1515
Annons

OMXSPI

+0,71%

S&P 500

-0,67%

FTSE 100

-0,02%

DAX 30

+0,20%

NIKKEI

+0,53%

DOW JONES

-1,23%

Smartoptics Group AS (SMOP): Invitation to presentation of results for the second quarter 2022 and strategy update

Oslo, Norway – 03 August 2022 - Smartoptics Group AS will publish its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday the 10th of August 2022, at 06:00 CET.

Smartoptics

The company will host a presentation of the results by CEO Magnus Grenfeldt, CFO Mikael Haag and CTO Kent Lidström on the same day at 12:00 CET at Hotel Continental in Oslo. The presentation will include a strategy update. The presentation will also be sent live via webcast.

Date: Wednesday 10 August 2022
Time: 12:00 CET
Venue: Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, Oslo
Language: English
Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20220810_1



The report and presentation will be made available at www.smartoptics.com and www.newsweb.no. A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Grenfeldt
CEO Smartoptics
+46 73-366 88 77
E-mail: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com  



About Smartoptics:

Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. The Company’s customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. Smartoptics has an open networking approach in everything it does, which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize costs. The solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications. Smartoptics is a Scandinavian company founded in 2006. We partner with leading technology and network solution providers such as Brocade, Cisco and Dell and have a global reach through more than 100 business partners.

For more information, please visit https://www.smartoptics.com

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Innehåll från Schneider ElectricAnnons

Hållbar fastighetsautomation med människan i fokus

Allt fler fastighetsägare har idag ett stort fokus på hållbarhet. Med Schneider Electrics system för fastighetsautomation kan de enkelt övervaka och styra sina byggnader och snabbare uppnå hållbarhetsmålen.

Fastigheter står idag för omkring 30 procent av världens energianvändning och för nästan 40 procent av de årliga koldioxidutsläppen. För att uppnå målen i Parisavtalet och begränsa den globala uppvärmningen till 1,5 grader, måste 3 procent av byggnadsbeståndet i Europa renoveras varje år. Idag ligger renoveringstakten på endast 1-1,5 procent årligen och det största hindret för att investera i hållbara byggnader är finansiering. Lösningen för att säkerställa mer träffsäkra investeringar är att använda sig av digital teknik.

- En av våra lösningar för fastighetsautomation är digital tvilling, en spegling av en verklig fastighet, med vilken man kan skapa datadrivna insikter för att optimera energianvändningen i sina fastigheter. Man får här data i realtid, kan simulera energiflöden och modellera förändringar innan de tillämpas live i anläggningen. Den digitala tvillingen skapar mervärde för fastighetsägaren, som kan ta rätt beslut för att optimera driften, säger Tomas Bäckstadi, Service and Business Development Director , Schneider Electric.

En öppen plattform för byggnadens olika system

80 procent av 2050 års byggnader uppskattas redan idag vara byggda, vilket innebär att både det befintliga fastighetsbeståndet såväl som kommande byggnader behöver kunna hanteras för att uppnå hållbarhetsmålen. 

Med Schneider Electrics fastighetsautomationssystem EcoStruxure™ Building Operation (EBO) möjliggörs enkel och flexibel styrning och övervakning av fastighetens olika system i en plattform. Med systemet skapas förutsättningarna för att samla, strukturera, analysera och agera på byggnadens data. För att möjliggöra dagens och framtidens allt mer uppkopplade byggnader har systemet inbyggt stöd för effektiv hantering och lagring av stora mängder data.

- Vi ser att fyra grundpelare driver utvecklingen av dagens och framtidens byggnader och därmed våra lösningar för fastighetsautomation– de behöver vara drift-och energieffektiva, motståndskraftiga, hållbara och utformade med människan i fokus. I och med att vi tillbringar uppåt 90 procent av våra liv inomhus blir det tydligt att de byggnader som vi vistas i har en stor påverkan på vårt välmående och hälsa. Luftkvalité, temperatur och belysning är exempel på parametrar som är viktiga att ha i åtanke. Med EcoStruxure™ Building Operation kan fastighetens olika system integreras sömlöst i en framtidssäkrad och flexibel plattform och bidra till att möjliggöra en mer produktiv och hälsosam inomhusmiljö för byggnadens nyttjare, säger Linnea Lunnbäck, Offer Manager, Schneider Electric. 

