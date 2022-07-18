1515
Hansa Biopharma announces $70 million non-dilutive product finance transaction with NovaQuest to support continued development of the company’s antibody-cleaving enzyme technology platform

Proceeds will be mainly utilized to: 

  • Further strengthen the Company’s position in kidney transplantation through the continued support of ongoing European commercial launch activities for Idefirix (imlifidase) and execution of the U.S. ConfIdeS trial of imlifidase, which is expected to support a potential Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the accelerated approval pathway in the first half of 2024. In addition, Hansa will advance the global Phase 3 clinical trial of imlifidase in anti-GBM antibody disease and ongoing clinical programs in other indications

Hansa Biopharma AB

Lund, Sweden July 18, 2022. Hansa Biopharma AB, (Hansa), (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), a pioneer in enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, today announces that the Company has entered into an agreement with U.S.-based NovaQuest Capital Management, securing $70 million in non-dilutive financing.

“This transaction, which extends our cash runway through 2024, helps bolster our ability to invest in the continued development of our unique antibody-cleaving enzyme technology platform across multiple therapeutic areas,” said Donato Spota, Chief Financial Officer of Hansa Biopharma.

Mr. Spota continued, “We now have the resources we need to fully fund our U.S. ConfIdeS trial, which is evaluating imlifidase as a potential desensitization therapy to enable kidney transplants in highly sensitized patients waiting for a deceased donor kidney through the U.S. kidney allocation system and is expected to support submission of a BLA to the FDA under the accelerated approval pathway in the first half of 2024, as well as our global Phase 3 development program in anti-GBM antibody disease, which is expected to commence this year. The funds, together with our existing cash, may also be used to complete our existing Phase 2 programs in antibody mediated kidney transplant rejection (AMR) and Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and to advance our next generation of enzymes (NiceR) into clinical development.“

“The team at Hansa has demonstrated the clinical benefit of imlifidase for enabling kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients sufficiently to gain EMA approval and appropriate reimbursement in an expanding number of key European countries,” said Brett Fleshman, Managing Director at NovaQuest Capital Management, “NovaQuest is delighted that Hansa has chosen to fund the ongoing launch in Europe, and US pivotal trials for kidney transplantation and anti-GBM antibody disease through this unique Product Finance transaction.”, he continued.

$70 million in financing

Under the terms of the agreement, NovaQuest will provide Hansa with $70 million within 15 business days from the execution of the agreement. In return, Hansa will make quarterly mid single-digit royalty payments to NovaQuest on future worldwide annual net sales of imlifidase, commencing upon approval by the FDA of imlifidase in kidney transplantation or anti-GBM. In addition, Hansa will make certain milestone payments to NovaQuest upon FDA approval of imlifidase in kidney transplantation or anti-GBM. Total payments by Hansa to NovaQuest are capped.at $140 million. The agreement also provides for time-based catch-up payments within the payment cap if specified payment amounts have not been received by NovaQuest by specified dates, with the last potential catch-up payment due on December 31, 2028. In addition, the transaction includes customary diligence, governance, and information obligations as well as non-financial covenants. Hansa and NovaQuest have also entered into a security agreement to provide NovaQuest a customary security interest in and lien upon right, title and interest in certain of Hansa’s assets and IP.

Hansa is on a mission to become a global leader in rare diseases through the development of innovative, life-saving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. The Company’s strategy builds upon its proprietary enzyme technology platform, with the goal of developing and commercializing immunomodulatory first-in-class or best-in-class treatments for organ transplants, rare IgG-mediated autoimmune conditions and gene therapy, as well as exploring the potential of the technology in oncology.

Hansa obtained conditional approval for Idefirix® in Europe in August 2020. Pricing and reimbursement processes have been completed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands, as well as on an individual hospital basis in Finland and Greece. In addition, Hansa was granted access in France through a fully reimbursed early access program earlier this year, while Switzerland and Israel, also earlier this year, granted temporary and full marketing authorization, respectively, for Idefirix®. Additional market access procedures are currently ongoing in 11 countries, including Spain and Italy.

This is information that Hansa Biopharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through Hansa Biopharma and the contact persons set out below, at 21:00 CET on July 18 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Hansa Biopharma
Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com 

Katja Margell
Head of Corporate Communications 
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 768-198 326
E-mail: katja.margell@hansabiopharma.com

NovaQuest Capital Management

Philip Nunes, BackBay Communications

M: +1 617-391-0792

E: phil.nunes@backbaycommunications.com

Beijer Ref works with Grasp to accelerate its growth strategy through AI.

