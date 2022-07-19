1515
netProviders har stärkt organisationen ytterligare genom rekrytering av expertkompetens

netProviders International

netProviders International AB (publ) har under de första halvåret 2022 stärkt organisation ytterligare genom att rekrytera expertkompetens inom email marknadsföring, leveransbarhet och IT. Rekryteringarna har haft stor positiv inverkan på bolaget och har resulterat i att vi kan hålla en högre tillväxttakt samtidigt som vi kan fortsätta och utveckla plattformen vidare till nästa nivå. Vårt mål är att vara det självklara valet av aktör när det kommer till email marknadsföring och vi gör därför allt för att erbjuda en säker och trygg plattform för våra kunder, säger Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders.

Vid nykundsregistrering får du möjligheten att testa tjänsten helt kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar utan att registrera något betalkort. Efter testperioden kan du välja en lösning som passar ditt behov baserat på antal kontakter och den mailvolym du behöver. netProviders erbjuder fyra olika prenumerationsplaner så att du kan välja vilken plan som passar ditt företags förutsättningar. Hos oss kan du välja mellan Standard, Plus, Premium och Enterprise. Vi har inga bindningstider eller uppsägningstider så du kan pausa, avbryta eller byta mellan planer om ditt behov förändras. Läs mer om netProviders på www.netproviders.io.

För ytterligare information kontakta:
Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders International AB (publ)
Mobil: +4670 243 00 94
Email: michaela@netproviders.io


Kort om netProviders International AB (publ)
netProviders är en flexibel och svensk email marknadsförings plattform för B2B & B2C företag med servrar och MTA i Sverige för en säker databashantering. netProviders plattform erbjuder företag att hålla kontakten med sina kunder och leverantörer genom email marknadsföring. Plattformen låter dig skapa och skicka ut moderna och anpassade email kampanjer samt följa upp dem ett smidigt statistikverktyg. Bolaget riktar sig både till svenska och internationella företag och målsättningen är att ta stora marknadsandelar i länderna Sverige, Norge, Danmark, Finland under de kommande 12 månaderna.

Fantasma Games släpper ett nytt spel i exklusivt samarbete med Flutter Entertainment

Fantasma Games

Fantasma Games (”Fantasma Games” eller ”Bolaget”) kan idag meddela att Bolaget, tillsammans med Flutter Entertainment plc (LON: FLTR), lanserar det helt nya spelet Cloud Corsairs, primärt på den engelska marknaden.

Lanseringen sker exklusivt med Flutter Entertainment, och kommer rullas ut den 19:e juli på Sky Betting & Gaming, Paddy Power, Betfair och Pokerstars. Flutter Entertainment är ledande på den engelska marknaden med miljontals spelare varje månad. Efter den exklusiva lanseringen släpps spelet globalt den andra augusti, till Light & Wonders (tidigare Scientific Games) operatörer på reglerade marknader i Europa, USA och Kanada.

Cloud Corsairs är ett nytt spel där spelaren transporteras till ett fantasiland högt ovanför molnen, fyllt av rikedomar och pirater. Spelet innehåller flertals bonusar och progressiva element, för att erbjuda en unik upplevelse till spelare.

”Vi är väldigt nöjda över att kunna leverera ett helt nytt spel till den engelska marknaden och kunna gå live med marknadsledande Flutter Entertainment och deras starka varumärken. Återigen visar vi på att våra spel håller toppklass och attraherar ledande aktörer, något vi ser som ett styrketecken. Denna lansering stärker vår marknadsposition på viktiga europeiska marknader, samtidigt som det breddar vårt varumärke och nätverk”, säger Fredrik Johansson, VD och grundare på Fantasma Games.

För ytterligare information kontakta Fredrik Johansson, VD, Fantasma Games AB (publ) via e-post: fredrik@fantasmagames.com eller telefon: +46 (0)73 023 23 29

Om Flutter Entertainment plc

Flutter Entertainment plc är ett irländskt holdingbolag efter en sammanslagning av Paddy Power och Betfair. Bolaget är listat på London Stock Exchange och är en del av FTSE 100 Index. Flutter Entertainment plc äger även The Stars Group och varumärken som FanDuel, Sky Bet, Betfair och Paddy Power. Bolaget är verksamt på mer än 20 reglerade marknaden och är en global marknadsledare inom iGaming och sports betting.

