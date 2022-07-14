1515
DDM Holding AG and DDM Debt AB to report second quarter and half year 2022

DDM Holding AG

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) and its subsidiary DDM Debt AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM Debt 2026) will publish their Q2 and half year 2022 reports on Thursday 28 July 2022 at 08:00 CEST.

Mr. Florian Nowotny, CEO, and Mr. Fredrik Olsson, CFO, will host a conference call the same day, beginning at 10:00 CEST, to present and comment on the DDM Group’s financial results.

The conference will be held in English and can be followed live on www.ddm-group.ch or by telephone with dial-in numbers:

Sweden: +46 8 505 163 86

United Kingdom: +44 20 319 84884 or

Global toll free: +1 412 317 6300

Pin code (for all numbers): 8265134#

After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions, verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the webcast.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Florian Nowotny, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +43 664 100 1243

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

DDM Holding AG and DDM Debt AB to report second quarter and half year 2022

Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) Delårsrapport 1 januari – 30 juni 2022

Turbulent kvartal med flera ljuspunkter

Nexam Chemical

Andra kvartalet i korthet

Väsentliga händelser:

  • Omsättningen sjönk med 7% i kvartalet, Performance Masterbatch +23% och Performance Chemical, -32%, jämfört med motsvarande kvartal 2021.
  • Rekryterade Borys Schaffran, med utgångspunkt i USA, som ansvarig för försäljningsutveckling i Nordamerika.
  • Första delen av innovationscentret i Lomma färdigställd och i drift efter sommaren.

Finansiellt för första kvartalet 2022:

  • Nettoomsättningen under kvartalet uppgick till 55 417 (59 664).
  • Resultat före avskrivningar (EBITDA) i kvartalet uppgick till -930 (1 957) kSEK. Kvartalet tyngdes av konsultkostnader för översyn av strategiska samarbeten och rekryteringskostnader med belopp motsvarande ca 0,8 mSEK
  • Jämfört med årets början uppgick likvida medel till 51 413 (63 601) kSEK.
  • Kassaflödet från den löpande verksamheten i kvartalet förbättrades till -2 841 (-7 471) kSEK.
  • Resultat per aktie för kvartalet uppgick för kvartalet till -0,05 (-0,02) SEK..

Lomma 14 juli 2022

Styrelsen

Denna rapport har inte varit föremål för granskning av bolagets revisorer.

Telekonferens:

Nexam Chemical presenterar delårsrapporten för kvartal 2 2022 den 14 juli 2022 kl 11.00.

Presentationen sker på svenska via en telefonkonferens eller audiosändning på https://financialhearings.com/event/43341

Telefonnummer till konferensen:

Sverige: +46 8 5051 6386

UK:  +44 20 319 84884

US: +1 412 317 6300

Pinkod; 3446552#

För mer information, kontakta:

Johan Arvidsson, VD, +46-708 97 44 39, johan.arvidsson@nexamchemical.com

Certified Adviser:

FNCA Sweden AB, 08-528 00 399, info@fnca.se

Denna information är sådan information som Nexam Chemical Holding AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 14 juli 2022 kl. 08:00 CET.

Nexam-kvartalsrapport Q2 2022 PA2_20220713

