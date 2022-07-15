1515
Annons

OMXSPI

-0,85%

S&P 500

-0,30%

FTSE 100

+0,86%

DAX 30

+1,32%

NIKKEI

+0,54%

DOW JONES

-0,46%

Halvårsrapport  januari-juni 2022

HEXPOL

APRIL – JUNI 2022

  • Försäljningen ökade med 41 procent och uppgick till 5 654 MSEK (4 002).
  • EBIT ökade med 15 procent till 836 MSEK (728).
  • EBIT-marginalen uppgick till 14,8 procent (18,2).
  • Resultat efter skatt ökade med 20 procent till 644 MSEK (537).
  • Resultat per aktie ökade med 20 procent till 1,87 SEK (1,56).
  • Det operativa kassaflödet uppgick till 642 MSEK (590).

JANUARI – JUNI 2022

  • Försäljningen ökade med 39 procent och uppgick till 10 827 MSEK (7 812).
  • EBIT ökade med 13 procent till 1 611 MSEK (1 432).
  • EBIT-marginalen uppgick till 14,9 procent (18,3).
  • Resultat efter skatt ökade med 16 procent till 1 244 MSEK (1 071).
  • Resultat per aktie ökade med 16 procent till 3,61 SEK (3,11).
  • Det operativa kassaflödet uppgick till 745 MSEK (1 023).

"Vi har fortsatt hantera utmaningarna inom leveranskedjan med brist på råvaror, transportproblem och ökade priser på såväl råmaterial som energikostnader. Vi levererade återigen ett mycket starkt kvartal. EBIT uppgick till 836 MSEK, vårt bästa resultat någonsin vilket motsvarar en ökning med 8 procent jämfört med föregående kvartal och med 15 procent jämfört med motsvarande kvartal föregående år. Vi hade en stark försäljningstillväxt om 41 procent jämfört med motsvarande kvartal föregående år med bra försäljning i alla marknader samt alla produktområden. Amerika visade på speciellt stark utveckling medan försäljningen till fordonsrelaterade kunder var fortsatt avvaktande. Inkluderat i den positiva försäljningstillväxten finns effekter av förvärv, positiva valutaeffekter samt ökade försäljningspriser.

Vi tror att vårt starka kundfokus i kombination med geografisk närhet till kunderna ger oss fortsatt möjligheter att hantera störningarna i omvärlden och ytterligare stärka vår marknadsposition. Vi är flexibla och redo att möta den förväntade ökningen av fordonsproduktionen. Den starka affärsmodellen i kombination med en tydlig M&A agenda och stark finansiell ställning ger oss goda utsikter till fortsatt tillväxt och förvärv."

Georg Brunstam, VD och Koncernchef

För ytterligare information kontakta:

Georg Brunstam, VD & Koncernchef
Tel: +46 (0)40 25 46 61

Peter Rosén, Vice VD & CFO
Tel: +46 (0)40 25 46 60

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
HEXPOL Halvårsrapport januari - juni 2022

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Innehåll från KellerAnnons

Global styrka med lokal fokus för en hållbar grundläggning

För att skapa en långsiktig hållbarhet vid byggprojekt krävs rätt grundläggning. Som specialister på nordiska markförhållanden, ett komplett utbud av tekniker och med en världsledande styrka i ryggen ligger Keller Grundläggning i klar framkant. 

De senaste åren har varit framgångsrika för Keller Grundläggning och företaget har växt i takt med uppdragen. Samtidigt är man också med att driva på den geotekniska utvecklingen framåt, både med egen produktutveckling och genom medverkan i flera akademiska forskningsprojekt med miljörelaterad fokus.

Med en väl utvecklad maskinpark, en bred produktportfölj och en egen konstruktions- samt projekteringsavdelning levererar Keller Grundläggning optimala geotekniska lösningar över hela byggsektorn. Lång kännedom om de speciella svenska markförhållandena är en stark tillgång liksom fördelen med globala resurser.

Läs mer om Keller Grundläggnings tekniker här

– Det är förstås en extra styrka att vi kan ta in specialkompetens, en metod eller en teknik som inte är standard i Sverige från våra globala kollegor. Det ger oss ett bredare perspektiv som gör att vi kan presentera fler olika alternativ för våra kunder och även lyfta fram vilka som är särskilt miljösmarta, säger Robert Thurner, vd för Keller Grundläggning.

De markförstärkande tekniker som företaget erbjuder har ett brett spann, från de mer traditionella som kalkcementpelare till alternativa som exempelvis stenpelare. En lösning som använder sig av stenpelare i stället för kalkcementpelare kan spara upp till tio gånger så mycket koldioxid. 

