Reltime to liberalise global trade and cut out middlemen with new decentralised exchange (DEX)

First Nordic company to launch a next-generation DEX to trade, swap, pool, win, farm and much more, anywhere in the world

Reltime AS

OSLO, September 6, 2022—Reltime is developing and will soon be launching its Decentralised Exchange (DEX), cutting out any middlemen and providing businesses, traders and producers with freedom and attractive benefits through peer-to-peer (P2P) trading, swapping, pooling, winning, and farming of digital assets, commodities, precious metals, and foreign exchange world-wide.

“The Reltime DEX will liberalise and revolutionise the way trade is conducted around the globe,” says Peter Michel Heilmann, CEO, Reltime. “Decentralisation is the fundamental principle of Web3 so for us, as a Web3 disruptor, developing a DEX for ourselves and for our partners globally is the most logical step forward. Our Reltime DEX could, for example, be used as a truly easy-to-trade platform for local fairtrade and premium cocoa producers to trade their quality beans directly with buyers on the other side of the plan, without the interference of any intermediaries. A smart contract inside the DEX enabling the transaction is automatically created. We are developing our own blockchain logistics management system that will be connected to the DEX. Reltime’s instant smart contract could, for example, be between the seller (e.g. the grower or producer in Africa or Latin America), transporter (e.g. a shipping company), and buyer (e.g. the end user or merchant in Japan). The Reltime DEX is securing the buyer and seller until the goods have been delivered.”

Reltime has already received serious interest and requests for its DEX from potential partners based in Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

The Reltime DEX:

  • is a one-click solution built on top of Reltime’s global Web3 ecosystem and Layer 1, Proof of Authority blockchain;
  • is easy to use, offering anyone the opportunity to trade anytime and anywhere;
  • is much more trustworthy than a centralised exchange (CEX), which works with intermediaries;
  • will be accessible to users from the Reltime App, MetaMask and other wallets;
  • will support all EVM-compatible tokens and coins as well as Bitcoin;
  • will be multi-lingual and inexpensive to use, since it will not have any internal transaction fees;
  • will offerfarming—whereby DEX users can reclaim their funds whenever they wish, along with the “harvest,” which the digital asset is earned from farming—swapping, pooling, winning, and earning opportunities.

When it comes to trading, Reltime will be able to secure the best delivery (shipping) solutions and will carry out electronic Know Your Customer—with proprietary eKYC technology, utilising Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning—and Anti-Money Laundering checks.

Reltime’s trusted B2B2C partners will be able to mint or create and list their own token on the DEX, e.g. via an Initial DEX Offering (IDO), and to pair it with other coins. Furthermore, the newly-launched Token Sale Platform, empowered by Reltime, can be used in order to raise capital off the market (e.g. through a pre-IDO). Reltime has its own token, RTC, and stablecoin, RTO (Reltime Oxygen).

As part of Reltime’s FastTrack to Web3, B2B2C partners can build their own DEX with products, services, tokens and other tradable assets—with their unique identity (branding, mobile iOS and Android app and frontend), backend, onboarding (eKYC), settings, web domains, language(s), user experience (UX) and interface (UI) as well as monitoring and reporting (e.g. regulatory, customer onboarding, and black/white lists).

About Reltime

Reltime’s mission is to liberalise, improve and protect people’s lives, finances and assets. Aiming for one hundred million people and businesses to send, receive, withdraw, deposit, borrow, lend, earn, swap, trade, interact and transact on the Metaverses and in the real world by 2025, Reltime also protects people’s identity through its global, game-changing Web3 technology.

A disruptive technology company with Nordic trust, honesty and transparency that is changing the game in the new world, Reltime has built the first global Web3 financial ecosystem on top of its Layer 1, Proof of Authority blockchain. Reltime offers cutting-edge, white-labelled B2B2C (FastTrack to Web3), Metaverse and Web3 solutions to trusted partners around the world. Headquartered in Oslo and with subsidiaries in Norway (Conax Technology AS, established in January 2010), Lithuania and El Salvador, Reltime recently secured a USD 50 million investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited.

Download Reltime’s 24-page presentation at https://www.reltime.com/pitch/ and white paper 5.0 at https://www.reltime.com/whitepaper/.

#MoreThanMoney

For any media or investor enquiries, please contact:
Cornelia S. van der Laak, International Relations Officer
Reltime AS
Tel.: +4740769988
cornelia@reltime.com



Peter Michel Heilmann, CEO
Reltime AS
pm@reltime.com

URL: https://www.reltime.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/reltime_rtc
Telegram: https://t.me/reltimedefiecosystem
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reltimeecosystem
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reltimedefi
BitMart: https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en?symbol=RTC_USDT
CoinTiger: https://nomics.com/exchanges/cointiger/markets/rtc_usdt





Kommuniké från extra bolagsstämma i Idogen AB den 6 september 2022

Idogen

 

Idag, den 6 september 2022, hölls extra bolagsstämma i Idogen AB. Nedan följer en sammanfattning av de beslut som fattades. Samtliga beslut fattades med erforderlig majoritet.

Joakim Söderström valdes till ny styrelseordförande efter Agneta Edberg som kvarstår i styrelsen. Niklas Wallett nyvaldes till ny ledamot.

