1515
Annons

OMXSPI

+0,17%

S&P 500

+1,83%

FTSE 100

+0,21%

DAX 30

-0,32%

NIKKEI

+2,31%

DOW JONES

+1,40%

Nitro Games launches NERF: Superblast

Nitro Games launches NERF: Superblast, a new mobile action game inspired by the iconic NERF blasters from Hasbro.

Nitro Games Oyj

Nitro Games Oyj has launched NERF: Superblast, a first-person multiplayer action game featuring the incredibly popular NERF blasters from Hasbro. Players can engage in fun matches against other players using their NERF blasters, and battle their way through exciting interactive arenas. The game features several authentic lines of NERF blasters, each with their unique play style, that players can collect and upgrade. All in-game blasters are based on the real-world toys and offer NERF fans the opportunity to battle for supremacy with their favorite blasters in a variety of  immersive PvP game modes and arenas.

The game is now available globally (excluding China) for players on both iOS and Android.

“I’m proud of the team and how they’ve crafted a high-quality experience that stays true to the brand. Very few teams in the world can deliver the complexity of a synchronous real-time multiplayer gaming on mobile,” says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder of Nitro Games Oyj.

“We’re excited at how well Nitro Games has captured the fun of NERF in their game. We are thrilled by the collaboration and looking forward to the growth of the game,” says Eugene Evans, SVP Business Development & Digital Licensing at Hasbro.

Nitro Games acts as the developer and publisher of the game, and Hasbro acts as the Licensor of the brand. Nitro Games had previously, on 10 December 2020, announced that it is developing an upcoming game with an exclusive license to the Nerf brand by Hasbro.

Read more about the game on Nitro Games website: www.nerfsuperblast.net

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Release

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Innehåll från Advokatfirman MORE EvenderAnnons

Bristande finansiell regelefterlevnad kan bli mycket kostsam

Det blir allt svårare för företag att säkra sin finansiella regelefterlevnad med de snabba förändringar som sker i en alltmer komplex regulatorisk miljö. Det gör att det har blivit allt viktigare att välja en juridisk partner som har spetskompetens inom området när du exempelvis ska säkra din löpande verksamhet, lansera nya produkter eller är intresserad av företagsförvärv inom finanssektorn.

– Den snabba utvecklingen har gjort att det är betydligt mer riskfyllt att driva företag inom den finansiella sektorn idag och mycket svårare för företag att ensamt säkra sin regelefterlevnad, menar Martin Orehag, advokat och delägare på MORE Evander. 

Det har under de senaste åren varit en otroligt snabb utveckling av det finansiella regelverk som företag inom den finansiella sektorn måste följa, där de nya reglerna tas fram på EU-nivå. Att inte följa regelverket kan leda till bland annat varning och mycket kännbara böter, och i sista hand att de tillstånd som företag har hos Finansinspektionen dras tillbaka.

– Ofta leder tillsynsprocesser av Finansinspektionen även till en stor negativ medial påverkan. Därför är det viktigt att få juridisk experthjälp i de här frågorna så att man gör rätt från början och undviker dyra misstag, berättar Martin Orehag. 

Stor fokus på den finansiella sektorn

Advokatbyrån MORE Evander hjälper idag bland annat värdepappersbolag, fondbolag, betalinstitut och finansiella institut med både enstaka projekt eller löpande compliance- och riskuppdrag. Byrån bistår också med juridisk expertis och projektledning vid ansökningsprocesser och företagsförvärv. MORE Evander har under de senaste åren haft ett stort fokus på IT och den finansiella sektorn och byggt upp en spetskompetens inom dessa sektorer. 

– Vi har lång erfarenhet av att arbeta med både IT och regelefterlevnadsfrågor inom finanssektorn. Därför ligger vi idag i framkant inom området och förstår den snabba digitala utveckling och den verklighet som många av våra kunder verkar i. Det är en förutsättning för att vi ska kunna hjälpa våra klienter med kvalitativ expertis kring de alltmer komplexa frågeställningar som dyker upp.  

Som en relativt liten advokatbyrå, med 11 anställda, har MORE Evander alla fördelar en liten byrå kan ha när det gäller att bygga upp ett nära, personligt kundsamarbete. Samtidigt har byrån, tack vare sitt medlemskap i ADVOC, tillgång till global expertis från mer än 5 500 jurister och de advokatbyråer de arbetar för och kan stötta sina kunder både i Sverige och internationellt. Med ett nära kundfokus blir också digitaliseringsutvecklingen på den egna byrån en allt viktigare fråga.  

– Vi behöver verkligen inom advokatbranschen göra det enklare för våra klienter och komplettera våra traditionella konsulterbjudanden med digitala. Vi håller just nu på att ta fram olika digitala lösningar och först ut så sjösätter vi en digital avtalsplattform som bygger på det juridiska hantverket och de frågor vi stöter på. En lösning som vi tycker har saknats på marknaden och som många av våra klienter har efterfrågat, avslutar Martin Orehag.

Om MORE Evander 

MORE Evander är mer än bara en advokatbyrå. Kombinationen av den branschkunskap – särskilt inom IT och finansmarknaden - och vår juridiska kunskap gör oss till en juridisk och affärsmässig partner. Med syftet att bygga långsiktiga relationer kan vi förstå klienters verksamhet och visioner, vilket tillsammans med vår erfarenhet och internationella anknytning ger våra klienter den bästa rådgivningen. 

Läs mer här!   

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Advokatfirman MORE Evender och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Stendörren inkluderas i EPRA index

Stendörren Fastigheter AB

Pressmeddelande

8 september 2022

EPRA (The European Public Real Estate Association) har publicerat att Stendörren kommer att ingå i EPRA index.

FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index (EPRA index) är ett ledande globalt index för börsnoterade fastighetsinvesteringar och består av cirka 500 fastighetsbolag.

”Vi är glada att Stendörren nu tas upp i EPRA index. Detta innebär att vi kan nå en bredare internationell investerarkrets, vilket skapar värde för bolaget och våra aktieägare”, säger Stendörrens VD Erik Ranje.

EPRA meddelar kvartalsvis vilka bolags aktier som tas upp i EPRA Index. Stendörrens B-aktie kommer att ingå i EPRA Index från och med den 19 september 2022.

För mer information vänligen kontakta:

Erik Ranje, VD, 08-518 331 00 eller erik.ranje@stendorren.se

Per-Henrik Karlsson, Ekonomidirektör, 072-158 70 92 eller per-henrik.karlsson@stendorren.se

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) är ett expansivt fastighetsbolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. Vår affärsidé är att skapa långsiktig lönsam substanstillväxt genom att förvalta, utveckla och förvärva fastigheter och byggrätter inom logistik och lätt industri i tillväxtregioner i Norden. Därutöver förädlar vi verksamhets- och industrifastigheter genom att tillskapa bostadsbyggrätter för vidare utveckling och förvaltning i attraktiva lägen, främst i Storstockholm och Mälardalsregionen.

För mer information om Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ), se: www.stendorren.se.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Pressmeddelande EPRA svenska

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

spara
1090kr
Prenumerera