”Med en digital tvilling kan man skapa datadrivna insikter för att minska sin miljöpåverkan”

Läs mer om framtidens fastigheter

Mer från Schneider Electric

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Schneider Electric och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Appspotr expanderar med Zapier integration

Öppnar upp nya sätt att automatisera arbetsflöden och få mer tid för det som är viktigast – utan behov av kodning.

AppSpotr AB

Appspotr är glada att kunna meddela att integrationen nu är slutförd och publikt lanserad med Zapier, en ledande plattform för automatisering av processer som tillåter Appspotr kunder att enkelt använda Appspotr plattformen tillsammans med Zapier, även om de inte kan koda.

Denna integration gör det möjligt för användare av Appspotr plattformen att automatisera arbetsflöden genom att sömlöst koppla Appspotr med över 5 000 andra plattformar, appar och verktyg. Användningsområden inkluderar att lägga till dataset, lägga till dataset objekt, uppdatera dataset objekt och radera dataset objekt automatiskt när vissa uppgifter och funktioner utförs genom antingen Appspotr själv eller någon annan app tillgänglig i Zapier.

Du kan till exempel skapa en app som uppdaterar ett Google-ark och vice versa, ett CRM som tar innehåll från en app och vice versa - Du kan enkelt automatisera alla dessa funktioner och arbetsflöden genom att använda din Appspotr app eller tredjepartsapp som en utlösare eller en åtgärd enligt dina krav.

Det finns flera kundfördelar med det nya Appspotr och Zapier samarbetet:

Flexibilitet: Appspotr användare kan integrera med över 5 000 integrerade system s k ”Zapier-apps” och anpassa dessa appar för att skapa utvalda automatiserade arbetsflöden som stöder deras exakta krav.

Säkerhet: Miljontals kunder världen över litar på Zapier för att säkert överföra och synkronisera data mellan appar för att få jobbet gjort, med ingenjörer och säkerhetsteam placerade världen runt som är jour tillgängliga dygnet runt för att säkerställa pålitligheten.

Tidsbesparande: Appspotr användare kan automatisera arbetsflöden på några minuter och spara tid för manuellt skapade händelser, logik och navigeringsprocesser som tidigare tagit lång tid att slutföra.

Kostnadseffektivitet: Användare sparar pengar genom att effektivt skapa de arbetsflöden som behövs för att automatisera uppgifter.

För att ta reda på mer om Appspotr i Zapier besök: https://zapier.com/apps/appspotr/integrations

Kommentar från vd, Appspotr Patric Bottne:

- Vi är stolta över att vi kan presentera möjligheten för våra kunder att jobba med Zapier för att automatisera processflöden i appar byggda med Appspotr 3. Vi har redan ett starkt integrationsverktyg i Appspotr 3 där det snabbt och enkelt går att integrera appar med rest-API. Integrationen med Zapier är en ytterligare förlängning på möjligheterna runt integrationer i Appspotr 3. Integrationer ser vi som en strategisk nyckelfunktion i low code lösningar. Appspotrs integration med Zapier innebär att vi fungerar sömlöst med alla de viktigaste affärssystemen och digitala tjänsterna i världen - på en och samma gång. Vi förenklar inte bara apputveckling utan förenklar också affärsprocesser och minskar behovet av IT investeringar och förvaltning genom de möjligheter vi erbjuder med integrationer. Det känns spännande att vi fortsätter öka kapabiliteten i vår plattform och extra spännande att vi också når en kundbas på flera miljoner användare i Zapier att bearbeta för att bli Appspotr 3 kunder.

