ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINÄR FÖRSÄLJNINGSRAPPORT JULI 2022

Zinzino

Zinzinos totala intäkter ökade med 10 % jämfört med föregående år.

Intäkterna för Zinzinos försäljningsmarknader i juli 2022 ökade med 10 % och uppgick till 105,9 (96,6) mSEK. Faun Pharmas externa försäljning ökade med 14 % och uppgick till 3,3 (2,9) mSEK. Sammanlagt ökade koncernen intäkterna med 10 % till 109,2 (99,5) mSEK jämfört med föregående år.

Koncernens ackumulerade försäljning januari-juli 2022 ökade med 2 % till 773,1 (755,3) mSEK.

Intäkterna fördelade sig enligt följande:

Regioner, mSEK 22-jul 21-jul Förändring Ack 2022 Ack 2021 Förändring
Norden 26,5 28,6 -7% 182,6 215,4 -15%
Centraleuropa 22,1 17,9 23% 146,0 125,8 16%
Östeuropa 24,4 24,9 -2% 184,5 185,3 0%
Syd- & Västeuropa 12,3 10,8 14% 87,0 81,3 7%
Baltikum 5,8 5,4 7% 40,5 41,0 -1%
Nordamerika 6,3 4,0 58% 38,9 29,1 34%
Asien-Stillahavsregionen 7,6 5,0 52% 41,9 41,2 2%
Afrika 0,9 0,0 4,1 0,0
Zinzino 105,9 96,6 10% 725,5 719,1 1%
Faun Pharma 3,3 2,9 14% 47,6 36,2 31%
Zinzino Group 109,2 99,5 10% 773,1 755,3 2%

Länder i regioner:

-Norden: Danmark, Färöarna, Finland, Island, Norge, Sverige

-Centraleuropa: Österrike, Tyskland, Schweiz

-Östeuropa: Tjeckien, Slovakien, Ungern, Polen, Rumänien

-Syd- & Västeuropa: Cypern, Frankrike, Grekland, Italien, Nederländerna, Spanien, Storbritannien, Belgien, Irland

-Baltikum: Estland, Lettland, Litauen

-Nordamerika: Kanada, USA

-Asien-Stillahavsregionen: Australien, Hongkong, Indien, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Afrika: Sydafrika

För mer information vänligen kontakta:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Bilder för fri publicering:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se


Denna information är sådan som Zinzino AB (publ) är skyldig att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg för offentliggörande kl. 14:00 den 3e augusti 2022.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
2207 Pressrelease Försäljningsrapport SE

Reltime launches one-stop-shop, three-week FastTrack to Web3

OSLO, Norway, August 3, 2022—Reltime AS launched FastTrack to Web3, a three-week, white-labelled, custom-built, and all-in-one B2B2C Web3 Banking as a Service (W3BaaS) solution for companies and trusted brands wishing to enter the Web3 embedded finance (blockchain) space.

Reltime AS

FastTrack to Web3 enables any company to build its own integrated, white-labelled, state-of-the-art Web3 financial ecosystem within three weeks. Reltime gives the opportunity to customise its W3BaaS, including the choice of currencies (fiat, token(s) or a combination of both), look and feel (branding, mobile iOS and Android app and frontend), backend, onboarding (eKYC), settings, web domains, language(s), user experience (UX) and interface (UI), monitoring and reporting (e.g. regulatory, customer onboarding, black/white lists). In the fourth quarter of this year, Reltime will incorporate white-labelled virtual and physical cards to its W3BaaS solution, which is built on top of Reltime’s Layer 1, Proof of Authority (PoA) blockchain. This enables companies to provide Web3 financial services to any of their customers, without the need of a centralised financial organisation such as a neobank.

Reltime is also launching FastTrack for Merchants with innovative solutions tailored to small, medium-sized or large retail businesses. This solution provides a simple way for merchants to get paid via a QR code or through a customer’s phone number.