Läs mer om Keller Grundläggnings projekt 

– Branschen kan inte bara fortsätta att bygga likadana infrastrukturprojekt som tidigare utan behöver utveckla såväl tekniker som hållbarhet och lönsamhet. Vi har alla ett ansvar och kompetensen finns i branschen. Tillsammans med våra kollegor bygger vi för våra medmänniskor med vår gemensamma framtid i fokus, avslutar Robert Thurner. 

Om Keller:
Keller Grundläggning är ett oberoende dotterbolag till Keller Group som med verksamhet på fem kontinenter är världens största geotekniska lösningsspecialist. För sina kunder utvecklar företaget såväl ekonomiska som alternativa miljövänliga lösningar och genom att koppla samman globala resurser och lokala kunskaper är Keller med på några av de största och mest utmanande projekten runt om i världen. I det dagliga arbetet genomför Keller runt 6 000 projekt varje år.

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Keller och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Delårsrapport för Duni AB (publ) 1 januari - 30 juni 2022

Resultatförbättring och ökad efterfrågan

Duni AB

1 april – 30 juni

  • Nettoomsättningen uppgick till 1 724 (1 124) MSEK vilket motsvarar en försäljningsökning om 53,4 %. Justerat för valutakursförändringar ökade nettoomsättningen med 47,1 %.
  • Det operativa resultatet uppgick till 91 (58) MSEK.
  • Ökad efterfrågan leder till bra återhämtning för affärsområde Duni och fortsatt tillväxt för BioPak.
  • Marginalerna är pressade av ett signifikant kostnadstryck som fortsätter att öka in i det tredje kvartalet.
  • Underliggande tydlig resultatförbättring mot föregående år som innehöll stora statliga pandemistöd.

      

NYCKELTAL

MSEK  3 mån
apr-jun
2022		 3 mån
apr-jun
2021		 6 mån
jan-jun
2022		 6 mån
jan-jun
2021		 12 mån
jul-jun
21/22		 12 mån
jan-dec
2021
Nettoomsättning 1 724 1 124 3 167 2 056 6 172 5 061
Organisk tillväxt 47,2 % 40,7 % 48,1 % 2,4 % 35,2 % 14,4 %
Operativt resultat 1) 91 58 142 18 404 279
Operativ rörelsemarginal 1) 5,3 % 5,2 % 4,5 % 0,9 % 6,5 % 5,5 %
Rörelseresultat, EBIT 67 43 93 -14 279 173
EBIT marginal 3,9 % 3,8 % 2,9 % -0,7 % 4,5 % 3,4 %
Resultat efter finansiella poster  60 34 72 -38 243 133
Resultat efter skatt 49 18 55 -33 165 77
Resultat per aktie efter utspädning 1,02 0,38 1,13 -0,73 3,48 1,62
Avkastning sysselsatt kapital, exkl. goodwill 16,7 % 8,9 % 16,7 % 8,9 % 16,7 % 14,4 %

1) För avstämning av alternativa nyckeltal, definition av nyckeltal och ordlista, se sidorna 28-30.

VD-ord 

Försäljningsökning med 53 % i andra kvartalet

Vi ser nu en stark återhämtning i HoReCa-branschen efter att flertalet restriktioner slopats. Detta har direkt lett till en försäljningsåterhämtning, dock med en viss fördröjning då bland annat Tyskland bibehöll sina restriktioner längre än övriga länder. Alla regioner växer under kvartalet där region Central sticker ut med en tillväxt på 77,8 % i fasta växelkurser. Branschen utmanas just nu av personalbrist som på många håll leder till begränsade öppettider och sittplatser.

Koncernens försäljning uppgick till 1 724 (1 124) MSEK, vilket i fasta valutakurser motsvarar en försäljningsökning med 47,1 %. Försäljningen jämfört med andra kvartalet 2019 steg med 27 % i samma valuta.

Affärsområde Duni ökade med 85 % i fasta valutakurser jämfört med samma period föregående år. Störst ökning kommer från hotell- och restaurangbranschen där Duni växer med 130 %, vilket förklaras av lättade restriktioner som ger ökade volymer men även genom prisökningar.

Affärsområde BioPak växte med 16 % och förklaras av prisökningar samt viss tillväxt. I samband med lättade restriktioner ökar antalet event, fester och catering vilket innebär att efterfrågan på koppar, glas och bestick ökar.

