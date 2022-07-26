1515
Quartiers tillträder tomt om cirka 3 800 kvadratmeter i anslutning till Boho Club Marbella

Quartiers Properties AB (publ) (”Quartiers” eller ”Bolaget”) har idag erlagt utestående köpeskilling om 0,9 MEUR enligt optionsavtal för en tomt i direkt anslutning till Boho Club Marbella. Boho Clubs positiva utveckling under 2022 har medfört ett behov av fler rum. Denna tomt lämpar sig väl för framtida expansion av verksamheten med på sikt utökad rumskapacitet.

Optionsavtalet signerades i april 2018 och förlängdes under coronapandemin. Total köpeskilling uppgår till cirka 1,9 MEUR och säljare av fastigheten är Ronda Capital SL. Tomten omfattas för närvarande av 1986 års generalplan i Marbella och kan utvecklas när en ny detaljplan beslutas för fastigheten. 

Vid eventuella frågor vänligen kontakta:

Marcus Johansson Prakt, VD
E-post: marcus.prakt@quartiersproperties.se
Telefon: +46 72-018 5998
Hemsida: www.quartiersproperties.com


ChromoGenics vinner nya ordrar för ConverLight Static glas

ChromoGenics erhåller beställningar av ConverLight® Static glas på ca 1,1 MSEK för leverans under 2022.

Beställningarna består av ConverLight® Static glas till Humlegårdens fastighet Stora Blå i Solna, samt till en av Vasakronans fastigheter i Uppsala. Projekten kommer levereras under hösten 2022 till ett totalt värde om ca 1,1 MSEK i samarbete med Bollan AB. ChromoGenics har genomfört ett antal projekt tillsammans med Bollan AB som är en kvalitetsinstallatör av högteknologiskt fasad- och fönsterglas i Stockholmsområdet. Med denna uppgradering till moderna glas erhålls ett förbättrat skydd mot solvärmeinstrålning, ett högt isolervärde och förbättrad ljudreducering.

”Vi är glada att våra återkommande kunder fortsätter visa oss förtroende och väljer att förbättra sina fastigheter med ConverLight® glas och teknik från ChromoGenics. Det är inspirerande för alla på ChromoGenics att kunna bidra till förbättrad energieffektivitet, inomhusmiljö och välmående för hyresgästerna.” säger Fredrik Fränding, vd på ChromoGenics.

Kontakt:
Fredrik Fränding, VD
Tel: +46(0)72 249 24 62
Göran Atterling, CFO & Kommunikationschef
Tel: +46 (0) 70 380 95 00
Email: info@chromogenics.com
ChromoGenics





S2Medical AB (publ) tecknar exklusivt distributionsavtal för den qatariska marknaden

S2Medical AB (publ) har tecknat ett exklusivt distributionsavtal för den qatariska marknaden med Wesburry Trading. Avtalet omfattar samtliga produkter som bolaget representerar i regionen och innebär initiala beställningar om totalt ca 250 000 SEK samt förpliktelser till ytterligare beställningar om minst 8 miljoner SEK över de kommande 3 åren för att upprätthålla kontraktets giltighet. Wesburry Trading är ett stort distributionsföretag i Qatar och representerar flera välkända märken inom flera olika kategorier av medicintekniska produkter.

”Qatar har varit ett av få länder i GCC-regionen där våra produkter ännu inte varit representerade av en distributör. Vi är därför mycket glada över att ha träffat detta avtal med en stor och välkänd distributör i landet. Givet Wesburrys nära samarbete med landets i särklass största sjukvårdsgivare, Hamad Medical Corporation, ser vi en potential att snabbt komma igång med försäljningen av våra produkter.” säger bolagets COO Mårten Skog som ansvarar för Bolagets verksamhet i Mellanöstern.

 


Denna information är sådan som S2Medical AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning (EU nr 596/2014). Informationen lämnades, genom angiven kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande 2022-07-26 09:11 CET.

