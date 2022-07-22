1515
Gapwaves and Bosch enter into a joint development agreement for high-resolution radar antennas

Gapwaves, a Swedish tech company and Bosch, a leading global automotive supplier, have entered into an agreement regarding the development and large-scale production of high-resolution radar antennas for automotive vehicle applications aiming at highly automated driving. The contract has an expected sales value of high double-digit million-euro range over the next decade. Corresponding contracts have been signed on July 22, 2022, by the two companies.

Gapwaves AB

Due to the increased demand of advanced active safety systems and autonomous applications, the market for high-resolution radar antennas for the higher levels of automated driving (SAE level 4) is predicted to strongly increase within the coming years. Gapwaves’ innovative antenna using waveguide technology enables cost efficient radar antennas with significantly increased performance.  Gapwaves will therefore work together with Bosch as one of the market leading manufacturers of radar sensors for the automotive industry.

As part of the joint development Gapwaves will support with its antenna know-how and Bosch will contribute with its know-how of radar sensors and automated driving. After successful development, Gapwaves is targeting production and supply of the radar antennas in series production to Bosch.

“Gapwaves offers a novel and disruptive market leading technology for waveguide-based radar antennas. By entering into this agreement and combining our expertise, we are heading for a market leading radar sensor with significant increased performance intended for higher levels of automated driving”, says Volker Wetekam, Head of the Automated Driving unit at Bosch Mobility Solutions; “thus we are also strengthening Bosch’s position and opportunities in the emerging market for radar sensors for highly automated driving.”

“I am extremely proud that Gapwaves has entered this long-term collaboration with Bosch. We can now add another one of the largest companies within the automotive radar industry to our customer list,” says Lars-Inge Sjöqvist, CEO of Gapwaves. “The agreement with Bosch again confirms that Gapwaves antenna technology is a key component to enable a radar sensor for the higher levels of automated driving.” Mr. Sjöqvist continues. “Furthermore, this agreement confirms that Gapwaves is an approved and qualified supplier to the automotive industry, that is well-known for its extremely high requirements. Roughly, focus for the first four years will be on product development and production set-up, followed by serial deliveries of antennas the following years.”

Jonas Ehinger, Chairman of the Board at Gapwaves comments the deal:
“The agreement with Bosch is a result and an actual recognition of many years of hard work by the Gapwaves team along with its investments in technology and product development. It is also a milestone in Gapwaves’ history as the company now will be a supplier of radar antennas in high volume series production. We look forward to the future collaboration and a close partnership with Bosch as one of the market leading suppliers within the automotive industry.”

For more information, please visit the company’s websites, or contact:
Lars-Inge Sjöqvist, CEO
Phone number: +46 736 84 03 56
E-mail: lars-inge.sjoqvist@gapwaves.com
www.gapwaves.com



Robert Berhof, CFO
Phone number: +46 706 00 59 07
E-mail: robert.berhof@gapwaves.com
www.gapwaves.com


Gapwaves Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission 
Phone number: +46 (0)8 503 000 50 
E-mail: ca@gwkapital.se  
www.gwkapital.se


 

About Gapwaves AB
Gapwaves originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology we help pioneers in telecom and automotive to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life. Gapwaves markets are e.g. mmWave in 5G telecom and automotive. 

Gapwaves share (GAPW B) is traded at Nasdaq First North Stockholm with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser.

About Robert Bosch GmbH
Mobility Solutions is the largest Bosch Group business sector. It generated sales of 45.3 billion euros in 2021, and thus contributed 58 percent of total sales from operations. This makes the Bosch Group one of the leading automotive suppliers. The Mobility Solutions business sector pursues a vision of mobility that is safe, sustainable, and exciting, and combines the group’s expertise in the domains of personalization, automation, electrification, and connectivity. For its customers, the outcome is integrated mobility solutions. The business sector’s main areas of activity are injection technology and powertrain peripherals for internal-combustion engines, diverse solutions for powertrain electrification, vehicle safety systems, driver-assistance and automated functions, technology for user-friendly infotainment as well as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, repair-shop concepts, and technology and services for the automotive aftermarket. Bosch is synonymous with important automotive innovations, such as electronic engine management, the ESP anti-skid system, and common-rail diesel technology.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 402,600 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2021). The company generated sales of 78.7 billion euros in 2021. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology.
As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 76,100 associates in research and development, of which more than 38,000 are software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPress.