Choosing a global, decentralised, agile and Web3 financial ecosystem such as Reltime’s is a huge step forward and at the same time an opportunity for companies to enter Web3 in an easy, cost-effective and swift way. Reltime offers this complete, easy-to-implement suite of services, enabling companies to offer their customers peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, using customers’ phone contacts rather than typing long wallet addresses, to move money locally and globally within 2-3 seconds; lending and borrowing, with or without collateral, with the opportunity to earn money; joint accounts, for a group of people to save or example invest in a group, many other and unique services.

With Reltime’s FastTrack to Web3, companies are also able to create their own token(s) with their own name(s) within the same three weeks.

Reltimes architecture wwwreltimecompitch page 6
Reltime’s architecture (www.reltime.com/pitch, page 6)

Reltime will also launch and further develop other game-changing solutions and technologies to be provided as OpenAPI and white-label to anyone, including but not limited to:

  1. The world’s first Web3 biometric payment card with cold storage and ID (more details will be announced in a separate press release next week).
  2. Reltime’s state-of-the-art Proof of Deposit (PoD) protocol, which provides more secure and safe solutions for safeguarding the financial assets of people and businesses world-wide.
  3. Reltime DEX (Decentralised Exchange) and Reltime NFT Marketplace, which can also be white labelled. Reltime already enables businesses, developers, and others to build and launch new products, services, tokens, marketplaces and NFTs on top of its Layer 1. Proof of Authority blockchain.
  4. Reltime’s Metaverse SDK (software development kit), allowing companies, developers, and partners to provide Reltime’s white-labelled products, services, and solutions on different Metaverses.

“Our new B2B2C solution gives companies with thousands of customers or large organisations with millions of customers, such as telecommunications companies and others, the opportunity to enjoy the same benefits as Reltime’s current global, trusted, high-performance, Web3 platform is offering,” says Peter Michel Heilmann, CEO, Reltime. “Over the past two weeks alone, we have received requests from companies in Latin America, Europe, Africa and South-East Asia to white-label our unique Web3 financial ecosystem in their own language, with their own branding and requirements, in only three weeks.”

“Reltime’s Web3 Banking as a Service (W3BaaS) has been on the drawing table ever since August 2021,” says Marlene Julo, co-founder, Chair, CFO and anchor investor. “We saw a missing link for non-financial companies to swiftly and easily launch neobank-type of services to their customers locally, regionally and globally, a process that normally would take several months to complete. The problems with many white-labelled embedded finance solutions in the market today are time, cost, reach and earnings. Reltime is much more than money and we can currently launch our FastTrack to Web3 to partners and customers in 150 countries.”

Reltime will soon commence the off-net integration of its physical, biometric and virtual cards, e-money, BIN and IBAN (SWIFT, SEPA and Faster Payment System (FPS), UK). Further information on Reltime’s ecosystem development can be found at https://www.reltime.com/whitepaper (pages 70-72).

About Reltime

Reltime is the world’s first global, Layer 1, Web3 financial ecosystem that build on-net services. Headquartered in Oslo, Reltime is building a new global financial tribe of people and businesses world-wide taking back control of their finances. The idea behind Reltime germinated when Frode van der Laak, inventor and co-founder, started to deep-dive into blockchain for his PhD in mathematics.

Reltime members are able to send, receive, withdraw, deposit, borrow, lend, earn, swap, interact, transact and open joint accounts within and outside the Web3 financial ecosystem in 150 countries. They can also create their own ecosystem within Reltime. In addition, the company offers disruptive and cutting-edge white-labelled B2B2C and Web3 embedded finance solutions to partners around the world. Individual developers and tech companies are encouraged to create fantastic applications into Reltime’s Web3 financial ecosystem, utilising OpenAPI, decentralised applications (dApps) and smart contracts.