Kontaktuppgifter
Petter Sivlér – CEO, S2Medical AB (publ)
Telefon: +46 (0)8-70 000 50
E-post: petter.sivler@s2m.se


Certified Adviser
Vator Securities AB
Telefon +46 (0)8-580 065 99
Hemsida: www.vatorsec.se 
Epost: ca@vatorsec.se



Ge din email marknadsföring en skjuts med netProviders digitala marknadsföringstjänst

Marknadsföra produkter och tjänster, hålla kontakten med dina kunder eller skapa nya affärer? Oavsett ditt företags mål så förtjänar din marknadsföring en tidseffektiv, kostnadseffektiv och trygg lösning. Med netProviders flexibla marknadsföringsplattform har det aldrig varit enklare att nå din publik med precision. netProviders plattform skapades för ditt företags integritet och säkerhet så att du kan fokusera på vad som händer härnäst.

 

Oavsett bransch eller tidigare erfarenhet inom marknadsföring erbjuder netProviders dig en smidig plattform för att hålla kontakten med dina kunder. Med bolagets plattform kan du, och ditt team, enkelt genomföra email utskick till alla era kunder och samarbetspartners. Plattformen erbjuder dig som företagare en säker uppladdning av dina företagskontakter och prenumeranter via våra svenska servrar eftersom du som kund ska kunna känna dig säker och trygg när du använder vår tjänst. Som kund hos netProviders garanterar vi dig att ingen av din data kommer att spridas eller säljas till tredje part, vilket är ett av de viktigaste kraven när man arbetar med informationshantering.

 

Testa tjänsten kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar

Vid nykundsregistrering får du möjligheten att testa tjänsten helt kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar utan att registrera något betalkort. Efter testperioden kan du välja en lösning som passar ditt behov baserat på antal kontakter och den mailvolym du behöver. netProviders erbjuder fyra olika prenumerationsplaner så att du kan välja vilken plan som passar ditt företags förutsättningar. Hos oss kan du välja mellan Standard, Plus, Premium och Enterprise. Vi har inga bindningstider eller uppsägningstider så du kan pausa, avbryta eller byta mellan planer om ditt behov förändras. Läs mer om netProviders på www.netproviders.io.

 

För ytterligare information kontakta:
Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders International AB (publ)
Mobil: +4670 243 00 94
Email: michaela@netproviders.io


Kort om netProviders International AB (publ)
netProviders är en flexibel och svensk email marknadsförings plattform för B2B & B2C företag med servrar och MTA i Sverige för en säker databashantering. netProviders plattform erbjuder företag att hålla kontakten med sina kunder och leverantörer genom email marknadsföring. Plattformen låter dig skapa och skicka ut moderna och anpassade email kampanjer samt följa upp dem ett smidigt statistikverktyg. Bolaget riktar sig både till svenska och internationella företag och målsättningen är att ta stora marknadsandelar i länderna Sverige, Norge, Danmark, Finland under de kommande 12 månaderna.

Eltelkoncernen: Halvårsrapport januari-juni 2022

April–juni 2022

  • Nettoomsättning 208,6 miljoner euro (210,4). Total tillväxt -0,8 % och organisk tillväxt1) inom segmenten -2,4 %
  • Operativ EBITA2) 0,5 miljoner euro (4,4) och operativ EBITA-marginal 0,2 % (2,1)
  • Operativ EBITA2), segmenten 4,4 miljoner euro (6,8) och operativ EBITA-marginal, segmenten 2,4 % (3,6)
  • Rörelseresultat (EBIT) 0,4 miljoner euro (4,3) och EBIT-marginal 0,2 % (2,0)
  • Resultat efter skatt -2,6 miljoner euro (1,6)
  • Resultat per aktie -0,02 (0,01), före och efter utspädning
  • Kassaflöde från den löpande verksamheten 8,8 miljoner euro (13,2)

Januari–juni 2022

  • Nettoomsättning 392,6 miljoner euro (392,4). Total tillväxt 0,0 % och organisk tillväxt1) inom segmenten -1,2 %
  • Operativ EBITA2) -2,0 miljoner euro (3,7) och operativ EBITA-marginal -0,5 % (1,0)
  • Operativ EBITA2), segmenten 5,1 miljoner euro (9,2) och operativ EBITA-marginal, segmenten 1,5 % (2,6)
  • Rörelseresultat (EBIT) -2,1 miljoner euro (3,5) och EBIT-marginal -0,5 % (0,9)
  • Resultat efter skatt -7,0 miljoner euro (-1,0)
  • Resultat per aktie -0,05 (-0,01), före och efter utspädning
  • Kassaflöde från den löpande verksamheten 0,0 miljoner euro (-4,2)
  • Nettoskuld3) 131,0 miljoner euro (143,9)

Väsentliga händelser efter rapportperioden

  • Den 1 juli 2022 meddelades det att Eltel Norge har tecknat ett avtal med Telenor för fortsatta uppgraderingar av Telenors telekommunikationsnät med 5g-teknik. Avtalet är värt cirka 36–40 miljoner euro.
  • Den 12 juli 2022 meddelades det att Eltel Danmark har inlett ett strategiskt samarbete med GlobalConnect för att etablera cirka 18 000 höghastighetsfiberanslutningar i Danmark. Avtalet är värt cirka 47 miljoner euro.

