1515
Annons

OMXSPI

+1,01%

S&P 500

-1,15%

FTSE 100

+0,37%

DAX 30

+0,24%

NIKKEI

+0,22%

DOW JONES

-0,71%

Reltime secures USD 50 million commitment from GEM Digital Limited

GEM Digital’s investment commitment helps scale up world’s first global Layer 1, Proof of Authority Web3 financial ecosystem in 150 countries

Reltime AS

OSLO, Norway, July 27, 2022—Reltime AS is pleased to announce a strategic investment partnership with GEM Digital Limited, a digital asset investment firm based in The Bahamas.

Reltime has developed the world’s first global Layer 1, Proof of Authority (PoA) blockchain and Web3 financial ecosystem. Reltime’s goal is by 2025 for 100,000,000 people and enterprises to be financially free and do more with money by sending, receiving, withdrawing, depositing, borrowing, lending, earning, swapping, interacting and transacting on the Metaverses and in the real world.

Accelerating the global uptake, roll-out and optimisation of its Web3 ecosystem, Reltime is offering cutting-edge, white-labelled B2B2C and Web3 embedded finance solutions to partners on all continents. For a 24-page presentation on Reltime, please visit https://reltime.com/pitch.
 

Peter Michel Heilmann, CEO, Reltime in Amsterdam
 

GEM Digital’s commitment provides Reltime with the opportunity to scale up following years of game-changing Research and Development (R&D), while bolstering its activities in 150 countries and taking the company to the next level.

With this latest commitment, Reltime intends to launch and further develop new technologies and solutions, including but not limited to:

  1. The world’s first Web3 biometric payment card with cold storage and ID (more details will be announced in a separate press release shortly).
  2. Reltime’s state-of-the-art Proof of Deposit (PoD) protocol, which provides more secure and safe solutions for safeguarding the financial assets of people and businesses world-wide.
  3. Reltime DEX (Decentralised Exchange) and Reltime NFT Marketplace, which can also be white labelled. Reltime already enables businesses, developers, and others to build and launch new products, services, tokens, marketplaces and NFTs on top of its Layer 1, Proof of Authority blockchain.
  4. FastTrack to Web3, a three-week, white-labelled, custom-built, and all-in-one B2B2C Web3 Banking as a Service (W3BaaS) solution for companies and trusted brands wishing to enter the Web3 embedded finance (blockchain) space.
  5. Reltime’s Metaverse SDK (software development kit), allowing companies, developers, and partners to provide Reltime’s white-labelled products, services and solutions on different Metaverses.

Reltime will soon commence the off-net integration of its physical, biometric and virtual cards, e-money, BIN and IBAN (SWIFT, SEPA and Faster Payment System (FPS), UK). Further information on Reltime’s ecosystem development can be found at https://www.reltime.com/whitepaper (pages 70-72).

Both parties also agreed that GEM’s portfolio companies will explore cross-pollination opportunities, capitalising on Reltime’s Layer 1, PoA blockchain and Web3 financial ecosystem.

“This global investment commitment represents an enormous opportunity for Reltime to strengthen our mission and vision and gives us a major boost of confidence that we are on the right track,” says Marlene Julo, co-founder, Chair, CFO and anchor investor, Reltime. “We envision a world where the power belongs in the hands of the people—regardless of income, background, gender, race, ethnicity, banked, unbanked or underbanked status.”

“We warmly welcome GEM on board as our new strategic investment partner, which opens new doors and broadens our global investor base,” says Peter Michel Heilmann, CEO, Reltime. “Following years of extensive R&D and hard work, Reltime is now ready to scale up and go global, offering unique, disruptive and valuable products and services. The investment commitment will significantly boost our ability to introduce new innovative technologies and solutions to the global marketplace.”

About GEM

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.

With offices in New York, Paris and The Bahamas and founded in 1991, Global Emerging Markets (“GEM”) is a USD 3.4 billion alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets across the world. GEM’s investment vehicles provide the group and its investors with a diversified portfolio of asset classes that span the global private investing spectrum.

https://www.gemny.com

About Reltime
Reltime is the world’s first global, Layer 1, Web3 financial ecosystem. Headquartered in Oslo, Reltime is building a new global financial tribe of people and businesses eager to take back control of their finances. The idea behind Reltime germinated when Frode van der Laak, inventor and co-founder, started to deep-dive into blockchain along with a team of students and a professor at King’s College London in 2018.

