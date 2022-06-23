1515
Report from the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of DDM Holding AG

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM), (the “Company”), held its Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) today, 23 June 2022, in Zürich, Switzerland. A summary of the AGM resolutions is presented below.

DDM Holding AG

Minutes of the AGM

The minutes of the AGM, including a complete account of all resolutions taken, will be available on the Company’s website http://ddm-group.ch/investors within a few days.

Election of the chairman for the day

Following the board of directors’ proposal, the AGM approved to elect Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer of DDM Holding AG as chairman for the day.

Approval of the Annual Report, the Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements 2021

Following the board of directors’ proposal, the AGM approved the annual report, the statutory financial statements and the consolidated financial statements 2021.

Appropriation of Available Earnings 2021

The AGM resolved to carry forward the accumulated net profit of CHF 2,898,417 or EUR 2,483,742 (comprising retained profits of CHF 3,300,407 carried forward from previous years and the loss for 2021 of CHF 431,990).

Discharge of the Members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management

Following the board of directors’ proposal, the AGM resolved to discharge all members of the board of directors and the executive management for their activities in the business year 2021.

Re-Election of Board Members

Jörgen Durban, Erik Fällström, Joachim Cato and Andreas Tuczka were re-elected as members of the board of directors. The elections are each for a term of one year ending after completion of the next annual general meeting.

Re-Election of the Chairman

Jörgen Durban was re-elected as Chairman of the board of directors for a term of one year ending after completion of the next annual general meeting.

Re-Election of the Remuneration Committee

Jörgen Durban and Erik Fällström were re-elected as members of the remuneration committee, each for a term of one year ending after completion of the next annual general meeting.

Re-Election of the Independent Proxy

Bratschi AG (CHE-141.281.308), Zürich, Switzerland was re-elected as independent proxy for a term of one year ending after completion of the next annual general meeting.

Re-Election of the Statutory Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers AG (CHE‑434.873.063), Luzern, was re-elected as the statutory auditors for the business year 2022.

Consultative Vote on the Compensation Report 2021

The AGM approved, on a consultative basis and as proposed by the board of directors, the compensation report 2021.

Compensation of the Members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, that the remuneration of the board of directors shall not exceed a maximum of CHF 1,000,000 for the period until the end of the 2023 annual general meeting. The AGM also approved the variable compensation of the members of the executive management for the business year 2022 with a maximum aggregate amount of CHF 2,400,000 and the fixed compensation for the business year 2023 with a maximum aggregate amount of CHF 2,000,000.

Compensation for DDM Group Finance S.A.

The AGM approved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, the compensation of DDM Group Finance S.A. for brokerage services provided by DDM Group Finance S.A. to the Company during the business year 2021 amounting to EUR 4,231,000.

Extension of Authorized Share Capital

The AGM resolved, that the Board of Directors shall be authorized to increase the share capital in an amount not to exceed CHF 6,780,223.00 through the issuance of up to 6,780,223 fully paid-in registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 per share by not later than 22 June 2024. The new Authorized Share Capital is a replacement of the previously existing, equivalent mandate in the same amount of CHF 6,780,223.00 under the current art. 3bis that was due to expire on 17 September 2022 and serves the purpose of maintaining an adequate flexibility for the Board of Directors to resolve on capital increases if deemed to be in the best interest of the Company.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Jörgen Durban, Chairman of the Board

Tel: +46 73 599 15 53

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

Fantasma Games lanserar exklusivt spel i samarbete med PAF

Fantasma Games

Fantasma Games (”Fantasma Games” eller ”Bolaget”) kan idag meddela att Bolaget, tillsammans med PAF, lanserar uppföljaren till succén Flower Fortunes, Flower Fortunes Supreme, på PAF:s marknader: Sverige, Finland, Estland och Lettland.

Spelet är en vidareutveckling av det framgångsrika spelet Flower Fortunes som lanserades 2019 och som satte Fantasma Games på kartan som en innovativ och högkvalitativ spelutvecklare. Vidareutveckling av spelets matematiska modeller medför en unik spelupplevelse, som blir tillgängligt för spelare mellan den 23:e juni till den 30:e juni. Genom den exklusiva lanseringen med PAF förstärker Bolaget sin marknadsposition i Norden och Baltikum genom en ledande och prisbelönt aktör. Efter den exklusiva perioden på sju dagar, kommer spelet gå live hos över 150 operatörer med en räckvidd på över 500 varumärken, huvudsakligen på den europeiska marknaden, bland starka aktörer såsom LeoVegas, Betsson, Unibet och Paddy Power.

Vi är glada över att få släppa ett exklusivt spel i samarbete med PAF, en utav de större aktörerna i Sverige, med välkända varumärken såsom PAF, SpeedyCasino och Speedybet. Samarbetet vidimerar vår styrka att utveckla attraktiva spel och är ett steg på vägen i att utveckla relationen till operatörer som vi arbetat med under en längre tid, för att ta ytterligare marknadsandelar. Samtidigt arbetar vi med att fortsätta expandera till nya viktiga marknader, vilket vi bevisat varit framgångsrikt nu senast med BetMGM i USA. Vi ser att detta samarbete långsiktigt kommer stärka vår position i Norden och Baltikum, och tror vidare kunna lansera stora delar av vår spelportfölj genom nya operatörer, i takt med fortsatt framgång på våra befintliga marknader.”, säger Fredrik Johansson, VD och grundare på Fantasma Games.  

För ytterligare information kontakta Fredrik Johansson, VD, Fantasma Games AB (publ) via e-post: fredrik@fantasmagames.com eller telefon: +46 (0)73 023 23 29

Om PAF
PAF är en av Norden och Baltikums ledande aktörer med verksamhet både online och via fysiska kasinon. Sedan starten 1966 har PAF fokuserat på långsiktig hållbarhet med ett tydligt uppdrag om att generera vinst till samhällsnyttiga ändamål. PAF är ledande inom ansvarsfullt spelande och har belönats för deras arbete inom detta område med flertalet priser. PAF äger flertalet varumärken, såsom PAF, SpeedyCasino, Speedybet och No Account Casino.    

Om Fantasma Games
Nasdaq First North-listade Fantasma Games är en Stockholmsbaserad spelstudio som grundades 2016. Vi är stolta över att ha ett litet och effektivt team av medarbetare från flera nationaliteter, alla förenade kring visionen att skapa "slots beyond gambling". Vår ständigt växande spelportfölj som bland annat innehåller spelsuccéerna Heroes Hunt Megaways™, Hades: River of Souls, Medallion och Elemento uppskattas mycket av spelare över hela världen. Idag finns våra spel finns tillgängliga på över 200 sajter däribland Leo Vegas, Mr Green, Casumo och Betsson.

Bolagets Certified Adviser är Mangold Fondkommission AB, telefonnummer 08-5030 1550 och på mail ca@mangold.se

Release 20220623

