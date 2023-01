Investor Update: Today, the new STENOCARE CBD medical cannabis oil product is available in Denmark. The first shipment has arrived, and sales of the product can begin.

Sales can begin: STENOCARE has completed the import of the new medical cannabis oil product into Denmark. The new product is a CBD oil containing 20 mg/mL with dosing delivered via an oral syringe. The new product is available via pharmacies and requires a prescription from a doctor.

Stenocare is the first and so far, only supplier of oil based medical cannabis products for the Danish Pilot Programme with a portfolio of two medical cannabis oil products (ie. THC30 oil and CBD20 oil) from the GMP certified Canadian supplier, AgMEDICA Bioscience.

Stenocare CEO Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg comments:

“We are starting the new year with an important milestone. We have delivered the first CBD oil product batch to the Danish market, and our sales can begin. It has been a year of hard work for our regulatory team to reach this important milestone and therefore our team can be extra proud with our delivery today.”



For additional information regarding STENOCARE, please contact:

Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, CEO Phone: +45 31770060 E-mail:

presse@stenocare.com



Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

2023-01-02 STENOCARE - new CBD medical cannabis oil product available in Denmark





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se