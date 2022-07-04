Swedish developer of large scale Solar pv projects Helios Nordic Energy AB in yet another landmark transaction

Helios Nordic Energy AB, a developer of large-scale PV solar parks has entered into agreement with a Danish solar energy company Nordic Solar, that owns and operates PV solar plants across Europe, to acquire four projects in Helios project pipeline.

The four projects are in the south of Sweden of which three are in SE3 and one in SE4. They have a total combined capacity of approx. 220 MWp.

Following their scheduled completion in 2023, -24 and -25, the four parks will lead to avoidance of approx. 132,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year and the generated electricity will meet the annual electricity need of about 44,000 Swedish households.

”Solar parks are an excellent way to rapidly and climate friendly increase electricity production. We at Helios are on our way to establish ourselves as leaders within this segment of the solar business – and it is very gratifying that we have managed to gain the confidence of international investors to both deliver and manage their projects”, says Magnus Rahm, project manager at Helios Nordic Energy AB.

In addition to delivering the projects fully permitted and with grid connections, Helios will also provide project management services during construction and technical and commercial management -services during the operation of the plants.

“We in the Helios team are very proud to make this deal with Nordic Solar whom we think is an excellent partner and where we complement our skillsets and ambitions with the common goal to add more, much needed renewable electricity production, to the great benefit of Nordic electricity consumers”, says Andreas Tunbjer, CEO of Helios Nordic Energy.

Nordic Solar CEO, Nikolaj Holtet Hoff, adds:

“We are experiencing an enormous demand for green energy, and the accelerated transition from fossil to green energy, not least in Scandinavia, has created a vacuum that requires a significant and rapidly rising production capacity. That is why we are pleased to be able to present four completely new solar parks in the southern Swedish region, which will be built by Helios Nordic Energy, which is a strong Swedish project developer. ”

Setterwalls Advokatbyrå has acted as legal advisor to the seller

For more info contact Andreas Tunbjer, CEO of Helios Nordic Energy AB andreas.tunbjer(at)heliosnordic.com