Beijer Ref, one of the world’s largest refrigeration wholesalers, announces it’s work with Grasp, a global AI solution, to find relevant acquisition targets across the globe. So far, 40 million companies have been analyzed in 22 countries, generating over 1,000 new potential acquisition targets for Beijer Ref.

Grasp Research AB

Working together with Grasp further strengthens Beijer Ref’s abilities to execute on their global M&A strategy. Grasp’s AI technology has already analyzed 40 million companies in 22 countries, generating over 1,000 new potential acquisition targets. It also provides Beijer Ref with non-reported data points needed to prioritize amongst the targets – these include products sold, brands carried, and proxies for revenue and growth figures.

David Ericsson, Head of M&A and EVP at Beijer Ref, comments: “Grasp ensures that we see the full picture of any market and can rest assured we’re not missing any potential opportunities. Acquisitions are a key part of our growth strategy and exhaustive target scans with high quality company data is a competitive advantage. This is precisely what Grasp delivers to us.”

Johan Cederqvist, CCO, Chairman & Co-founder at Grasp, comments: “We’re glad to support the Beijer Ref team in their impressive M&A journey. As a seasoned acquirer, they recognize the importance of acting on the right opportunities. Our AI lets them do just that, by scanning the entire Web for relevant targets. Unfortunately, many companies still rely on outdated sourcing methods, and this leaves a lot of value on the table.”

About Grasp
Grasp is an AI solution enabling business growth. A solution for companies who need to seize global business opportunities they can’t afford to miss. This includes identifying everything from acquisition targets to distributors to customer leads. With Grasp, the entire world is within reach. Grasp is based in Stockholm with clients worldwide.

About Beijer Ref
BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 42 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Cederqvist, CCO, Chairman & Co-founder at Grasp
Telephone +46 73 340 06 61
Email johan@grasp-ai.com
Website https://www.grasp-ai.com/



Halvårsrapport  januari-juni 2022

HEXPOL

APRIL – JUNI 2022

  • Försäljningen ökade med 41 procent och uppgick till 5 654 MSEK (4 002).
  • EBIT ökade med 15 procent till 836 MSEK (728).
  • EBIT-marginalen uppgick till 14,8 procent (18,2).
  • Resultat efter skatt ökade med 20 procent till 644 MSEK (537).
  • Resultat per aktie ökade med 20 procent till 1,87 SEK (1,56).
  • Det operativa kassaflödet uppgick till 642 MSEK (590).

JANUARI – JUNI 2022

  • Försäljningen ökade med 39 procent och uppgick till 10 827 MSEK (7 812).
  • EBIT ökade med 13 procent till 1 611 MSEK (1 432).
  • EBIT-marginalen uppgick till 14,9 procent (18,3).
  • Resultat efter skatt ökade med 16 procent till 1 244 MSEK (1 071).
  • Resultat per aktie ökade med 16 procent till 3,61 SEK (3,11).
  • Det operativa kassaflödet uppgick till 745 MSEK (1 023).

"Vi har fortsatt hantera utmaningarna inom leveranskedjan med brist på råvaror, transportproblem och ökade priser på såväl råmaterial som energikostnader. Vi levererade återigen ett mycket starkt kvartal. EBIT uppgick till 836 MSEK, vårt bästa resultat någonsin vilket motsvarar en ökning med 8 procent jämfört med föregående kvartal och med 15 procent jämfört med motsvarande kvartal föregående år. Vi hade en stark försäljningstillväxt om 41 procent jämfört med motsvarande kvartal föregående år med bra försäljning i alla marknader samt alla produktområden. Amerika visade på speciellt stark utveckling medan försäljningen till fordonsrelaterade kunder var fortsatt avvaktande. Inkluderat i den positiva försäljningstillväxten finns effekter av förvärv, positiva valutaeffekter samt ökade försäljningspriser.

Vi tror att vårt starka kundfokus i kombination med geografisk närhet till kunderna ger oss fortsatt möjligheter att hantera störningarna i omvärlden och ytterligare stärka vår marknadsposition. Vi är flexibla och redo att möta den förväntade ökningen av fordonsproduktionen. Den starka affärsmodellen i kombination med en tydlig M&A agenda och stark finansiell ställning ger oss goda utsikter till fortsatt tillväxt och förvärv."

