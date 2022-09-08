Nitro Games launches NERF: Superblast

Nitro Games Oyj has launched NERF: Superblast, a first-person multiplayer action game featuring the incredibly popular NERF blasters from Hasbro. Players can engage in fun matches against other players using their NERF blasters, and battle their way through exciting interactive arenas. The game features several authentic lines of NERF blasters, each with their unique play style, that players can collect and upgrade. All in-game blasters are based on the real-world toys and offer NERF fans the opportunity to battle for supremacy with their favorite blasters in a variety of immersive PvP game modes and arenas.

The game is now available globally (excluding China) for players on both iOS and Android.

“I’m proud of the team and how they’ve crafted a high-quality experience that stays true to the brand. Very few teams in the world can deliver the complexity of a synchronous real-time multiplayer gaming on mobile,” says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder of Nitro Games Oyj.

“We’re excited at how well Nitro Games has captured the fun of NERF in their game. We are thrilled by the collaboration and looking forward to the growth of the game,” says Eugene Evans, SVP Business Development & Digital Licensing at Hasbro.

Nitro Games acts as the developer and publisher of the game, and Hasbro acts as the Licensor of the brand. Nitro Games had previously, on 10 December 2020, announced that it is developing an upcoming game with an exclusive license to the Nerf brand by Hasbro.

Read more about the game on Nitro Games website: www.nerfsuperblast.net

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

