Investor Update: The first shipment of Stenocare medical cannabis oil products has arrived in Norway and the products are ready for patients.

Waiting time is over: STENOCARE and Apotek 1 have now completed the import of the new medical cannabis oil products into Norway. The three products are: 1) THC Drops 30 mg/mL, 2) CBD Drops 20 mg/mL and 3) Balanced 15 mg/mL THC + 24 mg/mL CBD Drops. The patient’s dosing is delivered via an oral syringe. The new products are available via pharmacies and require a prescription from a doctor or medical specialists.

Stenocare CEO Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg comments:

”This is an important milestone towards our ambition to become a leading European brand within medical cannabis. For Norway we are working with Apotek 1, that has a strong network of pharmacies and nationwide coverage – and we look forward to following how this new product category is received by doctors and patients”.

Stenocare is the first and so far, only supplier of oil based medical cannabis products in Norway with a portfolio of three full spectrum medical cannabis oil products from the GMP certified Canadian supplier, AgMEDICA Bioscience. Apotek 1 will manage logistics and distribution in Norway and thereby ensure the availability of products for patients even in very remote parts of Norway.

The Danish medical cannabis company has now expanded its business into five highly regulated and promising national markets alongside creating strong local partners and distribution. The Danish medical cannabis company aims to enter up to 10 countries before 2025.



For additional information regarding STENOCARE, please contact:

Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, CEO Phone: +45 31770060 E-mail: presse@stenocare.com