Reltime’s global Web3 financial ecosystem empowers people and businesses world-wide to take back control of their finances. Reltime members are able to send, receive, withdraw, deposit, borrow, lend, earn, swap, interact, transact and open joint accounts within and outside the Web3 financial ecosystem in 150 countries. They can also create their own ecosystem within Reltime. In addition, the company offers disruptive and cutting-edge white-labelled B2B2C and Web3 embedded finance solutions to partners around the world. Individual developers and tech companies are encouraged to create fantastic applications into Reltime’s Web3 financial ecosystem, utilising OpenAPI, decentralised applications (dApps) and smart contracts.

Reltime has listed its RTC token on several global digital asset exchange platforms, including BitMart and CoinTiger, and has subsidiaries in Norway (Conax Technology AS, established in January 2010), Lithuania and El Salvador.
https://reltime.com

#MoreThanMoney

For media enquiries:
Cornelia S. van der Laak
IRO and Director of Partnerships
Reltime AS
Tel.: +4740769988
cornelia@reltime.com




Twitter: https://twitter.com/reltime_rtc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reltimeecosystem
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reltimedefi
Telegram: https://t.me/reltimedefiecosystem


For further information, please contact:

Peter Michel Heilmann
CEO
Reltime AS
pm@reltime.com


Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Innehåll från HuaweiAnnons

Så ska samverkan och innovation lösa klimatutmaningen

Drygt 98 procent av den el som produceras i Sverige är fossilfri. Men i takt med klimatomställningen ökar också vårt energibehov kraftigt. Det innebär en stor utmaning – men också en möjlighet att tänka nytt och innovativt.

Teknik kan förändra världen och driva den gröna omställningen framåt. Men då behövs fler samarbeten och möjligheter att diskutera och utväxla erfarenheter. Därför arrangerade Huawei ”Green Summit 2022” i Stockholm i början av juni. Målet var att i en svensk kontext skapa långsiktiga möjligheter till nya innovativa lösningar på miljöproblemen.

Under en förmiddag diskuterade representanter från politik, myndigheter, näringsliv och akademi klimatutmaningarna ur olika perspektiv. Tekniska lösningar och innovationer från flera branscher lyftes fram och representanter från solenergibranschen berättade om hur utvecklingen där går i rasande takt med hjälp av ny smart teknik. 

Debatter och diskussioner

Publiken fick också höra om gröna startups vars syfte är att genom innovation bidra till minskade utsläpp. Ett exempel är Plaant, som har utvecklat ett smart växthus för inomhusbruk – utan jord. Därtill fanns myndighetssverige representerat genom Energimyndigheten som berättade om det växande elbehovet och vad som behövs för att Sverige ska klara den nya elektrifieringsvågens behov. 

Under ett panelsamtal enades representanter från Energimyndigheten, Huawei och Plaant att Sverige generellt sett har ett bra utgångsläge för att nå våra gemensamma hållbarhetsmål. Vi behöver dock rikta blicken mot framtiden. Att Sverige i dag ligger i framkant ska inte tas för givet. Det paneldeltagarna önskade från regeringen var att digitalisering ska bli en topprioritet eftersom en ökad digitalisering kan bidra till att bemöta många av de utmaningar vi står inför. Därtill önskades tydligare mål och ett skiftat fokus, bort från samhällets intressekonflikter till ett ökat samarbete vad gäller behovet av olika typer av energislag.

Sätter bollen i rullning 

Målet med dagen var att skapa förståelse för hur teknik och innovationer kan bidra till att lösa många av de utmaningar som finns för att Sverige ska nå de högt uppsatta klimatmål som regeringen beslutat om. 

Under Green Summit diskuterade talarna också hur vi tillsammans kan driva på hållbar innovation från den snabbt växande solenergisektorns perspektiv. Talare från Soltech Energy Solutions, branschorganisationen Svensk Solenergi, CheckWatt och hållbarhetskonsultbyrån Ethos berömde Sveriges goda klimat för entreprenörer. 

