Freeletics, the leading AI-powered fitness and lifestyle coaching provider chooses GWEN as a gamification partner.

Freeletics has a community with over 54 million users of all ages, making it one of the biggest workout apps in the world. With over 54 million users, 120 employees, and a gear and clothing line, Freeletics is one of the fastest-growing FitTech companies in the world offering hyper-personalized, AI-powered fitness and mindset coaching to build lasting habits and reach long-term health and fitness goals.

GWEN

For example, The Freeletics Coaching App guides people along their journey of holistic self-development and achievements, by offering digital personal coaching in  pocket-sized format, providing them with the perfect workout plan and educational, motivational audio courses.

"After exploring gamification over the past years, it's become clear to us the possibilities it presents, not only for our industry, fitness, but for all realms of life. For this reason I would recommend GWEN’s services. The team at GWEN really helped us structure our thinking, and really brought in the expertise we were missing." Says Sally Kühnlein , User Research Manager Freeletics.

Today's "always connected" culture demands that users be constantly engaged. This requires having a strong and effective relationship with your users. To increase user participation, game mechanics can be used to encourage desirable behaviors. By using carefully planned scenarios and product strategies, game mechanics can help to improve user loyalty, learning and understanding of a complex process, and accelerate change adoption. In addition, building lasting and valuable relationships with target audiences can be achieved through using game mechanics.

“By using GWEN enterprise solutions, Freeletics taps into our expertise on how to increase  user engagement and the amount of attention spent, making their users more invested in the  product and company. That boosts both growth and loyalty.” Says Carl Bjerkne, CEO GWEN.

GWEN is the new name of Insert Coin. The name change aligns the GWEN platform offering with Gwen's core business, which provides gamification SaaS platforms and AI driven actionable insights. 

Carl Bjerkne
CEO
Insert Coin / GWEN
+46 70-985 32 82
E-mail: carl@insertcoin.se



Peter Luts
CMO
Insert Coin / GWEN
+46 70-950 22 13
E-mail: peter@gwenplatform.com



Innehåll från Svensk FöretagsFörmedlingAnnons

Nya förväntningar gör förvärven mer komplexa

Digitalisering och fler krav på data, automatisering och hållbarhet gör företagstransaktioner alltmer komplexa. Peter Granborn, transaktionsrådgivare på Svensk FöretagsFörmedling, berättar om vikten av stöd och noggrannhet.

Peter Granborn, partner och transaktionsrågivare hos Svensk FöretagsFörmedling, förklarar att, utöver nya krav, så är fler företagare idag mer pålästa och konkurrensen vassare. Det gör att en försäljning snabbt kan bli ett svåröverskådligt pussel.

– Våra uppdragsgivare är mer pålästa, mer innovativa och vill göra fler affärer. Idag har många en egen, väloljad organisation med tydliga kriterier för förvärv och med korta beslutsvägar. Då gäller det för den andra parten att hänga med, säger han.  

Markus Brunskog, delägare och ordförande i Brunskoggruppen AB, håller med.

– Vi har provat att sköta transaktioner själva eller med stöd av enbart jurister, och det är svårt. Det behövs en professionell part som tar ett helhetsgrepp och sköter alla delar av processen när det gäller affären, men också det som rör kunder, leverantörer och andra som påverkas, säger han.

Att tänka på om du ska sälja ditt företag 

Helheten viktig i en transaktionsprocess

Brunskoggruppen AB överlät i uppdrag till Svensk FöretagsFörmedling att avyttra ett dotterbolag med tredjepartslogistik och tillhörande fastigheter.

– Transaktionen är en omfattande process med många viljor och förväntningar. Därutöver märker vi att det nu oftare uppkommer viktiga hållbarhetsdiskussioner och frågor om automatisering. Det behövs någon som håller i taktpinnen och sköter helheten, och det gjorde Svensk FöretagsFörmedling på ett mycket bra sätt, säger Markus Brunskog. 

Svensk FöretagsFörmedling tar sig an varje transaktion metodiskt och individanpassat, oavsett vilken typ av företag som förvärvas eller säljs. Ingen transaktion är den andra lik, förklarar Peter Granborn. Det finns fallgropar, som att inte hitta rätt köpare, att vänta för länge med beslut, att veta vilken information som är viktig, att missa synergier, att ge fel intryck och mycket mer. 

– Men viktigast är helt klart förtroendet och tilliten mellan samtliga parter. Där kan det ibland vara svårt att lita på sin känsla, tillägger han. 

Svensk FöretagsFörmedling fokuserar på medelstora kvalitetsbolag med god lönsamhet och erbjuder heltäckande lösning och stöd, från analys och värdering till förhandling och avtal. 

– Vi ger trygghet. Vi har ett mycket bra systemstöd och de olika kompetenser och den erfarenhet som finns i vår organisation är oerhört värdefull, säger Peter Granborn. 

Se våra senaste överlåtelser här  

Om Svensk FöretagsFörmedling

Svensk FöretagsFörmedling finns lokalt representerade över hela Sverige och är en entreprenörsledd oberoende transaktionsrådgivare inom försäljning och förvärv av företag och kommersiella fastigheter. Över 4 500 framgångsrika transaktioner har genomförts sedan starten 1979 där Svensk FöretagsFörmedling är rådgivare till privatägda företag, börsbolag och investerare på både köpar- och säljarsidan. 

Läs mer om Svensk FöretagsFörmedling här eller kontakta en rådgivare nära dig. 

 

Mer från Svensk FöretagsFörmedling

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Svensk FöretagsFörmedling och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

