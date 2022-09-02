InCoax awarded initial order from the US based Tier-1 operator

Following successful Field trials, the US based Tier-1 operator has placed an initial 3.5 MSEK order covering 2 – 3,000 homes. Deliveries will be made during end of Q3 and Q4 2022. The operator has a need to convert approximately four million single-family homes over a 3-5-year period.

“This is a strategic order that deepens our cooperation with the Tier-1 operator and paves way for additional business on this use case and other ongoing projects. This opportunity has potential to significantly strengthen our presence on the US market” says Helge Tiainen, InCoax Head of Marketing, Sales and Product Management.

This information is such information as InCoax Networks AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 10.30 CEST on September 2, 2022.

For additional information, please contact:

Jörgen Ekengren, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jorgen.ekengren@incoax.com

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) is innovating the reuse of existing in-building infrastructure for broadband access. We provide the next-generation MultiGigabit networking solutions to the world’s leading telecom and broadband service operators. To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Augment Partners AB, tel. +46 8-604 22 55 info@augment.se, is acting as the company’s Certified Adviser.