Dock framfördes synpunkter på politikens beslutsförmåga när det kommer till prioriteringar av miljöfrågor och det är ett hinder för nya innovativa företag. Ett exempel som lyftes var trubbiga miljöprövningar som istället för att se till energibehovet på systemnivå begränsar de aktörer som har gröna och innovativa lösningar för att bidra till att skapa en grön och hållbar energiproduktion.

 

Världsledande inom teknik för solenergi 

Det var första gången Huawei arrangerade Green Summit i Sverige och tanken är att plattformen ska växa till att bli en allt större arena för samarbeten. Planen är att arrangera motsvarande konferenser i Norge och Finland senare i år. 

– Den här typen av arena saknas i dag, så det var väldigt värdefullt. Här träffades myndigheter, politiker, näringsliv, innovatörer och entreprenörer – vi delade åsikter och erfarenheter och diskuterade de hinder som finns på ett öppet sätt. Jag fick flera nya insikter och är mycket nöjd, säger Christoffer Caesar, CEO på Soltech Energy Solutions. 

De flesta kanske förknippar Huawei med mobiltelefoner och nätverksutrusning, men företaget är också ett av världens ledande inom teknik för solenergi. Huawei driver redan i dag flera olika innovationsprojekt tillsammans med Soltech Energy Solutions. Bland annat har Soltech tagit hjälp av Huaweis lösning för batterilagring av energi på sin laddstation för Scanias ellastbilar. Laddplatsen ska minska de långa laddningstider som hittills bromsat en ökad användning av elektrifierade fordon.  

Öppnar för fler samarbeten

Under eventet presenterades dessutom Soltech Energy Solutions som Huaweis strategiska partner inom affärsområdet Digital Power. De två företagen har nyligen påbörjat ett ytterligare samarbete för att fortsätta driva utvecklingen inom solenergi och smarta energilösningar.

– Vi är imponerade över Huaweis höga innovationsnivå och kvalitén i deras produkter och lösningar. Med detta samarbete kan vi dra nytta av varandras styrkor och skapa ett ännu bättre erbjudande i den svenska solenergibranschen, säger Christoffer Caesar. 

Ytterligare några av Huaweis samarbeten i Norden är bland annat ett med det innovativa solcellsföretaget GruppSol, som bygger VillaZero – Sveriges första koldioxidneutrala villa. 

Med samarbetspartners har Huawei också utvecklat en innovativ AI-lösning för att i norska älvar sortera ut och stoppa invasionen av puckellax som utgör ett stort hot mot den lokala faunan. Förhoppningen är att Green Summit ska bidra till fler samarbeten.  

– Under dagen samlade vi många olika kompetenser och aktörer. Vi hoppas att det kan öppna upp för fler samverkans- och innovationsprojekt. Den kraften är avgörande för att skapa ett hållbart samhälle, säger Kenneth Fredriksen.

Mer från Huawei

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Huawei och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Quartiers tillträder tomt om cirka 3 800 kvadratmeter i anslutning till Boho Club Marbella

Quartiers Properties AB (publ) (”Quartiers” eller ”Bolaget”) har idag erlagt utestående köpeskilling om 0,9 MEUR enligt optionsavtal för en tomt i direkt anslutning till Boho Club Marbella. Boho Clubs positiva utveckling under 2022 har medfört ett behov av fler rum. Denna tomt lämpar sig väl för framtida expansion av verksamheten med på sikt utökad rumskapacitet.

Quartiers Properties AB

Optionsavtalet signerades i april 2018 och förlängdes under coronapandemin. Total köpeskilling uppgår till cirka 1,9 MEUR och säljare av fastigheten är Ronda Capital SL. Tomten omfattas för närvarande av 1986 års generalplan i Marbella och kan utvecklas när en ny detaljplan beslutas för fastigheten. 

