Capitainer announces collaboration with AstraZeneca

The collaboration aims to develop protocols for biomarkers relevant to AstraZeneca’s clinical drug programs based on Capitainer’s novel self-sampling product delivering cell-free blood. This allows for new patient-centric sampling solutions to be implemented.

Implementing remote quantitative microsampling methods provides an opportunity to transform the way clinical research is conducted in the pharmaceutical industry and has many benefits, according to Tasso Miliotis, Associate Principal Scientist at AstraZeneca.

“Conventional clinical trials require patients to visit the clinical site. Remote microsampling in patients’ homes will reduce the patient burden and permit the inclusion of underserved populations to improve patient diversity. Home sampling will also enable more frequent data collection that will improve drug development decisions,” says Tasso Miliotis, Associate Principal Scientist at AstraZeneca.

Capitainer is the first company to present a quantitative self-sampling product that automatically separates cells from whole blood from a finger stick. The sampling card, Capitainer®CF (CellFree), automatically meters an exact volume of cell-free free blood and transfers it to a paper disc, where it dries. Transportation back to the laboratory can be performed at ambient temperature.

“Capitainer®CF allows for remote sampling of analytes that require plasma/serum-like fluids. Our new technology is now fully developed, and production is initiated. We are happy to have AstraZeneca as one of our first partners to set up methods for our new product that will soon be announced to the market,” says Anna Ohlander, R&D Manager at Capitainer.

For more information, please contact:

Christopher Aulin, CEO

+46 (0)708 977577

aulin@capitainer.se





