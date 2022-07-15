1515
Annons

OMXSPI

-0,54%

S&P 500

-0,30%

FTSE 100

+0,26%

DAX 30

+0,54%

NIKKEI

+0,54%

DOW JONES

-0,46%

Framtidens vätgastankstationer kommer nu att byggas i Västerås och Jönköping

Hynion fick idag besked om att Energimyndigheten beviljar 61 miljoner kronor i stöd till Hynion Sverige AB för byggandet av två robusta vätgasstationer med hög kapacitet som kommer att ligga i Västerås och Jönköping. 

Hynion AS

Stationerna kommer att ha en kapacitet på 1500 kg vätgas per dygn och vara anpassade för tankning av lastbilar.

”Detta är ett viktigt steg framåt för vätgas som bränsle för transportsektorn”, säger Slavica Djuric, VD för Hynion Sverige, och fortsätter: ”Vi ser nu i tydliga åtgärder från svenska myndigheter att de menar allvar med att fasa in vätgas och det gör oss optimistiska inför den fortsatta utvecklingen. Dessa två stationer ligger i centrala logistiknav och betyder mycket för de transportaktörer som nu ska börja omvandla sina fordonsparker till nollutsläpp”. 

”Tillsammans med våra stationer i Sandviken, Stockholm och Göteborg bildar vi nu ett nätverk som gör att utrullningen av vätgas verkligen accelererar”, säger Ulf Hafseld, VD för Hynion AS. ”Nu blir det snart möjligt att ta sig mellan stora och viktiga städer i Sverige på vätgas och vi ser fram emot att välkomna lastbilarna till våra stationer. Det är också väldigt intressant att se att Sverige tar en ledande roll i infasningen av vätgas för tunga transporter”, avslutar Hafseld.

Kontaktinformation:

Slavica Djuric, verkställande direktör Hynion Sverige AB, +46 73 072 6076, sd@hynion.com

Ulf Hafseld, verkställande direktör Hynion AS, +47 908 94 153,  uh@hynion.com

Om Hynion

Hynion designar, bygger och driver vätgasstationer i och runt de största städerna i Skandinavien. Företaget bygger på erfarenheter från de senaste 20 åren, bland annat med världsledande projekt som HyNor, CUTE, Utsira vind/väte, CEP Berlin, SHHP, NewBusFuel och H2ME för att nämna några. Bolagets ledning har även lång erfarenhet av etablering och drift av nystartade företag, samt mångårig erfarenhet från bilindustrin.

https://www.hynion.com

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Pressmeddelande

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Innehåll från Hitachi EnergyAnnons

Hållbarhetsarbetet ingen tänker på

Svensk ingenjörskonst har legat i framkant sedan el blev tillgängligt för de breda massorna. Hitachi Energy, grundat i Sverige, har utvecklat effektiva och hållbara innovationer i 140 år – en erfarenhet som redan idag gör det möjligt att ta stora kliv mot en grön energiomställning.

Hitachi Energy har bidragit till samhället med en robust elförsörjning ända sedan starten 1883, först som Asea/ABB och numera som Hitachi Energy. De senaste åren har tekniska lösningar som HVDC (högspänd likström) och olika system för ökad elkvalitet fått ett rejält uppsving i samband med att samhället elektrifieras och fler förnybara energikällor integreras. 

– Tekniken gör oss till en nyckelspelare vad gäller den globala energiomställningen. Bara genom våra installerande HVDC-projekt reducerar vi mer koldioxid än vad Sverige släpper ut per år.* Ser man även till den ekonomiska hållbarheten så är det miljardprojekt vi jobbar med, där mycket av tekniken och kunskapen levereras från Sverige. Det gör att vi sysselsätter tusentals medarbetare och många underleverantörer som bidrar till den svenska välfärden, säger Niklas Persson, global chef för affärsområdet Grid Integration på Hitachi Energy.

