KEBNI RECEIVES STRATEGIC 1 MSEK IMU ORDER FOR TOP-TIER FORTUNE 500 CORPORATION

Stockholm, 01 June 2022 – Today, Kebni announces a new 1.05 MSEK order for the inertial sensing multisensor platform SensAItion. The SensAItion development kit that was ordered and delivered in January has been reviewed by the end-user. The undisclosed end-user, a top-tier Fortune 500 corporation, now proceeds with an additional purchase of 100+ SensAItion IMU units.

“We are now redesigning our end-user solution in favour of Kebni’s SensAItion, replacing the currently used product. Compliance with the increasingly important ISO26262-standard that safeguards functional safety of electronic systems for road vehicles is an extra benefit.” – Prevas Development, System Integration Partner

This order confirms that the test phase, which validated technical compliance and performance, is finalized and that the end-user proceeds with Kebni’s product for operational use. The deliveries are scheduled for 2022.

“This is a fantastic breakthrough-order for Kebni, recognizing and confirming that we develop competitive products which provide genuine value for global clients.” – Torbjörn Saxmo, CEO

“The message couldn’t be clearer: Kebni is on the right track and moving fast. And for the inertial sensing platform SensAItion, it’s a sensation.” – Erik Winther, Head of Sales

For more information contact, CEO Torbjörn Saxmo on +46 (0) 70-916 14 82.

