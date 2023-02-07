Annons

OMXSPI

+0,06%

S&P 500

-0,61%

FTSE 100

+0,49%

DAX 30

-0,08%

NIKKEI

-0,03%

DOW JONES

-0,10%

YouFibre streamlines 400G network upgrade with Smartoptics

Oslo, Norway – February 7, 2023 – Smartoptics, a leading provider of optical networking solutions, today announced that UK-wide full fibre broadband provider YouFibre has selected a Smartoptics solution for streamlining its 400G network upgrade. Optics are plugged directly into YouFibre’s existing routers for a simple and cost-efficient solution.

Smartoptics

YouFibre is a national FTTH broadband provider serving the UK market, delivering fast and affordable full fibre broadband to UK homes and offices. Rapid increases in customer uptake in the northeast region of England prompted YouFibre to upgrade its network capacity in that region from 100G to 400G. After comparing multiple solutions, Smartoptics passive muxes paired with DCP-F amplifiers and 400G optics were chosen. The new network elements are plugged directly into YouFibre’s existing routers.

“Smartoptics helped us realise that we could simply merge the optical and router layer by plugging optics directly into the routers we already had and making use of the available QSFP-DD ports. This was far more cost-efficient and easier to deploy than the traditional WDM equipment we were considering. We appreciated this strategic buying advice and Smartoptics’ on-site support for fast and smooth deployment. This solution is easily scalable, preparing us to meet further bandwidth surges in other parts of our network, which is crucial for supporting our continued rapid growth across the UK,” says Sam Defriez, Director of Networks, YouFibre.

The latest Smartoptics muxes, amplifiers and transceivers are fully 400ZR-compliant allowing for flexible deployments.

“We are well known for openness and flexibility. This opens up more possibilities for leveraging the latest technology. UX is also a core part of our product design philosophy to ensure our products are easy to use, manage and scale. We see YouFibre’s deployment as an excellent example of how plugging optics directly into routers is a flexible and cost-efficient option. IP-over-DWDM is becoming increasingly popular and we see great growth potential in this area,” says Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO Smartoptics.

For more information please contact:
Magnus Grenfeldt
CEO
Smartoptics
+46 73-366 88 77
E-mail: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com 




About Smartoptics
Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. Our customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. We have an open networking approach in everything we do which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize costs. Our solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications. Smartoptics is a Scandinavian company founded in 2006. We partner with leading technology and network solution providers such as Brocade, Cisco and Dell and have a global reach through more than 100 business partners.

For additional information about Smartoptics, please visit https://www.smartoptics.com/

About YouFibre
Founded in 2019, YouFibre is on a mission to bring ultrafast internet to its customers. Guided by the principles of flawless customer support, fair contracts, and affordable pricing, YouFibre brings full fibre broadband to UK homes and offices, creating the best internet experience possible.

For additional information about YouFibre, please visit https://www.youfibre.com//

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
YouFibre Smartoptics PR

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Innehåll från FolksamAnnons

Tryggare alternativ i stökiga börstider – ”Finns goda investeringsmöjligheter även i en kris”

2022 var ett svajigt börsår. Den som är orolig över sitt pensionssparande kan börja det nya året med att gå igenom några av de lite mer trygga alternativ som finns för att se vad som passar bäst.

– Det är lätt att bara se till här och nu. Men du kan förbereda dig redan nu inför nästa gång det blir stökigt på börsen, säger Folksams rådgivningschef Fredrik Nyberg.

Få hjälp av en erfaren privatrådgivare i ett digitalt möte – läs mer här. 

– I oroliga börstider är det många som ringer sina pensionsrådgivare. Ofta hinner vi knappt lägga ned telefonen och äta lunch. Det är inte konstigt att man blir orolig, utan det är en helt normal reaktion, säger Fredrik Nyberg.

Hans tips är att försöka göra en ekonomisk plan med sin rådgivare, inte fatta några överilade beslut och att vid behov ha en löpande dialog.

– Ett annat tips är att välja placeringar och sparande som per automatik balanserar risken. Om du inte gillar minustecken är traditionell förvaltning eller en defensiv portfölj bra. Du får mindre när börsen går upp, men behåller mer när den går ned.

Folksam är ett av en knapp handfull kundägda bolag som erbjuder en traditionell förvaltning med en lång och framgångsrik historik. Traditionell förvaltning kan vara en tacksam sparform när börsen svajar och ekonomin viker nedåt.

– Med vår rådgivning situationsanpassar vi lösningarna kundens önskemål och behov, men även utifrån hållbarhetsaspekter. Vi förhåller oss och tar hänsyn till hur långt man har kvar till sitt mål, hur mycket pengar man redan har eller sparar per månad. Sedan är vår uppgift att välja rätt förvaltning som passar kundens unika behov.

Hur hjälper traditionell förvaltning i skakiga tider?

– Vill man minska tajmingskänsligheten är traditionell förvaltning ett bra sätt då den syftar till en stabil löpande avkastning. Det uppnår vi genom att arbeta med en mix av i huvudsak tre ingredienser. Den första är aktier. Den andra är fastigheter som vi själva äger. Den tredje är räntor och obligationer.

– Det här mildrar och jämnar ut svängningar.

Fredrik Nyberg understryker vikten av att sprida sina risker genom att använda sig av olika tillgångsslag i sitt sparande.

– Själv sparar jag både genom fonder och genom traditionell förvaltning. Det ger en bra balansering av min risk. Den eviga frågan om huruvida fonder eller traditionell förvaltning är bäst beror på livssituationen. Istället för att spela ut dem mot varandra kan man låta dem komplettera varandra.

Inget vet när börskriser ska slå till – eller hur långa de blir. Men med en plan, ett medvetet risktagande och löpande kontakt med sina rådgivare ger man sig själv bättre förutsättningar för goda resultat, menar Fredrik Nyberg.

– Det är lätt att bara se till här och nu. Men du kan förbereda dig redan nu inför nästa gång det blir svajigt på börsen. Pensionssparande och förvaltning av pengar är långsiktigt och det är svårt att tajma rätt. Om man sparar på månadsbasis kommer att man att investera både när börsen står högt och när den står lågt. Det kan vara mindre kul, men är effektivt över tid.

Man ska heller inte glömma att det finns goda investeringsmöjligheter även i en kris, påminner Folksams rådgivningschef.

– Om börsen har gått ned, kommer du in på marknaden till lägre priser än tidigare.

Boka placeringsterapi – personlig rådgivning för dig och ditt kapital

Mer från Folksam

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Folksam och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

spara
1090kr
Prenumerera