Annons

OMXSPI

-0,53%

S&P 500

-0,90%

FTSE 100

+0,04%

DAX 30

-0,32%

NIKKEI

-2,46%

DOW JONES

-0,49%

Gaming Innovation Group signs with LuckyBet

Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has today announced an agreement with a new casino partner, LuckyBet, for the provision of its market leading platform solution.

LuckyBet plans to operate their brand in a number of international and emerging markets with high growth potential, placing an emphasis on highly personalised gameplay and loyalty experiences. 

GiG’s advancement in platform technology has been specifically designed to meet the growing demands of operators looking to take advantage of the increase in global opportunities for iGaming. Through the combination of GiG’s proprietary platform and the LuckyBet brand, the partnership will focus on delivering an innovative player experience.

The agreement, which has been signed for an initial period of five years, includes GiG's market leading player account management (PAM), front-end, and content management system (CMS), represents a continuation of similar partnerships announced this year that fit within its strategy of powering exciting concepts in the online casino sector.

Ian Parke, CEO of LuckyBet said: “We have ambitious plans to become one of the foremost online casino brands across the emerging markets. This partnership with GiG will allow us to provide a superior gaming experience to a market that has seen continued growth over the last five years. We believe, via a myriad of unique customer journeys delivered through GiG technology, significant market share can be achieved. We look forward to the continued partnership with them for many years to come.

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, said: “The international emerging markets continue to be an important element within the global online casino sector, and the combination of our award winning technology with LuckyBet will be in an ideal position to grow within these markets. Our ability to offer a personalised user experience is designed to help drive engagement and brand loyalty, increasing lifetime value, so we’re really looking forward to seeing the full benefits that this new partnership offers.

For more information:
Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025 

 
About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry leading platform, sportbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers’.  GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com
 

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Innehåll från Yabie EnterpriseAnnons

”Backup-betallösning ett måste”

I takt med att stora organisationer allt oftare utsätts för ransomware, är det viktigt att skydda den digitala miljön. Ett sätt att göra sig mindre sårbar är att skaffa en backup-lösning, för att eliminera risken att stå utan betalningsmöjlighet.

Cyberattacker i form av gisslan-virus, så kallade ransomware, har blivit ett allt vanligare fenomen i vår digitala omvärld, speciellt för betalsystem i retail och dagligvarubranschen. För organisationer som omsätter stora summor pengar kan en sådan attack generera miljontals i förlorade intäkter per timme

– Bara under det senaste året har vi sett den här typen av attacker på Coop i Sverige, 7-Eleven i Danmark och Spar i Storbritannien. Alla företag och handlare behöver skydda sig och samtidigt se över hur man sprider risken att inte kunna ta betalt, säger Sven Hammar, försäljningschef på fintech-bolaget Yabie. 

Kom igång med en back-up-betallösning nu 

Undvik miljontals förlorade kronor

Oavsett om det är ransomware eller en annan faktor som skapar nedtid, som tekniskt krångel med internetslutning eller driftproblem, får företag utan en backup-betallösning snabbt problem. Det kan handla om svårigheter med kommunikation, kortinlösen eller själva point of sale-systemet (POS). 

– Vi har tagit fram en Emergency Point of Sale-lösning som en slags försäkring för företag. Med vårt mobila betalsystem har de alltid en extern betallösning som inte är beroende av de faktorer som en traditionell kassa är. Att tappa miljontals kronor eller skada varumärket är en risk ingen organisation ska behöva ta. Alla ledningsgrupper bör ställa sig frågan: Hur tar vi betalt om våra nuvarande POS och betalsystem går ned eller blir hackade? säger Sven Hammar.

Se alla fördelar med en mobil betallösning 

Även om Yabies ePOS (Emergency Point-of-Sale) är en mobil betallösning är tänkt att användas som en backup, går den även att använda som ett komplement vid andra tillfällen.

Kapa köer – skapa en modern och mobil kundresa

– Framtiden ligger i oberoende mobila betalningslösningar utan hårdvara. Genom att inte ha betalfunktionen kopplad till en stationär hårdvara med en mängd sladdar och tekniska tillbehör är företag friare i sitt säljande, säger Peter Tollgård, affärsområdeschef på Yabie.

Ett annat behov som Yabies ePOS kan uppfylla är nedkortade köer under populära shoppingtider, så kallad ”line-busting”.  

– Att ha många kunder är varje säljande organisations dröm, medan köande är kundernas mardröm. Har man då en flexibel-lösning att sätta in vid behov, kan man erbjuda konsumenten en bättre upplevelse och undvika att köp uteblir på grund av bristande tålamod, säger Peter Tollgård.

Läs mer om Yabie här 

Sammantaget är Yabie ePOS en mobil backup-betallösning som fungerar som ett förlängt skydd mot ransomware och teknikstrul men också  är det en smidig och skalbar lösning för alternativa säljytor, som säkerställer konkurrenskraft och relevans på marknaden.

– Man kan säga att det är som att köpa en försäkring som betalar sig själv genom alla eventuella förlorade intäkter den skyddar och säljmöjligheter den öppnar, avslutar Sven Hammar.

Om Yabie:

Yabie är ett av Sveriges snabbast växande fintechbolag som konsoliderar marknaden för kassasystem och betallösningar. Den molnbaserade allt-i-ett-produkten lockar allt från kvarterskrogen till IKEA. Sedan starten har bolaget tagit in drygt 500 msek i riskkapital.

 

Mer från Yabie Enterprise

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Yabie Enterprise och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

spara
1090kr
Prenumerera