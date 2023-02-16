Loyal Solutions signs multi-year contract with Emirates

Dubai/Copenhagen February 16. 2023

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty program of Emirates, today signed a multiyear contract with Loyal Solutions, to power the next generation of the successful Skywards program.

" We are very proud to add Emirates Skywards to the growing list of world leading brands using our technology, concepts, and know-how to take their loyalty programs to the next level. Having so many global brands trust Loyal Solutions as their partner is very encouraging for us and a testament to our market leading card-linked technology and our state-of-the-art SaaS platform, LoyalTfacts.

In our business, people always focus on the technology, but in my view its all about the people and the team creating the new concepts and building and operating the enabling technology. Being able to sign contracts with global brands such as Emirates is a testament to the work and dedication of the entire Loyal Solutions team in Copenhagen and in Johannesburg. A big thank you to everyone! ” States Peter Kisbye, CEO and Founder of Loyal Solutions

This press release constitutes inside information that Loyal Solutions A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.