Georg Brunstam, VD och Koncernchef

För ytterligare information kontakta:

Georg Brunstam, VD & Koncernchef
Tel: +46 (0)40 25 46 61

Peter Rosén, Vice VD & CFO
Tel: +46 (0)40 25 46 60

Delårsrapport för Duni AB (publ) 1 januari - 30 juni 2022

Resultatförbättring och ökad efterfrågan

Duni AB

1 april – 30 juni

  • Nettoomsättningen uppgick till 1 724 (1 124) MSEK vilket motsvarar en försäljningsökning om 53,4 %. Justerat för valutakursförändringar ökade nettoomsättningen med 47,1 %.
  • Det operativa resultatet uppgick till 91 (58) MSEK.
  • Ökad efterfrågan leder till bra återhämtning för affärsområde Duni och fortsatt tillväxt för BioPak.
  • Marginalerna är pressade av ett signifikant kostnadstryck som fortsätter att öka in i det tredje kvartalet.
  • Underliggande tydlig resultatförbättring mot föregående år som innehöll stora statliga pandemistöd.

      

NYCKELTAL

MSEK  3 mån
apr-jun
2022		 3 mån
apr-jun
2021		 6 mån
jan-jun
2022		 6 mån
jan-jun
2021		 12 mån
jul-jun
21/22		 12 mån
jan-dec
2021
Nettoomsättning 1 724 1 124 3 167 2 056 6 172 5 061
Organisk tillväxt 47,2 % 40,7 % 48,1 % 2,4 % 35,2 % 14,4 %
Operativt resultat 1) 91 58 142 18 404 279
Operativ rörelsemarginal 1) 5,3 % 5,2 % 4,5 % 0,9 % 6,5 % 5,5 %
Rörelseresultat, EBIT 67 43 93 -14 279 173
EBIT marginal 3,9 % 3,8 % 2,9 % -0,7 % 4,5 % 3,4 %
Resultat efter finansiella poster  60 34 72 -38 243 133
Resultat efter skatt 49 18 55 -33 165 77
Resultat per aktie efter utspädning 1,02 0,38 1,13 -0,73 3,48 1,62
Avkastning sysselsatt kapital, exkl. goodwill 16,7 % 8,9 % 16,7 % 8,9 % 16,7 % 14,4 %

1) För avstämning av alternativa nyckeltal, definition av nyckeltal och ordlista, se sidorna 28-30.

VD-ord 

Försäljningsökning med 53 % i andra kvartalet

Vi ser nu en stark återhämtning i HoReCa-branschen efter att flertalet restriktioner slopats. Detta har direkt lett till en försäljningsåterhämtning, dock med en viss fördröjning då bland annat Tyskland bibehöll sina restriktioner längre än övriga länder. Alla regioner växer under kvartalet där region Central sticker ut med en tillväxt på 77,8 % i fasta växelkurser. Branschen utmanas just nu av personalbrist som på många håll leder till begränsade öppettider och sittplatser.

Koncernens försäljning uppgick till 1 724 (1 124) MSEK, vilket i fasta valutakurser motsvarar en försäljningsökning med 47,1 %. Försäljningen jämfört med andra kvartalet 2019 steg med 27 % i samma valuta.

Affärsområde Duni ökade med 85 % i fasta valutakurser jämfört med samma period föregående år. Störst ökning kommer från hotell- och restaurangbranschen där Duni växer med 130 %, vilket förklaras av lättade restriktioner som ger ökade volymer men även genom prisökningar.

Affärsområde BioPak växte med 16 % och förklaras av prisökningar samt viss tillväxt. I samband med lättade restriktioner ökar antalet event, fester och catering vilket innebär att efterfrågan på koppar, glas och bestick ökar.

Förbättrat operativt resultat, trots kostnadstryck

Det operativa resultatet för kvartalet visar en tydlig förbättring mot samma period föregående år och uppgick till 91 (58) MSEK. Det är främst affärsområde Duni som bidrar till förbättringen, som ökade sitt operativa resultat till 71 (-3) MSEK. Affärsområde BioPaks operativa resultat minskade till 20 (62) MSEK. Nedgången drivs främst av ökade lagerkostnader och höga frakt- och energikostnader, vilka ännu inte kompenserats med prishöjningar.

Vi har fortsatt en god leveranssituation men bruttomarginalen pressas av kostnadsökningar. Kvartalets prishöjningar uppgick till cirka 115 MSEK men kompenserar inte fullt ut för det kraftiga inflationstryck som nu slår igenom. Ytterligare prisökningar har aviserats och väntas ge full effekt från januari 2023. Trots det oroliga geopolitiska läget, med kraftig inflation som följd, ser vi en normaliserad efterfrågan i nivå med 2019.

