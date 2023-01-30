Nitro Games announces Autogun Heroes

Nitro Games Oyj has today announced a new mobile game: Autogun Heroes. Take back the control of an alien-infested world in this next-gen, non-stop 3D action platformer with overloaded guns, a team of heroes and blast those aliens into another dimension! Visually stunning, immersive gameplay makes you feel like you are actually inside the game fighting against the nasty villains. Rampage through levels and unlock new worlds. Collect new, powerful heroes in your team and select the best hero for the occasion! Discover new, more powerful weapons and gear. Get faster, nastier and more dodgier with different perks!

The game is currently in soft launch in selected countries in the Google Play store. The purpose of the soft launch is to measure and optimize the game experience with a limited scale audience. During this period, the team prepares the game to be introduced to larger audiences.

The game is also available in closed beta testing for users who sign up in pre-registration on the game website: www.autogunheroes.net

”We’re excited to announce Autogun Heroes. After testing several different games in our MVP-process last year, we feel really good about this one and are happy to start the public tests now in soft launch.” says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder, Nitro Games.

Nitro Games acts as the developer and publisher of the game. Nitro Games originally acquired the game from Danish developer Doomsday ApS as communicated earlier on 6 September 2022. The game team consist of members from both Nitro Games and Doomsday.

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