This disclosure contains information that Gapwaves AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22-07-2022 14:05 CET.

Gapwaves and Bosch enter into a joint development agreement for high-resolution radar antennas

Prostatype Genomics AB meddelar utfall i genomförd företrädesemission av units

Teckningsperioden i Prostatype Genomics AB:s (”Prostatype Genomics” eller “Bolaget”) företrädesemission av units, i vilken även allmänheten gavs möjlighet att delta, avslutades den 20 juli 2022. Företrädesemissionen tecknades (inklusive teckningsförbindelser) till totalt cirka 79,5 procent, innebärande att garantiåtagande om cirka 20,5 procent aktiverats för en total teckning om 100 procent. Prostatype Genomics tillförs således cirka 22,5 MSEK före emissionskostnader. Avräkningsnotor är beräknade att skickas ut idag, den 22 juli 2022.

Prostatype Genomics AB

Teckningsgrad, tilldelning och betalning

Företrädesemissionen tecknades till totalt cirka 17,9 MSEK, inklusive teckningsförbindelser om cirka 8,5 MSEK, motsvarande en teckningsgrad om cirka 79,5 procent. Därutöver har garantiåtagande motsvarande cirka 4,6 MSEK aktiverats, innebärande att Prostatype Genomics tillförs 100 procent av emissionsvolymen. Prostatype Genomics tillförs därmed cirka 22,5 MSEK före emissionskostnader om totalt cirka 3,1 MSEK (inklusive garantiersättning om cirka 1,4 MSEK). Genom företrädesemissionen nyemitteras således totalt 7 755 895 aktier samt 7 755 895 teckningsoptioner av serie TO 2. Totalt 306 315 units (motsvarande cirka 16,9 MSEK) tecknades med stöd av uniträtter, inklusive teckningsförbindelser om cirka 8,5 MSEK. Tilldelning av units har skett i enlighet med de tilldelningsprinciper som beskrivits i det prospekt som offentliggjorts av Bolaget i samband med företrädesemissionen. De tecknare som tilldelas units utan företrädesrätt kommer att erhålla avräkningsnotor, vilka är planerade att skickas ut idag, den 22 juli 2022. Tilldelade units utan företrädesrätt ska betalas i enlighet med instruktionerna på avräkningsnotan.

Antal aktier och aktiekapital

När den initiala emissionen har registrerats hos Bolagsverket kommer antalet aktier i Prostatype Genomics att ha ökat med 7 755 895 aktier, från 15 103 602 aktier till 22 859 497 aktier. Bolagets aktiekapital kommer vid registrering att ha ökat med 465 353,70 SEK, från 906 216,12 SEK till 1 371 569,82 SEK. Utspädningseffekten för de aktieägare som inte deltagit i företrädesemissionen uppgår därmed till cirka 34 procent. Härutöver kommer det finnas 7 755 895 utestående teckningsoptioner av serie TO 2.

Handel med Betald Tecknad Unit (BTU)

Handel med BTU pågår på Nasdaq First North Growth Market till och med den dag då företrädesemissionen registrerats på Bolagsverket. Denna registrering är beräknad att ske omkring den 9 augusti 2022.

