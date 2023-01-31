Annons

OMXSPI

-0,65%

S&P 500

-1,30%

FTSE 100

-0,78%

DAX 30

-0,50%

NIKKEI

-0,39%

DOW JONES

-0,77%

Gaming Innovation Group completes acquisition of AskGamblers

Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (“GiG”) signed an agreement to acquire the casino affiliate websites Askgamblers.com, Johnslots.com, Newcasinos.com and several smaller domains from Catena Media Plc., ref. announcement from GiG on 15 December 2022. GiG has today completed the acquisition and will consolidate these assets as from today.  

GiG Media is eagerly anticipating the operational and commercial opportunities of the well regarded affiliate website AskGamblers, now that the transaction has closed. Management is focused on elevating the performance of this asset and has a clear strategy in place to implement GiG Media’s innovative technical SEO and marketing technology, along with Askgamblers' extensive knowledge. GiG aims to drive substantial growth and maximize profitability through renewed focus on the Askgamblers domain, with the goal of increasing revenue and EBITDA in the near future. 

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG said: “We are thrilled to add another top casino affiliate site to our portfolio, and believe it holds immense growth potential. The acquisition also broadens our geographical footprint and increases revenue diversity both geographically and client wise, reducing the overall operational risk."

The transaction is carried out through a share purchase by Innovation Labs Limited (GiG Subsidiary) of the totality of the issued shares of Catena Publishing Limited and Catena Media doo Beograd. The consideration (on a cash free and debt free basis) is €45,000,000, of which €20,000,000 is paid today with the remaining balance to be paid in two installments on 31 January 2024 (€10 million) and 31 January 2025 (€15 million).

For further information, please contact:
Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025


About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.  GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com
 


Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Innehåll från TCO CertifiedAnnons

Rekordstort intresse för mer hållbara IT-produkter

Intresset för mer hållbara IT-produkter har ökat enormt under det senaste året. Allt fler varumärken vill erbjuda hållbarhetscertifierade produkter enligt kraven i TCO Certified, och allt fler organisationer efterfrågar mer hållbara datorer och smartphones.

TCO Certified är den världsledande hållbarhetscertifieringen för IT-produkter, som omfattar 12 olika produktkategorier. Tusentals IT-produkter från kända varumärken är redan certifierade, och under förra året certifierades fler produkter än tidigare år. Detta trots att de omfattade kraven i TCO Certified skärptes nyligen, vilket görs vart tredje år. I Product Finder finns nu cirka 4 000 certifierade produktmodeller.

– Det är fantastiskt att se att fler varumärken vill ta ansvar och följer med oss på resan mot att alla IT-produkter ska ha en hållbar livscykel. Med större utbud av certifierade produkter blir det enklare för organisationer att göra hållbara inköp, vilket vi också märker att allt fler vill göra, säger Sören Enholm, vd på TCO Development, organisationen bakom TCO Certified.

Att hantera hållbarhetsrisker vid IT-inköp är en utmaning för många organisationer, samtidigt är fler medvetna om de vinster som hållbara och cirkulära IT-upphandlingar kan ge. 

– Att använda TCO Certified som ett verktyg i upphandlingsprocessen underlättar att ställa relevanta hållbarhetskrav som täcker både miljömässiga och sociala aspekter. Oberoende verifiering av att kraven uppfylls ingår även. Nyligen har vi tagit fram en steg-för-steg-guide som ger översikt och erbjuder praktiska tips för att lyckas, säger Sören Enholm.

– När organisationer i allt högre utsträckning efterfrågar mer hållbara IT-produkter driver det på engagemanget hos varumärkena och utbudet ökar. En produktkategori som nyligen fått ett ökat intresse är smartphones, vilket är glädjande då den har stor potential ur ett hållbarhetsperspektiv. Bara att använda din smartphone ett år längre ger betydande vinster, avslutar Sören Enholm.

 

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med TCO Certified och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

spara
1090kr
Prenumerera