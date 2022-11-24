Gaming Innovation Group signs platform deal with Strike Games

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed an agreement with a new casino partner, Strike Games, for the provision of its first class platform solution.

Centered on personalisation and unique player experiences, Strike Games will initially focus operations in several international and emerging markets, utilising GiG’s innovative technology and experience to leverage its own high growth potential.

GiG’s advancement in platform technology has been specifically designed to meet with the growing demands placed on operators looking to take advantage of expanding global opportunities. Through the combination of GiG’s Platform and Strike’s operating and marketing capabilities, there is a strong opportunity for innovative new brand entrants such as Strike. The partnership looks forward to building out the product together to give the end users an unparalleled iGaming experience.

The agreement, which has been signed for an initial period of five years, includes GiG’s powerful player account management (PAM), front-end and content management system (CMS), fitting perfectly within their strategy to power exciting concepts in the online casino sector.

James Pound, Director at Strike Games said "Strike games is incredibly excited to commence a partnership with GiG. The team had a precise vision for what Strike would need to present to the market to be successful, and to provide a world class gaming experience, understanding that GiG technology was what was required. The market and its consumers expect a higher standard and a better service of which this partnership will be able to deliver on. We are looking forward to developing something amazing and launching a truly new age iGaming platform."

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, said: “With the strength in our solutions and our strong geographical footprint expansion, I am particularly pleased with the potential of brands such as Strike, combining with our technology, as we continue to push innovation and drive opportunity for the brands we power.“



