Navamedic ASA completes acquisition of Impolin AB and issues consideration shares

Navamedic ASA

Oslo, 1 June 2022 - Navamedic ASA ("Navamedic" or the "Company") (OSE: NAVA) today announces that it has completed the acquisition of Impolin AB, as announced by the Company on 5 May 2022.

As partial settlement of the purchase price for the acquisition, the board of directors of Navamedic has today, on 1 June 2022, resolved to increase the Company's share capital with NOK 597,266.58 by issuance of 807,117 new shares in the Company to Agnvicen AB, being the seller of Impolin AB, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.74. The consideration shares were issued at a subscription price of NOK 29.7757 per consideration share upon conversion of an account receivable of NOK 24,032,500. The subscription price for the consideration shares is equal to the volume weighted average share price of the Company's shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange during the period from (but not including) 31 December 2021 to (but not including) the closing date of the acquisition. The share capital increase was resolved by the board of directors under the authorisation to increase the Company's share capital granted by the annual general meeting held on 3 June 2021. To complete Navamedic's obligations pursuant to the share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Impolin AB, the preferential right of the existing shareholders was deviated from. The consideration shares are subject to a lock-up period of 24 months on the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement.

Following the registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the consideration shares with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret), the share capital of Navamedic will be NOK 12,748,554.98, divided into 17,227,777 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.74.

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic
Mobile: +47 951 78 680
E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic
Mobile: +47 917 62 842
E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

About Navamedic ASA:

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic full-service provider of high-quality products to hospitals and through pharmacies. Navamedic meets the specific needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA).

For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Navamedic ASA