Vid eventuella frågor vänligen kontakta:

Quartiers Properties

Marcus Johansson Prakt, VD
E-post: marcus.prakt@quartiersproperties.se
Telefon: +46 72-018 5998
Hemsida: www.quartiersproperties.com


Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Pressmeddelande i PDF

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

ChromoGenics vinner nya ordrar för ConverLight Static glas

ChromoGenics erhåller beställningar av ConverLight® Static glas på ca 1,1 MSEK för leverans under 2022.

ChromoGenics AB (publ)

Beställningarna består av ConverLight® Static glas till Humlegårdens fastighet Stora Blå i Solna, samt till en av Vasakronans fastigheter i Uppsala. Projekten kommer levereras under hösten 2022 till ett totalt värde om ca 1,1 MSEK i samarbete med Bollan AB. ChromoGenics har genomfört ett antal projekt tillsammans med Bollan AB som är en kvalitetsinstallatör av högteknologiskt fasad- och fönsterglas i Stockholmsområdet. Med denna uppgradering till moderna glas erhålls ett förbättrat skydd mot solvärmeinstrålning, ett högt isolervärde och förbättrad ljudreducering.

”Vi är glada att våra återkommande kunder fortsätter visa oss förtroende och väljer att förbättra sina fastigheter med ConverLight® glas och teknik från ChromoGenics. Det är inspirerande för alla på ChromoGenics att kunna bidra till förbättrad energieffektivitet, inomhusmiljö och välmående för hyresgästerna.” säger Fredrik Fränding, vd på ChromoGenics.

Kontakt:
Fredrik Fränding, VD
Tel: +46(0)72 249 24 62
Göran Atterling, CFO & Kommunikationschef
Tel: +46 (0) 70 380 95 00
Email: info@chromogenics.com
ChromoGenics





Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
ChromoGencis Rontgenvagen 2 och Sala Static

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

S2Medical AB (publ) tecknar exklusivt distributionsavtal för den qatariska marknaden

S2Medical AB

S2Medical AB (publ) har tecknat ett exklusivt distributionsavtal för den qatariska marknaden med Wesburry Trading. Avtalet omfattar samtliga produkter som bolaget representerar i regionen och innebär initiala beställningar om totalt ca 250 000 SEK samt förpliktelser till ytterligare beställningar om minst 8 miljoner SEK över de kommande 3 åren för att upprätthålla kontraktets giltighet. Wesburry Trading är ett stort distributionsföretag i Qatar och representerar flera välkända märken inom flera olika kategorier av medicintekniska produkter.

”Qatar har varit ett av få länder i GCC-regionen där våra produkter ännu inte varit representerade av en distributör. Vi är därför mycket glada över att ha träffat detta avtal med en stor och välkänd distributör i landet. Givet Wesburrys nära samarbete med landets i särklass största sjukvårdsgivare, Hamad Medical Corporation, ser vi en potential att snabbt komma igång med försäljningen av våra produkter.” säger bolagets COO Mårten Skog som ansvarar för Bolagets verksamhet i Mellanöstern.

 


Denna information är sådan som S2Medical AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning (EU nr 596/2014). Informationen lämnades, genom angiven kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande 2022-07-26 09:11 CET.

Kontaktuppgifter
Petter Sivlér – CEO, S2Medical AB (publ)
Telefon: +46 (0)8-70 000 50
E-post: petter.sivler@s2m.se


Certified Adviser
Vator Securities AB
Telefon +46 (0)8-580 065 99
Hemsida: www.vatorsec.se 
Epost: ca@vatorsec.se



Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Release

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Ge din email marknadsföring en skjuts med netProviders digitala marknadsföringstjänst

netProviders International

Marknadsföra produkter och tjänster, hålla kontakten med dina kunder eller skapa nya affärer? Oavsett ditt företags mål så förtjänar din marknadsföring en tidseffektiv, kostnadseffektiv och trygg lösning. Med netProviders flexibla marknadsföringsplattform har det aldrig varit enklare att nå din publik med precision. netProviders plattform skapades för ditt företags integritet och säkerhet så att du kan fokusera på vad som händer härnäst.

