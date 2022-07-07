Indonesian IX Abhinawa chooses Smartoptics for high density DWDM traffic

Oslo, Norway – July 07, 2022 – Smartoptics, a leading provider of optical networking solutions, today announced that PT Abhinawa Sumberdaya Asia (“Abhinawa”), a premium internet exchange provider based in Indonesia, has chosen Smartoptics for connecting its data centers. The Smartoptics open line system solution is 400G-ready, providing the flexibility and performance required for the vast Indonesian DWDM market .

Abhinawa provides premium routing solutions for OTT service providers to reach their Indonesian users. As in other parts of the world, trends such as the rollout of 5G have been driving increased demand for more bandwidth and connectivity. In this context, the internet exchange upgraded to the Smartoptics DCP-M open line system and pluggable 100G transceivers to achieve improved performance and cost efficiency for its DCI.

“When comparing all the available options, Smartoptics stood out for its capability to carry high density traffic with minimal latency. We also felt that Smartoptics was better at understanding our needs, which proved advantageous both in our initial discussions and for ongoing support. When the units arrived, we were impressed with the small form factor and the plug-and-play installation, while the unit is ready for 4 Tbps. The DCP-M provided the easiest provisioning we’ve ever seen with DWDM. We look forward to additional deployments and continuing collaboration in the future,” says Bambang Wibowo, CEO of Abhinawa.

Indonesia is spread out over many islands, making long-range DWDM in high demand for interconnecting the vast country. In this context, deployment of Smartoptics open line systems in Indonesia is expected to increase. One of the reasons is support for an easy upgrade path to 400G.

“Our open line systems give internet exchanges the scalability to easily add additional 100G channels and to make the leap to 400G by simply adding 400G capable transceivers. We are proud that Abhinawa has chosen us, demonstrating to the substantial, Indonesian market the benefits of our optical networking solutions. This signals increased diversification and broadening of our customer base,” says Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO Smartoptics.

For further information please contact:

Magnus Grenfeldt

CEO

Smartoptics

Telephone: +47 214 174 00

Email: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com











Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

PT Abhinawa Smartoptics press release 220707





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



