1515
Annons

OMXSPI

+0,45%

S&P 500

+1,83%

FTSE 100

+0,34%

DAX 30

+0,17%

NIKKEI

+2,31%

DOW JONES

+1,40%

Gaming Innovation Group formalise agreement with Crabsports for Maryland, US

Gaming Innovation Group

Following a head of terms signed in June (ref. announcement on 7 June 2022), Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has now formalised the agreement to provide its award winning Platform and Sportsbook, to US based brand Crabsports.

This deal marks the first deal of its kind in the US for GiG following the acquisition of Sportnco earlier this year, providing an example of the potential contained within the newly combined product offering. 

Powered by leading technology and flexible architecture, this turnkey solution includes the technical platform and Sportsbook, all powered by GiG’s unique data and GiG Logic rules based solutions. 

Maryland's Sportsbetting market is anticipated to generate $217m of revenue in year one alone. With a strong locally recognised brand, quality of product and focus on user experience, both GiG and Crabsports are highly optimistic for the future of the partnership.

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, said: “I am excited to be partnering with a localized brand like Crab Sports in Maryland, US. We view the Maryland and the wider US market as a strong opportunity given our expertise in personalization and building a unique customer experience. We believe we can partner with brands, such as Crab Sports, and truly provide them with a differentiation on the market and help them compete against the nationwide Tier 1 players. We look forward to working with the excellent team at Crab Sports to help build a brand and an experience that will stand out in Maryland.”

For more information:
Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025 

 
About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry leading platform, sportbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers’.  GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com
 


Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Stendörren inkluderas i EPRA index

Stendörren Fastigheter AB

Pressmeddelande

8 september 2022

EPRA (The European Public Real Estate Association) har publicerat att Stendörren kommer att ingå i EPRA index.

FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index (EPRA index) är ett ledande globalt index för börsnoterade fastighetsinvesteringar och består av cirka 500 fastighetsbolag.

”Vi är glada att Stendörren nu tas upp i EPRA index. Detta innebär att vi kan nå en bredare internationell investerarkrets, vilket skapar värde för bolaget och våra aktieägare”, säger Stendörrens VD Erik Ranje.

EPRA meddelar kvartalsvis vilka bolags aktier som tas upp i EPRA Index. Stendörrens B-aktie kommer att ingå i EPRA Index från och med den 19 september 2022.

För mer information vänligen kontakta:

Erik Ranje, VD, 08-518 331 00 eller erik.ranje@stendorren.se

Per-Henrik Karlsson, Ekonomidirektör, 072-158 70 92 eller per-henrik.karlsson@stendorren.se

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) är ett expansivt fastighetsbolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. Vår affärsidé är att skapa långsiktig lönsam substanstillväxt genom att förvalta, utveckla och förvärva fastigheter och byggrätter inom logistik och lätt industri i tillväxtregioner i Norden. Därutöver förädlar vi verksamhets- och industrifastigheter genom att tillskapa bostadsbyggrätter för vidare utveckling och förvaltning i attraktiva lägen, främst i Storstockholm och Mälardalsregionen.

För mer information om Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ), se: www.stendorren.se.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Pressmeddelande EPRA svenska

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

spara
1090kr
Prenumerera