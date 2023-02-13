BNP Paribas named ‘Bank of the Year’ and ‘Bank for Sustainability’ by IFR

The IFR editors focused on the bank’s commitment to clients particularly throughout the pandemic and recent geopolitical events, as well as on the strength of its integrated business model, consistent approach to sustainability and cross-team collaboration on ESG innovations.

In addition to receiving the awards for Bank of the Year and Bank for Sustainability, BNP Paribas was also named Asia Pacific ESG Financing House of the Year, EMEA Loan House of the Year, EMEA Structured Equity House, Equity Derivatives House of the Year, Euro Bond House of the Year, and SSAR Bond House of the Year.

Eirik Winter, CEO BNP Paribas Group Nordic region comments:

“We are pleased to have been selected as Bank of the Year and Bank for Sustainability by IFR. This is yet another testament to show that we are doing the right things for our clients. Our long-term approach combined with the investment in people is clearly bearing fruit.”

The award Bank for Sustainability is testament to BNP Paribas’ decade long commitment to ESG finance and sustainable banking. Today BNP Paribas’ outstanding loans for low-carbon energy production are close to 20% higher than those for fossil fuel production. IFR explained “for a coherent and consistent top-down approach to ESG that has taken a decade to refine, setting targets that exceed industry standards and a pioneering approach to biodiversity and social issues, BNP Paribas is IFR’s Bank for Sustainability.”

Reference: Bank of the Year: BNP Paribas | IFR (ifre.com)

Jennie Casselborg

Head of Communications & Company Engagement - Nordic region

BNP Paribas

jennie.casselborg@bnpparibas.com