Reltime has listed its RTC token on several global digital asset exchange platforms, including BitMart and CoinTiger, and has subsidiaries in Norway (Conax Technology AS, established in January 2010), Lithuania and El Salvador.

https://reltime.com

#MoreThanMoney
 

For media enquiries:

Cornelia S. van der Laak

International Relations Officer

Reltime AS

Tel.: +4740769988

cornelia@reltime.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/reltime_rtc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reltimeecosystem
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reltimedefi
Telegram: https://t.me/reltimedefiecosystem


For further information, please contact:

Peter Michel Heilmann

CEO

Reltime AS

pm@reltime.com

Smartoptics Group AS (SMOP): Invitation to presentation of results for the second quarter 2022 and strategy update

Oslo, Norway – 03 August 2022 - Smartoptics Group AS will publish its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday the 10th of August 2022, at 06:00 CET.

Smartoptics

The company will host a presentation of the results by CEO Magnus Grenfeldt, CFO Mikael Haag and CTO Kent Lidström on the same day at 12:00 CET at Hotel Continental in Oslo. The presentation will include a strategy update. The presentation will also be sent live via webcast.

Date: Wednesday 10 August 2022
Time: 12:00 CET
Venue: Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, Oslo
Language: English
Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20220810_1



The report and presentation will be made available at www.smartoptics.com and www.newsweb.no. A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Grenfeldt
CEO Smartoptics
+46 73-366 88 77
E-mail: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com  



About Smartoptics:

Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. The Company’s customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. Smartoptics has an open networking approach in everything it does, which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize costs. The solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications. Smartoptics is a Scandinavian company founded in 2006. We partner with leading technology and network solution providers such as Brocade, Cisco and Dell and have a global reach through more than 100 business partners.

For more information, please visit https://www.smartoptics.com

Appspotr expanderar med Zapier integration

Öppnar upp nya sätt att automatisera arbetsflöden och få mer tid för det som är viktigast – utan behov av kodning.

AppSpotr AB

Appspotr är glada att kunna meddela att integrationen nu är slutförd och publikt lanserad med Zapier, en ledande plattform för automatisering av processer som tillåter Appspotr kunder att enkelt använda Appspotr plattformen tillsammans med Zapier, även om de inte kan koda.

Denna integration gör det möjligt för användare av Appspotr plattformen att automatisera arbetsflöden genom att sömlöst koppla Appspotr med över 5 000 andra plattformar, appar och verktyg. Användningsområden inkluderar att lägga till dataset, lägga till dataset objekt, uppdatera dataset objekt och radera dataset objekt automatiskt när vissa uppgifter och funktioner utförs genom antingen Appspotr själv eller någon annan app tillgänglig i Zapier.

Du kan till exempel skapa en app som uppdaterar ett Google-ark och vice versa, ett CRM som tar innehåll från en app och vice versa - Du kan enkelt automatisera alla dessa funktioner och arbetsflöden genom att använda din Appspotr app eller tredjepartsapp som en utlösare eller en åtgärd enligt dina krav.

Det finns flera kundfördelar med det nya Appspotr och Zapier samarbetet:

Flexibilitet: Appspotr användare kan integrera med över 5 000 integrerade system s k ”Zapier-apps” och anpassa dessa appar för att skapa utvalda automatiserade arbetsflöden som stöder deras exakta krav.

Säkerhet: Miljontals kunder världen över litar på Zapier för att säkert överföra och synkronisera data mellan appar för att få jobbet gjort, med ingenjörer och säkerhetsteam placerade världen runt som är jour tillgängliga dygnet runt för att säkerställa pålitligheten.

Tidsbesparande: Appspotr användare kan automatisera arbetsflöden på några minuter och spara tid för manuellt skapade händelser, logik och navigeringsprocesser som tidigare tagit lång tid att slutföra.

Kostnadseffektivitet: Användare sparar pengar genom att effektivt skapa de arbetsflöden som behövs för att automatisera uppgifter.