 

Oavsett bransch eller tidigare erfarenhet inom marknadsföring erbjuder netProviders dig en smidig plattform för att hålla kontakten med dina kunder. Med bolagets plattform kan du, och ditt team, enkelt genomföra email utskick till alla era kunder och samarbetspartners. Plattformen erbjuder dig som företagare en säker uppladdning av dina företagskontakter och prenumeranter via våra svenska servrar eftersom du som kund ska kunna känna dig säker och trygg när du använder vår tjänst. Som kund hos netProviders garanterar vi dig att ingen av din data kommer att spridas eller säljas till tredje part, vilket är ett av de viktigaste kraven när man arbetar med informationshantering.

 

Testa tjänsten kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar

Vid nykundsregistrering får du möjligheten att testa tjänsten helt kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar utan att registrera något betalkort. Efter testperioden kan du välja en lösning som passar ditt behov baserat på antal kontakter och den mailvolym du behöver. netProviders erbjuder fyra olika prenumerationsplaner så att du kan välja vilken plan som passar ditt företags förutsättningar. Hos oss kan du välja mellan Standard, Plus, Premium och Enterprise. Vi har inga bindningstider eller uppsägningstider så du kan pausa, avbryta eller byta mellan planer om ditt behov förändras. Läs mer om netProviders på www.netproviders.io.

 

För ytterligare information kontakta:
Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders International AB (publ)
Mobil: +4670 243 00 94
Email: michaela@netproviders.io


Kort om netProviders International AB (publ)
netProviders är en flexibel och svensk email marknadsförings plattform för B2B & B2C företag med servrar och MTA i Sverige för en säker databashantering. netProviders plattform erbjuder företag att hålla kontakten med sina kunder och leverantörer genom email marknadsföring. Plattformen låter dig skapa och skicka ut moderna och anpassade email kampanjer samt följa upp dem ett smidigt statistikverktyg. Bolaget riktar sig både till svenska och internationella företag och målsättningen är att ta stora marknadsandelar i länderna Sverige, Norge, Danmark, Finland under de kommande 12 månaderna.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Pressmeddelande (PDF)

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Eltelkoncernen: Halvårsrapport januari-juni 2022

ELTEL

April–juni 2022

  • Nettoomsättning 208,6 miljoner euro (210,4). Total tillväxt -0,8 % och organisk tillväxt1) inom segmenten -2,4 %
  • Operativ EBITA2) 0,5 miljoner euro (4,4) och operativ EBITA-marginal 0,2 % (2,1)
  • Operativ EBITA2), segmenten 4,4 miljoner euro (6,8) och operativ EBITA-marginal, segmenten 2,4 % (3,6)
  • Rörelseresultat (EBIT) 0,4 miljoner euro (4,3) och EBIT-marginal 0,2 % (2,0)
  • Resultat efter skatt -2,6 miljoner euro (1,6)
  • Resultat per aktie -0,02 (0,01), före och efter utspädning
  • Kassaflöde från den löpande verksamheten 8,8 miljoner euro (13,2)

Januari–juni 2022

  • Nettoomsättning 392,6 miljoner euro (392,4). Total tillväxt 0,0 % och organisk tillväxt1) inom segmenten -1,2 %
  • Operativ EBITA2) -2,0 miljoner euro (3,7) och operativ EBITA-marginal -0,5 % (1,0)
  • Operativ EBITA2), segmenten 5,1 miljoner euro (9,2) och operativ EBITA-marginal, segmenten 1,5 % (2,6)
  • Rörelseresultat (EBIT) -2,1 miljoner euro (3,5) och EBIT-marginal -0,5 % (0,9)
  • Resultat efter skatt -7,0 miljoner euro (-1,0)
  • Resultat per aktie -0,05 (-0,01), före och efter utspädning
  • Kassaflöde från den löpande verksamheten 0,0 miljoner euro (-4,2)
  • Nettoskuld3) 131,0 miljoner euro (143,9)

Väsentliga händelser efter rapportperioden

  • Den 1 juli 2022 meddelades det att Eltel Norge har tecknat ett avtal med Telenor för fortsatta uppgraderingar av Telenors telekommunikationsnät med 5g-teknik. Avtalet är värt cirka 36–40 miljoner euro.
  • Den 12 juli 2022 meddelades det att Eltel Danmark har inlett ett strategiskt samarbete med GlobalConnect för att etablera cirka 18 000 höghastighetsfiberanslutningar i Danmark. Avtalet är värt cirka 47 miljoner euro.