Se lediga jobb hos Hitachi här

Hitachi Energy är världsledande med produkter och system för elförsörjning på en marknad som kokar. Därtill gör de ett stort avtryck på den nationella ekonomin, och på den globala marknaden ur en hållbarhetsaspekt. Trots det är det få som vet vad företaget gör. Anledningen är att det till stor del handlar om dold infrastruktur.

– Vi tar el för givet idag. Det är inte så konstigt, det svenska grundsystemet är urstarkt. Nu går vi in i en fas där vi måste dubblera tillgången till el på 20 år. Det kan låta mycket, men är väldigt kort tid i vår industri. Vi måste skapa mer generering och bygga både transmissions- och överföringssystem för att fortsätta vara konkurrenskraftiga och behålla arbetstillfällen i Sverige, säger Tobias Hansson, vd på Hitachi Energy i Sverige och fortsätter:

– Tekniken och kunskapen finns redan, där har vi legat före marknaden ett bra tag. Nu behöver vi gå från ord till handling för att säkerställa att vi som bransch inspirerar fler till en karriär inom teknik och energi. Endast till oss behöver vi rekrytera 1000 nya medarbetare det kommande året, och många av våra svenska kunder och partners har liknande behov.

Hitachi Energy lyfter fram forskningen som en av de viktigaste pelarna för att lyckas med att skapa ett mer hållbart samhälle, liksom att fokusera på rätt partnerskap som driver marknaden framåt. 

– Vi strävar ständigt efter att inta en rådgivande roll mot våra kunder som i slutändan är de som bygger det nya, elektrifierade samhället tillsammans med oss. Vi ser det som vår skyldighet att hjälpa till att styra marknaden åt rätt håll eftersom det är kort om tid kvar, avslutar Niklas Persson.

Läs mer om Hitachis hållbarhetsarbete

Om Hitachi Energy:
Vårt team, med 4500 medarbetare och över 60 nationaliteter bara i Sverige, jobbar inom energi, industri och transport för att påskynda den gröna energiomställningen. Här finns världsledande teknik baserad på unik kompetens hos våra fantastiska medarbetare. Vill du bli en av dem, och bidra till en bättre värld – på riktigt? Vi växer, så spana in vår hemsida för att hitta din nya utmaning!

* Sveriges territoriella utsläpp

Mer från Hitachi Energy

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Hitachi Energy och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Delårsrapport januari-juni 2022

Nederman

Ett starkt momentum

Kvartal 2, 2022

  • Orderingången uppgick till 1 390 Mkr (1 058), motsvarande en valutaneutral tillväxt om 23,2 procent jämfört med samma period föregående år.
  • Omsättningen uppgick till 1 172 Mkr (977), motsvarande en valutaneutral tillväxt om 11,9 procent jämfört med samma period föregående år.
  • Justerad EBITA uppgick till 124,5 Mkr (113,1), vilket gav en justerad EBITA-marginal på 10,6 procent (11,6).
  • Resultat efter skatt uppgick till 74,7 Mkr (56,4*).
  • Resultat per aktie uppgick till 2,13 kr (1,61*).
  • Kassaflöde från den löpande verksamheten uppgick till 147,6 Mkr (180,5).

 

Januari – juni, 2022

  • Orderingången uppgick till 2 734 Mkr (2 093), motsvarande en valutaneutral tillväxt om 23,0 procent jämfört med samma period föregående år.
  • Omsättningen uppgick till 2 266 Mkr (1 845), motsvarande en valutaneutral tillväxt om 15,0 procent jämfört med samma period föregående år.
  • Justerad EBITA uppgick till 240,2 Mkr (214,3), vilket gav en justerad EBITA-marginal på 10,6 procent (11,6).
  • Resultat efter skatt uppgick till 145,2 Mkr (113,6*).
  • Resultat per aktie uppgick till 4,14 kr (3,24*).
  • Kassaflöde från den löpande verksamheten uppgick till 139,7 Mkr (254,1).