Om Fantasma Games

Nasdaq First North-listade Fantasma Games är en Stockholmsbaserad spelstudio som grundades 2016. Vi är stolta över att ha ett litet och effektivt team av medarbetare från flera nationaliteter, alla förenade kring visionen att skapa "slots beyond gambling". Vår ständigt växande spelportfölj som bland annat innehåller spelsuccéerna Heroes Hunt Megaways™, Hades: River of Souls, Medallion och Elemento uppskattas mycket av spelare över hela världen. Idag finns våra spel finns tillgängliga på över 200 sajter däribland Leo Vegas, Paddy Power, BetMGM och Betsson.

Bolagets Certified Adviser är Mangold Fondkommission AB, telefonnummer 08-5030 1550 och på mail ca@mangold.se

Hansa Biopharma announces $70 million non-dilutive product finance transaction with NovaQuest to support continued development of the company’s antibody-cleaving enzyme technology platform

Proceeds will be mainly utilized to: 

  • Further strengthen the Company’s position in kidney transplantation through the continued support of ongoing European commercial launch activities for Idefirix (imlifidase) and execution of the U.S. ConfIdeS trial of imlifidase, which is expected to support a potential Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the accelerated approval pathway in the first half of 2024. In addition, Hansa will advance the global Phase 3 clinical trial of imlifidase in anti-GBM antibody disease and ongoing clinical programs in other indications

Hansa Biopharma AB

Lund, Sweden July 18, 2022. Hansa Biopharma AB, (Hansa), (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), a pioneer in enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, today announces that the Company has entered into an agreement with U.S.-based NovaQuest Capital Management, securing $70 million in non-dilutive financing.

“This transaction, which extends our cash runway through 2024, helps bolster our ability to invest in the continued development of our unique antibody-cleaving enzyme technology platform across multiple therapeutic areas,” said Donato Spota, Chief Financial Officer of Hansa Biopharma.

Mr. Spota continued, “We now have the resources we need to fully fund our U.S. ConfIdeS trial, which is evaluating imlifidase as a potential desensitization therapy to enable kidney transplants in highly sensitized patients waiting for a deceased donor kidney through the U.S. kidney allocation system and is expected to support submission of a BLA to the FDA under the accelerated approval pathway in the first half of 2024, as well as our global Phase 3 development program in anti-GBM antibody disease, which is expected to commence this year. The funds, together with our existing cash, may also be used to complete our existing Phase 2 programs in antibody mediated kidney transplant rejection (AMR) and Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and to advance our next generation of enzymes (NiceR) into clinical development.“

“The team at Hansa has demonstrated the clinical benefit of imlifidase for enabling kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients sufficiently to gain EMA approval and appropriate reimbursement in an expanding number of key European countries,” said Brett Fleshman, Managing Director at NovaQuest Capital Management, “NovaQuest is delighted that Hansa has chosen to fund the ongoing launch in Europe, and US pivotal trials for kidney transplantation and anti-GBM antibody disease through this unique Product Finance transaction.”, he continued.

$70 million in financing

Under the terms of the agreement, NovaQuest will provide Hansa with $70 million within 15 business days from the execution of the agreement. In return, Hansa will make quarterly mid single-digit royalty payments to NovaQuest on future worldwide annual net sales of imlifidase, commencing upon approval by the FDA of imlifidase in kidney transplantation or anti-GBM. In addition, Hansa will make certain milestone payments to NovaQuest upon FDA approval of imlifidase in kidney transplantation or anti-GBM. Total payments by Hansa to NovaQuest are capped.at $140 million. The agreement also provides for time-based catch-up payments within the payment cap if specified payment amounts have not been received by NovaQuest by specified dates, with the last potential catch-up payment due on December 31, 2028. In addition, the transaction includes customary diligence, governance, and information obligations as well as non-financial covenants. Hansa and NovaQuest have also entered into a security agreement to provide NovaQuest a customary security interest in and lien upon right, title and interest in certain of Hansa’s assets and IP.

Hansa is on a mission to become a global leader in rare diseases through the development of innovative, life-saving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. The Company’s strategy builds upon its proprietary enzyme technology platform, with the goal of developing and commercializing immunomodulatory first-in-class or best-in-class treatments for organ transplants, rare IgG-mediated autoimmune conditions and gene therapy, as well as exploring the potential of the technology in oncology.

Hansa obtained conditional approval for Idefirix® in Europe in August 2020. Pricing and reimbursement processes have been completed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands, as well as on an individual hospital basis in Finland and Greece. In addition, Hansa was granted access in France through a fully reimbursed early access program earlier this year, while Switzerland and Israel, also earlier this year, granted temporary and full marketing authorization, respectively, for Idefirix®. Additional market access procedures are currently ongoing in 11 countries, including Spain and Italy.

