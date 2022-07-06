1515
DDM evaluates options to access equity capital markets and DDM Debt AB acquires stake in AxFina

DDM is evaluating options to access equity capital markets and announces that DDM Debt AB signed an agreement to acquire 50.2% in debt servicing and business outsourcing company AxFina

DDM Holding AG

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) announces that its indirect subsidiary DDM Debt AB is acquiring 50.2% of the share capital of AxFina Holding SA (“AxFina”).

AxFina is a pan European debt servicing provider and a key partner for DDM’s loan portfolios. In addition to its core debt servicing solutions, AxFina is also providing business outsourcing services and digital debt management solutions (“Finastic”) to multiple industries. AxFina is active in 7 countries and has c. 180 employees.

DDM expects to profit from the intended growth of the service revenues of AxFina, both in (third party) debt servicing as well as in digital solutions, which complement the asset intensive business of DDM. AxFina will also facilitate new market entries for DDM (e.g. in Poland, where AxFina has recently established a presence). By taking a direct stake in its key debt servicing partner, DDM is following a well established industry practice and expects its core NPL business to benefit from a closer collaboration between DDM and AxFina.

The seller of the stake in AxFina is DDM Group Finance S.A. The transaction was done at an implied valuation for 100% of AxFina of EUR 28mn. In addition to the now acquired stake in AxFina, DDM Debt AB entered into a call option agreement giving it the right to acquire the remaining shares in AxFina held by DDM Group Finance S.A. at the same terms until 31 December 2022.

AxFina will remain an independently run company. The acquisition strengthens DDM’s equity story to accelerate into a pan-European investment company around NPLs, Servicing, Consumer Finance and FinTech.

DDM also announces that it is evaluating options to access equity or equity linked capital markets by potentially seeking a listing of DDM Finance AB or another Group entity.

This information is of the type that DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 18:15 CET on 6 July 2022.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Florian Nowotny, Chief Executive Officer
Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

DDM Holding AG

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINÄR FÖRSÄLJNINGSRAPPORT Q2 2022

Zinzino

Zinzinos totala intäkter ökade med 1 % i Q2 jämfört med föregående år.

Intäkterna för Zinzinos försäljningsmarknader i juni 2022 ökade med 2 % och uppgick till 104,7 (102,8) mSEK . Faun Pharmas externa försäljning ökade med 100 % och uppgick till 8,0 (4,0) mSEK. Sammanlagt ökade koncernen intäkterna med 6 % till 112,7 (106,8) mSEK jämfört med föregående år.

Intäkterna i Zinzinos försäljningsmarknader var oförändrad i andra kvartalet 2022 jämfört med samma period föregående år och uppgick till 306,1 (306,4) mSEK. Totala intäkter i koncernen ökade med 1% i andra kvartalet och uppgick till 326,7 (322,4) mSEK.

Koncernens ackumulerade försäljning januari-juni 2022 ökade med 1 % jämfört med samma period föregående år och uppgick till 661,1 (655,8) mSEK.

Intäkterna fördelade sig enligt följande:

Regioner, mSEK 22-jun 21-jun Förändring Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Förändring Ack 2022 Ack 2021 Förändring
Norden 24,3 32,3 -25% 75,8 92,8 -18% 156,1 186,6 -16%
Centraleuropa 24,1 19,3 25% 64,5 53,9 20% 123,6 107,9 15%
Östeuropa 24,3 23,7 3% 76,6 79,4 -4% 160,0 160,5 0%
Syd- & Västeuropa 12,9 12,6 2% 36,5 37,0 -1% 74,6 70,5 6%
Baltikum 5,2 5,1 2% 16,3 16,8 -3% 34,6 35,6 -3%
Nordamerika 7,5 4,2 79% 18,1 10,5 72% 32,2 25,1 28%
Asien-Stillahavsregionen 5,7 5,6 2% 16,5 16,0 3% 32,9 36,2 -9%
Afrika 0,7 0,0 1,8 0,0 3,2 0,0
Zinzino 104,7 102,8 2% 306,1 306,4 0% 617,2 622,4 -1%
Faun Pharma 8,0 4,0 100% 20,6 16,0 29% 43,9 33,4 31%
Zinzino Group 112,7 106,8 6% 326,7 322,4 1% 661,1 655,8 1%

Länder i regioner:

-Norden: Danmark, Färöarna, Finland, Island, Norge, Sverige

-Centraleuropa: Österrike, Tyskland, Schweiz

-Östeuropa: Tjeckien, Slovakien, Ungern, Polen, Rumänien

-Syd- & Västeuropa: Cypern, Frankrike, Grekland, Italien, Nederländerna, Spanien, Storbritannien, Belgien, Irland

-Baltikum: Estland, Lettland, Litauen

-Nordamerika: Kanada, USA

-Asien-Stillahavsregionen: Australien, Hongkong, Indien, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Afrika: Sydafrika

För mer information vänligen kontakta:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Bilder för fri publicering:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se


Denna information är sådan som Zinzino AB (publ) är skyldig att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg för offentliggörande kl. 15.00 den 5e juli 2022.

Zinzino

