Så påverkas valutahandel av inventerad räntekurva och skyhög inflation

Italiens avgående premiärminister, Mario Draghi, är morgonens hetaste ämne och han stjäl showen från ECB presidenten Christine Lagarde som idag levererar den första räntehöjningen på över ett decennium. 

Techbull Media SL

ECB presidenten Christine Lagarde kommer troligen få en viss lättnad efter räntehöjningen som var högre än förväntingarna bland många analytiker, även om eurokursen fortfarande står runt sina lägsta nivåer på länge. Men det lär krävas en hel del mer för att euron ska ta igen det drastiska fallet mot dollar som skett det sista året. Direkt efter nyheten om räntehöjningen på 50 punkter så stärktes euron med 0.8% mot dollarn, för att nu handlas runt 1.025 USD för en EUR. Det kommer dock krävas fler och snabbare räntehöjningar ifall euron inte ska nå partitet eller svagare mot dollarn det närmaste halvåret. För att upptäcka vad som påverkar valutakurser så finns 56 faktorer som Valutahandel.se tar upp.

Idag så ligger euron precis över den lägsta nivån på drygt 20 år mot USD. Problemet är till stora del den europeiska centralbanken, som agerat så sent som det bara är möjligt, trots mandat att hålla inflationen runt 2%. En svag valuta ökar inflationen väsentligt i hela EU, vilket är en risk för ekonomin i Europa.

Sedan oktober 2021, så har ECB misslyckats med att hålla inflationen i styr, ett av deras huvudsakliga mål. Medan inflationen i EU har gått från 4,4% i oktober 2021 till 7.8% inflation i mars 2022, så har ECB bara blundat. Många andra centralbanker har börjat höja rejält sedan slutet av 2021 och under Q1-Q2, 2022.

Faktum är att inflationen i EU har ökat gradvis, var eller varannan månad, i över ett år från 2.5% till 9.6%. Det är inte hållbart att ledningen i ECB får sitta kvar, att de ska få behålla sina mandat, ifall arbetet inte tas på allvar. Inflationen har ökat 336% på ett år och det är först nu som ECB beslutat om nollränta. Valutahandel's medgrundare, Markus Jalmerot säger följande: "Det är på tok för sent att höja räntan efter 10 månader med stigande inflation. Men det är åtminstone bra att ECB valde en höjning på 50 punkter, snarare än bara 25 punkter som först diskuterades".

Läs mer om den inverterad amerikanska räntekurvan och skyhög inflation i Valutahandel's senaste artikel av Johan Berntorp. För de allra senaste nyheterna om valutakurser och kryptovaluta, besök https://www.valutahandel.se/nyheter/.

Markus Jalmerot
Editor-in-Chief och medgrundare
+351911065323
mj@valutahandel.se


Central del i delningsekonomin

Ökad samordning är ett viktigt steg på vägen mot att säkra den gröna omställningen för byggbranschen. För Cramo, vars affärsidé bygger på att arbetsmaskiner effektivt ska kunna delas på en byggarbetsplats, är hållbarhet ett ord med bred betydelse.

Det finns omkring 800 000 arbetsmaskiner i Sverige inom byggbranschen. De arbetsmaskiner som har störst klimatpåverkan finns inom industri- och byggsektorn, där maskinerna står för 39 procent av sektorns totala klimatutsläpp.

Att arbetsmaskiner på en byggarbetsplats delas, i stället för att varje bolag köper eller hyr sina egna, är ett viktigt steg på vägen för minskad miljöpåverkan. Effektiviteten ökar och resursslöseriet minskar – dessutom bidrar de digitala verktygen till en ökad säkerhet och effektivare processer. Martin Freland, Head of Quality, Safety, Environment på Cramo förklarar:

– Genom att hyra och dela utrustning kan gemensamma byggarbetsplatser minska sin miljöpåverkan, men det räcker inte med att dela på resurser. Det måste också göras på ett säkert sätt och med så lite miljöpåverkan som möjligt. På Cramo lägger vi därför stor vikt vid våra interna processer som minskar miljöpåverkan och gör det möjligt att arbeta säkert. Det säkerställer vi genom våra kvalitets-, miljö- och arbetsmiljöcertifieringar och andra granskningar. 

Fler vinster med delade resurser är också att det lönar sig ekonomiskt, maskinerna har höga krav på säkerhet och det alltid professionell hjälp när och där kunderna behöver det.