This is information that Hansa Biopharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through Hansa Biopharma and the contact persons set out below, at 21:00 CET on July 18 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Hansa Biopharma
Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com 

Katja Margell
Head of Corporate Communications 
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 768-198 326
E-mail: katja.margell@hansabiopharma.com

NovaQuest Capital Management

Philip Nunes, BackBay Communications

M: +1 617-391-0792

E: phil.nunes@backbaycommunications.com

Beijer Ref works with Grasp to accelerate its growth strategy through AI.

Beijer Ref, one of the world’s largest refrigeration wholesalers, announces it’s work with Grasp, a global AI solution, to find relevant acquisition targets across the globe. So far, 40 million companies have been analyzed in 22 countries, generating over 1,000 new potential acquisition targets for Beijer Ref.

Grasp Research AB

Working together with Grasp further strengthens Beijer Ref’s abilities to execute on their global M&A strategy. Grasp’s AI technology has already analyzed 40 million companies in 22 countries, generating over 1,000 new potential acquisition targets. It also provides Beijer Ref with non-reported data points needed to prioritize amongst the targets – these include products sold, brands carried, and proxies for revenue and growth figures.

David Ericsson, Head of M&A and EVP at Beijer Ref, comments: “Grasp ensures that we see the full picture of any market and can rest assured we’re not missing any potential opportunities. Acquisitions are a key part of our growth strategy and exhaustive target scans with high quality company data is a competitive advantage. This is precisely what Grasp delivers to us.”

Johan Cederqvist, CCO, Chairman & Co-founder at Grasp, comments: “We’re glad to support the Beijer Ref team in their impressive M&A journey. As a seasoned acquirer, they recognize the importance of acting on the right opportunities. Our AI lets them do just that, by scanning the entire Web for relevant targets. Unfortunately, many companies still rely on outdated sourcing methods, and this leaves a lot of value on the table.”

About Grasp
Grasp is an AI solution enabling business growth. A solution for companies who need to seize global business opportunities they can’t afford to miss. This includes identifying everything from acquisition targets to distributors to customer leads. With Grasp, the entire world is within reach. Grasp is based in Stockholm with clients worldwide.

About Beijer Ref
BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 42 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Cederqvist, CCO, Chairman & Co-founder at Grasp
Telephone +46 73 340 06 61
Email johan@grasp-ai.com
Website https://www.grasp-ai.com/



Halvårsrapport  januari-juni 2022

HEXPOL

APRIL – JUNI 2022

  • Försäljningen ökade med 41 procent och uppgick till 5 654 MSEK (4 002).
  • EBIT ökade med 15 procent till 836 MSEK (728).
  • EBIT-marginalen uppgick till 14,8 procent (18,2).
  • Resultat efter skatt ökade med 20 procent till 644 MSEK (537).
  • Resultat per aktie ökade med 20 procent till 1,87 SEK (1,56).
  • Det operativa kassaflödet uppgick till 642 MSEK (590).

JANUARI – JUNI 2022

  • Försäljningen ökade med 39 procent och uppgick till 10 827 MSEK (7 812).
  • EBIT ökade med 13 procent till 1 611 MSEK (1 432).
  • EBIT-marginalen uppgick till 14,9 procent (18,3).
  • Resultat efter skatt ökade med 16 procent till 1 244 MSEK (1 071).
  • Resultat per aktie ökade med 16 procent till 3,61 SEK (3,11).
  • Det operativa kassaflödet uppgick till 745 MSEK (1 023).

"Vi har fortsatt hantera utmaningarna inom leveranskedjan med brist på råvaror, transportproblem och ökade priser på såväl råmaterial som energikostnader. Vi levererade återigen ett mycket starkt kvartal. EBIT uppgick till 836 MSEK, vårt bästa resultat någonsin vilket motsvarar en ökning med 8 procent jämfört med föregående kvartal och med 15 procent jämfört med motsvarande kvartal föregående år. Vi hade en stark försäljningstillväxt om 41 procent jämfört med motsvarande kvartal föregående år med bra försäljning i alla marknader samt alla produktområden. Amerika visade på speciellt stark utveckling medan försäljningen till fordonsrelaterade kunder var fortsatt avvaktande. Inkluderat i den positiva försäljningstillväxten finns effekter av förvärv, positiva valutaeffekter samt ökade försäljningspriser.

