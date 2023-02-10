Smartoptics Group AS (SMOP): Invitation to presentation of results for the fourth quarter 2022

Investors, analysts and media are welcome to join a presentation on the same day at 10:00 CET at Hotel Continental in Oslo. The presentation will be held by CEO Magnus Grenfeldt and CFO Mikael Haag and will also be available via a live webcast. Webcast viewers may submit written questions during and after the presentation.

Date: Friday the 17th of February 2023

Time: 10:00 CET

Venue: Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, Oslo

Language: English

Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230217_6/









The report and presentation will be made available at www.smartoptics.com and www.newsweb.no. A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Grenfeldt

CEO Smartoptics

+46 73-366 88 77

E-mail: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com









About Smartoptics:

Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. The Company’s customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. Smartoptics has an open networking approach in everything it does, which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize costs. The solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications. Smartoptics is a Scandinavian company founded in 2006. We partner with leading technology and network solution providers such as Brocade, Cisco and Dell and have a global reach through more than 100 business partners.

For more information, please visit https://www.smartoptics.com

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

230210 Invitation to Q4 results Smartoptics





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