– När våra kunder hyr en maskin hos Cramo får de hjälp med hur maskinerna ska hanteras. Skulle några problem uppstå så kan vi säkerställa att de byts ut snabbt. Vid retur av utrustning genomför vi kontroller, för att alltid kunna säkerställa högsta säkerhet för våra kunder. Samtidigt som man kan luta sig tillbaka och lita på att vår utrustning håller högsta kvalitet och följer den standard vi eftersträvar i vårt hållbarhetsarbete, säger Martin Freland.

Med hjälp av hyrd utrustning kan Cramo hjälpa sina kunder att göra grönare och säkrare val, samtidigt som det främjar deras egen effektivitet och ekonomi. 

 

– Som navet i en delningsekonomi kan vi garantera att resurserna delas på ett hållbart sätt. Vi ser till att våra kunder kan använda resurser på ett sätt som är mycket effektivare, säkrare och med mindre miljöpåverkande, avslutar Martin.

Läs mer om Cramos hållbarhetsarbete här. 

Om Cramo
Cramo grundades 1953 och är ett av Sveriges största och Europas näst största företag inom uthyrning av maskiner, utrustning och hyresrelaterade tjänster.

netProviders utvärderar möjligheter till nyutveckling av utökat tjänsteutbud

netProviders International

netProviders International AB (publ) mål har varit att erbjuda B2B och B2C företag möjligheten att hålla kontakten med kunder, leverantörer och samarbetspartners genom sin digitala plattform.
Varav bolagets första version av plattformen har varit att erbjuda kunder att ladda upp sina kontaktlistor, skapa designade email utskick och för att sedan spåra trafiken direkt i plattformen.
 
Efter lanseringen av plattformen vid årsskiftet så har bolaget vidareutvecklat plattformen med fler och bättre funktioner, några av dessa är bland annat att kunna schemalägga kampanjer, CAPTCHA och online chatt. Bolaget har även integrerat online verktygen Kibana och EmailConsul för att kontrollera leveransbarheten av alla email som skickas.
 
De senaste två åren har varit raket år för många e-handelsbolag. Vi undersöker därför möjligheterna för att komplettera och vidareutveckla vår plattform för att erbjuda e-handelsbolag att kunna använda netProviders vid både marketing- och transactional emails, säger Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders.
 
netProviders mål är att vara en helhetsleverantör för digital marknadsföring vilket även kommer att innefatta att erbjuda företag möjligheten att kunna hantera sin marknadsföring på sociala medier via plattformen. Bolaget ser nu över potentialen för att lansera nya tjänster inom en snar framtid för att kunna erbjuda ett ännu större kundunderlag möjligheten att bli en del av teamet på netProviders. Läs mer om bolaget på www.netproviders.io.






Testa tjänsten kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar
Vid nykundsregistrering får du möjligheten att testa tjänsten helt kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar utan att registrera något betalkort. Efter testperioden kan du välja en lösning som passar ditt behov baserat på antal kontakter och den mailvolym du behöver. netProviders erbjuder fyra olika prenumerationsplaner så att du kan välja vilken plan som passar ditt företags förutsättningar. Hos oss kan du välja mellan Standard, Plus, Premium och Enterprise. Vi har inga bindningstider eller uppsägningstider så du kan pausa, avbryta eller byta mellan planer om ditt behov förändras. Läs mer om netProviders på www.netproviders.io.

För ytterligare information kontakta:
Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders International AB (publ)
Mobil: +4670 243 00 94
Email: michaela@netproviders.io


Kort om netProviders International AB (publ)
netProviders är en flexibel och svensk email marknadsförings plattform för B2B & B2C företag med servrar och MTA i Sverige för en säker databashantering. netProviders plattform erbjuder företag att hålla kontakten med sina kunder och leverantörer genom email marknadsföring. Plattformen låter dig skapa och skicka ut moderna och anpassade email kampanjer samt följa upp dem ett smidigt statistikverktyg. Bolaget riktar sig både till svenska och internationella företag och målsättningen är att ta stora marknadsandelar i länderna Sverige, Norge, Danmark, Finland under de kommande 12 månaderna.