Vi tror att vårt starka kundfokus i kombination med geografisk närhet till kunderna ger oss fortsatt möjligheter att hantera störningarna i omvärlden och ytterligare stärka vår marknadsposition. Vi är flexibla och redo att möta den förväntade ökningen av fordonsproduktionen. Den starka affärsmodellen i kombination med en tydlig M&A agenda och stark finansiell ställning ger oss goda utsikter till fortsatt tillväxt och förvärv."

Georg Brunstam, VD och Koncernchef

För ytterligare information kontakta:

Georg Brunstam, VD & Koncernchef
Tel: +46 (0)40 25 46 61

Peter Rosén, Vice VD & CFO
Tel: +46 (0)40 25 46 60

Delårsrapport för Duni AB (publ) 1 januari - 30 juni 2022

Resultatförbättring och ökad efterfrågan

Duni AB

1 april – 30 juni

  • Nettoomsättningen uppgick till 1 724 (1 124) MSEK vilket motsvarar en försäljningsökning om 53,4 %. Justerat för valutakursförändringar ökade nettoomsättningen med 47,1 %.
  • Det operativa resultatet uppgick till 91 (58) MSEK.
  • Ökad efterfrågan leder till bra återhämtning för affärsområde Duni och fortsatt tillväxt för BioPak.
  • Marginalerna är pressade av ett signifikant kostnadstryck som fortsätter att öka in i det tredje kvartalet.
  • Underliggande tydlig resultatförbättring mot föregående år som innehöll stora statliga pandemistöd.

      

NYCKELTAL

MSEK  3 mån
apr-jun
2022		 3 mån
apr-jun
2021		 6 mån
jan-jun
2022		 6 mån
jan-jun
2021		 12 mån
jul-jun
21/22		 12 mån
jan-dec
2021
Nettoomsättning 1 724 1 124 3 167 2 056 6 172 5 061
Organisk tillväxt 47,2 % 40,7 % 48,1 % 2,4 % 35,2 % 14,4 %
Operativt resultat 1) 91 58 142 18 404 279
Operativ rörelsemarginal 1) 5,3 % 5,2 % 4,5 % 0,9 % 6,5 % 5,5 %
Rörelseresultat, EBIT 67 43 93 -14 279 173
EBIT marginal 3,9 % 3,8 % 2,9 % -0,7 % 4,5 % 3,4 %
Resultat efter finansiella poster  60 34 72 -38 243 133
Resultat efter skatt 49 18 55 -33 165 77
Resultat per aktie efter utspädning 1,02 0,38 1,13 -0,73 3,48 1,62
Avkastning sysselsatt kapital, exkl. goodwill 16,7 % 8,9 % 16,7 % 8,9 % 16,7 % 14,4 %

1) För avstämning av alternativa nyckeltal, definition av nyckeltal och ordlista, se sidorna 28-30.

VD-ord 

Försäljningsökning med 53 % i andra kvartalet

Vi ser nu en stark återhämtning i HoReCa-branschen efter att flertalet restriktioner slopats. Detta har direkt lett till en försäljningsåterhämtning, dock med en viss fördröjning då bland annat Tyskland bibehöll sina restriktioner längre än övriga länder. Alla regioner växer under kvartalet där region Central sticker ut med en tillväxt på 77,8 % i fasta växelkurser. Branschen utmanas just nu av personalbrist som på många håll leder till begränsade öppettider och sittplatser.

Koncernens försäljning uppgick till 1 724 (1 124) MSEK, vilket i fasta valutakurser motsvarar en försäljningsökning med 47,1 %. Försäljningen jämfört med andra kvartalet 2019 steg med 27 % i samma valuta.

Affärsområde Duni ökade med 85 % i fasta valutakurser jämfört med samma period föregående år. Störst ökning kommer från hotell- och restaurangbranschen där Duni växer med 130 %, vilket förklaras av lättade restriktioner som ger ökade volymer men även genom prisökningar.

Affärsområde BioPak växte med 16 % och förklaras av prisökningar samt viss tillväxt. I samband med lättade restriktioner ökar antalet event, fester och catering vilket innebär att efterfrågan på koppar, glas och bestick ökar.

Förbättrat operativt resultat, trots kostnadstryck

Det operativa resultatet för kvartalet visar en tydlig förbättring mot samma period föregående år och uppgick till 91 (58) MSEK. Det är främst affärsområde Duni som bidrar till förbättringen, som ökade sitt operativa resultat till 71 (-3) MSEK. Affärsområde BioPaks operativa resultat minskade till 20 (62) MSEK. Nedgången drivs främst av ökade lagerkostnader och höga frakt- och energikostnader, vilka ännu inte kompenserats med prishöjningar.

