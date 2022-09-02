1515
InCoax awarded initial order from the US based Tier-1 operator

Following successful Field trials, the US based Tier-1 operator has placed an initial 3.5 MSEK order covering 2 – 3,000 homes. Deliveries will be made during end of Q3 and Q4 2022. The operator has a need to convert approximately four million single-family homes over a 3-5-year period.

InCoax Networks AB

“This is a strategic order that deepens our cooperation with the Tier-1 operator and paves way for additional business on this use case and other ongoing projects. This opportunity has potential to significantly strengthen our presence on the US market” says Helge Tiainen, InCoax Head of Marketing, Sales and Product Management.

Learn more about InCoax and its MultiGigabit solutions here.

This information is such information as InCoax Networks AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 10.30 CEST on September 2, 2022.

For additional information, please contact:
Jörgen Ekengren, CEO, InCoax Networks AB
jorgen.ekengren@incoax.com
+46 73 899 55 52


About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) is innovating the reuse of existing in-building infrastructure for broadband access. We provide the next-generation MultiGigabit networking solutions to the world’s leading telecom and broadband service operators. To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Augment Partners AB, tel. +46 8-604 22 55 info@augment.se, is acting as the company’s Certified Adviser.

InCoax tar initial order från USA-baserade Tier 1-operatören

Efter framgångsrika fälttest har den USA-baserade Tier-1-operatören lagt en initial order på 3,5 MSEK avseende 2 – 3 000 hushåll. Leveranser kommer att ske under slutet av Q3 och Q4 2022. Operatören har ett behov av att konvertera cirka fyra miljoner enfamiljshus under en 3–5-årsperiod.

InCoax Networks AB

"Detta är en strategisk order som fördjupar vårt samarbete med Tier-1-operatören och banar väg för ytterligare affärer i detta användningsfall och andra pågående projekt. Denna möjlighet har potential att avsevärt stärka vår närvaro på den amerikanska marknaden”, säger Helge Tiainen, InCoax Head of Marketing, Sales and Product Management.

Här finner ni mer information om InCoax och bolagets MultiGigabitslösningar.

Denna information är sådan information som InCoax Networks AB (publ) är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom nedanstående kontaktpersoners försorg, för offentliggörande den 2 september 2022 kl. 10:30 (CEST).

För ytterligare information:
Jörgen Ekengren, VD, InCoax Networks AB
jorgen.ekengren@incoax.com  
+46 73 899 55 52


Om InCoax Networks AB (publ)
InCoax Networks AB (publ) utvecklar system för återanvändning av byggnaders existerande infrastruktur till bredbandsuppkoppling. Vi erbjuder nätverkslösningar med multigigabitshastighet till världens ledande telekom- och bredbandsoperatörer. För mera information om företaget, besök incoax.com. Augment Partners AB, tel. +46 8-604 22 55  info@augment.se, är Bolagets Certified Adviser.