Resurs Holding Delårsrapport januari-juni 2022

”Under det andra kvartalet har det varit hög aktivitet på alla våra marknader. Låneboken ökade med 11 procent jämfört med föregående år och vi hade en god tillväxt i båda våra segment. Under det andra kvartalet har vi förlängt vårt partnerskap med Ellos Group AB och förvärvat Hemma Sverige AB:s verksamhet och plattform för gröna lån till energiinvesteringar i hemmet. ” Nils Carlsson, VD Resurs Holding AB

Resurs Holding

1 april – 30 JUNI 2022*

- Utlåning till allmänheten ökade med 11% och uppgick till 34 565 MSEK, en ökning i lokal valuta med 8%.

- Rörelsens intäkter minskade med 1% till 773 MSEK.

- Kvartalet innehöll en engångskostnad om 50 MSEK till följd av Finansinspektionens beslutade sanktionsavgift.

- K/I före kreditförluster förbättrades och uppgick till 41,4% (41,6%), inklusive sanktionsavgiften till 47,9%.

- Kreditförlustnivån förbättrades och uppgick till 2,1% (2,3%).

- Rörelseresultatet var stabilt på 274 MSEK, inklusive sanktionsavgiften minskade resultatet med 19%. Resultat per aktie minskade med 1% till 1,06 SEK per aktie, inklusive sanktionsavgiften minskade resultat per aktie med 25%.

 1 januari – 30 JUNI 2022*

- Utlåning till allmänheten ökade med 11% och uppgick till 34 565 MSEK, en ökning i lokal valuta med 8%.

- Rörelsens intäkter minskade med 1% till 1 539 MSEK.

- Perioden innehöll en engångskostnad om 50 MSEK till följd av Finansinspektionens beslutade sanktionsavgift.

- K/I före kreditförluster uppgick till 42,2% (42,1%), inklusive sanktionsavgiften till 45,5%.

- Kreditförlustnivån förbättrades och uppgick till 2,1% (2,4%).

- Rörelseresultatet ökade med 2% till 534 MSEK, inklusive sanktionsavgiften minskade resultatet med 7%.

- Resultat per aktie ökade med 3% till 2,05 SEK per aktie, inklusive sanktionsavgiften minskade resultatet med 9%.

- Styrelsen avser att kalla till en extra bolagsstämma under hösten 2022 och avser då att föreslå en halvårsutdelning vilket motsvarar 50% av det rapporterade nettoresultatet för de första sex månaderna 2022 och uppgår till 0,92 SEK per aktie, ett totalt utdelningsbelopp om 184 MSEK.

Telefonkonferens
En webbsänd telefonkonferens kommer att hållas den 21 juli kl 09.00 där VD Nils Carlsson och CFO & Head of IR Sofie Tarring Lindell presenterar rapporten. Efter presentationen följer en frågestund. Presentationen sker på svenska, men kommer även att tolkas till engelska, och går att följa på webben eller via telefon. De som vill delta i telefonkonferensen i samband med presentationen ringer in på +46850516386, Pin-kod: 8909053#. Du kan följa och lyssna på presentationen och konferensen på följande webblänk: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/sv-resurs-holding-q2-2022

Mer information
Nils Carlsson, CEO, nils.carlsson@resurs.se; +46 42 382000
Sofie Tarring Lindell, CFO & Head of IR, sofie.tarringlindell@resurs.se; +46 736 443395

Denna information är sådan information som Resurs Holding AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning och lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades för offentliggörande den 21 juli 2022 kl. 07:30.

Resurs Holding
Resurs Holding verkar genom dotterbolaget Resurs Bank och har sedan starten 1977 byggt upp en kundbas på 6 miljoner privatkunder i Norden, och är en ledande partner för både butik och e-handel. Resurs vill skapa balans i människors vardagsekonomi. Baserat på det byggs erbjudanden och tjänster inom lån, sparande och betalningar som utgår från människors liv och vardag. Resurs Bank har sedan 2001 en bankoktroj och står under tillsyn av Finansinspektionen. Resurskoncernen har verksamhet i Sverige, Danmark, Norge och Finland. Vid utgången av det andra kvartalet 2022 uppgick antalet anställda till 627 personer och låneboken till 34,6 miljarder SEK. Resurs Holding är noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm.

* Vissa nyckeltal som anges i detta avsnitt är inte upprättade i enlighet med IFRS eller kapitaltäcknings­regelverket, d.v.s. är alternativa nyckeltal. Beräkningar och avstämning mot information i de finansiella rapporterna av dessa nyckeltal återfinns på hemsidan under Finansiella rapporter. Definitioner av nyckeltal återfinns på hemsidan under Finansiell data.

