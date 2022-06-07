1515
Gaming Innovation Group signs a head of terms agreement with Crab Sports in Maryland

Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has signed a head of terms agreement with US based sports betting brand, Crab Sports, to provide its award winning Platform and Sportsbook solution in Maryland. This is the first deal in the US for the new and greatly expanded offering of GiG and Sportnco, and provides an example of the exciting potential of the combined product offering.

Powered by its leading technology and flexible architecture, this turnkey solution includes the technical platform, CMS and the recently acquired Sportnco Sportsbook, all powered by GiG’s unique data and GiG Logic rules based solutions. 

Crab Sports’ excellent leadership team will leverage over 20 years’ experience in online gaming to launch and drive their locally focused brand. Utilising their deep understanding of the market, the team intends to build a compelling experience and brand that will resonate strongly with customers in Maryland, US. 

It is anticipated that the full contract will be signed in the next few months, with go live projected to be in H2 2022. As a result, GiG expects a positive contribution from Q4 2022 onwards.

Maryland's sports betting market is anticipated to generate $217m of revenue in the first year alone. Both GiG and Crab Sports are excited to enter the market as an aggressive challenger with a differentiated strategy. Combining a strong locally recognized brand with a quality product focused on user experience, conversion, retention, and the highest standards of responsible gaming and customer support, both Crab Sports and GiG are highly optimistic for the future of the partnership. 

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, said: “I am delighted to have partnered with Crab Sports. We see great potential in the Crab Sports excellent team and local approach and we see great potential in Maryland. We look forward to working closely with the Crab Sports team to maximise their potential through a successful launch. This is a proud moment for us and highlights the faith we have in the synergies between GiG and Sportnco. This type of deal is directly in our ‘wheelhouse’, helping challenger brands drive value and enter newly regulated markets,  showcasing our product in the ‘soon to be’ open Maryland market.

For more information,contact:
Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025 

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.  GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com 
 

About Crab Sports
Founded in 2021, Crab Sports is a start-up mobile sportsbook operator which will operate in Maryland, USA. The company's vision is to give its customers in Maryland a differentiated, truly 'local' experience which offers them a compelling value proposition over and above the nationally recognised sportsbooks. Crab Sports’ distinctive branding, partnerships with local hero businesses, and 100% in-state operations will ensure that it gives customers the best possible sports betting experience in the market.

Best online casino guide in New Zealand

Our loyal readers know why we are the best place to find good online casinos! Here we briefly tell you what we have worked with during.

Casinopro.se

Online casinos have been working hard to provide players in New Zealand with more choice and more fun. Gambling is the most profitable aspect of New Zealand's entertainment industry, bringing in billions of dollars in revenue from online casinos.

Loads of players from all throughout New Zealand participate in the country's casinos.

We’re here to provide you with some helpful gambling guides in New Zealand.

In this review, we will got hrow what we have done the latest year and how we worked to compared more than 100 online casinos so we can provide a basic overview of what New Zealand's gambling industry offers to its gamblers.

We’ve outlined all the main features you need to consider if you want a safe and secure gaming experience.

Best online casinos ranked

A lot of new casinos have opened up in New Zealand in the recent years. Some of them are Nitro Casino, BluVegas, 20Bet, Hell Spin, Vegas Lounge and more.

New Zealand Casinos provide a detailed review of these casinos.

New Casinos are often competitive and often come up with some great offers. NZ Casinos make sure to bring to you all the merits and flaws of playing at such casinos.

According to New Zealand Casinos, some of the best casinos in the gaming world are Vegasoo, Playerz, Spinit, Leovegas and a few more in the list.

These names have been carefully selected on the basis of factors like casino licensing, bonuses on offer, RTP, security and furthermore features that prove to be best in comparison to other casinos.

How to play casino games

Casinos in New Zealand have a lot to offer. Top online casino providers have 1000+ game collections that include titles from top casino software developers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and NextGen, as well as customized software businesses like Yggdrasil and Thunderkick.

New Zealand Casinos show you what factors to think about when choosing an online casino game.

To bring you the list of the best casino games, NZ casinos have created categories to access these games.

Hence, you have reviews of classic games like Roulette, Texas Holdem, Blackjack, Baccarat and more; live casinos like Dream Catcher, Monopoly Live, Gonzos Treasure Hunt and more; and some other casino games like Keno, Bingo, Poker and Lotto.

Apart from reviewing games by categories, New Zealand Casinos also bring to you the details of the casinos that have a large selection of games. New Zealand Casinos analyze the games on the basis of factors like visual details, animations, fun gameplay, RTP, pokies, bonuses, jackpots and more.

