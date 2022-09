Kommer Skärgårdsstiftelsen överge Stockholms skärgård?

Stockholm, Sweden, September 7, 2022 - Wincher has announced the appointment of new Head of Growth, Oscar Lima. Oscar’s vast experience in SaaS scale-up will help Wincher grow its business and help expand to new markets.

Wincher is well known for its superior SEO performance tracking tools. Led by Kim Ängalid, Wincher has recently attracted several industry experts to its sales and management team. Now Oscar Lima, from the fast growing SaaS company Pushnews, is joining the company to become Head of Growth.

I'm very excited to have Oscar onboard and It is a great pleasure to work together with a highly-skilled new leader like him. Together we will not only strengthen our position in our current market, we will also explore new markets while keeping our top-tier service up to date with the latest industry demands. - Kim Ängalid, Founder & CEO

Being part of the strategy of thousands of businesses just shows how strong the product is and I am excited to be spearheading Wincher’s shift from a solely product-driven approach to growth, into a more sales-driven one. In such a fast-moving market with a high demand for SEO tools, being able to bring in knowledge from a sales-led experience will enable us to reach new heights. I am really honored to be part of this ambitious project. - Oscar Lima, Head of Growth

For more information about Wincher, please contact:

Kim Ängalid, CEO

kim@wincher.com