Nyckeltal

Miljoner euro

apr-jun 2022

apr-jun 2021

jan-jun 2022

jan-jun 2021

jan-dec 2021

Nettoomsättning

208,6

210,4

392,6

392,4

812,6

Nettoomsättningstillväxt, %

-0,8 %

-14,3 %

0,0 %

-18,6 %

-13,4 %

Operativ EBITA2)

0,5

4,4

-2,0

3,7

14,8

Operativ EBITA-marginal, %

0,2 %

2,1 %

-0,5 %

1,0 %

1,8 %

Operativ EBITA2), segmenten

4,4

6,8

5,1

9,2

24,2

Operativ EBITA-marginal, %, segmenten

2,4 %

3,6 %

1,5 %

2,6 %

3,3 %

Rörelseresultat (EBIT)

0,4

4,3

-2,1

3,5

14,5

Avkastning på operativt sysselsatt kapital (ROCE), %

13,5 %

16,8 %

13,5 %

16,8 %

23,6 %

Rörelsekapital, netto

-12,1

-7,1

-12,1

-7,1

-16,0

Nettoskuld3)

131,0

143,9

131,0

143,9

122,6

Medelantalet anställda

5 050

5 221

5 040

5 295

5 176

1)      Justerat för sålda verksamheter och valutaeffekter.

2)      Eltel följer segmentens lönsamhet med Operativ EBITA. Se sid 22–23 för definitioner av nyckeltal.

3)      Från och med Q1/2022 presenterar Eltel nettoskuld inklusive IFRS 16 leasingskulder.

Koncernchefens kommentar

Eltels resultat för andra kvartalet påverkades av den kraftiga inflationen och en försenad start av markarbeten på grund av den långa vintern. I kombination med en sex veckor lång strejk bland informations- och kommunikationsteknologipersonal i Finland bidrog det till en reducering av vår omsättning för kvartalet med 0,8 procent jämfört med föregående år. Den organiska tillväxten i Sverige och Norge uppgick dock till 14,0 procent respektive 9,6 procent i lokal valuta.

Vår operativa EBITA för andra kvartalet belastades främst av inflationen genom ökade drivmedels- och materialpriser. Ineffektivitet orsakad av förhöjd sjukfrånvaro på grund av covid-19 och den långa vintern påverkade ytterligare.

Vi har spenderat mycket tid med våra kunder för att komma överens om hur inflationen bäst hanteras. Diskussionerna har varit positiva och vi har säkrat avtal med majoriteten av våra kunder för att kompenseras för kostnadsökningarna, även om full ersättning inte kommer att vara möjlig.

Finland fortsätter att se en stark fiber- och 5g-marknad framöver. Dock minskade omsättningen i andra kvartalet, jämfört med föregående år, på grund av ovan nämnda strejk och den sena starten av markarbeten. Färdigställande av vissa projekt ledde till ökade marginaler.

I Sverige är projekten för smarta mätare igång och genererar goda marginaler. Vi ser tillväxt inom communication, vilket hade en positiv, men blygsam, påverkan på resultatet. För att ytterligare förbättra vår produktivitet fortsätter vi att investera i effektivitetsprogrammet "Ett Eltel".

Norge växer i takt med att våra kunders investeringsnivåer ökar och således även volymerna för fiber- och 5g. En förändrad affärsmix, ökad sjukfrånvaro och inflation påverkar dock marginalerna.

Som förväntat påverkades resultatet i Danmark av en delvis inkontraktering av avtal med en stor kund, vilket skedde i slutet av andra kvartalet 2021. Efter rapportperioden, den 12 juli 2022, tecknade Eltel Danmark ett strategiskt avtal med GlobalConnect, vilket kommer att generera cirka 47 miljoner euro i omsättning under de kommande tre och ett halvt åren. Vi bedömer att avtalet ger oss goda tillväxtmöjligheter i den danska marknaden.