Top casino bonuses

NZ Casinos bring to you the detailed lists of different casinos bringing you different sorts of bonuses, mainly categorized on the basis of offers like cash backs, free spins and even wagering requirements.

According to New Zealand Casinos, the casinos that provide best bonuses are Jackpot Jolly, Casimba, Play Ojo and more.

NZ casino reviews help you to test out a casino before actually playing with real money.

All kinds of bonuses available in more than 100 casinos are listed here.

For instance, some of the no deposit bonus casinos are Betzest, Casino Dome, Casumo, 21 Casino, Dunder and more.

From minimum deposits, no wagering requirements, promotional offers, VIP benefits and loyalty points, everything is listed at New Zealand Casinos.

Fastest payouts

New Zealand Casinos also provide you a detailed review of the online casinos that offer fast payouts through different payment methods like PayPal, Bank Transfers and crypto.

They offer you the names of the casinos that will offer you quick payouts like Jackpot Jolly, Hell Spin, Vegas Lounge and more.

NZ Casinos let you know that which casinos can process your payments rapidly, take two hours or at least seven business days, whether through e- wallets, crypto, net banking, Poli, Muchbetter or bank cards.

They put paid to the myth that a fast casino is enough for fast withdrawals. New Zealand Casinos also guide you on how to get fast payouts.

They guide you about keeping your verification documents ready and which payment method to choose for which casino and also let you know the main reasons for slow payouts. It is greatly helpful.

Best online pokies ranked

Also known as slots, pokies are probably the most popular games on online casino sites and dominate the game selection.

In this amazing game, players can decide how much they want to wager and how many possible pay lines they want to duplicate the stake on.

Be3st NZ pokies from Newzealnadcasinos.nz

The most famous variants of slots are as follows:

  • Video slots
  • Progressive slots
  • Classic slots

Furthermore, the RTP on online pokies is quite high compared to other games available in New Zealand's online casinos.

These online pokies have an RTP of over 95%. Also, keep in mind that the high RTP is not a guarantee that a player will always win.

You can be sure that pokie machine online casino games offer an absolute random and fair result based on the RNG principle. In addition, you can also be sure that the slots are tested before being launched.

Best banking options

New Zealand Casinos guide you on what are the best banking options available for you. Which banking method is ideal for which casino?

These are the kinds of information that New Zealand Casino has been established to provide its users with.

It helps you know what to use- Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, cheques or simple bank transfers, and what withdrawal limits they have.

Sports betting

Users of New Zealand Casino get verified information about sports betting- how to bet, where to bet, how much to bet and more.

It will help you find the best betting sites online, find the best free sports streaming services online, learn all about how to bet online and see current most interesting sporting events.

They have listed some of the best betting sites for Kiwis, namely William Hill, Bet Hard, Fun Bet, Royal Panda, Sky City Casino and more.

New Zealand Casinos have compared over twenty betting sites. They let you know which ones provide live-streaming and which ones have an app.

The NZ Casino website shares information about secure betting sites with trustworthy licenses, which licenses are secure in the industry, betting sites with live betting options, blacklisted betting sites and which betting sites are unsafe.

They also share information on different leagues and championships profitable to betters in New Zealand; and give the pros and cons of local bookmakers.

You get to know how to calculate a sport betting payout and the kinds of bets.

Our casino FAQ

New Zealand Casinos have a very helpful FAQ page. All your questions are mainly covered in this section.

Some of the concerns covered in the FAQ section are- what is a BSB code, what is a Swift code, what happens if a casino doesn't accept $NZ?

Questions about e-wallets, slow payments, withdrawals, IBAN, games and new casino games are all answered here.

You can even find information about security and responsible gaming in this section.

The site has also provided a Gambling Helpline to help a user get in touch with the right institutions to help themselves.

If you are looking to play at some of the best online casinos in New Zealand, New Zealand Casino is the ultimate place for you to find all the right information.

Whether you want to know if any new casino has opened up, look at any review of the casino games or explore some live casinos, New Zealand Casino is the place for you.

As discussed above, New Zealand Casinos has been working towards providing its readers with the best, verified and undisputed information to the best of its abilities.

You find guidance on unexplored casinos, new games, security concerns, betting sites, bonuses and best payout options, all at one place.

For Kiwis in New Zealand at any level, whether they are new players, seasoned gamblers or occasional punters, this is a great place to be at.

Responsible play | 18+ | https://www.pgf.nz/

Gambling Helpline New Zealand: 0800 654 655

Contact
Olivia Birman
olivia@newzealandcasinos.nz

Pyay responsibly | 18+

Casinopro.se

