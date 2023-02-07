YouFibre streamlines 400G network upgrade with Smartoptics

YouFibre is a national FTTH broadband provider serving the UK market, delivering fast and affordable full fibre broadband to UK homes and offices. Rapid increases in customer uptake in the northeast region of England prompted YouFibre to upgrade its network capacity in that region from 100G to 400G. After comparing multiple solutions, Smartoptics passive muxes paired with DCP-F amplifiers and 400G optics were chosen. The new network elements are plugged directly into YouFibre’s existing routers.

“Smartoptics helped us realise that we could simply merge the optical and router layer by plugging optics directly into the routers we already had and making use of the available QSFP-DD ports. This was far more cost-efficient and easier to deploy than the traditional WDM equipment we were considering. We appreciated this strategic buying advice and Smartoptics’ on-site support for fast and smooth deployment. This solution is easily scalable, preparing us to meet further bandwidth surges in other parts of our network, which is crucial for supporting our continued rapid growth across the UK,” says Sam Defriez, Director of Networks, YouFibre.

The latest Smartoptics muxes, amplifiers and transceivers are fully 400ZR-compliant allowing for flexible deployments.

“We are well known for openness and flexibility. This opens up more possibilities for leveraging the latest technology. UX is also a core part of our product design philosophy to ensure our products are easy to use, manage and scale. We see YouFibre’s deployment as an excellent example of how plugging optics directly into routers is a flexible and cost-efficient option. IP-over-DWDM is becoming increasingly popular and we see great growth potential in this area,” says Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO Smartoptics.

About Smartoptics

Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. Our customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. We have an open networking approach in everything we do which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize costs. Our solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications. Smartoptics is a Scandinavian company founded in 2006. We partner with leading technology and network solution providers such as Brocade, Cisco and Dell and have a global reach through more than 100 business partners.



For additional information about Smartoptics, please visit https://www.smartoptics.com/

About YouFibre

Founded in 2019, YouFibre is on a mission to bring ultrafast internet to its customers. Guided by the principles of flawless customer support, fair contracts, and affordable pricing, YouFibre brings full fibre broadband to UK homes and offices, creating the best internet experience possible.

For additional information about YouFibre, please visit https://www.youfibre.com//

