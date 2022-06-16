1515
COLONY SIGNS 1,400 SQM GREEN LEASE AGREEMENT UNTIL 2032 WITH ASUNTOSÄÄTIÖ

Colony acquired the wooden headquarter of Asuntosäätiö, the fourth largest owner of residential real estate in Finland from Schroders in October 2021. A friendly and open dialogue has now resulted in a lease extension until 2032.

Altaal

“We are pleased that Asuntosäätiö, the original developer of Tapiola, shares our green values and appreciates the wooden architecture of Pekka Helin. Asuntosäätiö is active in the development of Tapiola and we are delighted that their premises reflect the original values of Tapiola, the first Garden city in Finland. During the process we have learned that the name of the area, Tapiola is a result of a competition organized by Asuntosäätiö.” says  Stefan Gattberg, founder and partner at Altaal and chairman of Colony

The Tapiola building is a highly modern wooden building centered around wellbeing where natural light and aesthetics plays a vital role. Tapiola Center and metroline is within walking distance. The asset will serve as a flexible and environmentally responsible location for many of our members in the future. Today, Colony has a 100% green certified office portfolio in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area.

“We strongly believe in our green hybrid concept. We want to offer premises for wellbeing and an active lifestyle but also efficiency and comfort for fulfilling the demands of the modern worklife. After thorough discussions with a high number of successful companies, work-life balance seems to be the key to success” says Leo Suokannas, director at Avant Capital Partners

Colony is a company founded and managed by Altaal and co-managed together with Avant Capital Partners in Helsinki with the vision to create a green hybrid office company. Today, the portfolio consists of four locations in established office hubs across Helsinki comprising approx. 100,000 sqm.

Henrik Schmidt
+46 703 999 770
henrik.schmidt@altaal.com

Stefan Gattberg
+46 762 928 450
stefan.gattberg@altaal.com

Teemu Saxén
+358 40 865 4540
teemu.saxen@avantcap.fi

Altaal

ChromoGenics får ytterligare beställning till äldreboende

ChromoGenics erhåller en ny beställning av ConverLight® Dynamic glas totalt ca 0,7 MSEK för leverans under hösten.

ChromoGenics AB (publ)

Beställningen består av leverans av dynamiska glas till Wilhelmsrogården ett äldreboende i Jönköping innefattande ConverLight® Dynamic glas och kontrollsystem med leverans under hösten 2022. Med denna uppgradering erhålls ett förbättrat skydd mot solvärmeinstrålning, ett högt isolervärde och förbättrad ljudreducering. För äldre är det dessutom särskilt bra att skillnad mellan skuggor och ljus tonas ned. För fastighetsägaren innebär åtgärden låga driftkostnader och bättre komfort för hyresgästen.

”Vi är mycket glada att Wilhelmsrogården visar oss förtroende och väljer att förbättra sin fastighet med ConverLight® glas och teknik från ChromoGenics. Studier visar att vår teknik bidrar till en förbättrad inomhusmiljö och ökat välmående. Det är inspirerande för alla på ChromoGenics att kunna bidra till en förbättrad miljö och välmående för våra äldre.” säger Fredrik Fränding, vd på ChromoGenics.

Kontakt:
Fredrik Fränding, VD
Tel: +46(0)72 249 24 62
Göran Atterling, CFO & Kommunikationschef
Tel: +46 (0) 70 380 95 00
Email: info@chromogenics.com
ChromoGenics





ChromoGenics AB (publ)