Sammanfattande villkor för teckningsoptioner av serie TO 2

De nyemitterade teckningsoptionerna av serie TO 2 (ISIN-kod SE0018220014) är planerade att bli föremål för handel på Nasdaq First North Growth Market snarast efter att Bolagsverket har registrerat företrädesemissionen. Varje teckningsoption av serie TO 2 berättigar till teckning av en (1) ny aktie i Prostatype Genomics under perioden från och med den 9 mars 2023 till och med den 30 mars 2023. Lösenkursen kommer att vara samma pris per aktie som teckningskursen i den initiala delen av företrädesemissionen, dvs. 2,90 SEK. Vid fullt nyttjande av teckningsoptioner av serie TO 2 kommer teckningsoptionerna tillföra Bolaget cirka 22,5 MSEK före emissionskostnader. Fullständiga villkor och anvisningar för teckningsoptioner av serie TO 2 finns tillgängliga på Bolagets hemsida (www.prostatypegenomics.com).

Rådgivare

I samband med företrädesemissionen har Sedermera Corporate Finance AB agerat som finansiell rådgivare, Markets & Corporate Law Nordic AB som legal rådgivare samt Nordic Issuing AB som emissionsinstitut. Shark Communication AB har bistått Bolaget med rådgivning avseende kommunikation.

För ytterligare information om företrädesemissionen, vänligen kontakta:

Sedermera Corporate Finance AB

Telefon: +46 40 615 14 10

E-post: cf@sedermera.se

www.sedermera.se


Denna information är sådan som Prostatype Genomics AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning (EU nr 596/2014). Informationen lämnades, genom angiven kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande 2022-07-22 14:20 CET.

Nicklas Rosendal

Presskontakt
nicklas.rosendal@prostatypegenomics.com

Certified Advisor

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, 011-32 30 732, ca@skmg.se

Lindex rapporterar resultat- och försäljningsrekord

Lindex presenterar idag sin delårsrapport för första halvåret samt andra kvartalet 2022 och rapporterar både resultat- och försäljningsrekord.

LINDEX

Lindex rörelseresultat* för första halvåret 2022 ökade med 264 MSEK och uppgick till 426 MSEK, vilket är en ökning med 163 procent jämfört med motsvarande period föregående år och sex gånger högre jämfört med 2019 (162 MSEK 2021, 65 MSEK 2019). Rörelseresultatet* för andra kvartalet ökade med 82 MSEK och uppgick till 390 MSEK, vilket är en ökning med 27 procent jämfört med samma period föregående år och 98 procent jämfört med 2019 (308 MSEK 2021, 197 MSEK 2019). 

Vi når nya rekordnivåer och redovisar ett kraftigt förbättrat resultat och en starkt ökad försäljning för både första halvåret och andra kvartalet. För de senaste tolv månaderna uppgår vårt rörelseresultat till rekordhöga 954 MSEK och vår försäljning till 6,9 MDSEK. Vi fortsätter vår fina försäljningstillväxt i våra fysiska butiker samtidigt som vi behåller vår digitala försäljning på en stark nivå. Det är ett fint styrkebevis och kvitto på att våra kunder uppskattar vårt erbjudande och att vi finns tillgängliga där de vill möta oss”, säger VD Susanne Ehnbåge

Lindex försäljning under första halvåret ökade med 25,2 procent i lokala valutor och med 27,9 i SEK. Försäljningen under andra kvartalet ökade med 18,2 procent i lokala valutor och med 20,0 procent i SEK. Jämfört med motsvarande period 2019, innan pandemin, ökade försäljningen under andra kvartalet med 21,9 procent i lokala valutor och Lindex visar en bättre försäljningstillväxt än marknaden för alla nordiska försäljningsländer. 

Lindex försäljning i fysisk butik ökade under första halvåret med 31,8 procent och med 23,1 procent under kvartalet jämfört med motsvarande period föregående år. Modeföretagets digitala försäljning ökade under första halvåret med 2,3 procent och minskade med 3,0 procent under kvartalet. Totalt utgjorde den digitala försäljningen under andra kvartalet 15,9 procent av Lindex totala försäljning. 

