Gaming Innovation Group confirms Switzerland market entry

Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has today completed its deal with an established land-based and digital casino operator in Switzerland for the provision of its award-winning player account management platform (PAM), following a Head of Terms agreement announced on 10 January, 2023. 

The deal carries extra significance as confirmation of GiG’s first entry into the burgeoning Swiss igaming marketplace. GiG’s arrival extends its growing footprint within Europe, as part of a wider commitment to localised specialisation in complex regulated markets, worldwide, 

GiG’s innovative and proprietary Platform is well positioned to complement the rapid growth aspirations of operators in Switzerland, with the local market anticipated to increase almost €100m this year, to over €440m GGR by 2024, according to information supplied by H2 Gambling Data. 

The full agreement has been signed for an initial period of five years with the opportunity to be further renewed, and is projected to go-live in Q1 2024. 

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG said: “Given the expanding scope of opportunity for operators in the region, we’re delighted to be entering the Swiss market in partnership with an established land-based brand. Our considerable experience at delivering robust and innovative solutions to retail organisations in highly complex regulated business, continues to help our reputation as a provider of choice.”

For further information, please contact:
Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025
 

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry-leading platform and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.  GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com 

