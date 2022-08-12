1515
Gaming Innovation Group signs platform deal with casino operator Kings Media in Ontario

Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed an agreement with new strategic partner Kings Media Ltd, best known for operating the ‘King Billy’ casino brand across .com markets, marking its arrival into the newly regulated Ontario province in Canada.

The deal will see GiG provide its award winning platform and represents a continued strengthening of a targeted strategy to leverage GiG’s extensive experience in fast growing, complex regulated jurisdictions. The partnership is also notable as Kings Media’s first venture into North American markets, affirming GiG’s assertion that its platform and solutions are perfectly suited for similar online challengers keen to access and expand into regulated regions.

The agreement has been signed for an initial three-year period with the opportunity to be further renewed. It is expected that, with decades of operational experience, the team from Kings Media will be able to call on their significant understanding within the Casino industry, helping to successfully launch and power the brand towards growth in Ontario. 

The Canadian province of Ontario opened for iGaming as recently as April 2022 and is expected to grow to €2bn in gross gaming revenue (GGR) over the next three years, according to H2 Gambling Data. This will be the second deal in Ontario for GiG, with an existing customer expected to launch this quarter, with King Media expected to go live in H1 2023. 

Volodymyr Harkusha, CEO of Kings Media Ltd, said: “In our quest to expand to the exponentially competitive Ontario market, we were looking for an industry-leading, future-ready partner. GiG fit the bill perfectly, not only by ticking and double-ticking all the boxes, but also by impressing us with their clear vision and dedication to the project. We are looking forward to working together with GiG on the mutual challenges ahead and we are certain that this collaboration will enable us to gain a significant foothold in the Ontario market.

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, said: “I am particularly delighted to partner with Kings Media, a prominent online casino operator and brand with a great deal of experience, who share our values around personalisation, responsible gaming and the importance of regulated markets.  We see great potential in Ontario, particularly when we can harness the operational experience of operators like Kings Media. We look forward to working closer with the team to maximise potential through a successful launch into the market, and anticipate this to become a successful client for GiG.

For more information:
Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025
 

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.  GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com 
 

About Kings Media
Kings Media is the parent company of King Billy Casino, one of the fastest growing and most awarded online operators in the world. King Billy, launched in 2017, has had more than 20 awards and distinctions in its 5-year history, including AskGamblers Best New Casino, AskGamblers Best Casino, iGB Awards Best Affiliate Program and several short-lists for its customer services and marketing campaigns. The casino, which is available in 4 languages (English, French, German and Japanese), has created a superb user experience around the myth of King Billy and his Kingdom and treats all its players with the respect and attention they deserve. King Billy's motto: “Play Long & Prosper!”.

Bioextrax ingår avtal med ett av världens största kosmetikaföretag

Bioextrax AB (publ.) meddelar att det utvärderingsprojekt som har pågått med ett av världens största (topp-3 på global basis) kosmetik- och hudvårdsföretag (”Kosmetikaföretaget”) har avslutats med positivt resultat och nu resulterat i ett kundfinansierat utvecklingsprojekt. Kosmetikaföretaget kommer att finansiera projektet med ca en halv miljon kronor. Projektet fokuserar på att optimera Bioextrax teknologi för att passa Kosmetikaföretagets specifika behov, och provinstallera den i Kosmetikaföretagets egna anläggning. Kosmetikaföretaget är samma företag som Bioextrax kommunicerade kring 9 oktober 2020.

Bioextrax

Syftet med det nu avslutade utvärderingsprojektet har varit för Kosmetikaföretaget att utvärdera potentialen i Bioextrax extraktionsteknologi för produktion av en viss typ av PHA, som i sin tur ska användas i Kosmetikaföretagets produkter. Kosmetikaföretaget har nu beslutat sig för att gå vidare i form av ett avtal vars slutmål är att Bioextrax extraktionsmetod ska provinstalleras i deras produktionsanläggning. Kosmetikföretaget har en egenutvecklad metod för ackumulation av PHA och syftet är att kombinera den med Bioextrax patenterade teknologi för extraktion av PHA.

Projektet väntas pågå i 10 månader och Kosmetikaföretaget kommer att genomföra delbetalningar till Bioextrax om sammanlagt 48.000 euro beroende på uppnående av vissa milstolpar. 

Av flera skäl ser jag god kommersiell potential med denna kund. Först och främst är det ett mycket stort företag vi arbetar med, med en årlig omsättning om flera hundra miljarder svenska kronor. Det är också en bransch som är under press från regulatoriskt håll, då tillsatta och inte biologiskt nedbrytbara plaster är på väg att förbjudas inom EU. Slutligen har just det bolag vi arbetar med ett stort fokus på naturligt producerade råvaror, vilket innebär att de vill undvika andra konkurrerande extraktionsmetoder som kräver olika typer av kemikalier och istället fokusera på vår biobaserade teknologi.” säger Per Erik Velin, VD, Bioextrax

Denna information är sådan som Bioextrax AB (publ.) är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom nedanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande 12 augusti 2022.

För ytterligare information:

Per Erik Velin, VD

Telefon: +46 (0) 70-674 21 85

E-post: pev@bioextrax.com

Om Bioextrax

Bioextrax grundades 2014 baserat på forskning vid avdelningen för bioteknik vid Lunds universitet. Bioextrax bidrar till en cirkulär ekonomi på global basis genom att tillhandahålla en kostnadseffektiv teknologiplattform för ackumulation och extraktion av bio-baserad och bio-nedbrytningsbar PHA (vilket är en grupp bio-polymerer som kan ersätta fossil-baserade plaster) genom att använda billiga och/eller organiska avfall som råvaror. Bioextrax har också utvecklat kostnadseffektiva teknologier för hydrolys av fjädrar för att möjliggöra produktion av hydrolyserat protein för foder- och matindustrin och produktion av keratin mikrofiber för potentiell användning i många olika applikationsområden. Bioextrax affärsmodell är primärt att sälja licenser för att använda bolagets olika processteknologier. Bolaget är noterat på Svenska Spotlight Stock Market. Mer information om bolaget finns på www.bioextrax.com

