Den nationella upphandlingen av vårdbemanningstjänster avbryts

Dedicare

Västra Götalandsregionen (VGR), som samordnar den nationella upphandlingen av vårdbemanningstjänster, meddelade idag att de avbryter upphandlingen med följande motivering; ”Upphandlande myndighet avser att avbryta upphandlingen då brister har identifierats i underlaget bland annat i gällande möjligheten att åberopa andra företags kapacitet. Upphandlande myndighet kommer även att se över andra delar av upphandlingsunderlaget.”

Bakgrunden är att Sveriges Kommuner och Regioner (SKR) har beslutat om en samordnad nationell upphandling av hyrpersonal inom hälso- och sjukvård i Sverige. Anbudsinlämning var den 22 juni 2022. Den 17 juni, fem dagar innan anbudsinlämning, lämnade Dedicare en ansökan om överprövning av den nationella upphandlingen till samtliga tolv förvaltningsdomstolar i Sverige.

Anledningen till vår överprövning var att vi ansåg att upphandlingen stred mot LOU, lagen om offentlig upphandling. Genom att överpröva upphandlingen i sin helhet ville vi att SKR och regionerna skulle avbryta upphandlingen och göra om den med mer balanserade villkor, säger Eva Brunnberg VD Dedicare Sverige.

Därför välkomnar vi dagens beslut och vi arbetar vidare med alla de befintliga avtal som Dedicare har med regionerna.

För mer information kontakta:

Eva Brunnberg
VD Dedicare Sverige
+46 70 3774577
eva.brunnberg@dedicare.se

Krister Widström
Koncernchef Dedicare Group
+46 70 526 79 91
krister.widstrom@dedicare.se


Release

Nya hållbarhetskrav - en utmaning för många bolag

I takt med digitaliseringen och den gröna omställningen hamnar hållbarhetsfrågor allt högre på agendan. Detta gäller fler branscher, och inte minst inom kapitalets universum – bank- och finanssektorn – där det talas alltmer om hållbara investeringar och ESG-kriterier.  

ESG, som står för Environmental, Social och Governance, är mått på hållbarhet för verksamheter. I korthet handlar det om hur bolag agerar med hänsyn till miljö, socialt ansvar och bolagsstyrning.

– Bolags hållbarhetsarbete har kommit att spela en allt större roll de senaste åren, och så kommer det att fortsätta. Omvärlden har fått en ökad medvetenhet kring hållbarhetsfrågorna och dessutom politisk påtryckning som mynnat ut i direktiv. Är du inte ett hållbart bolag kommer du inte överleva på sikt, säger Jeanette Jäger, vd för UC vid Enento Group i Norden.

På senare tid har flertalet nya direktiv och lagstiftningar kring hållbara finanser tagits fram, bland annat EU:s taxonomin och Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). 

– EU:s taxonomi är ett klassificeringssystem om vad som är en hållbar investering. Lagstiftningen är ett redskap för att underlätta för investerare att identifiera och jämföra miljömässigt hållbara investeringar. På så sätt följer alla bolag samma riktlinjer för att få kalla sig hållbara, säger hon.

Hållbarhetsrapportering för alla bolag 

I kölvattnet av nya direktiv om striktare hållbarhetsrapportering ökar marknadsefterfrågan på bättre hållbarhetsdata och mervärdestjänster. Jeanette Jäger menar att investerare jagar gröna investeringar och att ESG-data kommer att spela en vital roll för företags förmåga att klara sig framöver. De nya direktiven driver dessutom på mindre, onoterade bolag som – förr eller senare – kommer att behöva förhålla sig till hållbarhetskraven för att fortsätta vara relevanta.

– Vi vet sedan en tid tillbaka att hållbarhet är en lönsamhetsfråga. Kan du visa för dina investerare, kunder och arbetsmarknaden att du ”walk the talk” och levererar data på ditt hållbarhetsarbete gör du dig attraktiv. Vi kommer att se flera direktiv och lagstiftningar kring detta framöver, vilket får en ”spill over”-effekt på företag på alla nivåer inom näringslivet, även mindre och onoterade bolag som inte direkt omfattas av vissa krav.

ESG-rapport ska underlätta

För att få en bild av företags hållbarhet erbjuder UC en ESG-rapport med information baserad på data från olika affärsområden. Med rapporten som grund kan man göra hållbara och strategiska val för sitt företag, menar Jeanette Jäger. 

