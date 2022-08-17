1515
OMXSPI

-1,02%

S&P 500

+0,19%

FTSE 100

-0,38%

DAX 30

-1,15%

NIKKEI

+1,23%

DOW JONES

+0,71%

Gaming Innovation Group - Mandatory notification of trade

Gaming Innovation Group

Hesam Yazdi, board member and primary insider of Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has today purchased 10.000 shares in GiG at a price of SEK 21.97 per share. After this transaction, Hesam Yazdi and close associates owns 927,150 shares in GiG, including 64,550 shares via pension savings plans.

For further information, contact:
Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com +47 916 68 678

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.  GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

Mycket låga ESG-risker hos Svenska Handelsfastigheter enligt Sustainalytics

Pressmeddelande
Stockholm den 17 augusti 2022

De hållbarhetsrelaterade riskerna hos Svenska Handelsfastigheter är så låga att de bedöms som försumbara. Det står klart sedan Svenska Handelsfastigheter låtit analysföretaget Sustainalytics utvärdera bolagets hållbarhet utifrån en rad miljömässiga, sociala och företagsstyrningsaspekter. Bolaget är bland de fastighetsbolag med absolut lägsta hållbarhetsrisker i Sverige som Sustainalytics analyserat ur ett ESG-riskperspektiv.  

Svenska Handelsfastigheter

”Vi har sedan flera år bedrivit ett målinriktat arbete för att utveckla vår hållbarhetsstrategi. Vi har bland annat satsat stort på att hållbarhetscertifiera våra fastigheter, öka användningen av förnybar el med hjälp av solceller och upphandling av endast grön el. Mycket arbete har även lagts på bolagsstyrning, inklusive att ta fram policyer och rutiner för uppföljning. Vi är både glada och stolta över att detta gett ett tydligt resultat som påvisar våra ambitiösa klimatmål”, säger Thomas Holm, vvd Svenska Handelsfastigheter.

Till grund för Sustainalytics riskbedömning ligger en omfattande genomlysning. Bland områden som utvärderats återfinns fastighetsbestånd, klimatrisker, vattenförbrukning samt hållbara produkter och tjänster. De sociala aspekterna rör bland annat diskriminering, jämlikhet, föreningsfrihet, personalomsättning, medarbetarundersökningar och utbildning av personalen. Inom bolagsstyrning utvärderas bland annat produkt- och IT-säkerhet, kundnöjdhet, affärsetik, korruption och visselblåsning.

Den oberoende bedömningen baseras på hur starka policyerna och programmen för att adressera den här typen av frågor är, men även på faktiskt utfall.

Sustainalytics sammanfattning bifogas och finns även att läsa på www.handelsfastigheter.se/ESG

ESG-rådgivare har varit Nykredit.

För ytterligare frågor, vänligen kontakta:

Thomas Holm, vvd Svenska Handelsfastigheter
thomas.holm@handelsfastigheter.se  
070 – 943 68 00

Lennart Sten, vd Svenska Handelsfastigheter
lennart.sten@handelsfastigheter.se
070 – 697 81 70