Förbättrat operativt resultat, trots kostnadstryck

Det operativa resultatet för kvartalet visar en tydlig förbättring mot samma period föregående år och uppgick till 91 (58) MSEK. Det är främst affärsområde Duni som bidrar till förbättringen, som ökade sitt operativa resultat till 71 (-3) MSEK. Affärsområde BioPaks operativa resultat minskade till 20 (62) MSEK. Nedgången drivs främst av ökade lagerkostnader och höga frakt- och energikostnader, vilka ännu inte kompenserats med prishöjningar.

Vi har fortsatt en god leveranssituation men bruttomarginalen pressas av kostnadsökningar. Kvartalets prishöjningar uppgick till cirka 115 MSEK men kompenserar inte fullt ut för det kraftiga inflationstryck som nu slår igenom. Ytterligare prisökningar har aviserats och väntas ge full effekt från januari 2023. Trots det oroliga geopolitiska läget, med kraftig inflation som följd, ser vi en normaliserad efterfrågan i nivå med 2019.

Under kvartalet har vi på styrelsens uppdrag tagit vidare steg i processen att utvärdera olika strategiska alternativ för att optimera det långsiktiga värdet av BioPak Pty Ltd och dess dotterbolag, ”BioPak Group”.

Initiativ för en mer hållbar framtid

Vi fortsätter vårt arbete mot våra tre hållbarhetsmål och vår vision om att bli fullt cirkulära med nettonoll koldioxidutsläpp för scope 1 & 2, samt i linje med science based targets för scope 3 till 2030. Under kvartalet har vi bland annat slutfört rapporteringen till UN Global Compact, som medlem i deras ”Early Adopter” program. Vi har även säkerställt standardiserade storlekar på ytteremballage vilket möjliggör fler produkter per pall, effektivare logistikkedja samt lägre klimatpåverkan. Dessutom har vi utökat investeringen i solceller. Denna gång på vår produktionsenhet i Bangkok, Thailand. Vi har även påbörjat ett projekt för att mäta vår scope 3 påverkan, vilket är en viktig pusselbit för att nå våra hållbarhetsmål. Slutligen kan jag med glädje meddela att 17 kollegor valt att bli hållbarhetsambassadörer. Efter genomförd utbildning kommer de att stödja och motivera organisationen till ett än bättre hållbarhetsarbete.

Robert Dackeskog, VD och koncernchef, Duni Group.

:: 

För ytterligare information kontakta:
Robert Dackeskog, VD och koncernchef, 040-10 62 00
Magnus Carlsson, Finanschef, 040-10 62 00
Helena Haglund, Koncernredovisningschef, 0734-19 63 04


Duni AB (publ)
Box 237
201 22 Malmö
Telefon: 040-10 62 00


www.dunigroup.se 
Organisationsnummer: 556536-7488

::

Duni Group är marknadsledande inom attraktiva, miljöanpassade och funktionella produkter för dukning och take-away. Koncernen marknadsför och säljer två varumärken, Duni och BioPak, vilka finns representerade på över 40 marknader. Duni har cirka 2 200 anställda fördelat på 21 länder, huvudkontor i Malmö och produktion i Sverige, Tyskland, Polen, Nya Zeeland och Thailand. Duni är noterat på NASDAQ Stockholm under kortnamnet ”DUNI”. ISIN –kod är SE0000616716. Denna information är sådan information som Duni AB är skyldig att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning och lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades, genom kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 15 juli 2022 klockan 12.00 CET. 

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Delårsrapport för Duni AB (publ) 1 januari - 30 juni 2022

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Sveaskogs delårsrapport, januari-juni 2022: Fortsatt starkt marknadsläge

Det operativa rörelseresultatet ökade med sju procent och uppgick till 843 MSEK (790). Resultatet påverkas av högre virkespriser, men har delvis motverkats av lägre volym från egen skog och ökade avverkningskostnader.

Sveaskog

1 april – 30 juni 2022

  • Nettoomsättningen ökade med sju procent till 1 991 MSEK (1 867). Virkespriserna ökade med i genomsnitt 14 procent medan leveransvolymerna minskade med fem procent. Övrig omsättningsförändring förklaras främst av plantverksamheten.
  • Det operativa rörelseresultatet minskade med tre procent och uppgick till 362 MSEK (372). Högre virkespriser har motverkats av lägre volym från egen skog och plantverksamhet samt ökade avverkningskostnader.
  • Den redovisade värdeförändringen på växande skog uppgick netto till 124 MSEK (183).
  • Kvartalets resultat uppgick till 632 MSEK (607), varav resultatet från intressebolag utgör 251 MSEK där Setra Group utgör den största delen, motsvarande 5,34 kr (5,13) per aktie.