Under kvartalet har vi på styrelsens uppdrag tagit vidare steg i processen att utvärdera olika strategiska alternativ för att optimera det långsiktiga värdet av BioPak Pty Ltd och dess dotterbolag, ”BioPak Group”.

Initiativ för en mer hållbar framtid

Vi fortsätter vårt arbete mot våra tre hållbarhetsmål och vår vision om att bli fullt cirkulära med nettonoll koldioxidutsläpp för scope 1 & 2, samt i linje med science based targets för scope 3 till 2030. Under kvartalet har vi bland annat slutfört rapporteringen till UN Global Compact, som medlem i deras ”Early Adopter” program. Vi har även säkerställt standardiserade storlekar på ytteremballage vilket möjliggör fler produkter per pall, effektivare logistikkedja samt lägre klimatpåverkan. Dessutom har vi utökat investeringen i solceller. Denna gång på vår produktionsenhet i Bangkok, Thailand. Vi har även påbörjat ett projekt för att mäta vår scope 3 påverkan, vilket är en viktig pusselbit för att nå våra hållbarhetsmål. Slutligen kan jag med glädje meddela att 17 kollegor valt att bli hållbarhetsambassadörer. Efter genomförd utbildning kommer de att stödja och motivera organisationen till ett än bättre hållbarhetsarbete.

Robert Dackeskog, VD och koncernchef, Duni Group.

För ytterligare information kontakta:
Robert Dackeskog, VD och koncernchef, 040-10 62 00
Magnus Carlsson, Finanschef, 040-10 62 00
Helena Haglund, Koncernredovisningschef, 0734-19 63 04


Duni AB (publ)
Box 237
201 22 Malmö
Telefon: 040-10 62 00


www.dunigroup.se 
Organisationsnummer: 556536-7488

Duni Group är marknadsledande inom attraktiva, miljöanpassade och funktionella produkter för dukning och take-away. Koncernen marknadsför och säljer två varumärken, Duni och BioPak, vilka finns representerade på över 40 marknader. Duni har cirka 2 200 anställda fördelat på 21 länder, huvudkontor i Malmö och produktion i Sverige, Tyskland, Polen, Nya Zeeland och Thailand. Duni är noterat på NASDAQ Stockholm under kortnamnet ”DUNI”. ISIN –kod är SE0000616716. Denna information är sådan information som Duni AB är skyldig att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning och lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades, genom kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 15 juli 2022 klockan 12.00 CET. 

Sveaskogs delårsrapport, januari-juni 2022: Fortsatt starkt marknadsläge

Det operativa rörelseresultatet ökade med sju procent och uppgick till 843 MSEK (790). Resultatet påverkas av högre virkespriser, men har delvis motverkats av lägre volym från egen skog och ökade avverkningskostnader.

Sveaskog

1 april – 30 juni 2022

  • Nettoomsättningen ökade med sju procent till 1 991 MSEK (1 867). Virkespriserna ökade med i genomsnitt 14 procent medan leveransvolymerna minskade med fem procent. Övrig omsättningsförändring förklaras främst av plantverksamheten.
  • Det operativa rörelseresultatet minskade med tre procent och uppgick till 362 MSEK (372). Högre virkespriser har motverkats av lägre volym från egen skog och plantverksamhet samt ökade avverkningskostnader.
  • Den redovisade värdeförändringen på växande skog uppgick netto till 124 MSEK (183).
  • Kvartalets resultat uppgick till 632 MSEK (607), varav resultatet från intressebolag utgör 251 MSEK där Setra Group utgör den största delen, motsvarande 5,34 kr (5,13) per aktie.

1 januari – 30 juni 2022

  • Nettoomsättningen ökade med 12 procent till 3 983 MSEK (3 560). Virkespriserna ökade med i genomsnitt 12 procent medan leveransvolymerna var i stort sett oförändrade.
  • Det operativa rörelseresultatet ökade med sju procent och uppgick till 843 MSEK (790). Högre virkespriser och ökade upplåtelseintäkter från vindkraft har delvis motverkats av lägre volym från egen skog och ökade avverkningskostnader.
  • Den redovisade värdeförändringen på växande skog uppgick netto till 213 MSEK (301).
  • Periodens resultat uppgick till 1 301 MSEK (1 087), varav resultatet från intressebolag utgör 484 MSEK där Setra Group utgör den största delen, motsvarande 10,99 kr (9,18) per aktie.

Väsentliga händelser

  • Sveaskogs styrelse beslutade i juni om minskade avverkningsnivåer för de kommande fem åren.
  • Rysslands invasion av Ukraina påverkar Sveaskog negativt med ökade kostnader. Dock har detta också medfört ökade virkespriser.