För ytterligare information kontakta:

Patric Bottne, VD Appspotr AB (publ)

Mobil: +46 701 46 61 89

E-post: patric@appspotr.com

Mangold Fondkommission AB är Bolagets Certified Adviser, tel. +46 8 503 01 550, e-post: ca@mangold.se, www.mangold.se

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Appspotr_Pressmeddelande_2022_08_02 - Zapier

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

netProviders startar nytt kontor i Göteborg

netProviders International

netProviders International AB (publ) har som del av sin tillväxtstrategi beslutat att starta upp ett nytt säljkontor i Göteborg där fokus kommer primärt vara emot återförsäljare och större avtalskunder men även emot ett fortsatt utvecklingsarbete av vår digitala plattform. Bolaget befinner sig i en expansiv fas där man under de senaste månaderna beslutat att gå in i ett antal större nordiska länder och för att hantera denna tillväxt så har bolaget valt att etablera ett nytt kontor i Göteborg.

 

Ett av netProviders mål är att ständigt främja teknikutvecklingen för att kunna göra vår plattform så självständig som möjligt och med en nyetablering i Göteborg nu så hoppas vi även kunna accelerera och realisera utvecklingen genom att samla kompetens och utöka arbetsstyrkan i Göteborg, säger Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders.

 


Testa tjänsten kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar

Vid nykundsregistrering får du möjligheten att testa tjänsten helt kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar utan att registrera något betalkort. Efter testperioden kan du välja en lösning som passar ditt behov baserat på antal kontakter och den mailvolym du behöver. netProviders erbjuder fyra olika prenumerationsplaner så att du kan välja vilken plan som passar ditt företags förutsättningar. Hos oss kan du välja mellan Standard, Plus, Premium och Enterprise. Vi har inga bindningstider eller uppsägningstider så du kan pausa, avbryta eller byta mellan planer om ditt behov förändras. Läs mer om netProviders på www.netproviders.io.

 

 

För ytterligare information kontakta:
Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders International AB (publ)
Mobil: +4670 243 00 94
Email: michaela@netproviders.io

Kort om netProviders International AB (publ)
netProviders är en flexibel och svensk email marknadsförings plattform för B2B & B2C företag med servrar och MTA i Sverige för en säker databashantering. netProviders plattform erbjuder företag att hålla kontakten med sina kunder och leverantörer genom email marknadsföring. Plattformen låter dig skapa och skicka ut moderna och anpassade email kampanjer samt följa upp dem ett smidigt statistikverktyg. Bolaget riktar sig både till svenska och internationella företag och målsättningen är att ta stora marknadsandelar i länderna Sverige, Norge, Danmark, Finland under de kommande 12 månaderna.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Pressmeddelande (PDF)

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Nederman förvärvar RoboVent

Nederman

Miljöteknikföretaget Nederman har förvärvat det amerikanska företaget RoboVent. I och med förvärvet stärker Nederman avsevärt sin ställning i Nordamerika genom att bli den främsta aktören i USA inom industriell luftfiltrering i svetssegmentet.

RoboVent, som grundades 1989, är en nordamerikansk ledare inom luftreningsteknik och lösningar för kontroll och filtrering av industriell rök, damm och oljedimma. Deras unika försäljningsstrategi, starka utrustningssortiment och nyckelfärdiga lösningar har skapat ett starkt varumärke och globalt anseende. Genom att kombinera dessa styrkor med Nedermans globala närvaro, kompletterande produkter, lösningar och digitala teknik kommer Nederman ytterligare stärka sin förmåga att leverera lösningar för ren luft inom de industrisegment bolaget levererar till. RoboVent har sitt huvudkontor i Sterling Heights, Michigan, och har över 100 anställda i USA, Kanada och Mexiko. RoboVent kommer att bli en del av Nedermans division Extraction & Filtration Technology.

Förvärvspriset uppgår till cirka 430 miljoner kronor på en kontant och skuldfri basis, finansierat av kontanter och befintliga bankfaciliteter. Robovents omsättning för 2021 uppgick till cirka 32 miljoner USD och omsättningen för 2022 beräknas vara betydligt högre än 2021. Den förvärvade verksamheten har en EBITDA-marginal som är något lägre än Nederman-koncernens. Förvärvet förväntas ha en positiv inverkan på vinsten per aktie från och med dagens datum.