 

* Jämförelsetalet är angivet exklusive en övrig rörelseintäkt på 26,3 Mkr, efter beaktande av skatt, vilken bokfördes under det andra kvartalet 2021 och hänfördes till en norsk förmånsbaserad pensionsplan som var av engångskaraktär. Inklusive den övriga rörelseintäkten uppgick resultat efter skatt till 82,7 Mkr och resultat per aktie till 2,36 kr för det andra kvartalet 2021 och för perioden januari till juni 2021 uppgick resultat efter skatt till 139,9 Mkr och resultat per aktie till 3,99 kr

 

 

VD-ord

 

”Nederman fortsätter att flytta fram sina positioner på den globala marknaden för industriell luftrening. Under andra kvartalet ökade koncernens orderingång valutaneutralt med hela 23 procent och omsättningen med 12 procent. Justerad EBITA ökade till 124,5 Mkr (113,1), vilket ger en justerad EBITA-marginal om 10,6 procent (11,6).

 

Miljöteknikbolaget Nedermans positiva momentum fortsätter. Andra kvartalet 2022 gav en ny kraftfull förbättring av orderingången, högre omsättning, ett starkt kassaflöde och en fortsatt ökning av resultatet. Precis som i det första kvartalet har transportproblem, komponentbrist och covid-nedstängningar hämmat leveranserna och därmed dämpat omsättning och resultat, något som främst gäller två av våra divisioner. Samtidigt är koncernens rekordstarka orderbok nu drygt 800 Mkr högre än vid samma tidpunkt föregående år. Det ger stöd för en positiv försäljningsutveckling framöver. Nederman gör därmed framsteg i sin resa mot att nå en omsättning på 5 miljarder kronor. Den långsiktigt starka trenden för koncernen ger dessutom stöd för vårt nya lönsamhetsmål, att på sikt nå en justerad EBITA-marginal på minst 14 procent. I det andra kvartalet uppgick den justerade EBITA-marginalen till 10,6 procent (11,6).

 

Vår position som teknikledare och det växande intresset för lösningar för ren luft inom allt fler industrier världen över ger oss goda förutsättningar att fortsätta flytta fram positionerna. I det andra kvartalet har vi bland annat genom en betydande order i USA etablerat en position inom nonwoven, som kompletterar vårt textilsegment, och vi fortsätter att växa inom viktiga framtidsbranscher såsom förnybar energi och återvinning. Våra avancerade digitala lösningar bidrar dessutom till lägre energi-kostnader i produktionen, vilket ger oss extra stor potential i en makromiljö med höga energipriser över en längre tid. Behovet av energieffektiva lösningar är stort i alla industrier.

 

Vi fortsätter att se över vår produktion och närvaro i syfte att bli ännu effektivare. I Thomasville, USA har vi påbörjat uppförandet av vår utökade fabrik och lagerbyggnad som möjliggör snabbare leveranser till kund och vi har tagit beslut om att investera i en ny tillverknings- och logistikanläggning i Helsingborg. I anslutning till denna inrättar vi ett globalt innovationscenter som kommer kunna accelerera vår teknikutveckling ytterligare. I kvartalet har vi även genom ett mindre förvärv skapat en plattform för att växa i Australien, en marknad med stor potential för vårt ledande erbjudande inom luftrening.

 

HÖG AKTIVITET I VÅRA DIVISIONER

Aktiviteten var fortsatt hög i våra divisioner under kvartalet. Vår största division, Nederman Extraction & Filtration Technology, uppvisade en kraftfull förbättring av orderingången och en fortsatt god lönsamhet. Nederman Process Technology fortsätter ta nya order inom samtliga sina segment, men olika utmaningar på marknaden dämpar försäljningstillväxten, även om den är god. Den redan rekordstora orderboken ökade ytterligare. Nederman Duct & Filter Technology redovisar en stark order- och försäljningstillväxt, framför allt på huvudmarknaden USA. Fortsatta problem med komponentförsörjning och covid-relaterade nedstängningar dämpade Nederman Monitoring & Control Technologys försäljning, och därmed även lönsamheten. Men orderboken är stark.

