Gaming Innovation Group reports Q2 2022

Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) reports Q2 2022 revenues* of €22.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of €8.3 million.

“The strong momentum that we carry forward in Q2 and the exciting milestone of completing the acquisition of Sportnco on April 1st, position our business for continued growth and escalating profitability levels”, says Richard Brown, CEO of GiG.

Financial Highlights

  • All time high revenues* in Q2 2022 amounting to €22.1m (16.1), an increase of 37% YoY, whereof 24% organic
  • Adjusted EBITDA was €8.3m (5.6), up 47%, adjusted EBITDA margin* increased to 37.5% (35.0)
  • EBIT was €2.4m (2.3), with an EBIT margin* of 10.8% (14.3%)
  • Revenues in GiG Media at all-time high of €14.8m (11.0), an increase of 35%, with an all-time high adjusted EBITDA of €7.0m (5.3)
  • Revenues* for Platform & Sportsbook were €7.3m (5.1), an increase of 43% whereof 2% organic (12% organic growth excl. premium fees), with an adjusted EBITDA of €1.3m (0.3)
  • Positive net profit of €1.3m (-0.5) with an EPS of €0.01
  • Positive cash flow from operations of €9.5m (3.5)

Operational Highlights

  • Acquisition of Sportnco completed on 1 April
  • GiG Media reached a sixth successive all-time high in quarterly revenue and player intake, FTDs ended at 79,400 (46,800), up 70%
  • Signed with Tier 1 retail operator Aspers in the UK for the provision of its turnkey managed service solutions
  • First agreement combining the offering from both GiG and Sportnco was signed with Full Games in Angola for both Sportsbook, PAM and managed services, positioning GiG in the exciting emerging African markets
  • Signed head of terms agreement with US based sports betting brand, Crab Sports, to provide Platform and Sportsbook solution in Maryland, the first deal for the combined offering in the US
  • Four additional agreements signed in the quarter, including extension with Betway for the provision of Sportsbook and PAM for Portugal, and new market entries in Spain and Colombia
  • Number of live brands were 58 at quarter end
  • GiG Media was awarded “best casino affiliate” award at the IGB Affiliate Awards in London

Events after Q2

  • Signed an agreement with Betsson Group for platform in Colombia
  • Signed extension with Grupo Boldt in Latam for two additional regulated markets for their Bplay brand
  • Granted a supplier license for Ontario, allowing GiG to partner with operators based in the newly regulated Canadian province
  • Three brands have gone live so far in Q3 2022, and the remaining integration pipeline projects are progressing towards their project plans
  • July has developed positively, and revenues are up 37% compared to the same period last year, whereof 24% organic growth

*Revenues are adjusted for revenues from a platform client where GiG recognizes the full operations in its profit and loss statement, which are partly offset by related cost of sales and site overheads. Cost of sales, marketing expenses and EBITDA-margin are adjusted accordingly. See Note 2 in the Q2-2022 Interim Report for more details.

Investor presentation and webcast
CEO Richard Brown will present the Q2 2022 results via livestream at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the livestream:
https://www.redeye.se/events/849940/live-q-gaming-innovation-group-4

For further information, contact:
Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, richard.brown@gig.com +34 661 599 025
Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com +47 91668678
 


This information is information that Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 16 August 2022.
 

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

Legal disclaimer
Gaming Innovation Group Inc. gives forecasts. Certain statements in the report are forward-looking and the actual outcomes may be materially different. In addition to the factors discussed, other factors could have an impact on actual outcomes. Such factors include developments for customers, competitors, the impact of economic and market conditions, national and international legislation and regulations, fiscal regulations, the effectiveness of copyright for computer systems, technological developments, fluctuation in exchange rates, interest rates and political risks.

GiG_Q2_2022
GiG Q2 2022 presentation


Neola Medical Q2 rapport 2022- ett kvartal med stora kommersiella framsteg

Pressmeddelande

Lund, Sverige, 16 augusti 2022, kl. 08.30 CET

Viktiga steg mot regulatoriskt godkännande och kommersialisering har tagits under kvartalet. Positiva resultat från stor klinisk studie på nyfödda barn, förvärv av strategiska IP-rättigheter och förstärkt styrelse bäddar för framgångsrik kommersialisering av bolagets produkt för lungövervakning. Strategiska rekryteringar, pågående prövarinitierad klinisk studie och en första granskningen av kvalitetslednings-systemet godkänd, stärker bolaget ytterligare.