"Vi fortsätter att utvecklas och stärka vår förmåga att skydda människor, miljö och produktion från skadliga effekter av industriella processer. Med det här förvärvet stärker vi vår position i USA avsevärt", säger Sven Kristensson, VD Nederman Group.

"Vi har och har haft god försäljnings- och marknadsutveckling i Nordamerika under de senaste åren. Med förvärvet av RoboVent förbättrar vi våra tillväxtmöjligheter ytterligare genom att bli den främsta leverantören av industriell luftfiltrering och luftrening på den amerikanska svetsmarknaden", säger Hans Dahlén, SVP & Head of Extraction & Filtration Technology Division.

 
För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:

Sven Kristensson, CEO              Matthew Cusick, CFO           Hans Dahlén, Head of E&FT Division
Tel: +46 42 18 87 00     Tel +46 42 18 87 00 Tel +46 42 18 87 00
e-mail: sven.kristensson@nederman.com        e-mail: matthew.cusick@nederman.com        e-maill:hans.dahlen@nederman.com

 
 

Denna information är sådan information som Nederman Holding AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 29 juli 2022 kl. 20:30 CET.

Om Nederman
Nederman är ett miljöteknikföretag och en global ledare inom industriell luftfiltrering som ägnar sig åt att fånga, mäta, kontrollera och rena luft för att göra industriell produktion mer effektiv, säker och hållbar. Baserat på branschledande produkter, lösningar och tjänster i kombination med en innovativ IoT-plattform levererar vi kunskap och fakta som behövs för att optimera prestanda och garantera utsläppsöverensstämmelse för att skydda människor, planet och produktion. 

Nederman Group är noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm. Koncernen har cirka 2200 anställda och närvaro i mer än 50 länder. Läs mer på nedermangroup.com

Nederman Holding AB (publ), postbox 602, SE-251 06 Helsingborg, Sverige.
Bolagsregistreringsnummer: 556576-4205

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Pressmeddelande (PDF)

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Sleep Cycle delårsrapport april-juni 2022 - Stabil tillväxt och stärkt rörelsemarginal

 

Den positiva utvecklingen från början av året fortsatte i det andra kvartalet. Nettoomsättningen ökade med 19,0 % motsvarande en ökning om 16,1 % justerat för valutaeffekter. Med god kostnadskontroll och tillväxt i intäkter ökade rörelsemarginalen till 24,4 %. Det totala antalet användare ökade men påverkades av säsongsmässiga variationer och prisjusteringar. Som förväntat påverkades nykundsanskaffningen bara delvis av prisjusteringarna vilket gav ett totalt högre försäljningsvärde.

Sleep Cycle

Andra kvartalet i sammandrag (april-juni 2022)

  • Nettoomsättningen ökade med 19,0 (12,5) % och uppgick till 52 503 (44 128) Tkr. Valutajusterad nettoomsättningstillväxt uppgick till 16,1 (20,3) %.
  • Rörelseresultatet uppgick till 12 793 (-11 414) Tkr och rörelsemarginalen var 24,4 (-25,9) %.
  • Justerat rörelseresultat uppgick till 12 793 (4 533) Tkr och justerad rörelsemarginal var 24,4 (10,3) %. Under 2022 har inga jämförelsestörande kostnader bokförts.
  • Totala antalet betalande prenumeranter uppgick vid periodens slut till 921k (852k), en ökning om 8,1 % jämfört med föregående år.
  • ARPU i kvartalet uppgick till 228 (211) kr.
  • Resultat per aktie före utspädning uppgick i kvartalet till 0,52 (-0,50) kr. Resultat per aktie efter utspädning uppgick till 0,51 (-0,50) kr.