– Vår ESG-rapport är unik i sitt slag. På någon minut kan du beställa hållbarhetsdata om vilket aktiebolag som helst i Sverige, oavsett storlek och inte enbart noterade bolag. Den kan även tas på ditt eget bolag, vilket är bra om du exempelvis har mindre resurser att lägga på manuell rapportering. Har man inte redan börjat rapportera sin hållbarhetsdata, är det hög tid att man börjar nu, säger hon. 

Läs mer om UC:s ESG-rapport här 

Fakta
Det nordiska affärsinformationföretaget Enento Group samlar in och omvandlar data till intelligens och kunskap som används i interaktioner mellan människor, företag och samhällen. Enento Group har verksamhet i Finland, Sverige, Norge och Danmark. I Sverige är Enento verksamma som UC, Proff och Allabolag. Läs mer om UC här. 

netProviders expanderar och lanserar sina digitala tjänster i Danmark med fokus på B2B och B2C kunde

netProviders International

netProviders International AB (publ) har med sin digitala plattform under sina första 6 månaderna endast primärt inriktat sig på den svenska marknaden, men nu väljer bolaget att ta expandera och kommer i fortsättningen även kunna erbjuda sina tjänster till danska företag. Bolaget ser expansionen i resterande delar av Norden som en självklar satsning. Den digitala marknadsföringen växer lavinartat och det blir allt hårdare och tuffare för företag som konkurrerar om samma kunder. Det är därför viktigare än någonsin att hålla kontakten med sina kunder och leverantörer för att stå ut på marknaden bland alla fantastiska företag. Bolaget kommer därför under de kommande 6 - 12 månader att fokusera sin marknadsföring och nya kampanjer med målsättning att ta stora marknadsandelar i både Danmark, Norge, Finland och Island. Bolagets digitala plattform är idag väldigt skalbar och bolaget har idag ett starkt fokus på att uppnå en hög tillväxt under de kommande åren, varav bolaget planerar att lansera sina tjänster i ett 20 tal europeiska länder under de kommande 24 månaderna.

 

Man kanske inte tror det men email marknadsföring är faktiskt den kanal som ger högst ROI av alla digitala kanaler. Det är till stor del för att email marknadsföring är en kostnadseffektiv kanal där du kan nå ut till hundratusentals kunder, flera gånger i månaden, för en mindre summa pengar, i jämförelse med traditionell marknadsföring, säger Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders.

 

Bolagets nästa steg blir en bred nordisk expansion genom att även erbjuda våra tjänster i Finland, Norge och Island under hösten, vilket är ett naturligt steg i våra globala expansionsplaner, säger Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders.

 
Testa tjänsten kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar

Vid nykundsregistrering får du möjligheten att testa tjänsten helt kostnadsfritt i 30 dagar utan att registrera något betalkort. Efter testperioden kan du välja en lösning som passar ditt behov baserat på antal kontakter och den mailvolym du behöver. netProviders erbjuder fyra olika prenumerationsplaner så att du kan välja vilken plan som passar ditt företags förutsättningar. Hos oss kan du välja mellan Standard, Plus, Premium och Enterprise. Vi har inga bindningstider eller uppsägningstider så du kan pausa, avbryta eller byta mellan planer om ditt behov förändras. Läs mer om netProviders på www.netproviders.io.

 

För ytterligare information kontakta:
Michaela Holm, VD på netProviders International AB (publ)
Mobil: +4670 243 00 94
Email: michaela@netproviders.io
 



Kort om netProviders International AB (publ)
netProviders är en flexibel och svensk email marknadsförings plattform för B2B & B2C företag med servrar och MTA i Sverige för en säker databashantering. netProviders plattform erbjuder företag att hålla kontakten med sina kunder och leverantörer genom email marknadsföring. Plattformen låter dig skapa och skicka ut moderna och anpassade email kampanjer samt följa upp dem ett smidigt statistikverktyg. Bolaget riktar sig både till svenska och internationella företag och målsättningen är att ta stora marknadsandelar i länderna Sverige, Norge, Danmark, Finland under de kommande 12 månaderna.

Pressmeddelande (PDF)

Heba förbättrar förvaltningsresultatet för halvåret januari-juni 2022

Heba Fastighets AB fortsätter redovisa förbättrat förvaltningsresultat. Förvaltningsresultatet för delåret januari-juni 2022 är 14 procent bättre än föregående år.