”Med vårt fantastiskt fina sortiment, starka varumärkeserbjudande samt våra medarbetares stora kundfokus har vårt lojalitetsprogram More at Lindex haft en stark tillväxt och utveckling, vilket vi ser som en fin möjlighet att fortsätta bygga långsiktiga relationer med våra kunder”, säger Susanne Ehnbåge. 

Under kvartalet har Lindex fortsatt att ta viktiga kliv både i sin satsning inom femtech samt sin transformation till en mer hållbar och cirkulär affär. Som en del i att utforska nya cirkulära affärsmodeller och förlänga livslängden på kläder har modeföretaget öppnat en pop-up butik med secondhand babyplagg. Ett annat viktigt steg i Lindex omställning till att skala upp återanvändningen av material och minska användningen av jungfrulig råvara är modeföretagets satsning på en ny fiber som är baserad på en innovativ process för storskalig återvinning av textil. 

”Vår satsning på en ny fiber med råmaterial från återvunnen textil är ett av flera viktiga steg i vår omställning till ett mer hållbart och cirkulärt sortiment. I dagsläget är 78 procent av våra plagg gjorda av material från återvunna eller mer hållbara källor och där vårt mål är att nå 100 procent till 2025. Vi är i en transformation där Lindex-gruppen växer på nya sätt och där övergången till cirkulära affärsmodeller, digitalisering och vår satsning på femtech är viktiga delar i vår tillväxtstrategi. Att skapa hållbar tillväxt och fortsätta att utveckla våra kunderbjudanden med nya tjänster är en nyckel på vår väg framåt. 

Det är en utmanande tid med allt som händer i vår omvärld och det är viktigare än någonsin att vi är lyhörda för våra kunders behov och att vi fortsätter att vara flexibla, snabbfotade och öppna för förändringar. Men med utmaningar kommer också möjligheter och jag är övertygad om att vi, med alla Lindex medarbetares fantastiska engagemang och insatser, kommer att fortsätta stå starka och väl positionerade för framtiden”, säger Susanne Ehnbåge.


*Lindex rörelseresultat redovisas exklusive IFRS16 leasingavtal.

För mer information, kontakta;

Kristina Hermansson
Senior PR & Communications Manager
Telefon: +46 (0)31 739 50 70
E-mail: press@lindex.com


Lindex Q2 2022 press release

Så påverkas valutahandel av inventerad räntekurva och skyhög inflation

Italiens avgående premiärminister, Mario Draghi, är morgonens hetaste ämne och han stjäl showen från ECB presidenten Christine Lagarde som idag levererar den första räntehöjningen på över ett decennium. 

Techbull Media SL

ECB presidenten Christine Lagarde kommer troligen få en viss lättnad efter räntehöjningen som var högre än förväntingarna bland många analytiker, även om eurokursen fortfarande står runt sina lägsta nivåer på länge. Men det lär krävas en hel del mer för att euron ska ta igen det drastiska fallet mot dollar som skett det sista året. Direkt efter nyheten om räntehöjningen på 50 punkter så stärktes euron med 0.8% mot dollarn, för att nu handlas runt 1.025 USD för en EUR. Det kommer dock krävas fler och snabbare räntehöjningar ifall euron inte ska nå partitet eller svagare mot dollarn det närmaste halvåret. För att upptäcka vad som påverkar valutakurser så finns 56 faktorer som Valutahandel.se tar upp.

Idag så ligger euron precis över den lägsta nivån på drygt 20 år mot USD. Problemet är till stora del den europeiska centralbanken, som agerat så sent som det bara är möjligt, trots mandat att hålla inflationen runt 2%. En svag valuta ökar inflationen väsentligt i hela EU, vilket är en risk för ekonomin i Europa.

Sedan oktober 2021, så har ECB misslyckats med att hålla inflationen i styr, ett av deras huvudsakliga mål. Medan inflationen i EU har gått från 4,4% i oktober 2021 till 7.8% inflation i mars 2022, så har ECB bara blundat. Många andra centralbanker har börjat höja rejält sedan slutet av 2021 och under Q1-Q2, 2022.

