BNP Paribas hires European Head of ESG Ratings Advisory from Denmark

BNP Paribas continues to strengthen its expertise and build out its services to support the transition towards a sustainable low-carbon economy. Peter Zink Secher joins the company in a newly created role as Head of ESG Ratings Advisory EMEA, BNP Paribas.

BNP Paribas is one of the first global banks to build a dedicated ESG Rating Advisory department as a direct response to Boardroom and C-suite need.

Peter Zink Secher, who joins from Nykredit, one of Denmark’s leading financial services providers, is a well-known as a subject-matter expert within Sustainable Finance and ESG. Peter will be based in Denmark and report functionally to Joe Weaver, Head of Credit & ESG Ratings Advisory in London, and locally to Ulrik Ross, CEO of BNP Paribas Group in Denmark.

Ulrik Ross, CEO BNP Paribas Group Denmark, comments -

“As one of the largest bank in Europe, we have a responsibility and a strong commitment to enable, support and drive development towards a sustainable net-zero economy. As reporting, regulatory and investor demands for ESG clarity raises, we see ESG Rating Advisory as an important tool to help support and improve the ESG journey for Corporates and Investors.”

Peter Zink Secher comments -

“I am very honored and proud to be joining a global bank with such a strong leadership position in sustainable finance. The ESG Rating Advisory service is a quantitative tool helping companies and investors alike strengthening their ESG journey. It is essentially a ‘What if’ analysis that predict what specific sustainability actions, disclosures and controversies that will influence a company’s ESG rating. In essence, it is the missing piece that will give Board members and C-suite players a clear factual and tangible ESG roadmap for years to come. Most larger companies already have unsolicited ESG ratings from the ESG agencies, but it is all about how you want to build and improve your ESG identity. “

BNP Paribas Group 2025 targets Sustainable Finance:

BNP Paribas unveils its first 'climate analytics and alignment report' and carbon intensity reduction targets by 2025 - BNP Paribas (group.bnpparibas)



Nordic Press Contact:

Jennie Casselborg

T +46 (0) 70 895 0135 | jennie.casselborg@bnpparibas.com