För att ta reda på mer om Appspotr i Zapier besök: https://zapier.com/apps/appspotr/integrations

Kommentar från vd, Appspotr Patric Bottne:

- Vi är stolta över att vi kan presentera möjligheten för våra kunder att jobba med Zapier för att automatisera processflöden i appar byggda med Appspotr 3. Vi har redan ett starkt integrationsverktyg i Appspotr 3 där det snabbt och enkelt går att integrera appar med rest-API. Integrationen med Zapier är en ytterligare förlängning på möjligheterna runt integrationer i Appspotr 3. Integrationer ser vi som en strategisk nyckelfunktion i low code lösningar. Appspotrs integration med Zapier innebär att vi fungerar sömlöst med alla de viktigaste affärssystemen och digitala tjänsterna i världen - på en och samma gång. Vi förenklar inte bara apputveckling utan förenklar också affärsprocesser och minskar behovet av IT investeringar och förvaltning genom de möjligheter vi erbjuder med integrationer. Det känns spännande att vi fortsätter öka kapabiliteten i vår plattform och extra spännande att vi också når en kundbas på flera miljoner användare i Zapier att bearbeta för att bli Appspotr 3 kunder.

För ytterligare information kontakta:

Patric Bottne, VD Appspotr AB (publ)

Mobil: +46 701 46 61 89

E-post: patric@appspotr.com

Mangold Fondkommission AB är Bolagets Certified Adviser, tel. +46 8 503 01 550, e-post: ca@mangold.se, www.mangold.se

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
netProviders startar nytt kontor i Göteborg

netProviders International

netProviders International AB (publ) har som del av sin tillväxtstrategi beslutat att starta upp ett nytt säljkontor i Göteborg där fokus kommer primärt vara emot återförsäljare och större avtalskunder men även emot ett fortsatt utvecklingsarbete av vår digitala plattform. Bolaget befinner sig i en expansiv fas där man under de senaste månaderna beslutat att gå in i ett antal större nordiska länder och för att hantera denna tillväxt så har bolaget valt att etablera ett nytt kontor i Göteborg.

 

Ett av netProviders mål är att ständigt främja teknikutvecklingen för att kunna göra vår plattform så självständig som möjligt och med en nyetablering i Göteborg nu så hoppas vi även kunna accelerera och realisera utvecklingen genom att samla kompetens och utöka arbetsstyrkan i Göteborg, säger Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders.

 


Testa tjänsten kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar

Vid nykundsregistrering får du möjligheten att testa tjänsten helt kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar utan att registrera något betalkort. Efter testperioden kan du välja en lösning som passar ditt behov baserat på antal kontakter och den mailvolym du behöver. netProviders erbjuder fyra olika prenumerationsplaner så att du kan välja vilken plan som passar ditt företags förutsättningar. Hos oss kan du välja mellan Standard, Plus, Premium och Enterprise. Vi har inga bindningstider eller uppsägningstider så du kan pausa, avbryta eller byta mellan planer om ditt behov förändras. Läs mer om netProviders på www.netproviders.io.

 

 

För ytterligare information kontakta:
Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders International AB (publ)
Mobil: +4670 243 00 94
Email: michaela@netproviders.io

Kort om netProviders International AB (publ)
netProviders är en flexibel och svensk email marknadsförings plattform för B2B & B2C företag med servrar och MTA i Sverige för en säker databashantering. netProviders plattform erbjuder företag att hålla kontakten med sina kunder och leverantörer genom email marknadsföring. Plattformen låter dig skapa och skicka ut moderna och anpassade email kampanjer samt följa upp dem ett smidigt statistikverktyg. Bolaget riktar sig både till svenska och internationella företag och målsättningen är att ta stora marknadsandelar i länderna Sverige, Norge, Danmark, Finland under de kommande 12 månaderna.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Nederman förvärvar RoboVent

Nederman

Miljöteknikföretaget Nederman har förvärvat det amerikanska företaget RoboVent. I och med förvärvet stärker Nederman avsevärt sin ställning i Nordamerika genom att bli den främsta aktören i USA inom industriell luftfiltrering i svetssegmentet.