Vi har fortsatt en god leveranssituation men bruttomarginalen pressas av kostnadsökningar. Kvartalets prishöjningar uppgick till cirka 115 MSEK men kompenserar inte fullt ut för det kraftiga inflationstryck som nu slår igenom. Ytterligare prisökningar har aviserats och väntas ge full effekt från januari 2023. Trots det oroliga geopolitiska läget, med kraftig inflation som följd, ser vi en normaliserad efterfrågan i nivå med 2019.

Under kvartalet har vi på styrelsens uppdrag tagit vidare steg i processen att utvärdera olika strategiska alternativ för att optimera det långsiktiga värdet av BioPak Pty Ltd och dess dotterbolag, ”BioPak Group”.

Initiativ för en mer hållbar framtid

Vi fortsätter vårt arbete mot våra tre hållbarhetsmål och vår vision om att bli fullt cirkulära med nettonoll koldioxidutsläpp för scope 1 & 2, samt i linje med science based targets för scope 3 till 2030. Under kvartalet har vi bland annat slutfört rapporteringen till UN Global Compact, som medlem i deras ”Early Adopter” program. Vi har även säkerställt standardiserade storlekar på ytteremballage vilket möjliggör fler produkter per pall, effektivare logistikkedja samt lägre klimatpåverkan. Dessutom har vi utökat investeringen i solceller. Denna gång på vår produktionsenhet i Bangkok, Thailand. Vi har även påbörjat ett projekt för att mäta vår scope 3 påverkan, vilket är en viktig pusselbit för att nå våra hållbarhetsmål. Slutligen kan jag med glädje meddela att 17 kollegor valt att bli hållbarhetsambassadörer. Efter genomförd utbildning kommer de att stödja och motivera organisationen till ett än bättre hållbarhetsarbete.

Robert Dackeskog, VD och koncernchef, Duni Group.

:: 

För ytterligare information kontakta:
Robert Dackeskog, VD och koncernchef, 040-10 62 00
Magnus Carlsson, Finanschef, 040-10 62 00
Helena Haglund, Koncernredovisningschef, 0734-19 63 04


Duni AB (publ)
Box 237
201 22 Malmö
Telefon: 040-10 62 00


www.dunigroup.se 
Organisationsnummer: 556536-7488

::

Duni Group är marknadsledande inom attraktiva, miljöanpassade och funktionella produkter för dukning och take-away. Koncernen marknadsför och säljer två varumärken, Duni och BioPak, vilka finns representerade på över 40 marknader. Duni har cirka 2 200 anställda fördelat på 21 länder, huvudkontor i Malmö och produktion i Sverige, Tyskland, Polen, Nya Zeeland och Thailand. Duni är noterat på NASDAQ Stockholm under kortnamnet ”DUNI”. ISIN –kod är SE0000616716. Denna information är sådan information som Duni AB är skyldig att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning och lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades, genom kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 15 juli 2022 klockan 12.00 CET. 

Sveaskogs delårsrapport, januari-juni 2022: Fortsatt starkt marknadsläge

Det operativa rörelseresultatet ökade med sju procent och uppgick till 843 MSEK (790). Resultatet påverkas av högre virkespriser, men har delvis motverkats av lägre volym från egen skog och ökade avverkningskostnader.

Sveaskog

1 april – 30 juni 2022

  • Nettoomsättningen ökade med sju procent till 1 991 MSEK (1 867). Virkespriserna ökade med i genomsnitt 14 procent medan leveransvolymerna minskade med fem procent. Övrig omsättningsförändring förklaras främst av plantverksamheten.
  • Det operativa rörelseresultatet minskade med tre procent och uppgick till 362 MSEK (372). Högre virkespriser har motverkats av lägre volym från egen skog och plantverksamhet samt ökade avverkningskostnader.
  • Den redovisade värdeförändringen på växande skog uppgick netto till 124 MSEK (183).
  • Kvartalets resultat uppgick till 632 MSEK (607), varav resultatet från intressebolag utgör 251 MSEK där Setra Group utgör den största delen, motsvarande 5,34 kr (5,13) per aktie.