Nyckeltal

Miljoner euro

apr-jun 2022

apr-jun 2021

jan-jun 2022

jan-jun 2021

jan-dec 2021

Nettoomsättning

208,6

210,4

392,6

392,4

812,6

Nettoomsättningstillväxt, %

-0,8 %

-14,3 %

0,0 %

-18,6 %

-13,4 %

Operativ EBITA2)

0,5

4,4

-2,0

3,7

14,8

Operativ EBITA-marginal, %

0,2 %

2,1 %

-0,5 %

1,0 %

1,8 %

Operativ EBITA2), segmenten

4,4

6,8

5,1

9,2

24,2

Operativ EBITA-marginal, %, segmenten

2,4 %

3,6 %

1,5 %

2,6 %

3,3 %

Rörelseresultat (EBIT)

0,4

4,3

-2,1

3,5

14,5

Avkastning på operativt sysselsatt kapital (ROCE), %

13,5 %

16,8 %

13,5 %

16,8 %

23,6 %

Rörelsekapital, netto

-12,1

-7,1

-12,1

-7,1

-16,0

Nettoskuld3)

131,0

143,9

131,0

143,9

122,6

Medelantalet anställda

5 050

5 221

5 040

5 295

5 176

1)      Justerat för sålda verksamheter och valutaeffekter.

2)      Eltel följer segmentens lönsamhet med Operativ EBITA. Se sid 22–23 för definitioner av nyckeltal.

3)      Från och med Q1/2022 presenterar Eltel nettoskuld inklusive IFRS 16 leasingskulder.

Koncernchefens kommentar

Eltels resultat för andra kvartalet påverkades av den kraftiga inflationen och en försenad start av markarbeten på grund av den långa vintern. I kombination med en sex veckor lång strejk bland informations- och kommunikationsteknologipersonal i Finland bidrog det till en reducering av vår omsättning för kvartalet med 0,8 procent jämfört med föregående år. Den organiska tillväxten i Sverige och Norge uppgick dock till 14,0 procent respektive 9,6 procent i lokal valuta.

Vår operativa EBITA för andra kvartalet belastades främst av inflationen genom ökade drivmedels- och materialpriser. Ineffektivitet orsakad av förhöjd sjukfrånvaro på grund av covid-19 och den långa vintern påverkade ytterligare.

Vi har spenderat mycket tid med våra kunder för att komma överens om hur inflationen bäst hanteras. Diskussionerna har varit positiva och vi har säkrat avtal med majoriteten av våra kunder för att kompenseras för kostnadsökningarna, även om full ersättning inte kommer att vara möjlig.

Finland fortsätter att se en stark fiber- och 5g-marknad framöver. Dock minskade omsättningen i andra kvartalet, jämfört med föregående år, på grund av ovan nämnda strejk och den sena starten av markarbeten. Färdigställande av vissa projekt ledde till ökade marginaler.

I Sverige är projekten för smarta mätare igång och genererar goda marginaler. Vi ser tillväxt inom communication, vilket hade en positiv, men blygsam, påverkan på resultatet. För att ytterligare förbättra vår produktivitet fortsätter vi att investera i effektivitetsprogrammet "Ett Eltel".

Norge växer i takt med att våra kunders investeringsnivåer ökar och således även volymerna för fiber- och 5g. En förändrad affärsmix, ökad sjukfrånvaro och inflation påverkar dock marginalerna.

Som förväntat påverkades resultatet i Danmark av en delvis inkontraktering av avtal med en stor kund, vilket skedde i slutet av andra kvartalet 2021. Efter rapportperioden, den 12 juli 2022, tecknade Eltel Danmark ett strategiskt avtal med GlobalConnect, vilket kommer att generera cirka 47 miljoner euro i omsättning under de kommande tre och ett halvt åren. Vi bedömer att avtalet ger oss goda tillväxtmöjligheter i den danska marknaden.