Announcing 2024 IFPA Conference President and Theme

The 7th IFPA Conference will be held June 27-29, 2024 in Stockholm Sweden. Dermatologists, rheumatologists, and experts from around the world will gather to share breakthroughs in psoriatic disease research.

IFPA

Professor April Armstrong will lead the scientific program as the 2024 Conference President and Chair of the Scientific Executive Committee. Professor Armstrong is Associate Dean of Clinical Research at Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. She will be supported by Professor Ulrich Mrowietz, Co-Chair in Dermatology and 2021 Conference President, Professor Laura Coates, Co-Chair in Rheumatology, and Barbra Bohannan, Secretary. Together, the Scientific Executive Committee will incorporate urgent topics and emerging research under the theme “Uncovering the broad spectrum of psoriatic disease.”

The IFPA Conference calls for breakthroughs in research that will improve understanding of all aspects of psoriatic disease. Delegates will explore psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and multiple comorbidities from a holistic perspective. Presentations will respect the highest scientific standards. In addition to earning CME credits, attendees will have the opportunity to network with patients, industry representatives, and investigative giants.

Registration will open next year. Visit ifpaconference.com to sign up for news and updates.

Scientific program

For questions about the IFPA Conference and Scientific program, contact Barbra Bohannan, Secretary of the Scientific Executive Committee: barbra.bohannan@pso

Become a sponsor

For practical questions about the congress venue, accommodation, booths, exhibition and satellite meetings, contact Project Manager Hediye Arslan from MCI: hediye.arslan@mci-group.com

Press contact

Camille Lancelot is appointed Press Officer: camille.lancelot@ifpa-pso.com

Fantasma Games släpper ett nytt spel i exklusivt samarbete med Flutter Entertainment

Fantasma Games

Fantasma Games (”Fantasma Games” eller ”Bolaget”) kan idag meddela att Bolaget, tillsammans med Flutter Entertainment plc (LON: FLTR), lanserar det helt nya spelet Cloud Corsairs, primärt på den engelska marknaden.

Lanseringen sker exklusivt med Flutter Entertainment, och kommer rullas ut den 19:e juli på Sky Betting & Gaming, Paddy Power, Betfair och Pokerstars. Flutter Entertainment är ledande på den engelska marknaden med miljontals spelare varje månad. Efter den exklusiva lanseringen släpps spelet globalt den andra augusti, till Light & Wonders (tidigare Scientific Games) operatörer på reglerade marknader i Europa, USA och Kanada.

Cloud Corsairs är ett nytt spel där spelaren transporteras till ett fantasiland högt ovanför molnen, fyllt av rikedomar och pirater. Spelet innehåller flertals bonusar och progressiva element, för att erbjuda en unik upplevelse till spelare.

”Vi är väldigt nöjda över att kunna leverera ett helt nytt spel till den engelska marknaden och kunna gå live med marknadsledande Flutter Entertainment och deras starka varumärken. Återigen visar vi på att våra spel håller toppklass och attraherar ledande aktörer, något vi ser som ett styrketecken. Denna lansering stärker vår marknadsposition på viktiga europeiska marknader, samtidigt som det breddar vårt varumärke och nätverk”, säger Fredrik Johansson, VD och grundare på Fantasma Games.

För ytterligare information kontakta Fredrik Johansson, VD, Fantasma Games AB (publ) via e-post: fredrik@fantasmagames.com eller telefon: +46 (0)73 023 23 29

Om Flutter Entertainment plc

Flutter Entertainment plc är ett irländskt holdingbolag efter en sammanslagning av Paddy Power och Betfair. Bolaget är listat på London Stock Exchange och är en del av FTSE 100 Index. Flutter Entertainment plc äger även The Stars Group och varumärken som FanDuel, Sky Bet, Betfair och Paddy Power. Bolaget är verksamt på mer än 20 reglerade marknaden och är en global marknadsledare inom iGaming och sports betting.

Om Fantasma Games

Nasdaq First North-listade Fantasma Games är en Stockholmsbaserad spelstudio som grundades 2016. Vi är stolta över att ha ett litet och effektivt team av medarbetare från flera nationaliteter, alla förenade kring visionen att skapa "slots beyond gambling". Vår ständigt växande spelportfölj som bland annat innehåller spelsuccéerna Heroes Hunt Megaways™, Hades: River of Souls, Medallion och Elemento uppskattas mycket av spelare över hela världen. Idag finns våra spel finns tillgängliga på över 200 sajter däribland Leo Vegas, Paddy Power, BetMGM och Betsson.