HEBA

Delårets förvaltningsresultat ökar till 121,5 mkr jämfört med 106,9 mkr föregående år och substansvärdet ökar med 18 procent. Fastighetsvärdet ökar till 15 543,0 mkr jämfört med 12 882,5 mkr samma period 2021.

- Heba visar en fortsatt stark tillväxt i förvaltningsresultatet. Förbättringen kopplas till helårseffekten av fjolårets fem nya fastigheter i Vallentuna, Österåker, Enköping och Norrtälje. Sista dagen i kvartalet avtalade vi om förvärv av ytterligare en fastighet, hyreslägenheter i Nyköping fullt uthyrda med tillträde till hösten. Att Heba investerar medan andra nu säljer ser jag som ett kvitto på vår finansiella styrka, säger Patrik Emanuelsson vd Heba Fastighets AB.

- Under perioden har vi stresstestat verksamheten vilket bland annat lett till att vi tidigarelagt refinansieringar och genomfört nyupplåning med lång löptid. Vi förvärvar nyproduktion som är fullt uthyrd och säkrar därmed våra intäkter innan kostnader infaller, säger Patrik Emanuelsson vd Heba Fastighets AB.

Nyckeltal:

  • Delårets resultat uppgick till 363,2 (370,8) mkr, vilket motsvarar 2,20 (2,25) kr per aktie. 
  • Förvaltningsresultatet uppgick till 121,5 (106,9) mkr.
  • Hyresintäkterna uppgick till 243,3 (216,7) mkr.
  • Driftsöverskottet uppgick till 169,2 (150,0) mkr.
  • Värdeförändringar på fastigheter uppgick till 146,3 (328,9) mkr.   
  • Substansvärde (NAV) uppgick till 56,55 (47,96) kr per aktie vilket motsvarar en ökning med 17,9 procent.

Torsdag 14 juli kl 14.00 presenterar Heba resultatet för perioden januari-juni 2022 i en sändning via Teams som du når via länken:

Heba presenterar resultatet för januari-juni 2022

I rapportpodden Kvartalet kommenterar vd Patrik Emanuelsson resultatet för halvåret 2022. I samtal med journalisten Sverrir Thór. Podden når du via länken:
Heba gästar rapportpodden Kvartalet


Denna information är sådan information som Heba Fastighets AB (publ) ska offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning och lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 14 juli 2022, kl 12.00 CET.

För mer information kontakta:

Patrik Emanuelsson, vd Heba Fastighets AB, 08-522 547 50, patrik.emanuelsson@hebafast.se

Hanna Franzén, CFO Heba Fastighets AB, 076-764 63 63, hanna.franzen@hebafast.se

Heba_delårsrapport jan-jun_2022
Pressmeddelande Heba delårsrapport jan-jun 2022


Gaming Innovation Group signs platform and managed services partnership with Aspers Group

Gaming Innovation Group

On 29 April 2022 Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) announced it had signed a head of terms agreement with a tier 1 retail operator in the UK. GiG has today formalised this a head of terms by signing a platform and managed services partnership agreement with UK based tier 1 retail operator, Aspers Group.

The deal with Aspers Group to supply its technology and services provides a strengthening of GiG’s reputation as a trusted partner when leading the transformation for land based casinos into online.

The turnkey solution, powered by its leading technology and flexible architecture, includes the technical platform, fully managed services, frontend development, CRM and marketing, all powered by GiG’s unique data and GiG Logic rules based products. GiG will provide the fully managed solution to operate the online casino as phase one with expansion into further verticals planned for the second phase of the partnership. Through GiG’s comprehensive managed service solution, the complexity of digitally transforming a retail business to online is greatly reduced, as is the operator's cost of entry. 

The contract is for a three year term, renewable thereafter. The business supported by GiG’s services is anticipated to launch in Q4 2022, with an expected positive contribution from Q1 2023.  

Since its launch in 2005, Aspers has been one of the fastest growing operators within the UK with a retail operation that includes casinos in London's Westfield Stratford City (one of the largest in the UK), Newcastle, Northampton and Milton Keynes. 

The UK’s online casino market is estimated to generate circa £4bn in GGR during 2022. Both GiG and Aspers will eagerly approach the market with a strong retail brand, quality of product,  and focus on customer service within a safe gambling environment.  