Kommentar från Sveaskogs VD och koncernchef Erik Brandsma:

– Sveaskogs styrelse beslutade i juni om minskade avverkningsnivåer för de kommande fem åren. Det är en medveten investering och satsning på ett värdeskapande skogsbruk som bidrar till ambitionen att vara ledande inom hållbart skogsbruk. Beslutet innebär en minskad slutavverkningsnivå om cirka 1,0 miljoner m3fub per år, jämfört med tidigare avverkningsbeslut från 2018.

– Trots en orolig omvärld och ett högt inflationstryck på kostnadssidan med bland annat ökade kostnader för avverkning är resultatutvecklingen positiv, främst tack vare den positiva marknadsprisutvecklingen.  Det operativa resultatet för första halvåret uppgår till 843 MSEK vilket är en förbättring med sju procent jämfört med föregående år.

– Prisökningen för timmer och massaved från de senaste månaderna har stannat av men efterfrågan är fortfarande större än tillgången och vi förväntar oss ett fortsatt relativt högt pris.

För mer information, kontakta:
Erik Brandsma, VD och koncernchef, 0771-787 000
Kristina Ferenius, CFO, 010-471 81 11
Sveaskogs presstjänst, 08-655 90 50, press@sveaskog.se


Framtidens vätgastankstationer kommer nu att byggas i Västerås och Jönköping

Hynion fick idag besked om att Energimyndigheten beviljar 61 miljoner kronor i stöd till Hynion Sverige AB för byggandet av två robusta vätgasstationer med hög kapacitet som kommer att ligga i Västerås och Jönköping. 

Hynion AS

Stationerna kommer att ha en kapacitet på 1500 kg vätgas per dygn och vara anpassade för tankning av lastbilar.

”Detta är ett viktigt steg framåt för vätgas som bränsle för transportsektorn”, säger Slavica Djuric, VD för Hynion Sverige, och fortsätter: ”Vi ser nu i tydliga åtgärder från svenska myndigheter att de menar allvar med att fasa in vätgas och det gör oss optimistiska inför den fortsatta utvecklingen. Dessa två stationer ligger i centrala logistiknav och betyder mycket för de transportaktörer som nu ska börja omvandla sina fordonsparker till nollutsläpp”. 

”Tillsammans med våra stationer i Sandviken, Stockholm och Göteborg bildar vi nu ett nätverk som gör att utrullningen av vätgas verkligen accelererar”, säger Ulf Hafseld, VD för Hynion AS. ”Nu blir det snart möjligt att ta sig mellan stora och viktiga städer i Sverige på vätgas och vi ser fram emot att välkomna lastbilarna till våra stationer. Det är också väldigt intressant att se att Sverige tar en ledande roll i infasningen av vätgas för tunga transporter”, avslutar Hafseld.

Kontaktinformation:

Slavica Djuric, verkställande direktör Hynion Sverige AB, +46 73 072 6076, sd@hynion.com

Ulf Hafseld, verkställande direktör Hynion AS, +47 908 94 153,  uh@hynion.com

Om Hynion

Hynion designar, bygger och driver vätgasstationer i och runt de största städerna i Skandinavien. Företaget bygger på erfarenheter från de senaste 20 åren, bland annat med världsledande projekt som HyNor, CUTE, Utsira vind/väte, CEP Berlin, SHHP, NewBusFuel och H2ME för att nämna några. Bolagets ledning har även lång erfarenhet av etablering och drift av nystartade företag, samt mångårig erfarenhet från bilindustrin.

https://www.hynion.com

Delårsrapport januari-juni 2022

Nederman

Ett starkt momentum

Kvartal 2, 2022

  • Orderingången uppgick till 1 390 Mkr (1 058), motsvarande en valutaneutral tillväxt om 23,2 procent jämfört med samma period föregående år.
  • Omsättningen uppgick till 1 172 Mkr (977), motsvarande en valutaneutral tillväxt om 11,9 procent jämfört med samma period föregående år.
  • Justerad EBITA uppgick till 124,5 Mkr (113,1), vilket gav en justerad EBITA-marginal på 10,6 procent (11,6).
  • Resultat efter skatt uppgick till 74,7 Mkr (56,4*).
  • Resultat per aktie uppgick till 2,13 kr (1,61*).
  • Kassaflöde från den löpande verksamheten uppgick till 147,6 Mkr (180,5).