1 januari – 30 juni 2022

  • Nettoomsättningen ökade med 12 procent till 3 983 MSEK (3 560). Virkespriserna ökade med i genomsnitt 12 procent medan leveransvolymerna var i stort sett oförändrade.
  • Det operativa rörelseresultatet ökade med sju procent och uppgick till 843 MSEK (790). Högre virkespriser och ökade upplåtelseintäkter från vindkraft har delvis motverkats av lägre volym från egen skog och ökade avverkningskostnader.
  • Den redovisade värdeförändringen på växande skog uppgick netto till 213 MSEK (301).
  • Periodens resultat uppgick till 1 301 MSEK (1 087), varav resultatet från intressebolag utgör 484 MSEK där Setra Group utgör den största delen, motsvarande 10,99 kr (9,18) per aktie.

Väsentliga händelser

  • Sveaskogs styrelse beslutade i juni om minskade avverkningsnivåer för de kommande fem åren.
  • Rysslands invasion av Ukraina påverkar Sveaskog negativt med ökade kostnader. Dock har detta också medfört ökade virkespriser.

Kommentar från Sveaskogs VD och koncernchef Erik Brandsma:

– Sveaskogs styrelse beslutade i juni om minskade avverkningsnivåer för de kommande fem åren. Det är en medveten investering och satsning på ett värdeskapande skogsbruk som bidrar till ambitionen att vara ledande inom hållbart skogsbruk. Beslutet innebär en minskad slutavverkningsnivå om cirka 1,0 miljoner m3fub per år, jämfört med tidigare avverkningsbeslut från 2018.

– Trots en orolig omvärld och ett högt inflationstryck på kostnadssidan med bland annat ökade kostnader för avverkning är resultatutvecklingen positiv, främst tack vare den positiva marknadsprisutvecklingen.  Det operativa resultatet för första halvåret uppgår till 843 MSEK vilket är en förbättring med sju procent jämfört med föregående år.

– Prisökningen för timmer och massaved från de senaste månaderna har stannat av men efterfrågan är fortfarande större än tillgången och vi förväntar oss ett fortsatt relativt högt pris.

För mer information, kontakta:
Erik Brandsma, VD och koncernchef, 0771-787 000
Kristina Ferenius, CFO, 010-471 81 11
Sveaskogs presstjänst, 08-655 90 50, press@sveaskog.se


Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Delårsrapport januari-juni 2022

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Framtidens vätgastankstationer kommer nu att byggas i Västerås och Jönköping

Hynion fick idag besked om att Energimyndigheten beviljar 61 miljoner kronor i stöd till Hynion Sverige AB för byggandet av två robusta vätgasstationer med hög kapacitet som kommer att ligga i Västerås och Jönköping. 

Hynion AS

Stationerna kommer att ha en kapacitet på 1500 kg vätgas per dygn och vara anpassade för tankning av lastbilar.

”Detta är ett viktigt steg framåt för vätgas som bränsle för transportsektorn”, säger Slavica Djuric, VD för Hynion Sverige, och fortsätter: ”Vi ser nu i tydliga åtgärder från svenska myndigheter att de menar allvar med att fasa in vätgas och det gör oss optimistiska inför den fortsatta utvecklingen. Dessa två stationer ligger i centrala logistiknav och betyder mycket för de transportaktörer som nu ska börja omvandla sina fordonsparker till nollutsläpp”. 

”Tillsammans med våra stationer i Sandviken, Stockholm och Göteborg bildar vi nu ett nätverk som gör att utrullningen av vätgas verkligen accelererar”, säger Ulf Hafseld, VD för Hynion AS. ”Nu blir det snart möjligt att ta sig mellan stora och viktiga städer i Sverige på vätgas och vi ser fram emot att välkomna lastbilarna till våra stationer. Det är också väldigt intressant att se att Sverige tar en ledande roll i infasningen av vätgas för tunga transporter”, avslutar Hafseld.

