Anna Ljungdahl, Rebecka Löthman Rydå and Renée Robinson Strömberg join Funnel as new members of the Board of Directors

Funnel

Funnel, the no-code marketing data platform that helps marketers be truly data-driven, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Ljungdahl, Rebecka Löthman Rydå and Renée Robinson Strömberg as new board members of Funnel. Anna, Rebecka and Renée join with extensive experience from leading positions within tech, strategy, and business development.

“I am very pleased that Anna, Rebecka and Renée have accepted to join Funnel’s Board of Directors. Bringing their expertise from scaling and investing in Swedish tech companies will be essential as Funnel prepares to become a public company. On the back of yet a successful year for Funnel, with continued growth and strong demand for our services, we look forward to working together to empower marketers worldwide”, says Mikael Johnsson, Chairman of the Board at Funnel.

Anna Ljungdahl has deep expertise of tech investments and sustainability strategy from her nearly 20 years of experience in managerial roles within the banking and retail sector. She currently serves as Investment Director & Head of Sustainable Investments at Industrifonden. Prior to Industrifonden, Anna served as Head of Business Development at SEB Corporate Markets in Sweden.

Rebecka Löthman Rydå has previously served as Investment Director at Industrifonden where she was responsible for early-stage tech companies. She is currently the Investment Director at the Nordic venture fund Inventure, where she focuses on transformative companies, especially within software, blockchain, ML and data infrastructure.

Renée Robinson Strömberg has many years of experience in scaling companies in the tech and SaaS sector and is a former board member of the publicly traded, cloud-based company Sinch as well as the digital health platform company Doctrin. Renée founded and is still operational in the strategic consulting agency Shiny Thing, focused on helping Swedish technology companies grow to global market leaders.

The Funnel Board of Directors will comprise of (in alphabetical order):

Mikael Johnsson (Chairman)

Suranga Chandratillake

Lars Magnus Lindhe

Anna Ljungdahl

Rebecka Löthman Rydå

Renée Robinson Strömberg

Fredrik Skantze (CEO)

Alston Zecha

The appointment is effective as of June 30 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Per Made, CMO & Co-founder Funnel

+46 (0) 734 332 500

pelle@funnel.io

https://funnel.io/

About Funnel

Funnel is the Data Platform that gives marketers business-ready data that makes sense. This means data that is clean, accurate, and always up to date. The company’s mission is to help marketers to become more data-driven. Funnel today helps more than 1200 customers to grow their business – including digital leaders like Home Depot, Havas Media, and Samsung.

Funnel makes it easy to report marketing performance. It allows marketers to collect data from all platforms across the customer journey: advertising, analytics, and CRM, transform the data with recommended and customizable rules, explore it to find new insights, and send it to visualization apps or data warehouses. Real-time insights, whenever and wherever marketers need them. Read more on funnel.io.

L&T vinner flerårigt uppdrag för Danish Crown

Stockholm, 12 juli 2022; L&T har fått förnyat förtroende att ansvara för servicedriften vid det danska matvaruföretaget Danish Crowns anläggning i Jönköping kommun. Avtalet börjar gälla i oktober i år och löper under tre år. L&T har sedan 2009 varit leverantör till Danish Crown och samarbetet har varit mycket fruktbart för båda parter.

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj

Köttvaror är ett känsligt livsmedel som kräver specialiserad personal med särskild utbildning och kunskap för att säkerställa perfekt hygien och säkerhet i lokaler, utrustning och hantering. L&T använder sig av bestämda scheman för kontroller och alla livsmedelskunder genomför ett stort antal tester för att mäta halter av mikroorganismer. Inga fel tillåts utan avvikelser från bestämda värden måste åtgärdas.

–Vi är glada och stolta att vi får fortsätta vårt framgångsrika samarbete med Danish Crown vid företagets anläggning i Jönköping, säger Mehran Moshtagh, Enhetschef L&T Service AB. Vi ser fram emot att fortsätta utvecklas tillsammans med Danish Crown, liksom med Jönköpings kommun som vi har ett bra samarbete med. Vi vill ge vår kund en service grundad på kompetens och den förmåga vi besitter att leverera säker drift med en hög servicenivå. Vårt mål är att ge våra kunder den bästa och mest relevanta servicen när vi befäster och utvecklar vår roll som den ledande leverantören.

För att sköta hygienen i lokaler som hanterar olika typer av köttråvara krävs att medarbetarna har grundutbildning om kemikalier, mikroorganismer och vattenteknik och till exempel har förståelse för hur det fungerar med kondensering och vatten. L&T har varit marknadsledande inom detta område i Sverige sedan 2006.

–Vi ser fram emot fortsatt samarbete med L&T. De använder system och metoder som gör att vi tryggt kan ägna oss åt vår verksamhet medan vi litar på att hygien och säkerhet håller högsta nivå, säger Richard Diber, platschef Danish Crown i Jönköping kommun. Servicedriften av komplicerade fastigheter och känsliga verksamheter kräver hela tiden utveckling av leverantören. Vi uppfattar att L&T motsvarar de kraven.

För mer information vänligen kontakta 

Mehran Moshtagh, Enhetschef L&T Service AB
T: +46 709 73 48 43
E: mehran.moshtagh@l-t.se

Tina Hellstadius, Vd L&T Sverige 
T +46 76 104 80 78
E tina.hellstadius@l-t.se

Elma Sabanovic, Coast Communications presskontakt för L&T  
T +46 72 318 49 49 
E elma.sabanovic@coast.se

Om L&T

L&T är ett driftbolag inom fastighetstjänster som tillsammans med sina kunder arbetar för att förlänga fastigheters livslängd samtidigt som vi skapar ett optimalt inomhusklimat och minskar miljö- och klimatpåverkan. L&Ts kunder kan fokusera på sin kärnverksamhet samtidigt som vi hjälper dem att nå sina mål genom hållbara och ansvarsfulla lösningar inom fastighetsteknik, hygienservice och lokalvård. Koncernen L&T har 8 100 anställda och omsätter i Sverige cirka 1,5 miljarder kronor. Företaget är börsnoterat vid Nasdaq Helsinki i Helsingfors.

www.l-t.se/sv
www.l-t.se

Om Danish Crown

Danish Crown är ett modernt livsmedelsföretag inom kött och charkuterier. Danish Crown ägs av danska bönder med försäljning i 120 länder. Företagets vision är att bidra till att skapa en framgångsrik vardag genom enkla måltidslösningar. Danish Crown har 26 000 anställda över hela världen och en omsättning på 58,3 miljarder danska kronor 2020/21.

Danish Crown Foods Sweden AB - Danish Crown

Bildtexter

1. L&T Service AB har vunnit ett nytt treårigt avtal att sköta servicedriften vid Danish Crowns anläggning i Jönköping.

2. Servicedrift av fastigheter i komplicerade miljöer som till exempel livsmedelsindustri med fokus på kött kräver specialutbildad personal med vissa kunskaper om kemi och mikroorganismer (genrebild).

Pressmeddelande Danish Crown 220712-2

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj

