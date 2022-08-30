1515
Novedo has successfully issued subsequent senior secured bonds in an amount of 250 MSEK under its existing bond framework

Novedo AB

Novedo Holding AB (publ) (”Novedo” or the “Company”) has successfully issued subsequent senior secured bonds (the “Bonds”) in an amount of SEK 250 million under the Company’s existing bond framework 2021/2024 with ISIN: SE0017070980. Following the issue of the Bonds, the outstanding amount will have increased to SEK 1,000 million. The Bonds carry a floating interest rate of
3m STIBOR + 650 basis points and were placed at a price of 96.00% of par. The transaction was
mainly subscribed by Nordic institutional investors.


The net proceeds from the Bonds will be used to finance acquisitions and the Company intends to
list the Bonds on the Corporate Bond List of Nasdaq Stockholm.


ABG Sundal Collier AB and Pareto Securities AB acted as joint arrangers and bookrunners in the transaction. Gernandt & Danielsson acted as legal advisor.

 

For further information, please contact:
Per-Johan Dahlgren
CEO
per-johan.dahlgren@novedo.se
+46 (0)70-59 706 44



 

This is information that Novedo Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 30 August 2022, at 19:10 CEST.

 

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
PRM_Novedo_30 augusti 2022_ENG

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Novedo har framgångsrikt emitterat ytterligare obligationer om 250 MSEK inom ramen för existerande obligationslån

Novedo AB

Novedo Holding AB (publ) (”Novedo” eller “Bolaget”) har framgångsrikt emitterat ytterligare obligationer om 250 miljoner kronor (”Obligationerna”) inom ramen för Bolagets existerande seniora säkerställda obligationslån 2021/2024 med ISIN: SE0017070980. Efter emissionen av Obligationerna kommer den totala utestående volymen öka till 1 000 miljoner kronor. Obligationerna löper med en rörlig ränta om 3m STIBOR + 650 baspunkter och placerades på 96,00% av par. Transaktionen tecknades i huvudsak av nordiska institutionella investerare.

 

Emissionslikviden från Obligationerna kommer att användas för att finansiera förvärv och
Bolaget avser att ta upp Obligationerna till handel på företagsobligationslistan vid Nasdaq Stockholm.

 

ABG Sundal Collier AB och Pareto Securities AB har agerat arrangörer och ‘joint bookrunners’ i samband med obligationsemissionen. Gernandt & Danielsson har agerat legal rådgivare.

 

För mer information, vänligen kontakta:
Per-Johan Dahlgren
VD
per-johan.dahlgren@novedo.se
Mobil: +46 (0)70-597 06 44



 

 

Denna information är sådan information som Novedo Holding AB (publ) är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 30 augusti 2022 klockan 19:10 CEST.

 

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
PRM_Novedo_30 augusti 2022_SVE

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