Neola Medical AB

Sammanfattning av perioden april-juni 2022

  • Rörelsens intäkter uppgick till 2 141 tkr (2 393)
  • Rörelseresultatet uppgick till -2 946 tkr (-2 071)
  • Periodens kassaflöde uppgick till -5 759 tkr (-4 504)
  • Resultat per aktie uppgick till -0,14 kr (-0,16)

Sammanfattning av perioden januari-juni 2022

  • Rörelsens intäkter uppgick till 5 411 tkr (4 123)
  • Rörelseresultatet uppgick till -5 128 tkr (-4 075)
  • Periodens kassaflöde uppgick till -9 949 tkr (-8 181)
  • Resultat per aktie uppgick till -0,24 kr (-0,32)
  • Likvida medel uppgick till 12 989 tkr (8 465)

VD:s kommentar

Det andra kvartalet har inneburit viktiga steg mot kommersialisering. Vi tar dessa steg under ett nytt bolagsnamn, Neola Medical AB. Det nya namnet är direkt kopplat till bolagets medicintekniska produkt Neola®, som används för kontinuerlig monitorering av lungorna hos för tidigt födda barn.  Vi genomför namnbytet för att bättre kunna ta internationell marknadsposition i medtech-branschen och förtydliga vårt fokus på för tidigt födda barn och neonatal intensivvård. Vi har även under kvartalet tagit ytterligare ett viktigt kommersiellt steg genom att förvärva IP-rättigheter för den elektronik-plattform som är integrerad i Neola®. Genom förvärvet stärker vi bolagets IP-portfölj och lägger ytterligare en sten i grunden för att förbereda bolaget för internationell tillväxt och gör oss dessutom till en attraktiv förvärvskandidat.

Vår viktigaste framtida marknad är USA och nu har vi gått in i en fas med fokus på att förbereda för marknadslansering. Därför har vi under kvartalet färdigställt en strategi för kostnadsersättning från det amerikanska sjukvårdssystemet, startat ett projekt för prissättningsstrategi på den amerikanska marknaden samt medverkat i ett acceleratorprogram i San Fransisco. 

Under kvartalet har vi nått en betydande milstolpe då för första gången positiva resultat från en stor klinisk studie på nyfödda barn presenterades. Kliniska resultat är avgörande för en framgångsrik kommersialisering och därför var det särskilt betydelsefullt att resultaten från de första 50 av totalt 100 patienter i den prövarinitierade kliniska studien vid Universitetssjukhuset i Cork på Irland presenterades vid en konferens i USA. Resultaten bekräftar att teknologin fungerar väl för mätningar på nyfödda barns lungor, vilket stärker vår uppfattning om Neola®s framtid inom den neonatala intensivvården. Vi ser fram emot de samlade resultaten som väntas senare i år.

På bolagstämman i maj valdes nya ledamöter in i styrelsen, samtliga med stor erfarenhet av bolagsbyggande och internationell försäljning inom medicinteknik. Med denna förstärkning går bolaget nu in i en ny fas med fokus på kommersialisering. Vi fortsätter att bygga en organisation med engagemang, driv och internationell kompetens inom det kliniska och regulatoriska området såväl som kvalitetsledning. Vi fokuserar på patienterna och vår ambition att förbättra vården av för tidigt födda barn, så att fler kan räddas och få ett liv utan allvarliga funktionsnedsättningar. Detta kvartal har vi tagit flera betydelsefulla steg mot att uppnå just den ambitionen.

Hanna Sjöström

VD

Rapporten i sin helhet finns som bilaga till detta pressmeddelande och på Neola Medicals hemsida, www.neolamedical.se.

Lund den 16 augusti 2022

Styrelsen

För ytterligare information, kontakta:

Hanna Sjöström, vd Neola Medical, tel: 0760-10 71 16, e-post: hanna.sjostrom@neolamedical.com

Denna information är sådan information som Neola Medical AB (publ) är skyldig att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 16 augusti 2022 kl. 08.30 CET.

Pressmeddelande

