Novedo has successfully issued subsequent senior secured bonds in an amount of 250 MSEK under its existing bond framework

Novedo Holding AB (publ) (”Novedo” or the “Company”) has successfully issued subsequent senior secured bonds (the “Bonds”) in an amount of SEK 250 million under the Company’s existing bond framework 2021/2024 with ISIN: SE0017070980. Following the issue of the Bonds, the outstanding amount will have increased to SEK 1,000 million. The Bonds carry a floating interest rate of

3m STIBOR + 650 basis points and were placed at a price of 96.00% of par. The transaction was

mainly subscribed by Nordic institutional investors.



The net proceeds from the Bonds will be used to finance acquisitions and the Company intends to

list the Bonds on the Corporate Bond List of Nasdaq Stockholm.



ABG Sundal Collier AB and Pareto Securities AB acted as joint arrangers and bookrunners in the transaction. Gernandt & Danielsson acted as legal advisor.

For further information, please contact:

Per-Johan Dahlgren

CEO

per-johan.dahlgren@novedo.se

+46 (0)70-59 706 44









This is information that Novedo Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 30 August 2022, at 19:10 CEST.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

PRM_Novedo_30 augusti 2022_ENG





