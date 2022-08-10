1515
Smartoptics Group AS (SMOP) – Q2 2022 financial results

Oslo, 10 August 2022 - Smartoptics Group AS (Smartoptics, OSE: SMOP) today reported revenues of USD 14.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 18.1% from the corresponding period in 2021 (12.4), and an EBITDA of USD 3.3 million (1.7). The company reiterates the long-term revenue ambition of USD 100 million by 2025/2026 and an EBITDA margin of 17-20%.

Smartoptics

“The second quarter was strong for Smartoptics, with continued rapid revenue growth and high profitability. The global data traffic continues to grow fast, driving demand for fiber optic solutions. Network operators, service providers and enterprises upgrade their networks in high pace, and increasingly prefer flexible, affordable and open-standard technology. In this segment we are one of the leading providers on the global market,” says Magnus Grenfeldt, Chief Executive Officer of Smartoptics.

Smartoptics reported revenues in the second quarter of 2022 of USD 14.6 million, compared to USD 12.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. The gross margin for the first quarter was 47.2% (40.4%). The EBITDA* was USD 3.3 million (1.7), equal to an EBITDA margin of 22.9% (13.4%) and the EBIT ended at USD 3.0 (1.2) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 23.4% (10.7%).

“Our profitability was high in the second quarter, driven by the solid revenue growth and improved business mix, supported by some one-off effects. We have been able to able to keep down lead times relatively well despite the global semiconductor shortage, although it affects, and will continue to affect, cost of components to a certain degree,” says Magnus Grenfeldt.

During the second quarter Smartoptics has reviewed its strategy on the back of the market development in the period since the IPO in June 2021.

“The accelerating shift towards IP over DWDM leads to a larger market opportunity for Smartoptics than previously anticipated. Now, our technology is becoming attractive for an increasing number of large network operators, adding support for our long-term goals of growing our revenue up to around USD 100 million by 2025/2026, combined with increased profitability with EBITDA margin of 17-20% and EBIT margin of 13-16%," said Magnus Grenfeldt.

QUARTERLY PRESENTATION:
Smartoptics will host a strategy update and presentation of the results by CEO Magnus Grenfeldt, CFO Mikael Haag and CTO Kent Lidström today at 12:00 CET at Hotel Continental in Oslo. The presentation will also be streamed live at  https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20220810_1 

A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

Please find the full financial report and presentation enclosed.

*) EBITDA and other alternative performance measures (APMs) are defined and reconciled to the IFRS financial statements as a part of the APM section of the second quarter 2022 financial report on page 2.

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Grenfeldt
CEO Smartoptics
+46 73-366 88 77
E-mail: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com

About Smartoptics:
Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. The Company’s customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. Smartoptics has an open networking approach in everything it does, which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize costs. The solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications.

For more information, please visit https://www.smartoptics.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Per Burman, Chief Marketing Officer of Smartoptics AS, at the time and date set out above.

Fortsatta nedgångar på bostadsmarknaden

I juli sjönk priserna på bostadsrätter med -4% och villapriserna med -1% i riket som helhet. Prisutvecklingen på årsbasis för bostadsrätter är nu -2% medan villorna ligger på +1%. Det visar de senaste mätningarna från Svensk Mäklarstatistik.

Svensk Mäklarstatistik

Bostadsrätter

Störst nedgång hittar vi i Storstockholm där priserna sjönk med -5% och de centrala delarna med
-4%. I Storgöteborg sjönk priserna med -2% och i centrala Göteborg med -1%. I Stormalmö minskade priserna med -1% och med -3% i de centrala delarna. Årstakterna varierar mellan -2% till +2%. Sommaren är normalt en svag månad på bostadsmarknaden men Stockholmsområdet sticker ändå ut med -10% sett till de senaste 3 månaderna, säger Per-Arne Sandegren, analyschef på Svensk Mäklarstatistik.

Villor

I samtliga storstadsområden sjönk priserna med -2%. Att rikssiffran är något högre beror på att villor i övriga landet, som står för cirka 70% av försäljningarna, stod sig bättre jämfört med storstadsområdena. På årsbasis är priserna oförändrade i Storstockholm och Storgöteborg medan de fallit -2% i Stormalmö, säger Per-Arne Sandegren.

Marknaden

De senaste tre månaderna (maj-juli) såldes drygt 26.000 bostadsrätter, det är -19% färre än samma period förra året. Motsvarande siffror för villor är 15.500 vilket motsvarar än nedgång med -10% mot förra året. Störst minskning i antal försäljningar hittar vi bland bostadsrätter i Storstockholm och Storgöteborg där det sålts -21% färre bostadsrätter mot förra året, avslutar Per-Arne Sandegren.