Bolagets Certified Adviser är Mangold Fondkommission AB, telefonnummer 08-5030 1550 och på mail ca@mangold.se

netProviders har stärkt organisationen ytterligare genom rekrytering av expertkompetens

netProviders International

netProviders International AB (publ) har under de första halvåret 2022 stärkt organisation ytterligare genom att rekrytera expertkompetens inom email marknadsföring, leveransbarhet och IT. Rekryteringarna har haft stor positiv inverkan på bolaget och har resulterat i att vi kan hålla en högre tillväxttakt samtidigt som vi kan fortsätta och utveckla plattformen vidare till nästa nivå. Vårt mål är att vara det självklara valet av aktör när det kommer till email marknadsföring och vi gör därför allt för att erbjuda en säker och trygg plattform för våra kunder, säger Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders.

Testa tjänsten kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar

Vid nykundsregistrering får du möjligheten att testa tjänsten helt kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar utan att registrera något betalkort. Efter testperioden kan du välja en lösning som passar ditt behov baserat på antal kontakter och den mailvolym du behöver. netProviders erbjuder fyra olika prenumerationsplaner så att du kan välja vilken plan som passar ditt företags förutsättningar. Hos oss kan du välja mellan Standard, Plus, Premium och Enterprise. Vi har inga bindningstider eller uppsägningstider så du kan pausa, avbryta eller byta mellan planer om ditt behov förändras. Läs mer om netProviders på www.netproviders.io.

För ytterligare information kontakta:
Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders International AB (publ)
Mobil: +4670 243 00 94
Email: michaela@netproviders.io


Kort om netProviders International AB (publ)
netProviders är en flexibel och svensk email marknadsförings plattform för B2B & B2C företag med servrar och MTA i Sverige för en säker databashantering. netProviders plattform erbjuder företag att hålla kontakten med sina kunder och leverantörer genom email marknadsföring. Plattformen låter dig skapa och skicka ut moderna och anpassade email kampanjer samt följa upp dem ett smidigt statistikverktyg. Bolaget riktar sig både till svenska och internationella företag och målsättningen är att ta stora marknadsandelar i länderna Sverige, Norge, Danmark, Finland under de kommande 12 månaderna.

Hansa Biopharma announces $70 million non-dilutive product finance transaction with NovaQuest to support continued development of the company’s antibody-cleaving enzyme technology platform

Proceeds will be mainly utilized to: 

  • Further strengthen the Company’s position in kidney transplantation through the continued support of ongoing European commercial launch activities for Idefirix (imlifidase) and execution of the U.S. ConfIdeS trial of imlifidase, which is expected to support a potential Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the accelerated approval pathway in the first half of 2024. In addition, Hansa will advance the global Phase 3 clinical trial of imlifidase in anti-GBM antibody disease and ongoing clinical programs in other indications

Hansa Biopharma AB

Lund, Sweden July 18, 2022. Hansa Biopharma AB, (Hansa), (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), a pioneer in enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, today announces that the Company has entered into an agreement with U.S.-based NovaQuest Capital Management, securing $70 million in non-dilutive financing.

“This transaction, which extends our cash runway through 2024, helps bolster our ability to invest in the continued development of our unique antibody-cleaving enzyme technology platform across multiple therapeutic areas,” said Donato Spota, Chief Financial Officer of Hansa Biopharma.

Mr. Spota continued, “We now have the resources we need to fully fund our U.S. ConfIdeS trial, which is evaluating imlifidase as a potential desensitization therapy to enable kidney transplants in highly sensitized patients waiting for a deceased donor kidney through the U.S. kidney allocation system and is expected to support submission of a BLA to the FDA under the accelerated approval pathway in the first half of 2024, as well as our global Phase 3 development program in anti-GBM antibody disease, which is expected to commence this year. The funds, together with our existing cash, may also be used to complete our existing Phase 2 programs in antibody mediated kidney transplant rejection (AMR) and Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and to advance our next generation of enzymes (NiceR) into clinical development.“

“The team at Hansa has demonstrated the clinical benefit of imlifidase for enabling kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients sufficiently to gain EMA approval and appropriate reimbursement in an expanding number of key European countries,” said Brett Fleshman, Managing Director at NovaQuest Capital Management, “NovaQuest is delighted that Hansa has chosen to fund the ongoing launch in Europe, and US pivotal trials for kidney transplantation and anti-GBM antibody disease through this unique Product Finance transaction.”, he continued.