 

VÅR FÖRSIKTIGA OPTIMISM KVARSTÅR

Även om utvecklingen i våra divisioner är positiv ser vi att problemen inom försörjningskedjan och de höga priserna på energi, material och transporter påverkar kunders investeringsbeslut och möjlighet att göra affärer, såväl som vår egen produktion och leveransförmåga. Dessutom tillkommer osäkerhet från den geopolitiska oron i världen. Trots denna oro och osäkerhet på marknaden är vi försiktigt positiva inför kommande kvartal, bland annat sett till det senaste årets starka orderingång.”

 

Sven Kristensson, VD

 

 

För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:

 

Sven Kristensson, CEO
Telefon: +46 42 18 87 00
e-mail: sven.kristensson@nederman.com
 

Matthew Cusick, CFO
Telefon: +46 42 18 87 00
e-mail: matthew.cusick@nederman.com
 

Denna information är sådan information som Nederman Holding AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning och lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 15 juli, 2022 kl. 08:00 CET.

 

Om Nederman
Nederman är världsledande inom industriell luftfiltration med fokus på infångning, mätning, övervakning och rening av luft för att göra industriell produktion mer effektiv, säker och hållbar. Baserat på branschledande produkter, lösningar och service i kombination med en innovativ IoT-plattform levererar vi kunskap och fakta
för att optimera våra kunders processer och garantera efterlevnad av utsläppsregler.

Nederman-koncernen är noterad på Nasdaq Stockholm. Koncernen har ca. 2200 anställda och närvaro i mer
än 50 länder.  Läs mer på nedermangroup.com

Nederman Holding AB (publ), Box 602, 251 06 Helsingborg.

Organisationsnummer 556576-4205 

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Hela rapporten (PDF)
Pressmeddelande (PDF)


Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Interim report January - June 2022

Nederman

Strong momentum

Quarter 2, 2022

 

  • Incoming orders amounted to SEK 1,390m (1,058), equivalent to currency-neutral growth of 23.2 percent compared with the same period last year.
  • Net sales amounted to SEK 1,172m (977), equivalent to currency-neutral growth of 11.9 percent compared with the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITA was SEK 124.5m (113.1), giving an adjusted EBITA margin of 10.6 percent (11.6).
  • Net profit was SEK 74.7m (56.4*).
  • Earnings per share were SEK 2.13 (1.61*).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 147.6m (180.5).

 

January – June, 2022

  • Incoming orders amounted to SEK 2,734m (2,093), equivalent to currency-neutral growth of 23.0 percent compared with the same period last year.
  • Net sales amounted to SEK 2,266m (1,845), equivalent to currency-neutral growth of 15.0 percent compared with the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITA was SEK 240.2m (214.3), giving an adjusted EBITA margin of 10.6 percent (11.6).
  • Net profit was SEK 145.2m (113.6*).
  • Earnings per share were SEK 4.14 (3.24*).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 139.7m (254.1).

 * The comparative figure shown exclude other operating income of SEK 26.3m, net after tax, which was recognised in the second quarter of 2021 and pertained to a Norwegian defined-benefit pension plan that was of a non-recurring nature. Including other operating income, net profit amounted to SEK 82.7m and earnings per share to SEK 2.36 for the second quarter of 2021, and for the January to June 2021 period net profit amounted to SEK 139.9m and earnings per share to SEK 3.99.

CEO’s comments
 

Nederman continues to advance in the global market for industrial air filtration. During the second quarter, the group’s currency-neutral orders received grew by a full 23 percent and sales by 12 percent. Adjusted EBITA increased to SEK 124.5m (113.1), giving an adjusted EBITA margin of 10.6 percent (11.6).