Inom Övrig verksamhet fortsatte Smart Grids Tyskland att leverera starka marginaler på en gynnsam marknad medan High Voltage Polen fortsatte att påverkas rejält av kriget i Ukraina och inflationen. Åtgärder vidtas för att dämpa påverkan och vi söker kompensation från våra kunder. Dock förväntas processerna att bli långa och det råder stor osäkerhet kring utfallet.

Sammanfattningsvis råder det fortsatt osäkerhet på marknaden kring det geopolitiska läget och kostnadsökningarna som kommer att fortsätta att påverka oss. Communication-marknaden är dock sund med 5g och fiber som de främsta drivkrafterna. Inom power finns en tydlig efterfrågan på att uppgradera och modernisera elnäten i Norden.

Då jag lämnar vd-posten den 31 juli vill jag ta tillfället i akt att tacka alla de kollegor runtom i Eltel som jag har haft möjligheten att arbeta med under de senaste fyra åren. Tillsammans har vi jobbat hårt för att genomföra den nordiska strategin, förbättrat vårt kundnöjdhetsindex och säkerhetsarbete, samt ökat medarbetarnas engagemang i bolaget. Vi har också tagit en branschledande position inom hållbarhet och vi har förbättrat vår balansräkning. Eltel är nu ett mer stabilt företag och är väl positionerat för att driva hållbar lönsam tillväxt framöver.

Casimir Lindholm, vd och koncernchef

För ytterligare information, kontakta:

Saila Miettinen-Lähde, finansdirektör

Tel. +358 40 548 3695, saila.miettinen-lahde@eltelnetworks.com

Elin Otter, kommunikations- och ir-direktör

Tel. +46 72 59 54 692, elin.otter@eltelnetworks.com

Denna information är sådan information som Eltel AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning och lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 26 juli kl. 08.00 CEST.

Om Eltel

Eltel är en ledande nordisk leverantör av fälttjänster för kommunikations- och elnätverk. Vi tillhandahåller ett brett utbud av lösningar som spänner från underhålls- och uppgraderingstjänster till projektleveranser. Där ingår design, planering, byggnation, installation och säkrande av drift av nätverk för en hållbar och uppkopplad värld, både idag och för kommande generationer. Under 2021 hade Eltel en omsättning på 812,6 miljoner euro. Antalet anställda uppgår för närvarande till cirka 5 000. Eltel AB är börsnoterat på Nasdaq Stockholm.

Just announced: IFPA Forum - Asia will be held in Singapore July 2023

The second IFPA Forum will be held in July 2023 in Singapore, on the margins of the World Congress of Dermatology. This IFPA Forum will focus on the unmet needs of people living with psoriatic disease in Asia and their solutions. 

The IFPA Forum brings together people living with psoriatic disease, advocacy associations, and thought leaders from across the psoriatic disease community. It will spearhead a roadmap to implement the recommendations from the 2016 Global Report on Psoriasis.  

“The focus of the IFPA Forum is to build consensus and find solutions to the unmet needs of all people living with psoriatic disease. In the second IFPA Forum, the spotlight will be on the needs of people living with psoriatic disease in Asia. Patient associations in the Region have done incredible work to support their peers. It’s time that decision-makers honor the commitments taken at the World Health Assembly in 2014 laid out in the Resolution on Psoriasis.” says Frida Dunger Johnsson, Executive Director of IFPA

Contact

Camille Lancelot

IFPA Communications Manager

camille.lancelot@ifpa-pso.com

Prostatype Genomics AB meddelar utfall i genomförd företrädesemission av units

Teckningsperioden i Prostatype Genomics AB:s (”Prostatype Genomics” eller “Bolaget”) företrädesemission av units, i vilken även allmänheten gavs möjlighet att delta, avslutades den 20 juli 2022. Företrädesemissionen tecknades (inklusive teckningsförbindelser) till totalt cirka 79,5 procent, innebärande att garantiåtagande om cirka 20,5 procent aktiverats för en total teckning om 100 procent. Prostatype Genomics tillförs således cirka 22,5 MSEK före emissionskostnader. Avräkningsnotor är beräknade att skickas ut idag, den 22 juli 2022.