 

Januari – juni, 2022

  • Orderingången uppgick till 2 734 Mkr (2 093), motsvarande en valutaneutral tillväxt om 23,0 procent jämfört med samma period föregående år.
  • Omsättningen uppgick till 2 266 Mkr (1 845), motsvarande en valutaneutral tillväxt om 15,0 procent jämfört med samma period föregående år.
  • Justerad EBITA uppgick till 240,2 Mkr (214,3), vilket gav en justerad EBITA-marginal på 10,6 procent (11,6).
  • Resultat efter skatt uppgick till 145,2 Mkr (113,6*).
  • Resultat per aktie uppgick till 4,14 kr (3,24*).
  • Kassaflöde från den löpande verksamheten uppgick till 139,7 Mkr (254,1).

 

* Jämförelsetalet är angivet exklusive en övrig rörelseintäkt på 26,3 Mkr, efter beaktande av skatt, vilken bokfördes under det andra kvartalet 2021 och hänfördes till en norsk förmånsbaserad pensionsplan som var av engångskaraktär. Inklusive den övriga rörelseintäkten uppgick resultat efter skatt till 82,7 Mkr och resultat per aktie till 2,36 kr för det andra kvartalet 2021 och för perioden januari till juni 2021 uppgick resultat efter skatt till 139,9 Mkr och resultat per aktie till 3,99 kr

 

 

VD-ord

 

”Nederman fortsätter att flytta fram sina positioner på den globala marknaden för industriell luftrening. Under andra kvartalet ökade koncernens orderingång valutaneutralt med hela 23 procent och omsättningen med 12 procent. Justerad EBITA ökade till 124,5 Mkr (113,1), vilket ger en justerad EBITA-marginal om 10,6 procent (11,6).

 

Miljöteknikbolaget Nedermans positiva momentum fortsätter. Andra kvartalet 2022 gav en ny kraftfull förbättring av orderingången, högre omsättning, ett starkt kassaflöde och en fortsatt ökning av resultatet. Precis som i det första kvartalet har transportproblem, komponentbrist och covid-nedstängningar hämmat leveranserna och därmed dämpat omsättning och resultat, något som främst gäller två av våra divisioner. Samtidigt är koncernens rekordstarka orderbok nu drygt 800 Mkr högre än vid samma tidpunkt föregående år. Det ger stöd för en positiv försäljningsutveckling framöver. Nederman gör därmed framsteg i sin resa mot att nå en omsättning på 5 miljarder kronor. Den långsiktigt starka trenden för koncernen ger dessutom stöd för vårt nya lönsamhetsmål, att på sikt nå en justerad EBITA-marginal på minst 14 procent. I det andra kvartalet uppgick den justerade EBITA-marginalen till 10,6 procent (11,6).

 

Vår position som teknikledare och det växande intresset för lösningar för ren luft inom allt fler industrier världen över ger oss goda förutsättningar att fortsätta flytta fram positionerna. I det andra kvartalet har vi bland annat genom en betydande order i USA etablerat en position inom nonwoven, som kompletterar vårt textilsegment, och vi fortsätter att växa inom viktiga framtidsbranscher såsom förnybar energi och återvinning. Våra avancerade digitala lösningar bidrar dessutom till lägre energi-kostnader i produktionen, vilket ger oss extra stor potential i en makromiljö med höga energipriser över en längre tid. Behovet av energieffektiva lösningar är stort i alla industrier.

 

Vi fortsätter att se över vår produktion och närvaro i syfte att bli ännu effektivare. I Thomasville, USA har vi påbörjat uppförandet av vår utökade fabrik och lagerbyggnad som möjliggör snabbare leveranser till kund och vi har tagit beslut om att investera i en ny tillverknings- och logistikanläggning i Helsingborg. I anslutning till denna inrättar vi ett globalt innovationscenter som kommer kunna accelerera vår teknikutveckling ytterligare. I kvartalet har vi även genom ett mindre förvärv skapat en plattform för att växa i Australien, en marknad med stor potential för vårt ledande erbjudande inom luftrening.

 

HÖG AKTIVITET I VÅRA DIVISIONER

Aktiviteten var fortsatt hög i våra divisioner under kvartalet. Vår största division, Nederman Extraction & Filtration Technology, uppvisade en kraftfull förbättring av orderingången och en fortsatt god lönsamhet. Nederman Process Technology fortsätter ta nya order inom samtliga sina segment, men olika utmaningar på marknaden dämpar försäljningstillväxten, även om den är god. Den redan rekordstora orderboken ökade ytterligare. Nederman Duct & Filter Technology redovisar en stark order- och försäljningstillväxt, framför allt på huvudmarknaden USA. Fortsatta problem med komponentförsörjning och covid-relaterade nedstängningar dämpade Nederman Monitoring & Control Technologys försäljning, och därmed även lönsamheten. Men orderboken är stark.

