Smartoptics Group AS (SMOP): Invitation to presentation of results for the fourth quarter 2022

Oslo, Norway – 10 February 2023 - Smartoptics Group AS will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday the 17th of February 2023, at 06:00 CET.

Smartoptics

Investors, analysts and media are welcome to join a presentation on the same day at 10:00 CET at Hotel Continental in Oslo. The presentation will be held by CEO Magnus Grenfeldt and CFO Mikael Haag and will also be available via a live webcast. Webcast viewers may submit written questions during and after the presentation.

Date: Friday the 17th of February 2023
Time: 10:00 CET
Venue: Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, Oslo
Language: English
Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230217_6/  



The report and presentation will be made available at www.smartoptics.com and www.newsweb.no. A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Grenfeldt
CEO Smartoptics
+46 73-366 88 77
E-mail: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com  



About Smartoptics:

Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. The Company’s customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. Smartoptics has an open networking approach in everything it does, which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize costs. The solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications. Smartoptics is a Scandinavian company founded in 2006. We partner with leading technology and network solution providers such as Brocade, Cisco and Dell and have a global reach through more than 100 business partners.

For more information, please visit https://www.smartoptics.com

