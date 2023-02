Ponsse's 19,000th forest machine completed at Vieremä factory

“Thank you to the Elliot Henderson group and the Royal Burgh of Annan Pipe Band for coming to Vieremä to celebrate the 19,000th machine milestone with us. I understand this is the first time a pipe band has played at Vieremä village, which makes this day even more special for all of us, as this is Ponsse UK’s first milestone machine. This is a day that we will remember for years to come,” says Gary Glendinning, Managing Director Ponsse UK.

Elliot Henderson Ltd is based in Selkirk in Scotland. The company started more than 35 years ago, planting trees with a small squad of men. Over the years, the business has grown and diversified into forestry, construction, and scaffolding. Today, Elliot Henderson Ltd comprises more than 40 forest machines which can undertake clear fell, thinning, steep ground harvesting operations, ground preparation or the construction of forest roads. Elliot Henderson Ltd also has the capability for site brash clearance, stump removal and servicing the biomass industry. The company is also a founding member of the Forest Industry Safety Accord and is a member of the Forestry Contractors Association.

With Elliot Henderson Ltd being a long-standing customer for well over 20 years, it’s a fitting tribute to the relationship between the customer and manufacturer that the landmark 19,000th machine is joining the fleet.

“Elliot Henderson Ltd has always been at the forefront of new machine releases over the years, which in turn keeps the harvesting fleet productive and at the vanguard of innovation. We are excited to be adding this Scorpion Giant to the fleet. This machine will go straight to work in the windblow resulting from Storm Arwen and we feel the extra power and H8 head will benefit us in this application. We look forward to seeing what it can do! We are currently running PONSSE Scorpion, Ergo, three Elephants and one Buffalo.” says Neil Purves, Director of Harvesting for Elliot Henderson Group.

Ponsse UK was established in 1996, and since 2017, the company has operated at Annan, Scotland. The first PONSSE forest machine was already delivered to the country in 1994, and the fleet now comprises nearly 400 Ponsse machines. The Annan service centre is a workplace for about 30 Ponsse professionals.

Marko Mattila, Chief Sales, Service & Marketing Officer, Ponsse Plc, tel.+358 400 596 297, marko.mattila@ponsse.com

Gary Glendinning, Managing Director, Ponsse UK and Ponsse Machines Ireland Ltd. tel. +44 7753 720906, gary.glendinning@ponsse.com

The PONSSE Scorpion Giant is a versatile harvester for demanding conditions. Scorpion Giant can be equipped with either the H8 harvester head or with any of Ponsse’s smaller harvester heads. Scorpion Giant features many solutions familiar from the Scorpion product range, which has been developed even further, including an increased tractive force and an even more powerful C50+ crane. The cabin offers excellent visibility to the logging site, and the machine includes advanced active levelling and suspension systems. PONSSE Scorpion Giant is equipped with a one-piece windscreen that extends to the roof of the cabin. As a result, visibility from the cabin is even better, and working is safe in all conditions. The cabin is like a practical and quiet office with a view, developed to support the operator’s comfort and wellbeing.