Teckningsgrad, tilldelning och betalning

Företrädesemissionen tecknades till totalt cirka 17,9 MSEK, inklusive teckningsförbindelser om cirka 8,5 MSEK, motsvarande en teckningsgrad om cirka 79,5 procent. Därutöver har garantiåtagande motsvarande cirka 4,6 MSEK aktiverats, innebärande att Prostatype Genomics tillförs 100 procent av emissionsvolymen. Prostatype Genomics tillförs därmed cirka 22,5 MSEK före emissionskostnader om totalt cirka 3,1 MSEK (inklusive garantiersättning om cirka 1,4 MSEK). Genom företrädesemissionen nyemitteras således totalt 7 755 895 aktier samt 7 755 895 teckningsoptioner av serie TO 2. Totalt 306 315 units (motsvarande cirka 16,9 MSEK) tecknades med stöd av uniträtter, inklusive teckningsförbindelser om cirka 8,5 MSEK. Tilldelning av units har skett i enlighet med de tilldelningsprinciper som beskrivits i det prospekt som offentliggjorts av Bolaget i samband med företrädesemissionen. De tecknare som tilldelas units utan företrädesrätt kommer att erhålla avräkningsnotor, vilka är planerade att skickas ut idag, den 22 juli 2022. Tilldelade units utan företrädesrätt ska betalas i enlighet med instruktionerna på avräkningsnotan.

Antal aktier och aktiekapital

När den initiala emissionen har registrerats hos Bolagsverket kommer antalet aktier i Prostatype Genomics att ha ökat med 7 755 895 aktier, från 15 103 602 aktier till 22 859 497 aktier. Bolagets aktiekapital kommer vid registrering att ha ökat med 465 353,70 SEK, från 906 216,12 SEK till 1 371 569,82 SEK. Utspädningseffekten för de aktieägare som inte deltagit i företrädesemissionen uppgår därmed till cirka 34 procent. Härutöver kommer det finnas 7 755 895 utestående teckningsoptioner av serie TO 2.

Handel med Betald Tecknad Unit (BTU)

Handel med BTU pågår på Nasdaq First North Growth Market till och med den dag då företrädesemissionen registrerats på Bolagsverket. Denna registrering är beräknad att ske omkring den 9 augusti 2022.

Sammanfattande villkor för teckningsoptioner av serie TO 2

De nyemitterade teckningsoptionerna av serie TO 2 (ISIN-kod SE0018220014) är planerade att bli föremål för handel på Nasdaq First North Growth Market snarast efter att Bolagsverket har registrerat företrädesemissionen. Varje teckningsoption av serie TO 2 berättigar till teckning av en (1) ny aktie i Prostatype Genomics under perioden från och med den 9 mars 2023 till och med den 30 mars 2023. Lösenkursen kommer att vara samma pris per aktie som teckningskursen i den initiala delen av företrädesemissionen, dvs. 2,90 SEK. Vid fullt nyttjande av teckningsoptioner av serie TO 2 kommer teckningsoptionerna tillföra Bolaget cirka 22,5 MSEK före emissionskostnader. Fullständiga villkor och anvisningar för teckningsoptioner av serie TO 2 finns tillgängliga på Bolagets hemsida (www.prostatypegenomics.com).

Rådgivare

I samband med företrädesemissionen har Sedermera Corporate Finance AB agerat som finansiell rådgivare, Markets & Corporate Law Nordic AB som legal rådgivare samt Nordic Issuing AB som emissionsinstitut. Shark Communication AB har bistått Bolaget med rådgivning avseende kommunikation.

För ytterligare information om företrädesemissionen, vänligen kontakta:

Sedermera Corporate Finance AB

Telefon: +46 40 615 14 10

E-post: cf@sedermera.se

www.sedermera.se


Denna information är sådan som Prostatype Genomics AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning (EU nr 596/2014). Informationen lämnades, genom angiven kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande 2022-07-22 14:20 CET.

Nicklas Rosendal

Presskontakt
nicklas.rosendal@prostatypegenomics.com

Certified Advisor

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, 011-32 30 732, ca@skmg.se

Gapwaves and Bosch enter into a joint development agreement for high-resolution radar antennas

Gapwaves, a Swedish tech company and Bosch, a leading global automotive supplier, have entered into an agreement regarding the development and large-scale production of high-resolution radar antennas for automotive vehicle applications aiming at highly automated driving. The contract has an expected sales value of high double-digit million-euro range over the next decade. Corresponding contracts have been signed on July 22, 2022, by the two companies.