The environmental technology company Nederman’s positive momentum continues. The second quarter of 2022 noted a new strong improvement in orders received, higher sales, a strong cash flow and continued increase in profits. As in the first quarter, logistics problems, component shortages and covid-19-related lockdowns hampered deliveries and thereby dampened sales and profit, problems that particularly affected two of our divisions. Meanwhile, the group’s record-strong order backlog is now just over SEK 800m higher than at the same point last year. This supports positive sales development as we move forward. Nederman is therefore making progress on its journey towards achieving sales of SEK 5 billion. The group’s long-term strong trend also supports our new profitability target, to reach an adjusted EBITA margin of at least 14 percent in the long term. In the second quarter, the adjusted EBITA margin amounted to
10.6 percent (11.6).

Our position as technology leader and the growing interest in clean air solutions in more and more industries throughout the world provide us with a solid platform from which we can continue to further advance our positions. In the second quarter, by among other things booking a significant order in the USA, we have established a position in non-woven, which complements our textiles segment, and we are continuing to grow in important industries of the future, such as renewable energy and recycling. Our advanced digital solutions also contribute to lower energy costs in production, providing us with particularly significant potential in a macro environment with high energy prices over an extended period. There is substantial demand for energy-efficient solutions in all industries.

We are continuing to review our production and presence in order to become even more efficient. In Thomasville, US, we began constructing our expanded factory and warehouse that will enable faster deliveries to customers, and we have decided to invest in a new manufacturing and logistics site in Helsingborg, Sweden. Along with this, we will establish a global innovation centre that will further accelerate our technological development. During the quarter, we also conducted a minor acquisition to create a platform for growth in Australia, a market with great potential for our leading offering within air filtration.

HIGH LEVEL OF ACTIVITY IN OUR DIVISIONS

Activity levels remained high in our divisions during the quarter. Our largest division, Nederman Extraction & Filtration Technology, demonstrated a strong improvement in orders received and continued healthy profitability. Nederman Process Technology continues to win new orders in all of its segments, but various market challenges have dampened sales growth even if growth was still good. The record order backlog grew further. Nederman Duct & Filter Technology reported strong order and sales growth, particularly in the main market of the US. Continued problems with component supplies and covid-19-related lockdowns dampened Nederman Monitoring & Control Technology’s sales and thus also profitability. Nevertheless, the order backlog is strong.

OUR CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM REMAINS

Although the development in our divisions is positive, we are seeing that the problems in our supply chain and the high prices of energy, materials and logistics are impacting customers’ investment decisions and the possibility of conducting business, as well as our own production and ability to deliver. In addition, there is uncertainty due to the geopolitical concerns across the globe. Despite these concerns and uncertainty in the market, we remain cautiously optimistic about future quarters in view of, for example, our strong orders received in the past year.”

Sven Kristensson, CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sven Kristensson, CEO
Telephone: +46 42 18 87 00
e-mail: sven.kristensson@nederman.com


Matthew Cusick, CFO
Telephone: +46 42 18 87 00
e-mail: matthew.cusick@nederman.com

This information is information that Nederman Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on July 15, 2022.

About Nederman
Nederman is a global leader in industrial air filtration dedicated to capturing, measuring, controlling and cleaning air to make industrial production more efficient, safe and sustainable. Based on industry leading products, solutions and services in combination with an innovative IoT platform we deliver knowledge and facts needed to optimise performance and guarantee emissions compliance.  

The Nederman Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Group has approximately 2200 employees and presence in more than 50 countries. Learn more at nedermangroup.com

Nederman Holding AB (publ), P.O. Box 602, SE-251 06 Helsingborg, Sweden. 
Corporate registration number: 556576-4205

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
The full report (PDF)
Press release (PDF)


Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Den nationella upphandlingen av vårdbemanningstjänster avbryts

Dedicare

Västra Götalandsregionen (VGR), som samordnar den nationella upphandlingen av vårdbemanningstjänster, meddelade idag att de avbryter upphandlingen med följande motivering; ”Upphandlande myndighet avser att avbryta upphandlingen då brister har identifierats i underlaget bland annat i gällande möjligheten att åberopa andra företags kapacitet. Upphandlande myndighet kommer även att se över andra delar av upphandlingsunderlaget.”

