vinnova, Formas och Energimyndigheten för sin satsning på den nya energilagringsmetoden.
Mine Storage har bland annat fått stöd från Strategiska innovationsprogrammet Swedish Mining Innovation, en gemensam satsning av Vinnova, Formas och Energimyndigheten för sin satsning på den nya energilagringsmetoden.

Om vi ska ha en fungerande energiförsörjning i framtiden krävs möjligheter att lagra energi. Mine Storage utvecklar storskaliga energilager med hjälp av pumpkraft i nedlagda gruvor. En cirkulär lösning som möjliggör en grön omställning av elproduktionen.

– För att klara av morgondagens energibehov, som kommer att kräva en mycket större andel förnybar elproduktion från vind och sol måste vi ha storskaliga energilager, säger Thomas Johansson, medgrundare och vd för Mine Storage. 

Minimal miljöpåverkan

Nästan en tredjedel av världens koldioxidutsläpp kommer från fossilbaserad elproduktion så behovet av att bygga ut förnybar elproduktion och i förlängningen energilagring är stort. Både med och utan kärnkraft kommer det krävas en massiv utbyggnad av vind- och solel, och det snabbt.

Mine Storages lösning är både hållbar och cirkulär. Genom att använda sig av uttjänta gruvor blir miljöpåverkan minimal och vattnet flyttas mellan gruvan och marknivå i ett slutet system som inte genererar några utsläpp. 

– Det är i grunden väldigt enkelt, vi använder oss av vatten och gravitation. När det finns en överkapacitet på elproduktion pumpar vi upp vattnet till en högre nivå och när vi vill frigöra energi släpper vi ner vattnet igen. Fördelen är att vi kan använda redan befintlig teknik som används i vattenkraftverk och behöver inte utveckla själva tekniken, förklarar Thomas Johansson.

Från belastning till tillgång

Än så länge har bolaget inte något kraftverk i drift men de har en pipeline på över 1000 MWh. Mine Storage planerar att färdigställa den första svenska mine storage-anläggningen 2026 och har ett samarbete med gruvbolaget som har rättigheterna till Grängesbergsgruvan. 

– Gruvbolagen har ansvar för gruvorna även efter brytningen det här är en möjlighet för dem att förvandla sina gruvor till cirkulära tillgångar som kan bidra till en hållbar energiomställning. Vi kan hjälpa till att nå högt ställda klimatmål samtidigt som svenska energiföretag kan sälja energi på export, förklarar Thomas Johansson.

Färskvara som kan lagras

Genom att lagra energi gör man det möjligt för till exempel vindkraftverk att maximera sin produktion utan att behöva ta hänsyn till om energin behövs just nu.

– El är den ultimata färskvaran. I skolan får man lära sig att det inte går att lagra el, men med mine storages kan man det. Vi är mitt i ett paradigmskifte, låt alla källor där råvaran är gratis, som vind, vatten och sol producera så mycket energi det bara är möjligt, så löser vi lagringen, säger Thomas Johansson.

I Sverige räknar man med att det finns ett samhällsbehov av ett tiotal mine storages i Sverige för att möjliggöra den gröna omställningen med bibehåller stabilitet i energisystemet.

Om Mine Storage: 

Mine Storage är ett energilagringsföretag som projekterar äger och driver energilagring i nedlagda gruvor. Bolaget är grundat av experter med en stark meritlista inom energisektorn som vill bidra till en hållbar framtid med fossilfri energiproduktion genom att utveckla miljövänliga energilagringsanläggningar i övergivna underjordiska gruvor.

Läs mer på minestorage.com

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Mine Storage och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

spara
1090kr
Prenumerera