Richard Noble, Aspers CEO, said: “We are delighted to join forces with GIG to provide a first-class omni-channel solution for our guests and launch our own branded online site extending the Aspers casino experience to both online and retail customers. Through this new platform we will continue to prioritise safer gambling as this is at the heart of everything we do.

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, said: “I am extremely excited to partner with Aspers, a prominent operator within the land based industry that shares our values on responsible gaming, CSR and passion about the power embracing digital transformation. We see great potential in the UK, particularly when we can harness ‘brand equity’ and the retail footprint that Aspers holds with our omni-channel solutions. We look forward to working closely with the Aspers team to maximise their potential through a successful digital transformation and anticipate that Aspers will become a significant and high value client for GiG.This type of deal is directly in our ‘wheelhouse’, helping land-based operators digitally transform and showcase our product in the UK  market.

For more information:
Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025
 

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry leading platform, sportbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers’.  GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

About Aspers 
Aspers Group provides its customers with an exciting entertainment experience through innovation and providing a quality, integrated environment which exceeds expectations and is fully compliant  with UK legislation. Aspers Group operates to the highest industry standards and have four casinos – Westfield Stratford City, Newcastle, Northampton and Milton Keynes. Its casino in Stratford is one of the largest in the UK and is a premier gaming destination that attracts a wide variety of guests. www.aspersgroup.co.uk
 

Svenska hantverksdestilleriet Lydén Distillery Dry Gin - Världens bästa London Dry Gin i World Gin Awards 2021

Lydén Distillery

Lydén Distillery Dry Gin - Världens bästa London Dry Gin i World Gin Awards 2021.

Lydén Distillery Dry Gin är en klassisk London Dry Gin med en svensk touch. Ginen som produceras i det småskaliga hantverksdestilleriet i Ljungby, Småland är gjorda i små batcher med noggrant utvalda ekologiska råvaror. Hantverket gör varje batch och flaska unik - de fyller flaskorna, sätter på korkarna, etiketterna och när de är klara – signeras varje flaska för hand.

Perfect Serve:
5cl Lydén Distillery Dry Gin
10cl Hammars Tonics Original
Lingon & Rosmarin

SMAKBESKRIVNING:
Komplex, välbalanserad smak med inslag av enbär, korianderfrö, lingon, fläderblom, citrus och färska örter. 

Lydén Distillery Dry Gin
Alkoholprocent: 40%
Volym: 500ml
Pris: 299:-
Nr:


 86424
Länk till artikeln: https://www.systembolaget.se/produkt/sprit/lyden-distillery-8642402/

Lydén Distillery Dry Gin finns i Systembolagets beställningssortiment och går att beställa fraktfritt till valfritt Systembolag eller ombud i hela landet.

Restauranger, krögare & bartenders - Dry Gin finns hos följande grossister: Renbjer Fine Spirits, Martin & Servera, Menigo, Flaivy, Svensk Cater, Chefs Culinar, Keges Grosshandel och Mårdskog & Lindkvist. 

/Emil Lydén - Master Distiller & grundare

Kvartalsrapport Quartiers Properties – april till juni 2022

Quartiers Properties AB (publ) offentliggör idag bolagets kvartalsrapport för perioden april till juni 2022. Rekordhögt operativt kassaflöde, refinansiering och en uppvärdering av Boho Club Marbella med 15,6% summerar bolagets hittills bästa andra kvartal och lägger grunden för lönsamhet i kommande kvartal.