 

Första halvåret i sammandrag (januari-juni 2022)

  • Nettoomsättningen ökade med 19,1 (11,4) % och uppgick till 102 593 (86 138) Tkr. Valutajusterad nettoomsättningstillväxt uppgick till 18,6 (17,3) %.
  • Rörelseresultatet uppgick till 25 536 (-6 729) Tkr och rörelsemarginalen var 24,9 (-7,8) %.
  • Justerat rörelseresultat uppgick till 25 536 (16 352) Tkr och justerad rörelsemarginal var 24,9 (19,0) %. Under 2022 har inga jämförelsestörande kostnader bokförts.
  • Totala antalet betalande prenumeranter uppgick vid periodens slut till 921k (852k), en ökning om 8,1 % jämfört med föregående år.
  • ARPU för halvåret uppgick till 225 (210) kr.
  • Resultat per aktie före utspädning uppgick i kvartalet till 1,04 (-0,30) kr. Resultat per aktie efter utspädning uppgick till 1,01 (-0,30) kr.

 

Viktiga händelser under rapportperioden

 

  • Som ett led i Sleep Cycles produktinvesteringar ingick bolaget under april ett fördjupat samarbete med Mike Gradisar. Mike har en bakgrund som professor vid Flinders University i Australien och är en globalt erkänd och citerad sömnforskare. Mike kommer ta rollen som Head of Sleep Science och leda Sleep Cycles team av sömnexperter.
  • Genom att analysera hostningar som fångas upp i Sleep Cycles dataanalys och jämföra dessa med Covid-utbrott på olika platser i världen fann man samband som tydligt indikerade Covid-utbrott flera veckor innan de registrerades. Analysen visar på styrkan i Sleep Cycles data och skapar förutsättningar för att utveckla nya produkter och funktioner i framtiden.
  • I slutet av juni ansökte Sleep Cycle om patent avseende att attribuera individuella snarkningar i situationer där flera personer sover i samma miljö.

 

Viktiga händelser efter periodens utgång

 

  • I början av juli lanserades den första delen av Sleep Cycles nya plattform för sömnträning. Genom plattformen kommer flera olika sömnprogram som baseras på användarens individuella behov och sömnmönster att lanseras.
  • Sleep Cycle ingick ett partnerskap med en av världens största plattformar för träning och välmående, amerikanska Gympass. Genom partnerskapet får Gympass medlemmar tillgång till Sleep Cycle som blir utvald partner för hälsoområdet sömn.

 

Verkställande direktör Carl Johan Hederoth kommenterar kvartalet:

”Vi är nöjda med kvartalet där intäkterna fortsatte att öka stabilt samtidigt som vi förbättrade rörelsemarginalen till 24,4 %. Pristesterna som genomfördes påverkade som förväntat nykundsanskaffningen bara delvis och vi såg en tydlig ökning i ARPU och ett högre totalt försäljningsvärde även om ökningen i antalet nya prenumeranter var lägre än tidigare kvartal. Kombinerat med de låga kostnader för kundanskaffning som vi haft under första halvan av 2022 har vi stora möjligheter att på ett effektivt sätt öka investeringarna i marknadsföring för att driva ökad tillväxt framöver.”

 

”Vi följer vår strategi där motorn för tillväxt är produktutveckling. Vi har successivt under första halvåret 2022 ökat våra investeringar men vi gör det med fortsatt god rörelsemarginal och positiva kassaflöden. Tillsammans med ackumulerade vinster och en stark kassa har vi en mycket god position inför andra halvan av 2022. Jag ser den starka kassan som ett kvitto på att vi har en sund verksamhet men också som ett redskap för att kunna agera på möjligheter som kan accelerera vår tillväxt.”

 

 

Denna information är sådan som Sleep Cycle AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning och lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 29 juli 2022 kl. 8:30 CET.

Hela delårsrapporten finns tillgänglig på www.sleepcycle.com VD Carl Johan Hederoth och CFO Per Andersson kommer att presentera kvartalet på fredag 29 juli kl 9:30 CET. Presentationen är tillgänglig på https://financialhearings.com/event/43406

 

För mer information kontakta:

Carl Johan Hederoth
VD
cj@sleepcycle.com

Per Andersson
CFO och Head of Investor Relations
per.andersson@sleepcycle.com
+46 70 939 5327


Malin Abrahamsson
Head of PR
press@sleepcycle.com
+46 73 972 6424


 