RoboVent, som grundades 1989, är en nordamerikansk ledare inom luftreningsteknik och lösningar för kontroll och filtrering av industriell rök, damm och oljedimma. Deras unika försäljningsstrategi, starka utrustningssortiment och nyckelfärdiga lösningar har skapat ett starkt varumärke och globalt anseende. Genom att kombinera dessa styrkor med Nedermans globala närvaro, kompletterande produkter, lösningar och digitala teknik kommer Nederman ytterligare stärka sin förmåga att leverera lösningar för ren luft inom de industrisegment bolaget levererar till. RoboVent har sitt huvudkontor i Sterling Heights, Michigan, och har över 100 anställda i USA, Kanada och Mexiko. RoboVent kommer att bli en del av Nedermans division Extraction & Filtration Technology.

Förvärvspriset uppgår till cirka 430 miljoner kronor på en kontant och skuldfri basis, finansierat av kontanter och befintliga bankfaciliteter. Robovents omsättning för 2021 uppgick till cirka 32 miljoner USD och omsättningen för 2022 beräknas vara betydligt högre än 2021. Den förvärvade verksamheten har en EBITDA-marginal som är något lägre än Nederman-koncernens. Förvärvet förväntas ha en positiv inverkan på vinsten per aktie från och med dagens datum.

"Vi fortsätter att utvecklas och stärka vår förmåga att skydda människor, miljö och produktion från skadliga effekter av industriella processer. Med det här förvärvet stärker vi vår position i USA avsevärt", säger Sven Kristensson, VD Nederman Group.

"Vi har och har haft god försäljnings- och marknadsutveckling i Nordamerika under de senaste åren. Med förvärvet av RoboVent förbättrar vi våra tillväxtmöjligheter ytterligare genom att bli den främsta leverantören av industriell luftfiltrering och luftrening på den amerikanska svetsmarknaden", säger Hans Dahlén, SVP & Head of Extraction & Filtration Technology Division.

 
För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:

Sven Kristensson, CEO              Matthew Cusick, CFO           Hans Dahlén, Head of E&FT Division
Tel: +46 42 18 87 00     Tel +46 42 18 87 00 Tel +46 42 18 87 00
e-mail: sven.kristensson@nederman.com        e-mail: matthew.cusick@nederman.com        e-maill:hans.dahlen@nederman.com

 
 

Denna information är sådan information som Nederman Holding AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 29 juli 2022 kl. 20:30 CET.

Om Nederman
Nederman är ett miljöteknikföretag och en global ledare inom industriell luftfiltrering som ägnar sig åt att fånga, mäta, kontrollera och rena luft för att göra industriell produktion mer effektiv, säker och hållbar. Baserat på branschledande produkter, lösningar och tjänster i kombination med en innovativ IoT-plattform levererar vi kunskap och fakta som behövs för att optimera prestanda och garantera utsläppsöverensstämmelse för att skydda människor, planet och produktion. 

Nederman Group är noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm. Koncernen har cirka 2200 anställda och närvaro i mer än 50 länder. Läs mer på nedermangroup.com

Nederman Holding AB (publ), postbox 602, SE-251 06 Helsingborg, Sverige.
Bolagsregistreringsnummer: 556576-4205

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Sleep Cycle delårsrapport april-juni 2022 - Stabil tillväxt och stärkt rörelsemarginal

 

Den positiva utvecklingen från början av året fortsatte i det andra kvartalet. Nettoomsättningen ökade med 19,0 % motsvarande en ökning om 16,1 % justerat för valutaeffekter. Med god kostnadskontroll och tillväxt i intäkter ökade rörelsemarginalen till 24,4 %. Det totala antalet användare ökade men påverkades av säsongsmässiga variationer och prisjusteringar. Som förväntat påverkades nykundsanskaffningen bara delvis av prisjusteringarna vilket gav ett totalt högre försäljningsvärde.