Quartiers Properties AB

April – juni 2022

  • Det andra kvartalet noterade en nettoomsättning om 54 043 (25 505) TSEK, motsvarande mer än en fördubbling jämfört med samma period 2021, som trots Covid-19 präglades av ett ökat resande efter låg aktivitet under inledningen av året. Av nettoomsättningen stod lägenhetsförsäljning för 31 749 TSEK (9 510) och intäkter från rörelseverksamheten för 22 294 TSEK (15 995).
  • Bolagets operativa kassaflöde inklusive fastighetsförsäljningar noterades till rekordhöga 21 117 (16 143) TSEK, motsvarande en ökning om 30,8% jämfört med motsvarande period 2021. Det positiva kassaflödet är en effekt av ett bra momentum i bostadsförsäljningen där åtta lägenheter har sålts under kvartalet till konsekvent högre priser, samt en god beläggningsgrad och ett snittpris på hotellet på Boho Club som efter fortsatta kvalitetsökningar ökat med 61% jämfört med det andra kvartalet 2021. Prisökningarna bedöms långsiktigt hållbara eftersom de kombineras med fortsatta topprecensioner av kunder på jämförelsesajter såsom booking.com och Tripadvisor. Bolaget väntas överträffa det redan positiva kassaflödet med ett ännu bättre kassaflöde under det tredje kvartalet.
  • Bruttoresultatet uppgick till 426 (-2 748) TSEK. Förbättringen kan främst kopplas till bolagets framgångsrika prisstrategi där ökade kostnader på grund av inflationen lyckats översättas i högre priser på ett sådant sätt att bruttoresultatet vänt till positivt. 
  • Rörelseresultat före avskrivningar uppgick till -1 096 (-2 480) TSEK.
  • Resultat efter skatt uppgick till -8 856 (-16 227) TSEK.
  • Resultat per aktie uppgick till -0,15 (-0,31).
  • Bolagets NAV har ökat med 5% under kvartalet, från 5,38 per stamaktie den 31 mars till 5,65 kr per stamaktie den 30 juni. Ökningen kommer framförallt från en uppvärdering av Boho Club.

Januari – juni 2022

  • Nettoomsättningen för första halvåret, som är det svagaste säsongsmässigt, uppgick till 88 970 (36 118) TSEK.
  • Intäkterna från operatörsverksamheten uppgick till 35 201 (20 151) TSEK motsvarande en tillväxt om 74,7% jämfört med samma period föregående år.
  • Intäkterna från avyttring av fastigheter uppgick under perioden till 53 769 (15 967) TSEK. 
  • Bolagets operativa kassaflöde inklusive fastighetsförsäljningar noterades till 7 175 (14 608) TSEK.
  • Bruttoresultatet uppgick till -5 885 (-9 492) TSEK.
  • Rörelseresultat före avskrivningar uppgick till -7 223 (-7 775) TSEK.
  • Resultat efter skatt uppgick till -29 660 (-31 795) TSEK.
  • Resultat per aktie för det första halvåret 2022 uppgick till -0,56 (-0,61) SEK. 
  • Under första halvåret har totalt 14 lägenheter i bolagets lägenhetshotell i Benahavís avyttrats, vilket kan jämföras med fem stycken under det första halvåret 2021. Vinsten efter avdrag för försäljningskostnader uppgick till 27 037 (5 840) TSEK. Av vinsten har i tidigare perioder 23 767 (7 960) TSEK redovisats som ej realiserad värdeförändring. Det redovisade resultatet för första halvåret uppgår därmed till 54 TSEK före skatt vilket kan jämföras med -2 118 TSEK 2021. En ökad efterfrågan gör att försäljningar kan ske till ett högre värde.
  • En extern fastighetsvärdering har genomförts av Savills Aguirre Newman per 30 juni. Värderingen indikerar ett värde på fastighetsportföljen motsvarande 733 (755) MSEK. Övervärdet jämfört med bokfört värde uppgår till ca 243 MSEK jämfört med cirka 179 MSEK 2021-12-31. Ökningen kan hänföras till Boho Club som tack vare en positiv utveckling värderats upp med 15,6% jämfört med 2021-12-31.
  • Redovisat eget kapital per den 30 juni 2022 uppgick till 241 269 (248 078) TSEK.
  • Bolagets substansvärde per den 30 juni 2022 uppgick till 325 919 (292 621) TSEK motsvarande 5,65 (5,65) SEK per aktie. Substansvärdet har justerats för preferensaktieägarnas andel av eget kapital (81 238 TSEK) och ackumulerad ej utbetald utdelning, samt dröjsmålsränta på ej utbetald utdelning (16 377 TSEK). 

Väsentliga händelser under andra kvartalet

  • Den 3 juni genomfördes refinansieringen av det lån som bolaget ingick 2020 i samband med utbrottet av Covid-19. Det nya lånet uppgår till 18 500 TEUR med säkerhet i fastigheterna Boho Club och CFS Residential, samt pant i vissa av bolagets dotterbolag. Det nya lånet löper med en ränta som består av en basränta om 5%. Basräntan kan stiga i nivå med Euribor 3 månader (”EURIBOR 3M”) i de fall EURIBOR 3M överstiger noll. Därtill består lånet av en rörlig del som gradvis kan sjunka från initiala 1,50% till 0,75% om bolagets lånekvot på de pantsatta tillgångarna sjunker från nuvarande cirka 58% till under 45%.