Inom Övrig verksamhet fortsatte Smart Grids Tyskland att leverera starka marginaler på en gynnsam marknad medan High Voltage Polen fortsatte att påverkas rejält av kriget i Ukraina och inflationen. Åtgärder vidtas för att dämpa påverkan och vi söker kompensation från våra kunder. Dock förväntas processerna att bli långa och det råder stor osäkerhet kring utfallet.

Sammanfattningsvis råder det fortsatt osäkerhet på marknaden kring det geopolitiska läget och kostnadsökningarna som kommer att fortsätta att påverka oss. Communication-marknaden är dock sund med 5g och fiber som de främsta drivkrafterna. Inom power finns en tydlig efterfrågan på att uppgradera och modernisera elnäten i Norden.

Då jag lämnar vd-posten den 31 juli vill jag ta tillfället i akt att tacka alla de kollegor runtom i Eltel som jag har haft möjligheten att arbeta med under de senaste fyra åren. Tillsammans har vi jobbat hårt för att genomföra den nordiska strategin, förbättrat vårt kundnöjdhetsindex och säkerhetsarbete, samt ökat medarbetarnas engagemang i bolaget. Vi har också tagit en branschledande position inom hållbarhet och vi har förbättrat vår balansräkning. Eltel är nu ett mer stabilt företag och är väl positionerat för att driva hållbar lönsam tillväxt framöver.

Casimir Lindholm, vd och koncernchef

För ytterligare information, kontakta:

Saila Miettinen-Lähde, finansdirektör

Tel. +358 40 548 3695, saila.miettinen-lahde@eltelnetworks.com

Elin Otter, kommunikations- och ir-direktör

Tel. +46 72 59 54 692, elin.otter@eltelnetworks.com

Denna information är sådan information som Eltel AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning och lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 26 juli kl. 08.00 CEST.

Om Eltel

Eltel är en ledande nordisk leverantör av fälttjänster för kommunikations- och elnätverk. Vi tillhandahåller ett brett utbud av lösningar som spänner från underhålls- och uppgraderingstjänster till projektleveranser. Där ingår design, planering, byggnation, installation och säkrande av drift av nätverk för en hållbar och uppkopplad värld, både idag och för kommande generationer. Under 2021 hade Eltel en omsättning på 812,6 miljoner euro. Antalet anställda uppgår för närvarande till cirka 5 000. Eltel AB är börsnoterat på Nasdaq Stockholm.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Eltel - Halvårsrapport januari-juni 2022

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Just announced: IFPA Forum - Asia will be held in Singapore July 2023

The second IFPA Forum will be held in July 2023 in Singapore, on the margins of the World Congress of Dermatology. This IFPA Forum will focus on the unmet needs of people living with psoriatic disease in Asia and their solutions. 

IFPA

The IFPA Forum brings together people living with psoriatic disease, advocacy associations, and thought leaders from across the psoriatic disease community. It will spearhead a roadmap to implement the recommendations from the 2016 Global Report on Psoriasis.  

“The focus of the IFPA Forum is to build consensus and find solutions to the unmet needs of all people living with psoriatic disease. In the second IFPA Forum, the spotlight will be on the needs of people living with psoriatic disease in Asia. Patient associations in the Region have done incredible work to support their peers. It’s time that decision-makers honor the commitments taken at the World Health Assembly in 2014 laid out in the Resolution on Psoriasis.” says Frida Dunger Johnsson, Executive Director of IFPA

Contact

Camille Lancelot

IFPA Communications Manager

camille.lancelot@ifpa-pso.com

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Prostatype Genomics AB meddelar utfall i genomförd företrädesemission av units

Teckningsperioden i Prostatype Genomics AB:s (”Prostatype Genomics” eller “Bolaget”) företrädesemission av units, i vilken även allmänheten gavs möjlighet att delta, avslutades den 20 juli 2022. Företrädesemissionen tecknades (inklusive teckningsförbindelser) till totalt cirka 79,5 procent, innebärande att garantiåtagande om cirka 20,5 procent aktiverats för en total teckning om 100 procent. Prostatype Genomics tillförs således cirka 22,5 MSEK före emissionskostnader. Avräkningsnotor är beräknade att skickas ut idag, den 22 juli 2022.

