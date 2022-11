OrganoWood AB launches a brand new product, OrganoWood Nowa! Wood with biocide-free chemistry, a sustainable and natural choice!

OrganoWood AB works continuously on developing new methods to protect wood for outdoor use, in a way that is gentle for our environment. Now OrganoWood Nowa is being launched, a product that exceeds expectations regarding durability and performance, without compromising our environmental thinking.

​​​

OrganoWood Nowa may look like an ordinary piece of wood, but it is modified by cross-linking the wood fibers, which gives the wood a high resistance to rot. This has been possible by using advanced, award-winning chemistry at a high level, which has been recognized by the last two years' Nobel Prize in Chemistry (2021 - "for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis" and 2022 - "for the development of click chemistry").

OrganoWood Nowa has been developed by us since 2015 and tested in the field and via accelerated tests since 2017. In recent years, Nowa has undergone a variety of tests where we obtained very good test results, including EN 113-2 resulting in Durability Class 1 according to EN 350 (natural durability), and that with 100% of the test pieces.

We are now rebuilding our production to be able to start delivering OrganoWood Nowa in the spring of 2023.

Jens Hamlin

VD

OrganoWood AB Linjalvägen 9 SE-187 66 Täby Sweden.

08-684 001 14

http://www.organowood.com

jens.hamlin@organowood.com







Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se