Sleep Cycle

Andra kvartalet i sammandrag (april-juni 2022)

  • Nettoomsättningen ökade med 19,0 (12,5) % och uppgick till 52 503 (44 128) Tkr. Valutajusterad nettoomsättningstillväxt uppgick till 16,1 (20,3) %.
  • Rörelseresultatet uppgick till 12 793 (-11 414) Tkr och rörelsemarginalen var 24,4 (-25,9) %.
  • Justerat rörelseresultat uppgick till 12 793 (4 533) Tkr och justerad rörelsemarginal var 24,4 (10,3) %. Under 2022 har inga jämförelsestörande kostnader bokförts.
  • Totala antalet betalande prenumeranter uppgick vid periodens slut till 921k (852k), en ökning om 8,1 % jämfört med föregående år.
  • ARPU i kvartalet uppgick till 228 (211) kr.
  • Resultat per aktie före utspädning uppgick i kvartalet till 0,52 (-0,50) kr. Resultat per aktie efter utspädning uppgick till 0,51 (-0,50) kr.

 

Första halvåret i sammandrag (januari-juni 2022)

  • Nettoomsättningen ökade med 19,1 (11,4) % och uppgick till 102 593 (86 138) Tkr. Valutajusterad nettoomsättningstillväxt uppgick till 18,6 (17,3) %.
  • Rörelseresultatet uppgick till 25 536 (-6 729) Tkr och rörelsemarginalen var 24,9 (-7,8) %.
  • Justerat rörelseresultat uppgick till 25 536 (16 352) Tkr och justerad rörelsemarginal var 24,9 (19,0) %. Under 2022 har inga jämförelsestörande kostnader bokförts.
  • Totala antalet betalande prenumeranter uppgick vid periodens slut till 921k (852k), en ökning om 8,1 % jämfört med föregående år.
  • ARPU för halvåret uppgick till 225 (210) kr.
  • Resultat per aktie före utspädning uppgick i kvartalet till 1,04 (-0,30) kr. Resultat per aktie efter utspädning uppgick till 1,01 (-0,30) kr.

 

Viktiga händelser under rapportperioden

 

  • Som ett led i Sleep Cycles produktinvesteringar ingick bolaget under april ett fördjupat samarbete med Mike Gradisar. Mike har en bakgrund som professor vid Flinders University i Australien och är en globalt erkänd och citerad sömnforskare. Mike kommer ta rollen som Head of Sleep Science och leda Sleep Cycles team av sömnexperter.
  • Genom att analysera hostningar som fångas upp i Sleep Cycles dataanalys och jämföra dessa med Covid-utbrott på olika platser i världen fann man samband som tydligt indikerade Covid-utbrott flera veckor innan de registrerades. Analysen visar på styrkan i Sleep Cycles data och skapar förutsättningar för att utveckla nya produkter och funktioner i framtiden.
  • I slutet av juni ansökte Sleep Cycle om patent avseende att attribuera individuella snarkningar i situationer där flera personer sover i samma miljö.

 

Viktiga händelser efter periodens utgång

 

  • I början av juli lanserades den första delen av Sleep Cycles nya plattform för sömnträning. Genom plattformen kommer flera olika sömnprogram som baseras på användarens individuella behov och sömnmönster att lanseras.
  • Sleep Cycle ingick ett partnerskap med en av världens största plattformar för träning och välmående, amerikanska Gympass. Genom partnerskapet får Gympass medlemmar tillgång till Sleep Cycle som blir utvald partner för hälsoområdet sömn.

 

Verkställande direktör Carl Johan Hederoth kommenterar kvartalet:

”Vi är nöjda med kvartalet där intäkterna fortsatte att öka stabilt samtidigt som vi förbättrade rörelsemarginalen till 24,4 %. Pristesterna som genomfördes påverkade som förväntat nykundsanskaffningen bara delvis och vi såg en tydlig ökning i ARPU och ett högre totalt försäljningsvärde även om ökningen i antalet nya prenumeranter var lägre än tidigare kvartal. Kombinerat med de låga kostnader för kundanskaffning som vi haft under första halvan av 2022 har vi stora möjligheter att på ett effektivt sätt öka investeringarna i marknadsföring för att driva ökad tillväxt framöver.”