Kontaktinformation:

Slavica Djuric, verkställande direktör Hynion Sverige AB, +46 73 072 6076, sd@hynion.com

Ulf Hafseld, verkställande direktör Hynion AS, +47 908 94 153,  uh@hynion.com

Om Hynion

Hynion designar, bygger och driver vätgasstationer i och runt de största städerna i Skandinavien. Företaget bygger på erfarenheter från de senaste 20 åren, bland annat med världsledande projekt som HyNor, CUTE, Utsira vind/väte, CEP Berlin, SHHP, NewBusFuel och H2ME för att nämna några. Bolagets ledning har även lång erfarenhet av etablering och drift av nystartade företag, samt mångårig erfarenhet från bilindustrin.

https://www.hynion.com

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Pressmeddelande

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Delårsrapport januari-juni 2022

Nederman

Ett starkt momentum

Kvartal 2, 2022

  • Orderingången uppgick till 1 390 Mkr (1 058), motsvarande en valutaneutral tillväxt om 23,2 procent jämfört med samma period föregående år.
  • Omsättningen uppgick till 1 172 Mkr (977), motsvarande en valutaneutral tillväxt om 11,9 procent jämfört med samma period föregående år.
  • Justerad EBITA uppgick till 124,5 Mkr (113,1), vilket gav en justerad EBITA-marginal på 10,6 procent (11,6).
  • Resultat efter skatt uppgick till 74,7 Mkr (56,4*).
  • Resultat per aktie uppgick till 2,13 kr (1,61*).
  • Kassaflöde från den löpande verksamheten uppgick till 147,6 Mkr (180,5).

 

Januari – juni, 2022

  • Orderingången uppgick till 2 734 Mkr (2 093), motsvarande en valutaneutral tillväxt om 23,0 procent jämfört med samma period föregående år.
  • Omsättningen uppgick till 2 266 Mkr (1 845), motsvarande en valutaneutral tillväxt om 15,0 procent jämfört med samma period föregående år.
  • Justerad EBITA uppgick till 240,2 Mkr (214,3), vilket gav en justerad EBITA-marginal på 10,6 procent (11,6).
  • Resultat efter skatt uppgick till 145,2 Mkr (113,6*).
  • Resultat per aktie uppgick till 4,14 kr (3,24*).
  • Kassaflöde från den löpande verksamheten uppgick till 139,7 Mkr (254,1).

 

* Jämförelsetalet är angivet exklusive en övrig rörelseintäkt på 26,3 Mkr, efter beaktande av skatt, vilken bokfördes under det andra kvartalet 2021 och hänfördes till en norsk förmånsbaserad pensionsplan som var av engångskaraktär. Inklusive den övriga rörelseintäkten uppgick resultat efter skatt till 82,7 Mkr och resultat per aktie till 2,36 kr för det andra kvartalet 2021 och för perioden januari till juni 2021 uppgick resultat efter skatt till 139,9 Mkr och resultat per aktie till 3,99 kr

 

 

VD-ord

 

”Nederman fortsätter att flytta fram sina positioner på den globala marknaden för industriell luftrening. Under andra kvartalet ökade koncernens orderingång valutaneutralt med hela 23 procent och omsättningen med 12 procent. Justerad EBITA ökade till 124,5 Mkr (113,1), vilket ger en justerad EBITA-marginal om 10,6 procent (11,6).

 

Miljöteknikbolaget Nedermans positiva momentum fortsätter. Andra kvartalet 2022 gav en ny kraftfull förbättring av orderingången, högre omsättning, ett starkt kassaflöde och en fortsatt ökning av resultatet. Precis som i det första kvartalet har transportproblem, komponentbrist och covid-nedstängningar hämmat leveranserna och därmed dämpat omsättning och resultat, något som främst gäller två av våra divisioner. Samtidigt är koncernens rekordstarka orderbok nu drygt 800 Mkr högre än vid samma tidpunkt föregående år. Det ger stöd för en positiv försäljningsutveckling framöver. Nederman gör därmed framsteg i sin resa mot att nå en omsättning på 5 miljarder kronor. Den långsiktigt starka trenden för koncernen ger dessutom stöd för vårt nya lönsamhetsmål, att på sikt nå en justerad EBITA-marginal på minst 14 procent. I det andra kvartalet uppgick den justerade EBITA-marginalen till 10,6 procent (11,6).

 

Vår position som teknikledare och det växande intresset för lösningar för ren luft inom allt fler industrier världen över ger oss goda förutsättningar att fortsätta flytta fram positionerna. I det andra kvartalet har vi bland annat genom en betydande order i USA etablerat en position inom nonwoven, som kompletterar vårt textilsegment, och vi fortsätter att växa inom viktiga framtidsbranscher såsom förnybar energi och återvinning. Våra avancerade digitala lösningar bidrar dessutom till lägre energi-kostnader i produktionen, vilket ger oss extra stor potential i en makromiljö med höga energipriser över en längre tid. Behovet av energieffektiva lösningar är stort i alla industrier.