$70 million in financing

Under the terms of the agreement, NovaQuest will provide Hansa with $70 million within 15 business days from the execution of the agreement. In return, Hansa will make quarterly mid single-digit royalty payments to NovaQuest on future worldwide annual net sales of imlifidase, commencing upon approval by the FDA of imlifidase in kidney transplantation or anti-GBM. In addition, Hansa will make certain milestone payments to NovaQuest upon FDA approval of imlifidase in kidney transplantation or anti-GBM. Total payments by Hansa to NovaQuest are capped.at $140 million. The agreement also provides for time-based catch-up payments within the payment cap if specified payment amounts have not been received by NovaQuest by specified dates, with the last potential catch-up payment due on December 31, 2028. In addition, the transaction includes customary diligence, governance, and information obligations as well as non-financial covenants. Hansa and NovaQuest have also entered into a security agreement to provide NovaQuest a customary security interest in and lien upon right, title and interest in certain of Hansa’s assets and IP.

Hansa is on a mission to become a global leader in rare diseases through the development of innovative, life-saving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. The Company’s strategy builds upon its proprietary enzyme technology platform, with the goal of developing and commercializing immunomodulatory first-in-class or best-in-class treatments for organ transplants, rare IgG-mediated autoimmune conditions and gene therapy, as well as exploring the potential of the technology in oncology.

Hansa obtained conditional approval for Idefirix® in Europe in August 2020. Pricing and reimbursement processes have been completed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands, as well as on an individual hospital basis in Finland and Greece. In addition, Hansa was granted access in France through a fully reimbursed early access program earlier this year, while Switzerland and Israel, also earlier this year, granted temporary and full marketing authorization, respectively, for Idefirix®. Additional market access procedures are currently ongoing in 11 countries, including Spain and Italy.

This is information that Hansa Biopharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through Hansa Biopharma and the contact persons set out below, at 21:00 CET on July 18 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Hansa Biopharma
Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com 

Katja Margell
Head of Corporate Communications 
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 768-198 326
E-mail: katja.margell@hansabiopharma.com

NovaQuest Capital Management

Philip Nunes, BackBay Communications

M: +1 617-391-0792

E: phil.nunes@backbaycommunications.com

Beijer Ref works with Grasp to accelerate its growth strategy through AI.

Beijer Ref, one of the world’s largest refrigeration wholesalers, announces it’s work with Grasp, a global AI solution, to find relevant acquisition targets across the globe. So far, 40 million companies have been analyzed in 22 countries, generating over 1,000 new potential acquisition targets for Beijer Ref.

Grasp Research AB

Working together with Grasp further strengthens Beijer Ref’s abilities to execute on their global M&A strategy. Grasp’s AI technology has already analyzed 40 million companies in 22 countries, generating over 1,000 new potential acquisition targets. It also provides Beijer Ref with non-reported data points needed to prioritize amongst the targets – these include products sold, brands carried, and proxies for revenue and growth figures.

David Ericsson, Head of M&A and EVP at Beijer Ref, comments: “Grasp ensures that we see the full picture of any market and can rest assured we’re not missing any potential opportunities. Acquisitions are a key part of our growth strategy and exhaustive target scans with high quality company data is a competitive advantage. This is precisely what Grasp delivers to us.”

Johan Cederqvist, CCO, Chairman & Co-founder at Grasp, comments: “We’re glad to support the Beijer Ref team in their impressive M&A journey. As a seasoned acquirer, they recognize the importance of acting on the right opportunities. Our AI lets them do just that, by scanning the entire Web for relevant targets. Unfortunately, many companies still rely on outdated sourcing methods, and this leaves a lot of value on the table.”

About Grasp
Grasp is an AI solution enabling business growth. A solution for companies who need to seize global business opportunities they can’t afford to miss. This includes identifying everything from acquisition targets to distributors to customer leads. With Grasp, the entire world is within reach. Grasp is based in Stockholm with clients worldwide.

About Beijer Ref
BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 42 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Cederqvist, CCO, Chairman & Co-founder at Grasp
Telephone +46 73 340 06 61
Email johan@grasp-ai.com
Website https://www.grasp-ai.com/