Mäklarsamfundets kommentar

Köparna har nu initiativet, men både köpare och säljare behöver ha realistiska förväntningar på priset. Ett bra råd till den som ska ge sig ut på marknaden är att låta det långsiktiga behovet styra, att sälja innan köp och att ha tät kontakt med både fastighetsmäklare och bank under hela processen, säger Jonas Rosén, vd Mäklarsamfundet.

Prisstatistik BOSTADSRÄTTER, juli 2022

BOSTADSRÄTTER 1 mån 3 mån 12 mån Medelpris (kr/kvm)
Riket - 4% - 8% - 2% 37 673
Centrala Stockholm - 4% - 8% + 1% 99 185
Stor-Stockholm - 5% - 10% - 2% 57 041
Centrala Göteborg - 1% - 5% ± 0% 66 414
Stor-Göteborg - 2% - 5% - 2% 47 257
Centrala Malmö - 3% - 5% + 2% 36 300
Stor-Malmö - 1% - 2% + 1% 35 330

Statistiken baseras på försäljningen av 26 025 bostadsrätter under maj 2022 - juli 2022. Tremånaderssiffran är en jämförelse med februari 2022 - april 2022, tolvmånaderssiffran med maj 2021 - juli 2021 och i enmånadssiffran jämförs april 2022 - juni 2022 med aktuell period. Medelpriset baseras enbart på den senaste månadens försäljningar.

Prisstatistik VILLOR, juli 2022

VILLOR 1 mån 3 mån 12 mån Medelpris
Riket - 1% - 2% + 1% 3 249 000
Stor-Stockholm - 2% - 6% ± 0% 5 876 000
Stor-Göteborg - 2% - 3% ± 0% 5 489 000
Stor-Malmö - 2% - 3% - 2% 4 663 000

Statistiken baseras på försäljningen av 15 512 villor under maj 2022 - juli 2022. Tremånaderssiffran är en jämförelse med februari 2022 - april 2022, tolvmånaderssiffran med maj 2021 - juli 2021 och i enmånadssiffran jämförs april 2022 - juni 2022 med aktuell period. Medelpriset baseras enbart på den senaste månadens försäljningar. Rikssiffrorna för villor och bostadsrätter beräknas som ett vägt genomsnitt för de underliggande storstadsområdena och övriga riket.

Prisutvecklingen för villor baseras på K/T-talet (Köpesumman/Taxeringsvärdet). Medelpriset baseras på den senaste månadens försäljningar.

Prisstatistik Fritidshus

FRITIDSHUS 12 mån Medelpris
Riket + 7% 2 417 000

Statistiken baseras på försäljningen av 5 498 fritidshus mellan augusti 2021 och juli 2022. Utvecklingen jämförs med föregående 12-månadersperiod.

Nästa pressmeddelande publiceras den 8 september 2022 kl 06:00

Fakta om Svensk Mäklarstatistik AB

Svensk Mäklarstatistik redovisar varje månad den enda aktuella och heltäckande prisstatistiken för bostadsrätter, villor och fritidshus i Sverige.

Svensk Mäklarstatistik hämtar data om varje bostadsförsäljning, oavsett om de annonserats eller inte, direkt från fastighetsmäklarnas affärssystem var fjärde timme dygnet runt, året om. På vårt uppdrag hämtar sen SCB - Statistiska Centralbyrån, månatligen all data och producerar den statistik som vi sedan publicerar i pressmeddelanden och på vår sajt

Information rörande försäljningen hämtas då köpekontrakten skrivs och behöver därför inte invänta tillträdet, och för fastigheter, lagfartshanteringen som tar 3-4 månader. Vår statistik visar därför det aktuella marknadsläget med prisförändringar utan den eftersläpning som myndigheter och andra aktörer dras med.

Svensk Mäklarstatistik AB ägs av branschorganisationen Mäklarsamfundet.

På www.maklarstatistik.se är det möjligt att följa utvecklingen på riks-, län- och kommunnivå.

Det går också att följa oss på Twitter: @maklarstatistik

För ytterligare kommentarer vänligen kontakta:

Hans Flink, Affärsutvecklingschef Svensk Mäklarstatistik 070-6351650

Per-Arne Sandegren, Analyschef Svensk Mäklarstatistik 08-588 00 452

Jonas Rosén, VD Mäklarsamfundet, 070-695 46 40