Faktum är att inflationen i EU har ökat gradvis, var eller varannan månad, i över ett år från 2.5% till 9.6%. Det är inte hållbart att ledningen i ECB får sitta kvar, att de ska få behålla sina mandat, ifall arbetet inte tas på allvar. Inflationen har ökat 336% på ett år och det är först nu som ECB beslutat om nollränta. Valutahandel's medgrundare, Markus Jalmerot säger följande: "Det är på tok för sent att höja räntan efter 10 månader med stigande inflation. Men det är åtminstone bra att ECB valde en höjning på 50 punkter, snarare än bara 25 punkter som först diskuterades".

Läs mer om den inverterad amerikanska räntekurvan och skyhög inflation i Valutahandel's senaste artikel av Johan Berntorp. För de allra senaste nyheterna om valutakurser och kryptovaluta, besök https://www.valutahandel.se/nyheter/.

Markus Jalmerot
Editor-in-Chief och medgrundare
+351911065323
mj@valutahandel.se


netProviders utvärderar möjligheter till nyutveckling av utökat tjänsteutbud

netProviders International

netProviders International AB (publ) mål har varit att erbjuda B2B och B2C företag möjligheten att hålla kontakten med kunder, leverantörer och samarbetspartners genom sin digitala plattform.
Varav bolagets första version av plattformen har varit att erbjuda kunder att ladda upp sina kontaktlistor, skapa designade email utskick och för att sedan spåra trafiken direkt i plattformen.
 
Efter lanseringen av plattformen vid årsskiftet så har bolaget vidareutvecklat plattformen med fler och bättre funktioner, några av dessa är bland annat att kunna schemalägga kampanjer, CAPTCHA och online chatt. Bolaget har även integrerat online verktygen Kibana och EmailConsul för att kontrollera leveransbarheten av alla email som skickas.
 
De senaste två åren har varit raket år för många e-handelsbolag. Vi undersöker därför möjligheterna för att komplettera och vidareutveckla vår plattform för att erbjuda e-handelsbolag att kunna använda netProviders vid både marketing- och transactional emails, säger Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders.
 
netProviders mål är att vara en helhetsleverantör för digital marknadsföring vilket även kommer att innefatta att erbjuda företag möjligheten att kunna hantera sin marknadsföring på sociala medier via plattformen. Bolaget ser nu över potentialen för att lansera nya tjänster inom en snar framtid för att kunna erbjuda ett ännu större kundunderlag möjligheten att bli en del av teamet på netProviders. Läs mer om bolaget på www.netproviders.io.






Testa tjänsten kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar
Vid nykundsregistrering får du möjligheten att testa tjänsten helt kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar utan att registrera något betalkort. Efter testperioden kan du välja en lösning som passar ditt behov baserat på antal kontakter och den mailvolym du behöver. netProviders erbjuder fyra olika prenumerationsplaner så att du kan välja vilken plan som passar ditt företags förutsättningar. Hos oss kan du välja mellan Standard, Plus, Premium och Enterprise. Vi har inga bindningstider eller uppsägningstider så du kan pausa, avbryta eller byta mellan planer om ditt behov förändras. Läs mer om netProviders på www.netproviders.io.

För ytterligare information kontakta:
Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders International AB (publ)
Mobil: +4670 243 00 94
Email: michaela@netproviders.io


Kort om netProviders International AB (publ)
netProviders är en flexibel och svensk email marknadsförings plattform för B2B & B2C företag med servrar och MTA i Sverige för en säker databashantering. netProviders plattform erbjuder företag att hålla kontakten med sina kunder och leverantörer genom email marknadsföring. Plattformen låter dig skapa och skicka ut moderna och anpassade email kampanjer samt följa upp dem ett smidigt statistikverktyg. Bolaget riktar sig både till svenska och internationella företag och målsättningen är att ta stora marknadsandelar i länderna Sverige, Norge, Danmark, Finland under de kommande 12 månaderna.

