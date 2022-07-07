1515
Indonesian IX Abhinawa chooses Smartoptics for high density DWDM traffic

Oslo, Norway – July 07, 2022 – Smartoptics, a leading provider of optical networking solutions, today announced that PT Abhinawa Sumberdaya Asia (“Abhinawa”), a premium internet exchange provider based in Indonesia, has chosen Smartoptics for connecting its data centers. The Smartoptics open line system solution is 400G-ready, providing the flexibility and performance required for the vast Indonesian DWDM market.  

Abhinawa provides premium routing solutions for OTT service providers to reach their Indonesian users. As in other parts of the world, trends such as the rollout of 5G have been driving increased demand for more bandwidth and connectivity. In this context, the internet exchange upgraded to the Smartoptics DCP-M open line system and pluggable 100G transceivers to achieve improved performance and cost efficiency for its DCI.

“When comparing all the available options, Smartoptics stood out for its capability to carry high density traffic with minimal latency. We also felt that Smartoptics was better at understanding our needs, which proved advantageous both in our initial discussions and for ongoing support. When the units arrived, we were impressed with the small form factor and the plug-and-play installation, while the unit is ready for 4 Tbps. The DCP-M provided the easiest provisioning we’ve ever seen with DWDM. We look forward to additional deployments and continuing collaboration in the future,” says Bambang Wibowo, CEO of Abhinawa.

Indonesia is spread out over many islands, making long-range DWDM in high demand for interconnecting the vast country. In this context, deployment of Smartoptics open line systems in Indonesia is expected to increase. One of the reasons is support for an easy upgrade path to 400G.

“Our open line systems give internet exchanges the scalability to easily add additional 100G channels and to make the leap to 400G by simply adding 400G capable transceivers. We are proud that Abhinawa has chosen us, demonstrating to the substantial, Indonesian market the benefits of our optical networking solutions. This signals increased diversification and broadening of our customer base,” says Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO Smartoptics.

For further information please contact:
Magnus Grenfeldt
CEO
Telephone: +47 214 174 00
Email: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com  




DDM evaluates options to access equity capital markets and DDM Debt AB acquires stake in AxFina

DDM is evaluating options to access equity capital markets and announces that DDM Debt AB signed an agreement to acquire 50.2% in debt servicing and business outsourcing company AxFina

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) announces that its indirect subsidiary DDM Debt AB is acquiring 50.2% of the share capital of AxFina Holding SA (“AxFina”).

AxFina is a pan European debt servicing provider and a key partner for DDM’s loan portfolios. In addition to its core debt servicing solutions, AxFina is also providing business outsourcing services and digital debt management solutions (“Finastic”) to multiple industries. AxFina is active in 7 countries and has c. 180 employees.

DDM expects to profit from the intended growth of the service revenues of AxFina, both in (third party) debt servicing as well as in digital solutions, which complement the asset intensive business of DDM. AxFina will also facilitate new market entries for DDM (e.g. in Poland, where AxFina has recently established a presence). By taking a direct stake in its key debt servicing partner, DDM is following a well established industry practice and expects its core NPL business to benefit from a closer collaboration between DDM and AxFina.

The seller of the stake in AxFina is DDM Group Finance S.A. The transaction was done at an implied valuation for 100% of AxFina of EUR 28mn. In addition to the now acquired stake in AxFina, DDM Debt AB entered into a call option agreement giving it the right to acquire the remaining shares in AxFina held by DDM Group Finance S.A. at the same terms until 31 December 2022.

AxFina will remain an independently run company. The acquisition strengthens DDM’s equity story to accelerate into a pan-European investment company around NPLs, Servicing, Consumer Finance and FinTech.

DDM also announces that it is evaluating options to access equity or equity linked capital markets by potentially seeking a listing of DDM Finance AB or another Group entity.

This information is of the type that DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 18:15 CET on 6 July 2022.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Florian Nowotny, Chief Executive Officer
Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