 

VÅR FÖRSIKTIGA OPTIMISM KVARSTÅR

Även om utvecklingen i våra divisioner är positiv ser vi att problemen inom försörjningskedjan och de höga priserna på energi, material och transporter påverkar kunders investeringsbeslut och möjlighet att göra affärer, såväl som vår egen produktion och leveransförmåga. Dessutom tillkommer osäkerhet från den geopolitiska oron i världen. Trots denna oro och osäkerhet på marknaden är vi försiktigt positiva inför kommande kvartal, bland annat sett till det senaste årets starka orderingång.”

 

Sven Kristensson, VD

 

 

För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:

 

Sven Kristensson, CEO
Telefon: +46 42 18 87 00
e-mail: sven.kristensson@nederman.com
 

Matthew Cusick, CFO
Telefon: +46 42 18 87 00
e-mail: matthew.cusick@nederman.com
 

Denna information är sådan information som Nederman Holding AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning och lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 15 juli, 2022 kl. 08:00 CET.

 

Om Nederman
Nederman är världsledande inom industriell luftfiltration med fokus på infångning, mätning, övervakning och rening av luft för att göra industriell produktion mer effektiv, säker och hållbar. Baserat på branschledande produkter, lösningar och service i kombination med en innovativ IoT-plattform levererar vi kunskap och fakta
för att optimera våra kunders processer och garantera efterlevnad av utsläppsregler.

Nederman-koncernen är noterad på Nasdaq Stockholm. Koncernen har ca. 2200 anställda och närvaro i mer
än 50 länder.  Läs mer på nedermangroup.com

Nederman Holding AB (publ), Box 602, 251 06 Helsingborg.

Organisationsnummer 556576-4205 

Interim report January - June 2022

Nederman

Strong momentum

Quarter 2, 2022

 

  • Incoming orders amounted to SEK 1,390m (1,058), equivalent to currency-neutral growth of 23.2 percent compared with the same period last year.
  • Net sales amounted to SEK 1,172m (977), equivalent to currency-neutral growth of 11.9 percent compared with the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITA was SEK 124.5m (113.1), giving an adjusted EBITA margin of 10.6 percent (11.6).
  • Net profit was SEK 74.7m (56.4*).
  • Earnings per share were SEK 2.13 (1.61*).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 147.6m (180.5).

 

January – June, 2022

  • Incoming orders amounted to SEK 2,734m (2,093), equivalent to currency-neutral growth of 23.0 percent compared with the same period last year.
  • Net sales amounted to SEK 2,266m (1,845), equivalent to currency-neutral growth of 15.0 percent compared with the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITA was SEK 240.2m (214.3), giving an adjusted EBITA margin of 10.6 percent (11.6).
  • Net profit was SEK 145.2m (113.6*).
  • Earnings per share were SEK 4.14 (3.24*).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 139.7m (254.1).

 * The comparative figure shown exclude other operating income of SEK 26.3m, net after tax, which was recognised in the second quarter of 2021 and pertained to a Norwegian defined-benefit pension plan that was of a non-recurring nature. Including other operating income, net profit amounted to SEK 82.7m and earnings per share to SEK 2.36 for the second quarter of 2021, and for the January to June 2021 period net profit amounted to SEK 139.9m and earnings per share to SEK 3.99.

CEO’s comments
 

Nederman continues to advance in the global market for industrial air filtration. During the second quarter, the group’s currency-neutral orders received grew by a full 23 percent and sales by 12 percent. Adjusted EBITA increased to SEK 124.5m (113.1), giving an adjusted EBITA margin of 10.6 percent (11.6).

The environmental technology company Nederman’s positive momentum continues. The second quarter of 2022 noted a new strong improvement in orders received, higher sales, a strong cash flow and continued increase in profits. As in the first quarter, logistics problems, component shortages and covid-19-related lockdowns hampered deliveries and thereby dampened sales and profit, problems that particularly affected two of our divisions. Meanwhile, the group’s record-strong order backlog is now just over SEK 800m higher than at the same point last year. This supports positive sales development as we move forward. Nederman is therefore making progress on its journey towards achieving sales of SEK 5 billion. The group’s long-term strong trend also supports our new profitability target, to reach an adjusted EBITA margin of at least 14 percent in the long term. In the second quarter, the adjusted EBITA margin amounted to
10.6 percent (11.6).