Due to the increased demand of advanced active safety systems and autonomous applications, the market for high-resolution radar antennas for the higher levels of automated driving (SAE level 4) is predicted to strongly increase within the coming years. Gapwaves’ innovative antenna using waveguide technology enables cost efficient radar antennas with significantly increased performance.  Gapwaves will therefore work together with Bosch as one of the market leading manufacturers of radar sensors for the automotive industry.

As part of the joint development Gapwaves will support with its antenna know-how and Bosch will contribute with its know-how of radar sensors and automated driving. After successful development, Gapwaves is targeting production and supply of the radar antennas in series production to Bosch.

“Gapwaves offers a novel and disruptive market leading technology for waveguide-based radar antennas. By entering into this agreement and combining our expertise, we are heading for a market leading radar sensor with significant increased performance intended for higher levels of automated driving”, says Volker Wetekam, Head of the Automated Driving unit at Bosch Mobility Solutions; “thus we are also strengthening Bosch’s position and opportunities in the emerging market for radar sensors for highly automated driving.”

“I am extremely proud that Gapwaves has entered this long-term collaboration with Bosch. We can now add another one of the largest companies within the automotive radar industry to our customer list,” says Lars-Inge Sjöqvist, CEO of Gapwaves. “The agreement with Bosch again confirms that Gapwaves antenna technology is a key component to enable a radar sensor for the higher levels of automated driving.” Mr. Sjöqvist continues. “Furthermore, this agreement confirms that Gapwaves is an approved and qualified supplier to the automotive industry, that is well-known for its extremely high requirements. Roughly, focus for the first four years will be on product development and production set-up, followed by serial deliveries of antennas the following years.”

Jonas Ehinger, Chairman of the Board at Gapwaves comments the deal:
“The agreement with Bosch is a result and an actual recognition of many years of hard work by the Gapwaves team along with its investments in technology and product development. It is also a milestone in Gapwaves’ history as the company now will be a supplier of radar antennas in high volume series production. We look forward to the future collaboration and a close partnership with Bosch as one of the market leading suppliers within the automotive industry.”

For more information, please visit the company’s websites, or contact:
Lars-Inge Sjöqvist, CEO
Phone number: +46 736 84 03 56
E-mail: lars-inge.sjoqvist@gapwaves.com
www.gapwaves.com



Robert Berhof, CFO
Phone number: +46 706 00 59 07
E-mail: robert.berhof@gapwaves.com
www.gapwaves.com


Gapwaves Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission 
Phone number: +46 (0)8 503 000 50 
E-mail: ca@gwkapital.se  
www.gwkapital.se


 

About Gapwaves AB
Gapwaves originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology we help pioneers in telecom and automotive to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life. Gapwaves markets are e.g. mmWave in 5G telecom and automotive. 

Gapwaves share (GAPW B) is traded at Nasdaq First North Stockholm with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser.

About Robert Bosch GmbH
Mobility Solutions is the largest Bosch Group business sector. It generated sales of 45.3 billion euros in 2021, and thus contributed 58 percent of total sales from operations. This makes the Bosch Group one of the leading automotive suppliers. The Mobility Solutions business sector pursues a vision of mobility that is safe, sustainable, and exciting, and combines the group’s expertise in the domains of personalization, automation, electrification, and connectivity. For its customers, the outcome is integrated mobility solutions. The business sector’s main areas of activity are injection technology and powertrain peripherals for internal-combustion engines, diverse solutions for powertrain electrification, vehicle safety systems, driver-assistance and automated functions, technology for user-friendly infotainment as well as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, repair-shop concepts, and technology and services for the automotive aftermarket. Bosch is synonymous with important automotive innovations, such as electronic engine management, the ESP anti-skid system, and common-rail diesel technology.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 402,600 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2021). The company generated sales of 78.7 billion euros in 2021. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology.
As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 76,100 associates in research and development, of which more than 38,000 are software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPress.


This disclosure contains information that Gapwaves AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22-07-2022 14:05 CET.

Lindex rapporterar resultat- och försäljningsrekord

Lindex presenterar idag sin delårsrapport för första halvåret samt andra kvartalet 2022 och rapporterar både resultat- och försäljningsrekord.