 

Vi fortsätter att se över vår produktion och närvaro i syfte att bli ännu effektivare. I Thomasville, USA har vi påbörjat uppförandet av vår utökade fabrik och lagerbyggnad som möjliggör snabbare leveranser till kund och vi har tagit beslut om att investera i en ny tillverknings- och logistikanläggning i Helsingborg. I anslutning till denna inrättar vi ett globalt innovationscenter som kommer kunna accelerera vår teknikutveckling ytterligare. I kvartalet har vi även genom ett mindre förvärv skapat en plattform för att växa i Australien, en marknad med stor potential för vårt ledande erbjudande inom luftrening.

 

HÖG AKTIVITET I VÅRA DIVISIONER

Aktiviteten var fortsatt hög i våra divisioner under kvartalet. Vår största division, Nederman Extraction & Filtration Technology, uppvisade en kraftfull förbättring av orderingången och en fortsatt god lönsamhet. Nederman Process Technology fortsätter ta nya order inom samtliga sina segment, men olika utmaningar på marknaden dämpar försäljningstillväxten, även om den är god. Den redan rekordstora orderboken ökade ytterligare. Nederman Duct & Filter Technology redovisar en stark order- och försäljningstillväxt, framför allt på huvudmarknaden USA. Fortsatta problem med komponentförsörjning och covid-relaterade nedstängningar dämpade Nederman Monitoring & Control Technologys försäljning, och därmed även lönsamheten. Men orderboken är stark.

 

VÅR FÖRSIKTIGA OPTIMISM KVARSTÅR

Även om utvecklingen i våra divisioner är positiv ser vi att problemen inom försörjningskedjan och de höga priserna på energi, material och transporter påverkar kunders investeringsbeslut och möjlighet att göra affärer, såväl som vår egen produktion och leveransförmåga. Dessutom tillkommer osäkerhet från den geopolitiska oron i världen. Trots denna oro och osäkerhet på marknaden är vi försiktigt positiva inför kommande kvartal, bland annat sett till det senaste årets starka orderingång.”

 

Sven Kristensson, VD

 

 

För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:

 

Sven Kristensson, CEO
Telefon: +46 42 18 87 00
e-mail: sven.kristensson@nederman.com
 

Matthew Cusick, CFO
Telefon: +46 42 18 87 00
e-mail: matthew.cusick@nederman.com
 

Denna information är sådan information som Nederman Holding AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning och lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 15 juli, 2022 kl. 08:00 CET.

 

Om Nederman
Nederman är världsledande inom industriell luftfiltration med fokus på infångning, mätning, övervakning och rening av luft för att göra industriell produktion mer effektiv, säker och hållbar. Baserat på branschledande produkter, lösningar och service i kombination med en innovativ IoT-plattform levererar vi kunskap och fakta
för att optimera våra kunders processer och garantera efterlevnad av utsläppsregler.

Nederman-koncernen är noterad på Nasdaq Stockholm. Koncernen har ca. 2200 anställda och närvaro i mer
än 50 länder.  Läs mer på nedermangroup.com

Nederman Holding AB (publ), Box 602, 251 06 Helsingborg.

Organisationsnummer 556576-4205 

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Hela rapporten (PDF)
Pressmeddelande (PDF)


Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Interim report January - June 2022

Nederman

Strong momentum

Quarter 2, 2022

 

  • Incoming orders amounted to SEK 1,390m (1,058), equivalent to currency-neutral growth of 23.2 percent compared with the same period last year.
  • Net sales amounted to SEK 1,172m (977), equivalent to currency-neutral growth of 11.9 percent compared with the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITA was SEK 124.5m (113.1), giving an adjusted EBITA margin of 10.6 percent (11.6).
  • Net profit was SEK 74.7m (56.4*).
  • Earnings per share were SEK 2.13 (1.61*).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 147.6m (180.5).

 

January – June, 2022

  • Incoming orders amounted to SEK 2,734m (2,093), equivalent to currency-neutral growth of 23.0 percent compared with the same period last year.
  • Net sales amounted to SEK 2,266m (1,845), equivalent to currency-neutral growth of 15.0 percent compared with the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITA was SEK 240.2m (214.3), giving an adjusted EBITA margin of 10.6 percent (11.6).
  • Net profit was SEK 145.2m (113.6*).
  • Earnings per share were SEK 4.14 (3.24*).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 139.7m (254.1).

 * The comparative figure shown exclude other operating income of SEK 26.3m, net after tax, which was recognised in the second quarter of 2021 and pertained to a Norwegian defined-benefit pension plan that was of a non-recurring nature. Including other operating income, net profit amounted to SEK 82.7m and earnings per share to SEK 2.36 for the second quarter of 2021, and for the January to June 2021 period net profit amounted to SEK 139.9m and earnings per share to SEK 3.99.