Bakgrunden är att Sveriges Kommuner och Regioner (SKR) har beslutat om en samordnad nationell upphandling av hyrpersonal inom hälso- och sjukvård i Sverige. Anbudsinlämning var den 22 juni 2022. Den 17 juni, fem dagar innan anbudsinlämning, lämnade Dedicare en ansökan om överprövning av den nationella upphandlingen till samtliga tolv förvaltningsdomstolar i Sverige.

Anledningen till vår överprövning var att vi ansåg att upphandlingen stred mot LOU, lagen om offentlig upphandling. Genom att överpröva upphandlingen i sin helhet ville vi att SKR och regionerna skulle avbryta upphandlingen och göra om den med mer balanserade villkor, säger Eva Brunnberg VD Dedicare Sverige.

Därför välkomnar vi dagens beslut och vi arbetar vidare med alla de befintliga avtal som Dedicare har med regionerna.

För mer information kontakta:

Eva Brunnberg
VD Dedicare Sverige
+46 70 3774577
eva.brunnberg@dedicare.se

Krister Widström
Koncernchef Dedicare Group
+46 70 526 79 91
krister.widstrom@dedicare.se


Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Release

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

netProviders expanderar och lanserar sina digitala tjänster i Danmark med fokus på B2B och B2C kunde

netProviders International

netProviders International AB (publ) har med sin digitala plattform under sina första 6 månaderna endast primärt inriktat sig på den svenska marknaden, men nu väljer bolaget att ta expandera och kommer i fortsättningen även kunna erbjuda sina tjänster till danska företag. Bolaget ser expansionen i resterande delar av Norden som en självklar satsning. Den digitala marknadsföringen växer lavinartat och det blir allt hårdare och tuffare för företag som konkurrerar om samma kunder. Det är därför viktigare än någonsin att hålla kontakten med sina kunder och leverantörer för att stå ut på marknaden bland alla fantastiska företag. Bolaget kommer därför under de kommande 6 - 12 månader att fokusera sin marknadsföring och nya kampanjer med målsättning att ta stora marknadsandelar i både Danmark, Norge, Finland och Island. Bolagets digitala plattform är idag väldigt skalbar och bolaget har idag ett starkt fokus på att uppnå en hög tillväxt under de kommande åren, varav bolaget planerar att lansera sina tjänster i ett 20 tal europeiska länder under de kommande 24 månaderna.

 

Man kanske inte tror det men email marknadsföring är faktiskt den kanal som ger högst ROI av alla digitala kanaler. Det är till stor del för att email marknadsföring är en kostnadseffektiv kanal där du kan nå ut till hundratusentals kunder, flera gånger i månaden, för en mindre summa pengar, i jämförelse med traditionell marknadsföring, säger Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders.

 

Bolagets nästa steg blir en bred nordisk expansion genom att även erbjuda våra tjänster i Finland, Norge och Island under hösten, vilket är ett naturligt steg i våra globala expansionsplaner, säger Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders.

 
Testa tjänsten kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar

Vid nykundsregistrering får du möjligheten att testa tjänsten helt kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar utan att registrera något betalkort. Efter testperioden kan du välja en lösning som passar ditt behov baserat på antal kontakter och den mailvolym du behöver. netProviders erbjuder fyra olika prenumerationsplaner så att du kan välja vilken plan som passar ditt företags förutsättningar. Hos oss kan du välja mellan Standard, Plus, Premium och Enterprise. Vi har inga bindningstider eller uppsägningstider så du kan pausa, avbryta eller byta mellan planer om ditt behov förändras. Läs mer om netProviders på www.netproviders.io.