Väsentliga händelser efter periodens utgång

  • Inga väsentliga händelser har inträffat efter periodens utgång.

VD har ordet

Vårt fokus på kassaflöde har gett resultat med ett kassaflöde från den löpande verksamheten inklusive räntekostnader och fastighetsförsäljningar uppgående till 21,1 MSEK, en ökning med 32,7% jämfört med andra kvartalet 2021. Detta kassaflöde i kombination med den nu genomförda refinansieringen ger oss möjligheter att både optimera vår balansräkning och expandera.

Vi har under kvartalet fortsatt att investera i vår personal på Boho Club med målsättningen att skapa en hotell- och restaurangupplevelse i världsklass. Vi genomför ett antal åtgärder för att fortsätta utvecklas och hela tiden förbättra och finslipa den upplevelse som vi erbjuder våra gäster. Förbättringarna har inte gått obemärkta förbi och vi har lyckats höja vårt snittpris i det andra kvartalet med 61% jämfört med motsvarande period 2021. Intäktsökningen överstiger de extra kostnaderna som krävs för att uppnå denna högre upplevelsenivå, vilket sedermera översätts till ett högre operativt resultat för Boho Club och sålunda en högre fastighetsvärdering. Enligt en uppdaterad värdering, gjord av Savills, som vi erhållit för denna rapport, har värdet på Boho Club ökat med 15,6% i lokal valuta och med 21,1% i SEK, motsvarande 55,4 MSEK och 0,95 SEK per stamaktie, jämfört med årsskiftet 2021.

Vi har flera gånger talat om en pågående refinansieringsprocess och i det andra kvartalet kunde vi med glädje meddela att förhandlingarna blev klara och kontraktet påskrivet. Återigen visar vi att vi lyckas attrahera en investering från en ledande internationell finansaktör, denna gång från en fond som drivs av investmentbanken Alantra. Finansieringen innebär inte bara en halvering av våra räntekostnader kopplade till fastigheten men även en ökad flexibilitet i de bolag i koncernen som ligger utanför Boho Club och dess grannfastigheter.

Nu ligger fokus på tillväxt, såväl organisk tillväxt genom att löpande förbättra försäljning och rörelseresultat på Boho Club, men även tillväxt genom förvärv där vi för närvarande aktivt söker och utvärderar framförallt nya hotellprojekt som kan genomgå en liknande omvandling som både Boho Club och Hacienda Collection har gjort. Denna gång har vi redan ett operatörsbolag på plats med ett erfaret team. Det möjliggör en snabb och effektiv utveckling av kommande projekt.

En viktig pusselbit för att generera ytterligare tillväxt är att vi fortsätter sälja bostäder i hög takt till bra priser i Hacienda Collection. Under det andra kvartalet sålde vi åtta bostäder för totalt 31,7 MSEK och nuvarande bedömning är att försäljningen under det tredje kvartalet kommer att landa mellan 6 och 8 lägenheter.

Samtidigt som vi ser positivt på framtiden är vi väl medvetna om risker i omgivningen där inte minst kriget i Ukraina med stigande inflation och högre räntor är något som vi utvärderar noggrant, trots att vi faktiskt sänkt våra räntekostnader för tillfället genom en lyckad fastighetsutveckling. En av våra prioriteringar är att så snart som möjligt dela ut innestående, ej utbetald utdelning på bolagets preferensaktier. Det kommer att ske i en takt som inte sätter bolaget i en onödig risk från ett likviditets- och kassaperspektiv, sett till de omvärldsrisker som är kända för oss idag. 


Denna information är sådan information som Quartiers Properties AB (publ) är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 14 juli 2022 kl. 08:30.

Vid eventuella frågor:

Quartiers Properties

Marcus Johansson Prakt, verkställande direktör
E-post: marcus.prakt@quartiersproperties.se
Telefon: +46 72 018 59 98

Pressmeddelande i PDF
Quartiers Q2 rapport 2022


DDM Holding AG and DDM Debt AB to report second quarter and half year 2022

DDM Holding AG

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) and its subsidiary DDM Debt AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM Debt 2026) will publish their Q2 and half year 2022 reports on Thursday 28 July 2022 at 08:00 CEST.

Mr. Florian Nowotny, CEO, and Mr. Fredrik Olsson, CFO, will host a conference call the same day, beginning at 10:00 CEST, to present and comment on the DDM Group’s financial results.