1 januari – 30 juni 2022

  • Nettoomsättningen ökade med 12 procent till 3 983 MSEK (3 560). Virkespriserna ökade med i genomsnitt 12 procent medan leveransvolymerna var i stort sett oförändrade.
  • Det operativa rörelseresultatet ökade med sju procent och uppgick till 843 MSEK (790). Högre virkespriser och ökade upplåtelseintäkter från vindkraft har delvis motverkats av lägre volym från egen skog och ökade avverkningskostnader.
  • Den redovisade värdeförändringen på växande skog uppgick netto till 213 MSEK (301).
  • Periodens resultat uppgick till 1 301 MSEK (1 087), varav resultatet från intressebolag utgör 484 MSEK där Setra Group utgör den största delen, motsvarande 10,99 kr (9,18) per aktie.

Väsentliga händelser

  • Sveaskogs styrelse beslutade i juni om minskade avverkningsnivåer för de kommande fem åren.
  • Rysslands invasion av Ukraina påverkar Sveaskog negativt med ökade kostnader. Dock har detta också medfört ökade virkespriser.

Kommentar från Sveaskogs VD och koncernchef Erik Brandsma:

– Sveaskogs styrelse beslutade i juni om minskade avverkningsnivåer för de kommande fem åren. Det är en medveten investering och satsning på ett värdeskapande skogsbruk som bidrar till ambitionen att vara ledande inom hållbart skogsbruk. Beslutet innebär en minskad slutavverkningsnivå om cirka 1,0 miljoner m3fub per år, jämfört med tidigare avverkningsbeslut från 2018.

– Trots en orolig omvärld och ett högt inflationstryck på kostnadssidan med bland annat ökade kostnader för avverkning är resultatutvecklingen positiv, främst tack vare den positiva marknadsprisutvecklingen.  Det operativa resultatet för första halvåret uppgår till 843 MSEK vilket är en förbättring med sju procent jämfört med föregående år.

– Prisökningen för timmer och massaved från de senaste månaderna har stannat av men efterfrågan är fortfarande större än tillgången och vi förväntar oss ett fortsatt relativt högt pris.

För mer information, kontakta:
Erik Brandsma, VD och koncernchef, 0771-787 000
Kristina Ferenius, CFO, 010-471 81 11
Sveaskogs presstjänst, 08-655 90 50, press@sveaskog.se


Framtidens vätgastankstationer kommer nu att byggas i Västerås och Jönköping

Hynion fick idag besked om att Energimyndigheten beviljar 61 miljoner kronor i stöd till Hynion Sverige AB för byggandet av två robusta vätgasstationer med hög kapacitet som kommer att ligga i Västerås och Jönköping. 

Hynion AS

Stationerna kommer att ha en kapacitet på 1500 kg vätgas per dygn och vara anpassade för tankning av lastbilar.

”Detta är ett viktigt steg framåt för vätgas som bränsle för transportsektorn”, säger Slavica Djuric, VD för Hynion Sverige, och fortsätter: ”Vi ser nu i tydliga åtgärder från svenska myndigheter att de menar allvar med att fasa in vätgas och det gör oss optimistiska inför den fortsatta utvecklingen. Dessa två stationer ligger i centrala logistiknav och betyder mycket för de transportaktörer som nu ska börja omvandla sina fordonsparker till nollutsläpp”. 

”Tillsammans med våra stationer i Sandviken, Stockholm och Göteborg bildar vi nu ett nätverk som gör att utrullningen av vätgas verkligen accelererar”, säger Ulf Hafseld, VD för Hynion AS. ”Nu blir det snart möjligt att ta sig mellan stora och viktiga städer i Sverige på vätgas och vi ser fram emot att välkomna lastbilarna till våra stationer. Det är också väldigt intressant att se att Sverige tar en ledande roll i infasningen av vätgas för tunga transporter”, avslutar Hafseld.

Kontaktinformation:

Slavica Djuric, verkställande direktör Hynion Sverige AB, +46 73 072 6076, sd@hynion.com

Ulf Hafseld, verkställande direktör Hynion AS, +47 908 94 153,  uh@hynion.com

Om Hynion

Hynion designar, bygger och driver vätgasstationer i och runt de största städerna i Skandinavien. Företaget bygger på erfarenheter från de senaste 20 åren, bland annat med världsledande projekt som HyNor, CUTE, Utsira vind/väte, CEP Berlin, SHHP, NewBusFuel och H2ME för att nämna några. Bolagets ledning har även lång erfarenhet av etablering och drift av nystartade företag, samt mångårig erfarenhet från bilindustrin.

https://www.hynion.com