Lindex rörelseresultat* för första halvåret 2022 ökade med 264 MSEK och uppgick till 426 MSEK, vilket är en ökning med 163 procent jämfört med motsvarande period föregående år och sex gånger högre jämfört med 2019 (162 MSEK 2021, 65 MSEK 2019). Rörelseresultatet* för andra kvartalet ökade med 82 MSEK och uppgick till 390 MSEK, vilket är en ökning med 27 procent jämfört med samma period föregående år och 98 procent jämfört med 2019 (308 MSEK 2021, 197 MSEK 2019). 

Vi når nya rekordnivåer och redovisar ett kraftigt förbättrat resultat och en starkt ökad försäljning för både första halvåret och andra kvartalet. För de senaste tolv månaderna uppgår vårt rörelseresultat till rekordhöga 954 MSEK och vår försäljning till 6,9 MDSEK. Vi fortsätter vår fina försäljningstillväxt i våra fysiska butiker samtidigt som vi behåller vår digitala försäljning på en stark nivå. Det är ett fint styrkebevis och kvitto på att våra kunder uppskattar vårt erbjudande och att vi finns tillgängliga där de vill möta oss”, säger VD Susanne Ehnbåge

Lindex försäljning under första halvåret ökade med 25,2 procent i lokala valutor och med 27,9 i SEK. Försäljningen under andra kvartalet ökade med 18,2 procent i lokala valutor och med 20,0 procent i SEK. Jämfört med motsvarande period 2019, innan pandemin, ökade försäljningen under andra kvartalet med 21,9 procent i lokala valutor och Lindex visar en bättre försäljningstillväxt än marknaden för alla nordiska försäljningsländer. 

Lindex försäljning i fysisk butik ökade under första halvåret med 31,8 procent och med 23,1 procent under kvartalet jämfört med motsvarande period föregående år. Modeföretagets digitala försäljning ökade under första halvåret med 2,3 procent och minskade med 3,0 procent under kvartalet. Totalt utgjorde den digitala försäljningen under andra kvartalet 15,9 procent av Lindex totala försäljning. 

”Med vårt fantastiskt fina sortiment, starka varumärkeserbjudande samt våra medarbetares stora kundfokus har vårt lojalitetsprogram More at Lindex haft en stark tillväxt och utveckling, vilket vi ser som en fin möjlighet att fortsätta bygga långsiktiga relationer med våra kunder”, säger Susanne Ehnbåge. 

Under kvartalet har Lindex fortsatt att ta viktiga kliv både i sin satsning inom femtech samt sin transformation till en mer hållbar och cirkulär affär. Som en del i att utforska nya cirkulära affärsmodeller och förlänga livslängden på kläder har modeföretaget öppnat en pop-up butik med secondhand babyplagg. Ett annat viktigt steg i Lindex omställning till att skala upp återanvändningen av material och minska användningen av jungfrulig råvara är modeföretagets satsning på en ny fiber som är baserad på en innovativ process för storskalig återvinning av textil. 

”Vår satsning på en ny fiber med råmaterial från återvunnen textil är ett av flera viktiga steg i vår omställning till ett mer hållbart och cirkulärt sortiment. I dagsläget är 78 procent av våra plagg gjorda av material från återvunna eller mer hållbara källor och där vårt mål är att nå 100 procent till 2025. Vi är i en transformation där Lindex-gruppen växer på nya sätt och där övergången till cirkulära affärsmodeller, digitalisering och vår satsning på femtech är viktiga delar i vår tillväxtstrategi. Att skapa hållbar tillväxt och fortsätta att utveckla våra kunderbjudanden med nya tjänster är en nyckel på vår väg framåt. 

Det är en utmanande tid med allt som händer i vår omvärld och det är viktigare än någonsin att vi är lyhörda för våra kunders behov och att vi fortsätter att vara flexibla, snabbfotade och öppna för förändringar. Men med utmaningar kommer också möjligheter och jag är övertygad om att vi, med alla Lindex medarbetares fantastiska engagemang och insatser, kommer att fortsätta stå starka och väl positionerade för framtiden”, säger Susanne Ehnbåge.


*Lindex rörelseresultat redovisas exklusive IFRS16 leasingavtal.

För mer information, kontakta;

Kristina Hermansson
Senior PR & Communications Manager
Telefon: +46 (0)31 739 50 70
E-mail: press@lindex.com