Om Sleep Cycle

Med miljoner dagliga aktiva användare och över två miljarder nätter analyserade i fler än 150 länder är Sleep Cycle den ledande appen för sömnmonitorering och en av de mest använda tjänsterna för förbättring av sömnhälsa världen över. Sleep Cycles uppdrag är att förbättra den globala hälsan genom att få människor världen över att sova bättre. Sedan lansering 2009 har Sleep Cycle hjälpt miljoner människor förstå sina sömnvanor och förbättra sin sömn. Mobilapplikationen hjälper användare somna lättare, läser av och analyserar sömnen under natten, väcker användaren i lätt sömnfas och ger insikt i hur sömnkvalitet på bästa sätt förbättras. Sleep Cycle är en av världens mest omfattande källor för sömnstatistik och bidrar till sömnforskning och rapportering över hela världen. Sleep Cycle är noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm under tickern SLEEP och har sitt huvudkontor i Göteborg, Sverige.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Release
Sleepcycle delårsrapport jan-jun 2022


Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Q2 and half year report January – June 2022

Collections broadly in line with prior year whilst market volatility continued to impact earnings

DDM Holding AG

Highlights second quarter 2022

  • Gross ERC at the end of June 2022 was EUR 285m (299 at December 2021) 
  • Cash at the end of June 2022 was EUR 54.8m (65.5 at December 2021)
  • Gross collections amounted to EUR 15.8m (14.7)*
  • Net collections amounted to EUR 13.8m (11.9)*
  • Cash EBITDA amounted to EUR 10.9m (9.4)*
  • Net loss for the period of EUR 4.2m (loss of 0.1)* including EUR 2.4m mark-to-market loss on the investment in Addiko Bank driven by market volatility

Highlights six months 2022

  • Gross collections amounted to EUR 31.9m (30.4)*
  • Net collections amounted to EUR 26.9m (25.7)*
  • Cash EBITDA amounted to EUR 22.5m (20.6)*
  • Net loss for the period of EUR 5.9m (profit of 0.2)* including EUR 5.8m mark-to-market loss on the investment in Addiko Bank driven by the proposed CHF law in Slovenia and market volatility
  • Investment in a bolt-on portfolio in Croatia with a gross collection value (face value) of over EUR 20m
  • Strategic partnership in Italy with Borgosesia S.p.A completed the structuring of a co-investment in a portfolio with a gross collection (face value) of over EUR 10m as part of the target investment volume that amounts to up to EUR 100m over a three-year horizon

Significant events after the end of the quarter

  • Acquisition of 50.2% of AxFina Holding S.A, a pan European debt servicing provider and business outsourcing company

Comment by the CEO

Collections during the second quarter were slightly above the same period in 2021, whilst our earnings continued to be impacted by market volatility which resulted in a EUR 2.4m mark-to-market loss on the investment in Addiko Bank, partially offset by FX gains of EUR 0.8m.

Continued market volatility will increase NPL volumes

We expect the market volatility observed during the first half of the year to continue for the remainder of 2022. Given the uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment and the impact of inflation on businesses and the cost of living for consumers, we expect higher default rates and an increase in the volume of NPL portfolios coming to the market. Given this background, we continue to monitor opportunities both in existing markets across the SCEE region and by recently entering new markets by teaming up with strategic partners and co-investors.  

Strategic acquisition in Switzerland

Regarding the planned acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Swiss Bankers Prepaid Services AG (“Swiss Bankers”) the regulatory approval process is ongoing. DDM is currently reviewing the situation and is in dialogue with the stakeholders and selling shareholders of Swiss Bankers. Swiss Bankers is the Swiss market leader in prepaid cards and provides innovative, credit-based payment products and offers solutions in cashless, globally secure payment transactions.