Pressmeddelande (PDF)

Resurs Holding Delårsrapport januari-juni 2022

”Under det andra kvartalet har det varit hög aktivitet på alla våra marknader. Låneboken ökade med 11 procent jämfört med föregående år och vi hade en god tillväxt i båda våra segment. Under det andra kvartalet har vi förlängt vårt partnerskap med Ellos Group AB och förvärvat Hemma Sverige AB:s verksamhet och plattform för gröna lån till energiinvesteringar i hemmet. ” Nils Carlsson, VD Resurs Holding AB

Resurs Holding

1 april – 30 JUNI 2022*

- Utlåning till allmänheten ökade med 11% och uppgick till 34 565 MSEK, en ökning i lokal valuta med 8%.

- Rörelsens intäkter minskade med 1% till 773 MSEK.

- Kvartalet innehöll en engångskostnad om 50 MSEK till följd av Finansinspektionens beslutade sanktionsavgift.

- K/I före kreditförluster förbättrades och uppgick till 41,4% (41,6%), inklusive sanktionsavgiften till 47,9%.

- Kreditförlustnivån förbättrades och uppgick till 2,1% (2,3%).

- Rörelseresultatet var stabilt på 274 MSEK, inklusive sanktionsavgiften minskade resultatet med 19%. Resultat per aktie minskade med 1% till 1,06 SEK per aktie, inklusive sanktionsavgiften minskade resultat per aktie med 25%.

 1 januari – 30 JUNI 2022*

- Utlåning till allmänheten ökade med 11% och uppgick till 34 565 MSEK, en ökning i lokal valuta med 8%.

- Rörelsens intäkter minskade med 1% till 1 539 MSEK.

- Perioden innehöll en engångskostnad om 50 MSEK till följd av Finansinspektionens beslutade sanktionsavgift.

- K/I före kreditförluster uppgick till 42,2% (42,1%), inklusive sanktionsavgiften till 45,5%.

- Kreditförlustnivån förbättrades och uppgick till 2,1% (2,4%).

- Rörelseresultatet ökade med 2% till 534 MSEK, inklusive sanktionsavgiften minskade resultatet med 7%.

- Resultat per aktie ökade med 3% till 2,05 SEK per aktie, inklusive sanktionsavgiften minskade resultatet med 9%.

- Styrelsen avser att kalla till en extra bolagsstämma under hösten 2022 och avser då att föreslå en halvårsutdelning vilket motsvarar 50% av det rapporterade nettoresultatet för de första sex månaderna 2022 och uppgår till 0,92 SEK per aktie, ett totalt utdelningsbelopp om 184 MSEK.

Telefonkonferens
En webbsänd telefonkonferens kommer att hållas den 21 juli kl 09.00 där VD Nils Carlsson och CFO & Head of IR Sofie Tarring Lindell presenterar rapporten. Efter presentationen följer en frågestund. Presentationen sker på svenska, men kommer även att tolkas till engelska, och går att följa på webben eller via telefon. De som vill delta i telefonkonferensen i samband med presentationen ringer in på +46850516386, Pin-kod: 8909053#. Du kan följa och lyssna på presentationen och konferensen på följande webblänk: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/sv-resurs-holding-q2-2022

Mer information
Nils Carlsson, CEO, nils.carlsson@resurs.se; +46 42 382000
Sofie Tarring Lindell, CFO & Head of IR, sofie.tarringlindell@resurs.se; +46 736 443395

Denna information är sådan information som Resurs Holding AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning och lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades för offentliggörande den 21 juli 2022 kl. 07:30.