Our position as technology leader and the growing interest in clean air solutions in more and more industries throughout the world provide us with a solid platform from which we can continue to further advance our positions. In the second quarter, by among other things booking a significant order in the USA, we have established a position in non-woven, which complements our textiles segment, and we are continuing to grow in important industries of the future, such as renewable energy and recycling. Our advanced digital solutions also contribute to lower energy costs in production, providing us with particularly significant potential in a macro environment with high energy prices over an extended period. There is substantial demand for energy-efficient solutions in all industries.

We are continuing to review our production and presence in order to become even more efficient. In Thomasville, US, we began constructing our expanded factory and warehouse that will enable faster deliveries to customers, and we have decided to invest in a new manufacturing and logistics site in Helsingborg, Sweden. Along with this, we will establish a global innovation centre that will further accelerate our technological development. During the quarter, we also conducted a minor acquisition to create a platform for growth in Australia, a market with great potential for our leading offering within air filtration.

HIGH LEVEL OF ACTIVITY IN OUR DIVISIONS

Activity levels remained high in our divisions during the quarter. Our largest division, Nederman Extraction & Filtration Technology, demonstrated a strong improvement in orders received and continued healthy profitability. Nederman Process Technology continues to win new orders in all of its segments, but various market challenges have dampened sales growth even if growth was still good. The record order backlog grew further. Nederman Duct & Filter Technology reported strong order and sales growth, particularly in the main market of the US. Continued problems with component supplies and covid-19-related lockdowns dampened Nederman Monitoring & Control Technology’s sales and thus also profitability. Nevertheless, the order backlog is strong.

OUR CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM REMAINS

Although the development in our divisions is positive, we are seeing that the problems in our supply chain and the high prices of energy, materials and logistics are impacting customers’ investment decisions and the possibility of conducting business, as well as our own production and ability to deliver. In addition, there is uncertainty due to the geopolitical concerns across the globe. Despite these concerns and uncertainty in the market, we remain cautiously optimistic about future quarters in view of, for example, our strong orders received in the past year.”

Sven Kristensson, CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sven Kristensson, CEO
Telephone: +46 42 18 87 00
e-mail: sven.kristensson@nederman.com


Matthew Cusick, CFO
Telephone: +46 42 18 87 00
e-mail: matthew.cusick@nederman.com

This information is information that Nederman Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on July 15, 2022.

About Nederman
Nederman is a global leader in industrial air filtration dedicated to capturing, measuring, controlling and cleaning air to make industrial production more efficient, safe and sustainable. Based on industry leading products, solutions and services in combination with an innovative IoT platform we deliver knowledge and facts needed to optimise performance and guarantee emissions compliance.  

The Nederman Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Group has approximately 2200 employees and presence in more than 50 countries. Learn more at nedermangroup.com

Nederman Holding AB (publ), P.O. Box 602, SE-251 06 Helsingborg, Sweden. 
Corporate registration number: 556576-4205

Den nationella upphandlingen av vårdbemanningstjänster avbryts

Dedicare

Västra Götalandsregionen (VGR), som samordnar den nationella upphandlingen av vårdbemanningstjänster, meddelade idag att de avbryter upphandlingen med följande motivering; ”Upphandlande myndighet avser att avbryta upphandlingen då brister har identifierats i underlaget bland annat i gällande möjligheten att åberopa andra företags kapacitet. Upphandlande myndighet kommer även att se över andra delar av upphandlingsunderlaget.”

Bakgrunden är att Sveriges Kommuner och Regioner (SKR) har beslutat om en samordnad nationell upphandling av hyrpersonal inom hälso- och sjukvård i Sverige. Anbudsinlämning var den 22 juni 2022. Den 17 juni, fem dagar innan anbudsinlämning, lämnade Dedicare en ansökan om överprövning av den nationella upphandlingen till samtliga tolv förvaltningsdomstolar i Sverige.

Anledningen till vår överprövning var att vi ansåg att upphandlingen stred mot LOU, lagen om offentlig upphandling. Genom att överpröva upphandlingen i sin helhet ville vi att SKR och regionerna skulle avbryta upphandlingen och göra om den med mer balanserade villkor, säger Eva Brunnberg VD Dedicare Sverige.

Därför välkomnar vi dagens beslut och vi arbetar vidare med alla de befintliga avtal som Dedicare har med regionerna.

För mer information kontakta:

Eva Brunnberg
VD Dedicare Sverige
+46 70 3774577
eva.brunnberg@dedicare.se

Krister Widström
Koncernchef Dedicare Group
+46 70 526 79 91
krister.widstrom@dedicare.se


