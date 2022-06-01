1515
Annons

OMXSPI

-0,23%

S&P 500

-0,63%

FTSE 100

-0,12%

DAX 30

+0,18%

NIKKEI

+0,65%

DOW JONES

-0,67%

KEBNI RECEIVES STRATEGIC 1 MSEK IMU ORDER FOR TOP-TIER FORTUNE 500 CORPORATION

KebNi AB (publ.) receives breakthrough follow-up order of SensAItion IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) platform for top-tier Fortune 500 corporation

KebNi AB (publ)

Stockholm, 01 June 2022 – Today, Kebni announces a new 1.05 MSEK order for the inertial sensing multisensor platform SensAItion. The SensAItion development kit that was ordered and delivered in January has been reviewed by the end-user. The undisclosed end-user, a top-tier Fortune 500 corporation, now proceeds with an additional purchase of 100+ SensAItion IMU units.

“We are now redesigning our end-user solution in favour of Kebni’s SensAItion, replacing the currently used product. Compliance with the increasingly important ISO26262-standard that safeguards functional safety of electronic systems for road vehicles is an extra benefit.” – Prevas Development, System Integration Partner

This order confirms that the test phase, which validated technical compliance and performance, is finalized and that the end-user proceeds with Kebni’s product for operational use. The deliveries are scheduled for 2022.

“This is a fantastic breakthrough-order for Kebni, recognizing and confirming that we develop competitive products which provide genuine value for global clients.” – Torbjörn Saxmo, CEO

“The message couldn’t be clearer: Kebni is on the right track and moving fast. And for the inertial sensing platform SensAItion, it’s a sensation.” – Erik Winther, Head of Sales

For more information contact, CEO Torbjörn Saxmo on +46 (0) 70-916 14 82.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
20220601-PM IMU order for Fortune 500 corp

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

KebNi AB (publ)

Novedo förvärvar BATAB Bygg- & Akustikteknik AB

Företagsgruppen Novedo har förvärvat BATAB Bygg- & Akustikteknik AB. BATAB AB är Novedos sextonde förvärv sedan starten 2021, det femte förvärvet under 2022 och ännu ett steg mot börsintroduktionen som är planerad att ske under det första halvåret 2023. Efter förvärvet har Novedo en proformerad omsättning på cirka 1,8 miljarder SEK och en EBITDA på cirka 250 MSEK.

Novedo AB

BATAB är en väletablerad och historiskt lönsam aktör inom undertak- och akustiklösningar med fokus på renoveringar och kundanpassningar av kommersiella fastigheter, industri, kontor och offentlig sektor.  Bolaget har under de senaste fem åren haft en god genomsnittlig årlig tillväxttakt med en EBITDA-marginal om ca 20 %. I år väntas omsättningen uppgå till 130 MSEK. Bolaget grundades 1975 och leds idag av Simon Carlson. Säljare är Carlson Invest Holding AB samt Sareq Invest. Simon Carlson blir i samband med förvärvet delägare i Novedo.

”När Sareq Invest kom in som delägare har mycket professionaliserats inom exempelvis det administrativa. När vi nu säljer till Novedo kommer de att ta företaget till nästa nivå vad gäller tillväxt och samtidigt fokusera på att bibehålla BATABs goda företagskultur; vi kvarstår som det lilla företaget där mina medarbetare är med från början till slut med ambitionen att leverera mer än vad kunden förväntar sig. Att jag blir delägare i Novedo sporrar mig att fortsätta bygga värde i bolaget”, säger Simon Carlson på BATAB.

”Jag är glad över förvärvet av BATAB Bygg- & Akustikteknik. BATAB kännetecknas av ett gott affärsmannaskap, starka och långsiktiga kundrelationer med erfarna medarbetare och ägare som länge satsat på att förfina professionaliteten i bolaget och diversifierat affären. Vi ser goda tillväxtmöjligheter för BATAB och ser fram emot en spännande framtid ihop”, säger Per-Johan Dahlgren, vd för Novedo.

För mer information, vänligen kontakta:
Per-Johan Dahlgren
VD
Novedo Holding AB (publ)
per-johan.dahlgren@novedo.se
070-597 06 44




Denna information är sådan information som Novedo är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 1 juni 2022 klockan 09:00 CEST.

Om Novedo
Novedo är en privatägd företagsgrupp som sedan 2021 förvärvar och utvecklar företag där entreprenören både vill sälja sitt bolag och driva det vidare. Gruppens 16 bolag med ca 880 anställda omsätter cirka 1,8 miljarder SEK med en EBITDA om cirka 250 MSEK pro forma. Bolaget planerar för en börsintroduktion under första halvåret 2023.
För mer information, besök oss på www.novedo.se.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
PRM BATAB AB

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Novedo AB

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?