The conference will be held in English and can be followed live on www.ddm-group.ch or by telephone with dial-in numbers:

Sweden: +46 8 505 163 86

United Kingdom: +44 20 319 84884 or

Global toll free: +1 412 317 6300

Pin code (for all numbers): 8265134#

After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions, verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the webcast.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Florian Nowotny, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +43 664 100 1243

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

DDM Holding AG and DDM Debt AB to report second quarter and half year 2022

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, delårsrapport januari – juni 2022: Starka kassaflöden och fokus på kärnverksamheten

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB

SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL): DELÅRSRAPPORT JAN-JUN 2022 I KORTHET

  • Hyresintäkterna ökade med 34 procent till 3 709 mkr (2 776).
  • Driftsöverskottet ökade med 30 procent till 2 443 mkr (1 877).
  • Kassaflöde från den löpande verksamheten före förändringar av rörelsekapital var 1 789 mkr (1 139).
  • Resultat före skatt minskade till 860 mkr (10 059), varav:
    • Förvaltningsresultatet ingår med 1 299 mkr (1 442). I förvaltningsresultatet ingår kostnader för förtidslösen av lån och andra jämförelsestörande kostnader om -33 mkr (-197).
    • Värdeförändringar på fastigheter ingår med 1 526 mkr (7 404).
    • Värdeförändring avseende finansiella instrument ingår med -1 785 mkr (1 221).
  • Periodens resultat var 218 mkr (9 293) efter avdrag för uppskjuten skatt om -357 mkr (-661) och aktuell skatt om -284 mkr (-105), motsvarande ett resultat per stamaktie A och B om -0,12 kr (5,94) före utspädning.
  • Fastighetsportföljens värde uppgick till 157,4 mdkr (149,3).
  • Långsiktigt substansvärde (EPRA NRV) var 62 115 mkr (64 516), motsvarande 42,72 kr (44,46) per aktie.

ANDRA KVARTALET I KORTHET

  • Hyresintäkterna ökade till 1 878 mkr (1 451).
  • Driftsöverskottet ökade till 1 290 mkr (1 018).
  • Förvaltningsresultatet blev -147 mkr (827), påverkad av orealiserade valutakursförändringar om -925 mkr (111).
  • Kassaflöde från den löpande verksamheten före förändringar av rörelsekapital ökade till 1 045 mkr (750).
  • Periodens resultat var -2 721 mkr (6 558), motsvarande ett resultat per stamaktie A och B om -1,99 (4,05) före utspädning.

”Under andra kvartalet landade vårt driftnetto på 1 290 mkr. Driftnettot under första halvåret 2022 ökade från 1 877 mkr till 2 443 mkr, en ökning med 30 procent. Vi levererar också en väldigt stark räntetäckningsgrad på 5,6 gånger. Kassaflöde från den löpande verksamheten före förändringar i rörelsekapital första halvåret 2022 ökade från 1 139 mkr till 1 789 mkr, en ökning med 57 procent. Vårt justerade förvaltningsresultat justerat för icke kassaflödespåverkande valutakursförändringar, kostnader av engångskaraktär och värdeförändringar och skatt i JV-verksamheten blev 2 139 för första halvåret och 1 024 för andra kvartalet.

Vi har sålt fastigheter till ett fastighetsvärde om 9,5 mdr. SBB avser att systematiskt minska andelen JV-verksamheter genom försäljningar samt sälja finansiella placeringar i syfte att stärka balansräkningen, öka transparensen och fokusera på kärnverksamheten.

En stark leverans avseende driftnettot och kassaflöden visar att vi är på rätt väg att bli ännu starkare imorgon än idag. Vi kan försäkra våra aktieägare och våra kreditinvesterare att vi kommer att göra allt som krävs att få en bättre rating. Givet de vidtagna och planerade åtgärderna finner vi heller ingen anledning att ompröva vårt gällande utdelningsbeslut.”

Ilija Batljan
Verkställande direktör och grundare

Bilaga: Delårsrapport januari – juni 2022

Delårsrapporten finns även under följande länk: corporate.sbbnorden.se/sv/rapporter-och-presentationer/

För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:

Ilija Batljan, VD och grundare av Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, ilija@sbbnorden.se

Denna information är sådan information som Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning och lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 14 juli 2022 kl. 08:00 CET.

Delårsrapport januari-juni 2022