 

”Vi följer vår strategi där motorn för tillväxt är produktutveckling. Vi har successivt under första halvåret 2022 ökat våra investeringar men vi gör det med fortsatt god rörelsemarginal och positiva kassaflöden. Tillsammans med ackumulerade vinster och en stark kassa har vi en mycket god position inför andra halvan av 2022. Jag ser den starka kassan som ett kvitto på att vi har en sund verksamhet men också som ett redskap för att kunna agera på möjligheter som kan accelerera vår tillväxt.”

 

 

Denna information är sådan som Sleep Cycle AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning och lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 29 juli 2022 kl. 8:30 CET.

Hela delårsrapporten finns tillgänglig på www.sleepcycle.com VD Carl Johan Hederoth och CFO Per Andersson kommer att presentera kvartalet på fredag 29 juli kl 9:30 CET. Presentationen är tillgänglig på https://financialhearings.com/event/43406

 

För mer information kontakta:

Carl Johan Hederoth
VD
cj@sleepcycle.com

Per Andersson
CFO och Head of Investor Relations
per.andersson@sleepcycle.com
+46 70 939 5327


Malin Abrahamsson
Head of PR
press@sleepcycle.com
+46 73 972 6424


 

Om Sleep Cycle

Med miljoner dagliga aktiva användare och över två miljarder nätter analyserade i fler än 150 länder är Sleep Cycle den ledande appen för sömnmonitorering och en av de mest använda tjänsterna för förbättring av sömnhälsa världen över. Sleep Cycles uppdrag är att förbättra den globala hälsan genom att få människor världen över att sova bättre. Sedan lansering 2009 har Sleep Cycle hjälpt miljoner människor förstå sina sömnvanor och förbättra sin sömn. Mobilapplikationen hjälper användare somna lättare, läser av och analyserar sömnen under natten, väcker användaren i lätt sömnfas och ger insikt i hur sömnkvalitet på bästa sätt förbättras. Sleep Cycle är en av världens mest omfattande källor för sömnstatistik och bidrar till sömnforskning och rapportering över hela världen. Sleep Cycle är noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm under tickern SLEEP och har sitt huvudkontor i Göteborg, Sverige.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Q2 and half year report January – June 2022

Collections broadly in line with prior year whilst market volatility continued to impact earnings

DDM Holding AG

Highlights second quarter 2022

  • Gross ERC at the end of June 2022 was EUR 285m (299 at December 2021) 
  • Cash at the end of June 2022 was EUR 54.8m (65.5 at December 2021)
  • Gross collections amounted to EUR 15.8m (14.7)*
  • Net collections amounted to EUR 13.8m (11.9)*
  • Cash EBITDA amounted to EUR 10.9m (9.4)*
  • Net loss for the period of EUR 4.2m (loss of 0.1)* including EUR 2.4m mark-to-market loss on the investment in Addiko Bank driven by market volatility

Highlights six months 2022

  • Gross collections amounted to EUR 31.9m (30.4)*
  • Net collections amounted to EUR 26.9m (25.7)*
  • Cash EBITDA amounted to EUR 22.5m (20.6)*
  • Net loss for the period of EUR 5.9m (profit of 0.2)* including EUR 5.8m mark-to-market loss on the investment in Addiko Bank driven by the proposed CHF law in Slovenia and market volatility
  • Investment in a bolt-on portfolio in Croatia with a gross collection value (face value) of over EUR 20m
  • Strategic partnership in Italy with Borgosesia S.p.A completed the structuring of a co-investment in a portfolio with a gross collection (face value) of over EUR 10m as part of the target investment volume that amounts to up to EUR 100m over a three-year horizon

Significant events after the end of the quarter

  • Acquisition of 50.2% of AxFina Holding S.A, a pan European debt servicing provider and business outsourcing company

Comment by the CEO

Collections during the second quarter were slightly above the same period in 2021, whilst our earnings continued to be impacted by market volatility which resulted in a EUR 2.4m mark-to-market loss on the investment in Addiko Bank, partially offset by FX gains of EUR 0.8m.