 

För ytterligare information kontakta:
Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders International AB (publ)
Mobil: +4670 243 00 94
Email: michaela@netproviders.io
 



Kort om netProviders International AB (publ)
netProviders är en flexibel och svensk email marknadsförings plattform för B2B & B2C företag med servrar och MTA i Sverige för en säker databashantering. netProviders plattform erbjuder företag att hålla kontakten med sina kunder och leverantörer genom email marknadsföring. Plattformen låter dig skapa och skicka ut moderna och anpassade email kampanjer samt följa upp dem ett smidigt statistikverktyg. Bolaget riktar sig både till svenska och internationella företag och målsättningen är att ta stora marknadsandelar i länderna Sverige, Norge, Danmark, Finland under de kommande 12 månaderna.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Pressmeddelande (PDF)

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Heba förbättrar förvaltningsresultatet för halvåret januari-juni 2022

Heba Fastighets AB fortsätter redovisa förbättrat förvaltningsresultat. Förvaltningsresultatet för delåret januari-juni 2022 är 14 procent bättre än föregående år.

HEBA

Delårets förvaltningsresultat ökar till 121,5 mkr jämfört med 106,9 mkr föregående år och substansvärdet ökar med 18 procent. Fastighetsvärdet ökar till 15 543,0 mkr jämfört med 12 882,5 mkr samma period 2021.

- Heba visar en fortsatt stark tillväxt i förvaltningsresultatet. Förbättringen kopplas till helårseffekten av fjolårets fem nya fastigheter i Vallentuna, Österåker, Enköping och Norrtälje. Sista dagen i kvartalet avtalade vi om förvärv av ytterligare en fastighet, hyreslägenheter i Nyköping fullt uthyrda med tillträde till hösten. Att Heba investerar medan andra nu säljer ser jag som ett kvitto på vår finansiella styrka, säger Patrik Emanuelsson vd Heba Fastighets AB.

- Under perioden har vi stresstestat verksamheten vilket bland annat lett till att vi tidigarelagt refinansieringar och genomfört nyupplåning med lång löptid. Vi förvärvar nyproduktion som är fullt uthyrd och säkrar därmed våra intäkter innan kostnader infaller, säger Patrik Emanuelsson vd Heba Fastighets AB.

Nyckeltal:

  • Delårets resultat uppgick till 363,2 (370,8) mkr, vilket motsvarar 2,20 (2,25) kr per aktie. 
  • Förvaltningsresultatet uppgick till 121,5 (106,9) mkr.
  • Hyresintäkterna uppgick till 243,3 (216,7) mkr.
  • Driftsöverskottet uppgick till 169,2 (150,0) mkr.
  • Värdeförändringar på fastigheter uppgick till 146,3 (328,9) mkr.   
  • Substansvärde (NAV) uppgick till 56,55 (47,96) kr per aktie vilket motsvarar en ökning med 17,9 procent.

Torsdag 14 juli kl 14.00 presenterar Heba resultatet för perioden januari-juni 2022 i en sändning via Teams som du når via länken:

Heba presenterar resultatet för januari-juni 2022

I rapportpodden Kvartalet kommenterar vd Patrik Emanuelsson resultatet för halvåret 2022. I samtal med journalisten Sverrir Thór. Podden når du via länken:
Heba gästar rapportpodden Kvartalet


Denna information är sådan information som Heba Fastighets AB (publ) ska offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning och lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 14 juli 2022, kl 12.00 CET.

För mer information kontakta:

Patrik Emanuelsson, vd Heba Fastighets AB, 08-522 547 50, patrik.emanuelsson@hebafast.se

Hanna Franzén, CFO Heba Fastighets AB, 076-764 63 63, hanna.franzen@hebafast.se

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Heba_delårsrapport jan-jun_2022
Pressmeddelande Heba delårsrapport jan-jun 2022


Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Gaming Innovation Group signs platform and managed services partnership with Aspers Group

Gaming Innovation Group

On 29 April 2022 Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) announced it had signed a head of terms agreement with a tier 1 retail operator in the UK. GiG has today formalised this a head of terms by signing a platform and managed services partnership agreement with UK based tier 1 retail operator, Aspers Group.

The deal with Aspers Group to supply its technology and services provides a strengthening of GiG’s reputation as a trusted partner when leading the transformation for land based casinos into online.