CEO’s comments
 

Nederman continues to advance in the global market for industrial air filtration. During the second quarter, the group’s currency-neutral orders received grew by a full 23 percent and sales by 12 percent. Adjusted EBITA increased to SEK 124.5m (113.1), giving an adjusted EBITA margin of 10.6 percent (11.6).

The environmental technology company Nederman’s positive momentum continues. The second quarter of 2022 noted a new strong improvement in orders received, higher sales, a strong cash flow and continued increase in profits. As in the first quarter, logistics problems, component shortages and covid-19-related lockdowns hampered deliveries and thereby dampened sales and profit, problems that particularly affected two of our divisions. Meanwhile, the group’s record-strong order backlog is now just over SEK 800m higher than at the same point last year. This supports positive sales development as we move forward. Nederman is therefore making progress on its journey towards achieving sales of SEK 5 billion. The group’s long-term strong trend also supports our new profitability target, to reach an adjusted EBITA margin of at least 14 percent in the long term. In the second quarter, the adjusted EBITA margin amounted to
10.6 percent (11.6).

Our position as technology leader and the growing interest in clean air solutions in more and more industries throughout the world provide us with a solid platform from which we can continue to further advance our positions. In the second quarter, by among other things booking a significant order in the USA, we have established a position in non-woven, which complements our textiles segment, and we are continuing to grow in important industries of the future, such as renewable energy and recycling. Our advanced digital solutions also contribute to lower energy costs in production, providing us with particularly significant potential in a macro environment with high energy prices over an extended period. There is substantial demand for energy-efficient solutions in all industries.

We are continuing to review our production and presence in order to become even more efficient. In Thomasville, US, we began constructing our expanded factory and warehouse that will enable faster deliveries to customers, and we have decided to invest in a new manufacturing and logistics site in Helsingborg, Sweden. Along with this, we will establish a global innovation centre that will further accelerate our technological development. During the quarter, we also conducted a minor acquisition to create a platform for growth in Australia, a market with great potential for our leading offering within air filtration.

HIGH LEVEL OF ACTIVITY IN OUR DIVISIONS

Activity levels remained high in our divisions during the quarter. Our largest division, Nederman Extraction & Filtration Technology, demonstrated a strong improvement in orders received and continued healthy profitability. Nederman Process Technology continues to win new orders in all of its segments, but various market challenges have dampened sales growth even if growth was still good. The record order backlog grew further. Nederman Duct & Filter Technology reported strong order and sales growth, particularly in the main market of the US. Continued problems with component supplies and covid-19-related lockdowns dampened Nederman Monitoring & Control Technology’s sales and thus also profitability. Nevertheless, the order backlog is strong.

OUR CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM REMAINS

Although the development in our divisions is positive, we are seeing that the problems in our supply chain and the high prices of energy, materials and logistics are impacting customers’ investment decisions and the possibility of conducting business, as well as our own production and ability to deliver. In addition, there is uncertainty due to the geopolitical concerns across the globe. Despite these concerns and uncertainty in the market, we remain cautiously optimistic about future quarters in view of, for example, our strong orders received in the past year.”

Sven Kristensson, CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sven Kristensson, CEO
Telephone: +46 42 18 87 00
e-mail: sven.kristensson@nederman.com


Matthew Cusick, CFO
Telephone: +46 42 18 87 00
e-mail: matthew.cusick@nederman.com

This information is information that Nederman Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on July 15, 2022.

About Nederman
Nederman is a global leader in industrial air filtration dedicated to capturing, measuring, controlling and cleaning air to make industrial production more efficient, safe and sustainable. Based on industry leading products, solutions and services in combination with an innovative IoT platform we deliver knowledge and facts needed to optimise performance and guarantee emissions compliance.  

The Nederman Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Group has approximately 2200 employees and presence in more than 50 countries. Learn more at nedermangroup.com

Nederman Holding AB (publ), P.O. Box 602, SE-251 06 Helsingborg, Sweden. 
Corporate registration number: 556576-4205

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
The full report (PDF)
Press release (PDF)


Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Den nationella upphandlingen av vårdbemanningstjänster avbryts

Dedicare

Västra Götalandsregionen (VGR), som samordnar den nationella upphandlingen av vårdbemanningstjänster, meddelade idag att de avbryter upphandlingen med följande motivering; ”Upphandlande myndighet avser att avbryta upphandlingen då brister har identifierats i underlaget bland annat i gällande möjligheten att åberopa andra företags kapacitet. Upphandlande myndighet kommer även att se över andra delar av upphandlingsunderlaget.”