Continued market volatility will increase NPL volumes

We expect the market volatility observed during the first half of the year to continue for the remainder of 2022. Given the uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment and the impact of inflation on businesses and the cost of living for consumers, we expect higher default rates and an increase in the volume of NPL portfolios coming to the market. Given this background, we continue to monitor opportunities both in existing markets across the SCEE region and by recently entering new markets by teaming up with strategic partners and co-investors.  

Strategic acquisition in Switzerland

Regarding the planned acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Swiss Bankers Prepaid Services AG (“Swiss Bankers”) the regulatory approval process is ongoing. DDM is currently reviewing the situation and is in dialogue with the stakeholders and selling shareholders of Swiss Bankers. Swiss Bankers is the Swiss market leader in prepaid cards and provides innovative, credit-based payment products and offers solutions in cashless, globally secure payment transactions.

Acquisition of majority stake in debt servicing and business outsourcing company AxFina

Shortly after the quarter end DDM Debt AB (“DDM Debt”), acquired 50.2% of the share capital of AxFina Holding SA (“AxFina”). AxFina is a pan European debt servicing provider and a key partner for DDM’s loan portfolios. In addition to its core debt servicing solutions, AxFina is also providing business outsourcing services and digital debt management solutions (“Finastic”) to multiple industries. AxFina is active in 7 countries and has c. 180 employees. DDM expects to profit from the intended growth of the service revenues of AxFina, both in (third party) debt servicing as well as in digital solutions, which complement the asset intensive business of DDM. AxFina will also facilitate new market entries for DDM. The seller of the stake in AxFina is DDM Group Finance S.A, with the transaction carried out at an implied valuation for 100% of AxFina of EUR 28m. In addition to the now acquired stake in AxFina, DDM Debt entered into a call option agreement giving it the right to acquire the remaining shares in AxFina held by DDM Group Finance S.A. at the same terms until 31 December 2022. AxFina will remain an independently run company. The acquisition strengthens DDM’s equity story to accelerate into a pan-European investment company around NPLs, Servicing, Consumer Finance and FinTech.

Equity base

To be prepared to capture the opportunities we expect to come up over the coming quarters, we are also intensifying our efforts to strengthen the equity base of the Group. We are therefore evaluating options to access equity or equity linked capital markets by potentially seeking a listing of DDM Finance AB or another Group entity.

Annual General Meeting 2022

DDM Holding AG held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 23 June 2022. All resolutions were approved. The AGM resolved to re-elect Jörgen Durban, Erik Fällström, Joachim Cato and Dr. Andreas Tuczka as members of the Board of Directors. The AGM also resolved to re-elect Jörgen Durban as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Please see our website www.ddm-group.ch, for further information about the resolutions passed at the AGM.

Financial calendar

DDM intends to publish financial information on the following dates:

Interim report for January – September 2022: 30 November 2022

Q4 and full year report for January – December 2022: 23 February 2023

Annual report 2022: 31 March 2023

Other financial information from DDM is available on DDM’s website: www.ddm-group.ch.

Presentation of the report

The report and presentation material are available at www.ddm-group.ch on 28 July 2022, at 08:00 CEST.

CEO Florian Nowotny and CFO Fredrik Olsson will comment on the DDM Group’s results during a conference call on 28 July 2022, starting at 10:00 CEST. The presentation can be followed live at www.ddm-group.ch and/or by telephone with dial-in numbers: SE: +46 8 505 163 86, UK: +44 20 319 84884, Global toll free: +1 412 317 6300, Pin code (for all numbers): 8265134#.

The information in this report requires DDM Holding AG to publish the information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on 28 July 2022 at 08:00 CEST.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Florian Nowotny, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +43 664 100 1243

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