Prostatype Genomics AB

Teckningsgrad, tilldelning och betalning

Företrädesemissionen tecknades till totalt cirka 17,9 MSEK, inklusive teckningsförbindelser om cirka 8,5 MSEK, motsvarande en teckningsgrad om cirka 79,5 procent. Därutöver har garantiåtagande motsvarande cirka 4,6 MSEK aktiverats, innebärande att Prostatype Genomics tillförs 100 procent av emissionsvolymen. Prostatype Genomics tillförs därmed cirka 22,5 MSEK före emissionskostnader om totalt cirka 3,1 MSEK (inklusive garantiersättning om cirka 1,4 MSEK). Genom företrädesemissionen nyemitteras således totalt 7 755 895 aktier samt 7 755 895 teckningsoptioner av serie TO 2. Totalt 306 315 units (motsvarande cirka 16,9 MSEK) tecknades med stöd av uniträtter, inklusive teckningsförbindelser om cirka 8,5 MSEK. Tilldelning av units har skett i enlighet med de tilldelningsprinciper som beskrivits i det prospekt som offentliggjorts av Bolaget i samband med företrädesemissionen. De tecknare som tilldelas units utan företrädesrätt kommer att erhålla avräkningsnotor, vilka är planerade att skickas ut idag, den 22 juli 2022. Tilldelade units utan företrädesrätt ska betalas i enlighet med instruktionerna på avräkningsnotan.

Antal aktier och aktiekapital

När den initiala emissionen har registrerats hos Bolagsverket kommer antalet aktier i Prostatype Genomics att ha ökat med 7 755 895 aktier, från 15 103 602 aktier till 22 859 497 aktier. Bolagets aktiekapital kommer vid registrering att ha ökat med 465 353,70 SEK, från 906 216,12 SEK till 1 371 569,82 SEK. Utspädningseffekten för de aktieägare som inte deltagit i företrädesemissionen uppgår därmed till cirka 34 procent. Härutöver kommer det finnas 7 755 895 utestående teckningsoptioner av serie TO 2.

Handel med Betald Tecknad Unit (BTU)

Handel med BTU pågår på Nasdaq First North Growth Market till och med den dag då företrädesemissionen registrerats på Bolagsverket. Denna registrering är beräknad att ske omkring den 9 augusti 2022.

Sammanfattande villkor för teckningsoptioner av serie TO 2

De nyemitterade teckningsoptionerna av serie TO 2 (ISIN-kod SE0018220014) är planerade att bli föremål för handel på Nasdaq First North Growth Market snarast efter att Bolagsverket har registrerat företrädesemissionen. Varje teckningsoption av serie TO 2 berättigar till teckning av en (1) ny aktie i Prostatype Genomics under perioden från och med den 9 mars 2023 till och med den 30 mars 2023. Lösenkursen kommer att vara samma pris per aktie som teckningskursen i den initiala delen av företrädesemissionen, dvs. 2,90 SEK. Vid fullt nyttjande av teckningsoptioner av serie TO 2 kommer teckningsoptionerna tillföra Bolaget cirka 22,5 MSEK före emissionskostnader. Fullständiga villkor och anvisningar för teckningsoptioner av serie TO 2 finns tillgängliga på Bolagets hemsida (www.prostatypegenomics.com).

Rådgivare

I samband med företrädesemissionen har Sedermera Corporate Finance AB agerat som finansiell rådgivare, Markets & Corporate Law Nordic AB som legal rådgivare samt Nordic Issuing AB som emissionsinstitut. Shark Communication AB har bistått Bolaget med rådgivning avseende kommunikation.

För ytterligare information om företrädesemissionen, vänligen kontakta:

Sedermera Corporate Finance AB

Telefon: +46 40 615 14 10

E-post: cf@sedermera.se

www.sedermera.se


Denna information är sådan som Prostatype Genomics AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning (EU nr 596/2014). Informationen lämnades, genom angiven kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande 2022-07-22 14:20 CET.

Nicklas Rosendal

Presskontakt
nicklas.rosendal@prostatypegenomics.com

Certified Advisor

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, 011-32 30 732, ca@skmg.se

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

spara
1090kr
Prenumerera