Bakgrunden är att Sveriges Kommuner och Regioner (SKR) har beslutat om en samordnad nationell upphandling av hyrpersonal inom hälso- och sjukvård i Sverige. Anbudsinlämning var den 22 juni 2022. Den 17 juni, fem dagar innan anbudsinlämning, lämnade Dedicare en ansökan om överprövning av den nationella upphandlingen till samtliga tolv förvaltningsdomstolar i Sverige.

Anledningen till vår överprövning var att vi ansåg att upphandlingen stred mot LOU, lagen om offentlig upphandling. Genom att överpröva upphandlingen i sin helhet ville vi att SKR och regionerna skulle avbryta upphandlingen och göra om den med mer balanserade villkor, säger Eva Brunnberg VD Dedicare Sverige.

Därför välkomnar vi dagens beslut och vi arbetar vidare med alla de befintliga avtal som Dedicare har med regionerna.

För mer information kontakta:

Eva Brunnberg
VD Dedicare Sverige
+46 70 3774577
eva.brunnberg@dedicare.se

Krister Widström
Koncernchef Dedicare Group
+46 70 526 79 91
krister.widstrom@dedicare.se


Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Release

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

netProviders expanderar och lanserar sina digitala tjänster i Danmark med fokus på B2B och B2C kunde

netProviders International

netProviders International AB (publ) har med sin digitala plattform under sina första 6 månaderna endast primärt inriktat sig på den svenska marknaden, men nu väljer bolaget att ta expandera och kommer i fortsättningen även kunna erbjuda sina tjänster till danska företag. Bolaget ser expansionen i resterande delar av Norden som en självklar satsning. Den digitala marknadsföringen växer lavinartat och det blir allt hårdare och tuffare för företag som konkurrerar om samma kunder. Det är därför viktigare än någonsin att hålla kontakten med sina kunder och leverantörer för att stå ut på marknaden bland alla fantastiska företag. Bolaget kommer därför under de kommande 6 - 12 månader att fokusera sin marknadsföring och nya kampanjer med målsättning att ta stora marknadsandelar i både Danmark, Norge, Finland och Island. Bolagets digitala plattform är idag väldigt skalbar och bolaget har idag ett starkt fokus på att uppnå en hög tillväxt under de kommande åren, varav bolaget planerar att lansera sina tjänster i ett 20 tal europeiska länder under de kommande 24 månaderna.

 

Man kanske inte tror det men email marknadsföring är faktiskt den kanal som ger högst ROI av alla digitala kanaler. Det är till stor del för att email marknadsföring är en kostnadseffektiv kanal där du kan nå ut till hundratusentals kunder, flera gånger i månaden, för en mindre summa pengar, i jämförelse med traditionell marknadsföring, säger Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders.

 

Bolagets nästa steg blir en bred nordisk expansion genom att även erbjuda våra tjänster i Finland, Norge och Island under hösten, vilket är ett naturligt steg i våra globala expansionsplaner, säger Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders.

 
Testa tjänsten kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar

Vid nykundsregistrering får du möjligheten att testa tjänsten helt kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar utan att registrera något betalkort. Efter testperioden kan du välja en lösning som passar ditt behov baserat på antal kontakter och den mailvolym du behöver. netProviders erbjuder fyra olika prenumerationsplaner så att du kan välja vilken plan som passar ditt företags förutsättningar. Hos oss kan du välja mellan Standard, Plus, Premium och Enterprise. Vi har inga bindningstider eller uppsägningstider så du kan pausa, avbryta eller byta mellan planer om ditt behov förändras. Läs mer om netProviders på www.netproviders.io.

 

För ytterligare information kontakta:
Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders International AB (publ)
Mobil: +4670 243 00 94
Email: michaela@netproviders.io
 



Kort om netProviders International AB (publ)
netProviders är en flexibel och svensk email marknadsförings plattform för B2B & B2C företag med servrar och MTA i Sverige för en säker databashantering. netProviders plattform erbjuder företag att hålla kontakten med sina kunder och leverantörer genom email marknadsföring. Plattformen låter dig skapa och skicka ut moderna och anpassade email kampanjer samt följa upp dem ett smidigt statistikverktyg. Bolaget riktar sig både till svenska och internationella företag och målsättningen är att ta stora marknadsandelar i länderna Sverige, Norge, Danmark, Finland under de kommande 12 månaderna.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Pressmeddelande (PDF)

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

spara
1090kr
Prenumerera