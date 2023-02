Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) Year-end report 1 January – 31 December 2022

The Year-end report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Tuesday 14 February.

TELEPHONE CONFERENCE

The Year-end report will be presented on Tuesday, 14 February at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To access the audio conference call, please visit this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdf3d5a14a76147e3b69e2114d4e462a3

This link allows participants to register to obtain their personal audio conference call details.

To follow the webcast, please visit this link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=60CE09AD-5991-4FA5-8ABC-FB58EC32FEDA



This link gives participants access to the live event.

Additional information is provided by:

Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com





Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name “DUNI”. ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. Dunigroup.com.