Resurs Holding
Resurs Holding verkar genom dotterbolaget Resurs Bank och har sedan starten 1977 byggt upp en kundbas på 6 miljoner privatkunder i Norden, och är en ledande partner för både butik och e-handel. Resurs vill skapa balans i människors vardagsekonomi. Baserat på det byggs erbjudanden och tjänster inom lån, sparande och betalningar som utgår från människors liv och vardag. Resurs Bank har sedan 2001 en bankoktroj och står under tillsyn av Finansinspektionen. Resurskoncernen har verksamhet i Sverige, Danmark, Norge och Finland. Vid utgången av det andra kvartalet 2022 uppgick antalet anställda till 627 personer och låneboken till 34,6 miljarder SEK. Resurs Holding är noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm.

* Vissa nyckeltal som anges i detta avsnitt är inte upprättade i enlighet med IFRS eller kapitaltäcknings­regelverket, d.v.s. är alternativa nyckeltal. Beräkningar och avstämning mot information i de finansiella rapporterna av dessa nyckeltal återfinns på hemsidan under Finansiella rapporter. Definitioner av nyckeltal återfinns på hemsidan under Finansiell data.

Resurs Holding AB delårsrapport jan-jun 2022

Announcing 2024 IFPA Conference President and Theme

The 7th IFPA Conference will be held June 27-29, 2024 in Stockholm Sweden. Dermatologists, rheumatologists, and experts from around the world will gather to share breakthroughs in psoriatic disease research.

IFPA

Professor April Armstrong will lead the scientific program as the 2024 Conference President and Chair of the Scientific Executive Committee. Professor Armstrong is Associate Dean of Clinical Research at Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. She will be supported by Professor Ulrich Mrowietz, Co-Chair in Dermatology and 2021 Conference President, Professor Laura Coates, Co-Chair in Rheumatology, and Barbra Bohannan, Secretary. Together, the Scientific Executive Committee will incorporate urgent topics and emerging research under the theme “Uncovering the broad spectrum of psoriatic disease.”

The IFPA Conference calls for breakthroughs in research that will improve understanding of all aspects of psoriatic disease. Delegates will explore psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and multiple comorbidities from a holistic perspective. Presentations will respect the highest scientific standards. In addition to earning CME credits, attendees will have the opportunity to network with patients, industry representatives, and investigative giants.

Registration will open next year. Visit ifpaconference.com to sign up for news and updates.

Contact information

Scientific program

For questions about the IFPA Conference and Scientific program, contact Barbra Bohannan, Secretary of the Scientific Executive Committee: barbra.bohannan@pso

Become a sponsor

For practical questions about the congress venue, accommodation, booths, exhibition and satellite meetings, contact Project Manager Hediye Arslan from MCI: hediye.arslan@mci-group.com

Press contact

Camille Lancelot is appointed Press Officer: camille.lancelot@ifpa-pso.com

Fantasma Games släpper ett nytt spel i exklusivt samarbete med Flutter Entertainment

Fantasma Games

Fantasma Games (”Fantasma Games” eller ”Bolaget”) kan idag meddela att Bolaget, tillsammans med Flutter Entertainment plc (LON: FLTR), lanserar det helt nya spelet Cloud Corsairs, primärt på den engelska marknaden.

Lanseringen sker exklusivt med Flutter Entertainment, och kommer rullas ut den 19:e juli på Sky Betting & Gaming, Paddy Power, Betfair och Pokerstars. Flutter Entertainment är ledande på den engelska marknaden med miljontals spelare varje månad. Efter den exklusiva lanseringen släpps spelet globalt den andra augusti, till Light & Wonders (tidigare Scientific Games) operatörer på reglerade marknader i Europa, USA och Kanada.

Cloud Corsairs är ett nytt spel där spelaren transporteras till ett fantasiland högt ovanför molnen, fyllt av rikedomar och pirater. Spelet innehåller flertals bonusar och progressiva element, för att erbjuda en unik upplevelse till spelare.

