Gaming Innovation Group reports Q2 2022

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) reports Q2 2022 revenues* of €22.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of €8.3 million.

“The strong momentum that we carry forward in Q2 and the exciting milestone of completing the acquisition of Sportnco on April 1st, position our business for continued growth and escalating profitability levels”, says Richard Brown, CEO of GiG.

Financial Highlights

All time high revenues* in Q2 2022 amounting to €22.1m (16.1), an increase of 37% YoY, whereof 24% organic

Adjusted EBITDA was €8.3m (5.6), up 47%, adjusted EBITDA margin* increased to 37.5% (35.0)

EBIT was €2.4m (2.3), with an EBIT margin* of 10.8% (14.3%)

Revenues in GiG Media at all-time high of €14.8m (11.0), an increase of 35%, with an all-time high adjusted EBITDA of €7.0m (5.3)

Revenues* for Platform & Sportsbook were €7.3m (5.1), an increase of 43% whereof 2% organic (12% organic growth excl. premium fees), with an adjusted EBITDA of €1.3m (0.3)

Positive net profit of €1.3m (-0.5) with an EPS of €0.01

Positive cash flow from operations of €9.5m (3.5)

Operational Highlights

Acquisition of Sportnco completed on 1 April

GiG Media reached a sixth successive all-time high in quarterly revenue and player intake, FTDs ended at 79,400 (46,800), up 70%

Signed with Tier 1 retail operator Aspers in the UK for the provision of its turnkey managed service solutions

First agreement combining the offering from both GiG and Sportnco was signed with Full Games in Angola for both Sportsbook, PAM and managed services, positioning GiG in the exciting emerging African markets

Signed head of terms agreement with US based sports betting brand, Crab Sports, to provide Platform and Sportsbook solution in Maryland, the first deal for the combined offering in the US

Four additional agreements signed in the quarter, including extension with Betway for the provision of Sportsbook and PAM for Portugal, and new market entries in Spain and Colombia

Number of live brands were 58 at quarter end

GiG Media was awarded “best casino affiliate” award at the IGB Affiliate Awards in London

Events after Q2

Signed an agreement with Betsson Group for platform in Colombia

Signed extension with Grupo Boldt in Latam for two additional regulated markets for their Bplay brand

Granted a supplier license for Ontario, allowing GiG to partner with operators based in the newly regulated Canadian province

Three brands have gone live so far in Q3 2022, and the remaining integration pipeline projects are progressing towards their project plans

July has developed positively, and revenues are up 37% compared to the same period last year, whereof 24% organic growth

*Revenues are adjusted for revenues from a platform client where GiG recognizes the full operations in its profit and loss statement, which are partly offset by related cost of sales and site overheads. Cost of sales, marketing expenses and EBITDA-margin are adjusted accordingly. See Note 2 in the Q2-2022 Interim Report for more details.

This information is information that Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 16 August 2022.





About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com



Legal disclaimer

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. gives forecasts. Certain statements in the report are forward-looking and the actual outcomes may be materially different. In addition to the factors discussed, other factors could have an impact on actual outcomes. Such factors include developments for customers, competitors, the impact of economic and market conditions, national and international legislation and regulations, fiscal regulations, the effectiveness of copyright for computer systems, technological developments, fluctuation in exchange rates, interest rates and political risks.

