Freeletics, the leading AI-powered fitness and lifestyle coaching provider chooses GWEN as a gamification partner.

Freeletics has a community with over 54 million users of all ages, making it one of the biggest workout apps in the world. With over 54 million users, 120 employees, and a gear and clothing line, Freeletics is one of the fastest-growing FitTech companies in the world offering hyper-personalized, AI-powered fitness and mindset coaching to build lasting habits and reach long-term health and fitness goals.

For example, The Freeletics Coaching App guides people along their journey of holistic self-development and achievements, by offering digital personal coaching in pocket-sized format, providing them with the perfect workout plan and educational, motivational audio courses.

"After exploring gamification over the past years, it's become clear to us the possibilities it presents, not only for our industry, fitness, but for all realms of life. For this reason I would recommend GWEN’s services. The team at GWEN really helped us structure our thinking, and really brought in the expertise we were missing." Says Sally Kühnlein , User Research Manager Freeletics.

Today's "always connected" culture demands that users be constantly engaged. This requires having a strong and effective relationship with your users. To increase user participation, game mechanics can be used to encourage desirable behaviors. By using carefully planned scenarios and product strategies, game mechanics can help to improve user loyalty, learning and understanding of a complex process, and accelerate change adoption. In addition, building lasting and valuable relationships with target audiences can be achieved through using game mechanics.

“By using GWEN enterprise solutions, Freeletics taps into our expertise on how to increase user engagement and the amount of attention spent, making their users more invested in the product and company. That boosts both growth and loyalty.” Says Carl Bjerkne, CEO GWEN.

GWEN is the new name of Insert Coin. The name change aligns the GWEN platform offering with Gwen's core business, which provides gamification SaaS platforms and AI driven actionable insights.