 

 

Val och arvodering av nya styrelseledamöter

Bolagsstämman beslutade i enlighet med förslaget från aktieägare som tillsammans representerar cirka 17 procent av aktierna och rösterna i bolaget (”Förslagsställarna”) att entlediga Leif G. Salford och Lennart Svensson som styrelseledamöter och att välja Joakim Söderström och Niklas Wallett som nya ordinarie styrelseledamöter för tiden fram till nästa årsstämma. Stämman beslutade vidare att välja Joakim Söderström som ny styrelseordförande.

 

Bolagsstämman beslutade därefter i enlighet med Förslagsställarnas förslag att styrelsearvode till de nyvalda ledamöterna ska utgå med samma belopp som beslutat vid årsstämman den 4 maj 2022, proportionerat för mandatperioden intill nästa årsstämma, innebärande att styrelsearvode ska utgå med 200 000 kr till Joakim Söderström som styrelseordförande samt med 100 000 kr till Niklas Wallett.

 

Bolagsstämman framförde sitt tack till de avgående styrelseledamöterna Leif G Salford, en av de fyra grundarna till Idogen samt Lennart Svensson.

 

Kommentar från nyvalde ordförande Joakim Söderström

”Efter ett flertal olika möten med bolaget de senaste veckorna har jag stärkts i min uppfattning kring Idogens oerhört stora potential. Som jag sagt tidigare är Idogen, med sin banbrytande teknologiplattform inom cellterapi, utan tvekan ett av de mest spännande bolagen inom Biotech idag. Att det förhåller sig så fick vi ett kvitto på när vi – i hård konkurrens med andra - tidigare beviljades 2,9 miljoner euro från EU:s ramprogram för forskning och innovation.

Som ordförande för styrelsen kommer jag att verka för att vi blir än mer tydliga och transparenta mot våra aktieägare, marknaden i stort och framtida partners. Jag kommer även ta initiativ för att öka vårt fokus på aktiviteter som bygger ett tydligare aktieägarvärde såsom affärsutveckling.

Bolagets styrelse och ledning ser fram emot att få återkomma till marknaden med mer information kring allt spännande som händer i bolaget.” säger Joakim Söderström nyvald ordförande i Idogen.

 

 

Presentation av nya styrelseledamöter

Joakim Söderström, född 1984, är en framgångsrik entreprenör och investerare med fokus inom Biotech. Hans tidigare befattningar inkluderar VD för SäkerhetsBranschen, Vice President för Euralarm samt ett flertal olika chefspositioner inom Polismyndigheten.

 

Övriga pågående uppdrag: Styrelseledamot och verkställande direktör i J-TAC AB.

Joakim Söderström innehar, direkt och indirekt, 2 700 000 aktier i Idogen AB. Joakim Söderström bedöms vara oberoende i förhållande till såväl bolaget och dess ledning som till större aktieägare.

 

Niklas Wallett, född 1976, har en lång erfarenhet som professionell investerare och ett brett nätverk i den finansiella marknaden. Han har bland annat arbetat på Erik Penser Bank och Handelsbanken i olika roller med fokus på kapitalmarknaden.

 

Övriga pågående uppdrag: Styrelseledamot i Wallett & Jefferyd AB.

Niklas Wallett innehar, direkt och indirekt (inklusive via familj), 2 431 333 aktier i Idogen AB. Niklas Wallett bedöms vara oberoende i förhållande till såväl bolaget och dess ledning som till större aktieägare.

 

 

 

Lund den 6 september 2022

Idogen AB (publ)

 

För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:

Christina Herder, tf. VD, Idogen AB

Tel: +46 (0)70374 71 56

E-post: christina.herder@idogen.com

 

Denna information lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 6 september 2022 kl. 14:14 CEST.

 

Certified Advisor:

Vator Securities AB, Kungsgatan 34, SE-111 35 Stockholm

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

Tel: +46 (0)8-580 065 99

 

Idogens (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: IDOGEN) unika teknologiplattform möjliggör utveckling av olika tolerogena cellterapier med potential att återupprätta immunförsvarets tolerans för att motverka dess angrepp mot t.ex. biologiska läkemedel, transplanterade organ eller kroppens egen vävnad. Bolagets längst framskridna program IDO 8 syftar till att behandla blödarsjuka patienter som utvecklat en oönskad immunrespons mot sin läkemedelsbehandling. Idogen har, som tidigare meddelats, fått godkännande från de svenska och norska läkemedelsmyndigheterna att genomföra den första kliniska fas I/IIa-studien med sin läkemedelskandidat inom IDO 8-programmet i patienter med svår blödarsjuka, s.k. hemofili. Bolagets andra utvecklingsprogram, IDO T, är målet att förhindra avstötning av transplanterade njurar. I ett ytterligare program, IDO AID, inriktar sig Idogen på att utveckla behandling av olika autoimmuna sjukdomar. Behandlingen för samtliga indikationer baseras på patientens egna celler och förväntas ha en gynnsam säkerhetsprofil samt långvarig effekt. Att en kort behandlingsinsats har potential att ge en mycket långvarig effekt är en stor hälsoekonomisk fördel för såväl patienter som vårdande enheter. Mer information om Idogen finns att tillgå via https://www.idogen.com.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Kommunike från extra bolagsstämma i Idogen 6 sep