”Vi är väldigt nöjda över att kunna leverera ett helt nytt spel till den engelska marknaden och kunna gå live med marknadsledande Flutter Entertainment och deras starka varumärken. Återigen visar vi på att våra spel håller toppklass och attraherar ledande aktörer, något vi ser som ett styrketecken. Denna lansering stärker vår marknadsposition på viktiga europeiska marknader, samtidigt som det breddar vårt varumärke och nätverk”, säger Fredrik Johansson, VD och grundare på Fantasma Games.

För ytterligare information kontakta Fredrik Johansson, VD, Fantasma Games AB (publ) via e-post: fredrik@fantasmagames.com eller telefon: +46 (0)73 023 23 29

Om Flutter Entertainment plc

Flutter Entertainment plc är ett irländskt holdingbolag efter en sammanslagning av Paddy Power och Betfair. Bolaget är listat på London Stock Exchange och är en del av FTSE 100 Index. Flutter Entertainment plc äger även The Stars Group och varumärken som FanDuel, Sky Bet, Betfair och Paddy Power. Bolaget är verksamt på mer än 20 reglerade marknaden och är en global marknadsledare inom iGaming och sports betting.

Om Fantasma Games

Nasdaq First North-listade Fantasma Games är en Stockholmsbaserad spelstudio som grundades 2016. Vi är stolta över att ha ett litet och effektivt team av medarbetare från flera nationaliteter, alla förenade kring visionen att skapa "slots beyond gambling". Vår ständigt växande spelportfölj som bland annat innehåller spelsuccéerna Heroes Hunt Megaways™, Hades: River of Souls, Medallion och Elemento uppskattas mycket av spelare över hela världen. Idag finns våra spel finns tillgängliga på över 200 sajter däribland Leo Vegas, Paddy Power, BetMGM och Betsson.

Bolagets Certified Adviser är Mangold Fondkommission AB, telefonnummer 08-5030 1550 och på mail ca@mangold.se

Release 20220719

netProviders har stärkt organisationen ytterligare genom rekrytering av expertkompetens

netProviders International

netProviders International AB (publ) har under de första halvåret 2022 stärkt organisation ytterligare genom att rekrytera expertkompetens inom email marknadsföring, leveransbarhet och IT. Rekryteringarna har haft stor positiv inverkan på bolaget och har resulterat i att vi kan hålla en högre tillväxttakt samtidigt som vi kan fortsätta och utveckla plattformen vidare till nästa nivå. Vårt mål är att vara det självklara valet av aktör när det kommer till email marknadsföring och vi gör därför allt för att erbjuda en säker och trygg plattform för våra kunder, säger Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders.

Testa tjänsten kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar

Vid nykundsregistrering får du möjligheten att testa tjänsten helt kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar utan att registrera något betalkort. Efter testperioden kan du välja en lösning som passar ditt behov baserat på antal kontakter och den mailvolym du behöver. netProviders erbjuder fyra olika prenumerationsplaner så att du kan välja vilken plan som passar ditt företags förutsättningar. Hos oss kan du välja mellan Standard, Plus, Premium och Enterprise. Vi har inga bindningstider eller uppsägningstider så du kan pausa, avbryta eller byta mellan planer om ditt behov förändras. Läs mer om netProviders på www.netproviders.io.

För ytterligare information kontakta:
Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders International AB (publ)
Mobil: +4670 243 00 94
Email: michaela@netproviders.io


Kort om netProviders International AB (publ)
netProviders är en flexibel och svensk email marknadsförings plattform för B2B & B2C företag med servrar och MTA i Sverige för en säker databashantering. netProviders plattform erbjuder företag att hålla kontakten med sina kunder och leverantörer genom email marknadsföring. Plattformen låter dig skapa och skicka ut moderna och anpassade email kampanjer samt följa upp dem ett smidigt statistikverktyg. Bolaget riktar sig både till svenska och internationella företag och målsättningen är att ta stora marknadsandelar i länderna Sverige, Norge, Danmark, Finland under de kommande 12 månaderna.

Pressmeddelande (PDF)