Acquisition of majority stake in debt servicing and business outsourcing company AxFina

Shortly after the quarter end DDM Debt AB (“DDM Debt”), acquired 50.2% of the share capital of AxFina Holding SA (“AxFina”). AxFina is a pan European debt servicing provider and a key partner for DDM’s loan portfolios. In addition to its core debt servicing solutions, AxFina is also providing business outsourcing services and digital debt management solutions (“Finastic”) to multiple industries. AxFina is active in 7 countries and has c. 180 employees. DDM expects to profit from the intended growth of the service revenues of AxFina, both in (third party) debt servicing as well as in digital solutions, which complement the asset intensive business of DDM. AxFina will also facilitate new market entries for DDM. The seller of the stake in AxFina is DDM Group Finance S.A, with the transaction carried out at an implied valuation for 100% of AxFina of EUR 28m. In addition to the now acquired stake in AxFina, DDM Debt entered into a call option agreement giving it the right to acquire the remaining shares in AxFina held by DDM Group Finance S.A. at the same terms until 31 December 2022. AxFina will remain an independently run company. The acquisition strengthens DDM’s equity story to accelerate into a pan-European investment company around NPLs, Servicing, Consumer Finance and FinTech.

Equity base

To be prepared to capture the opportunities we expect to come up over the coming quarters, we are also intensifying our efforts to strengthen the equity base of the Group. We are therefore evaluating options to access equity or equity linked capital markets by potentially seeking a listing of DDM Finance AB or another Group entity.

Annual General Meeting 2022

DDM Holding AG held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 23 June 2022. All resolutions were approved. The AGM resolved to re-elect Jörgen Durban, Erik Fällström, Joachim Cato and Dr. Andreas Tuczka as members of the Board of Directors. The AGM also resolved to re-elect Jörgen Durban as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Please see our website www.ddm-group.ch, for further information about the resolutions passed at the AGM.

Financial calendar

DDM intends to publish financial information on the following dates:

Interim report for January – September 2022: 30 November 2022

Q4 and full year report for January – December 2022: 23 February 2023

Annual report 2022: 31 March 2023

Other financial information from DDM is available on DDM’s website: www.ddm-group.ch.

Presentation of the report

The report and presentation material are available at www.ddm-group.ch on 28 July 2022, at 08:00 CEST.

CEO Florian Nowotny and CFO Fredrik Olsson will comment on the DDM Group’s results during a conference call on 28 July 2022, starting at 10:00 CEST. The presentation can be followed live at www.ddm-group.ch and/or by telephone with dial-in numbers: SE: +46 8 505 163 86, UK: +44 20 319 84884, Global toll free: +1 412 317 6300, Pin code (for all numbers): 8265134#.

The information in this report requires DDM Holding AG to publish the information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on 28 July 2022 at 08:00 CEST.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Florian Nowotny, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +43 664 100 1243

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
DDM Holding AG Q2 and half year report January - June 2022
DDM Holding AG press release Q2 and half year report January - June 2022


Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

netProviders utvidgar sitt tjänsteutbud och startar upp egen återförsäljartjänst i Sverige

netProviders International

netProviders International AB (publ) har beslutat att bredda sin försäljningsverksamhet genom att starta upp ett eget återförsäljarcenter i Sverige. Bolaget kommer därför nu kunna erbjuda större kedjor, branschorganisationer och företag möjligheten att bli en licenserad återförsäljare av netProviders tjänster. Redovisningsbyråer, revisionsbyråer, banker, finansbolag och försäkringsbolag är bara ett urval av bolag som nu kommer få möjligheten att till ett förmånligare pris kunna erbjuda sina kunder netProviders tjänster, säger Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders.

Bolaget digitala plattform är idag väldigt skalbar och vi ser detta som ett naturligt steg i vår tillväxt att nu kunna erbjuda en återförsäljartjänst till större företag och branschorganisationer. Vi kommer att utvärdera och analysera samarbetet med licensinnehavarna innan ett beslut tas om att implementera tjänsten även i de övriga nordiska länder där bolaget idag är verksam med sina tjänster, säger Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders.

 

 

Testa tjänsten kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar

Vid nykundsregistrering får du möjligheten att testa tjänsten helt kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar utan att registrera något betalkort. Efter testperioden kan du välja en lösning som passar ditt behov baserat på antal kontakter och den mailvolym du behöver. netProviders erbjuder fyra olika prenumerationsplaner så att du kan välja vilken plan som passar ditt företags förutsättningar. Hos oss kan du välja mellan Standard, Plus, Premium och Enterprise. Vi har inga bindningstider eller uppsägningstider så du kan pausa, avbryta eller byta mellan planer om ditt behov förändras. Läs mer om netProviders på www.netproviders.io.