The turnkey solution, powered by its leading technology and flexible architecture, includes the technical platform, fully managed services, frontend development, CRM and marketing, all powered by GiG’s unique data and GiG Logic rules based products. GiG will provide the fully managed solution to operate the online casino as phase one with expansion into further verticals planned for the second phase of the partnership. Through GiG’s comprehensive managed service solution, the complexity of digitally transforming a retail business to online is greatly reduced, as is the operator's cost of entry. 

The contract is for a three year term, renewable thereafter. The business supported by GiG’s services is anticipated to launch in Q4 2022, with an expected positive contribution from Q1 2023.  

Since its launch in 2005, Aspers has been one of the fastest growing operators within the UK with a retail operation that includes casinos in London's Westfield Stratford City (one of the largest in the UK), Newcastle, Northampton and Milton Keynes. 

The UK’s online casino market is estimated to generate circa £4bn in GGR during 2022. Both GiG and Aspers will eagerly approach the market with a strong retail brand, quality of product,  and focus on customer service within a safe gambling environment.  

Richard Noble, Aspers CEO, said: “We are delighted to join forces with GIG to provide a first-class omni-channel solution for our guests and launch our own branded online site extending the Aspers casino experience to both online and retail customers. Through this new platform we will continue to prioritise safer gambling as this is at the heart of everything we do.

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, said: “I am extremely excited to partner with Aspers, a prominent operator within the land based industry that shares our values on responsible gaming, CSR and passion about the power embracing digital transformation. We see great potential in the UK, particularly when we can harness ‘brand equity’ and the retail footprint that Aspers holds with our omni-channel solutions. We look forward to working closely with the Aspers team to maximise their potential through a successful digital transformation and anticipate that Aspers will become a significant and high value client for GiG.This type of deal is directly in our ‘wheelhouse’, helping land-based operators digitally transform and showcase our product in the UK  market.

For more information:
Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025
 

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry leading platform, sportbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers’.  GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

About Aspers 
Aspers Group provides its customers with an exciting entertainment experience through innovation and providing a quality, integrated environment which exceeds expectations and is fully compliant  with UK legislation. Aspers Group operates to the highest industry standards and have four casinos – Westfield Stratford City, Newcastle, Northampton and Milton Keynes. Its casino in Stratford is one of the largest in the UK and is a premier gaming destination that attracts a wide variety of guests. www.aspersgroup.co.uk
 

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Svenska hantverksdestilleriet Lydén Distillery Dry Gin - Världens bästa London Dry Gin i World Gin Awards 2021

Lydén Distillery

Lydén Distillery Dry Gin - Världens bästa London Dry Gin i World Gin Awards 2021.

Lydén Distillery Dry Gin är en klassisk London Dry Gin med en svensk touch. Ginen som produceras i det småskaliga hantverksdestilleriet i Ljungby, Småland är gjorda i små batcher med noggrant utvalda ekologiska råvaror. Hantverket gör varje batch och flaska unik - de fyller flaskorna, sätter på korkarna, etiketterna och när de är klara – signeras varje flaska för hand.

Perfect Serve:
5cl Lydén Distillery Dry Gin
10cl Hammars Tonics Original
Lingon & Rosmarin

SMAKBESKRIVNING:
Komplex, välbalanserad smak med inslag av enbär, korianderfrö, lingon, fläderblom, citrus och färska örter. 

Lydén Distillery Dry Gin
Alkoholprocent: 40%
Volym: 500ml
Pris: 299:-
Nr:


 86424
Länk till artikeln: https://www.systembolaget.se/produkt/sprit/lyden-distillery-8642402/

Lydén Distillery Dry Gin finns i Systembolagets beställningssortiment och går att beställa fraktfritt till valfritt Systembolag eller ombud i hela landet.

Restauranger, krögare & bartenders - Dry Gin finns hos följande grossister: Renbjer Fine Spirits, Martin & Servera, Menigo, Flaivy, Svensk Cater, Chefs Culinar, Keges Grosshandel och Mårdskog & Lindkvist. 

/Emil Lydén - Master Distiller & grundare

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

spara
1090kr
Prenumerera