 

För ytterligare information kontakta:
Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders International AB (publ)
Mobil: +4670 243 00 94
Email: michaela@netproviders.io


Kort om netProviders International AB (publ)
netProviders är en flexibel och svensk email marknadsförings plattform för B2B & B2C företag med servrar och MTA i Sverige för en säker databashantering. netProviders plattform erbjuder företag att hålla kontakten med sina kunder och leverantörer genom email marknadsföring. Plattformen låter dig skapa och skicka ut moderna och anpassade email kampanjer samt följa upp dem ett smidigt statistikverktyg. Bolaget riktar sig både till svenska och internationella företag och målsättningen är att ta stora marknadsandelar i länderna Sverige, Norge, Danmark, Finland under de kommande 12 månaderna.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Pressmeddelande (PDF)

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Polygiene Group AB (publ.) delårsrapport 1 april – 30 juni, 2022

Tillväxt i kvartalet med stark bruttomarginal trots en turbulent omvärld

Polygiene Group


Finansiell utveckling i korthet (april – juni 2022)

  • En nettoomsättning om 47,5 (46,9) Mkr resulterar i en positiv tillväxt om 1,3 %
  • Kvartalets rörelseresultat före avskrivningar (EBITDA), uppgick till 9,6 (10,9) Mkr, motsvarande en EBITDA-marginal om 20,3 (23,4) %
  • Kvartalets rörelseresultat efter avskrivningar och före skatt (EBIT) uppgick till 11,5 (10,0) Mkr, motsvarande en EBIT-marginal om 24,3 (21,3) %
  • Bruttomarginalen ökade till 66,7 (61,9) %
  • Kassaflödet för perioden blev -0,4 (5,2) Mkr
  • Likvida medel uppgick till 53,6 (41,5) Mkr


Viktiga händelser under kvartalet i korthet (april – juni 2022)

  • Antimikrobiellt skyddad smartphone nomineras till flera priser och vinner innovationspris
  • Kinesiska Hotsuit väljer Polygiene StayFresh-teknologi för mer hållbara och fräscha plagg
  • Heltäckande luktkontroll i Forlohs jaktkläder med Polygiene StayFresh och OdorCrunch
  • Polygiene BioMaster- och VeriMaster-teknologi i Pylon Coatings produkter
  • Polygiene BioMaster-teknologi hjälper till att driva elbilsförsäljning för kinesiska NIO
  • Bio5 lanserar kontorsmaterial med superkrafter från Polygiene BioMaster
  • Polygiene Group tar kraftigt avstånd från vilseledande artikel med felaktiga påståenden om bolagets teknologier
  • Succé för Polygiene Group på Aircraft Interiors Expo
  • Polygiene Group förstärker ledningen med topprekrytering av Frank Stevens som Chief Operating Officer


Viktiga händelser efter kvartalets utgång

  • Polygiene Group rekryterar Niklas Blomstedt som ny CFO, tidigare CFO antar roll som HR-ansvarig för Polygiene Group

Denna information är sådan information som Polygiene Group AB (publ.) är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom nedanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 28 juli 2022 kl 8.00 CET.


För mer information, vänligen besök ir.polygiene.comeller kontakta:
Nina Forsvall, CFO. Mobil: +46 (0) 72 550 88 11. E-post: nina.forsvall@polygiene.com
Ulrika Björk, VD. Mobil: +46 (0) 70 921 12 75. E-post: ulrika.bjork@polygiene.com


Anmäl dig här för att prenumerera på rapporter, pressmeddelanden och News nyhetsbrev: http://ir.polygiene.com/sv/press/prenumerera/

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Kvartalsrapport Q2 2022
Polygiene dela rsrapport Q2 2022 PM SWE 220728


Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

spara
1090kr
Prenumerera