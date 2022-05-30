1515
Nanoform Finland Plc – Manager’s transactions – Gonçalo Andrade

Nanoform

Company release

Nanoform Finland Plc

May 30, 2022

12:30 p.m. Finnish time / 11:30 a.m. Swedish time

Helsinki, Finland – Manager’s transaction related to Nanoform Finland Plc’s other senior manager Gonçalo Andrade’s share purchase:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Goncalo Andrade

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nanoform Finland Oyj

LEI: 743700JJO2NU8LBS1592

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 15588/20/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-27

Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000330972

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details (1):

Volume: 4000

Unit price: 3.61 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 4000

Volume weighted average price: 3.61 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Hänninen

General Counsel

peter.hanninen@nanoform.com

+358 50 353 040

For investor relations queries, please contact:

Henri von Haartman

Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com

+46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform’s platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules’ performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform’s capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform’s shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 744 1900. For more information, please visit www.nanoform.com.

Release

Nanoform

Emissionen registrerad och handel med BTA upphör

Zaplox AB (publ) har genomfört en företrädesemission av aktier som avslutades den 25 april 2022. Företrädesemissionen har registrerats vid Bolagsverket och sista dag för handel med betald tecknad aktie (”BTA”) är den 2 juni 2022, Utsökningsdag är den 7 juni 2022 varefter BTA omvandlas till aktier per den 9 juni 2022.

Zaplox

För mer information, vänligen kontakta:
Tess Mattisson, VD
E-post: tess.mattisson@zaplox.com
Telefon: +46 70 690 78 00
Alternativt: ir@zaplox.com



Certified Adviser
Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB
E-post: ca@skmg.se
Telefon: +46 11 32 30 732


Om Zaplox
Zaplox är marknadsinnovatör av den kontaktfria mobila gästresan och mobila nyckeltjänster för den globala hotellmarknaden med en total marknadspotential om cirka 20 miljoner hotellrum. Zaplox är verksamma i Europa och Nordamerika och erbjuder en mjukvaruplattform för att hantera gästens hotellvistelse. Med Zaplox kan hotell och kasinos erbjuda kontaktfri självbetjäning vid in- och utcheckning, samt distribuera mobila nycklar för hotellrummen direkt till gästernas mobiltelefoner. Zaplox SaaS lösningar adderar funktionalitet till kundens befintliga app, eller en ny app - ett kostnadseffektivt sätt för hotell att lansera sin egen app. Zaplox Kiosk hjälper hotell att erbjuda självbetjäning vid in- och utcheckning. Zaplox lösningar integreras med lås- och hotellsystem, och kan ersätta eller samexistera med nyckelkort. Zaplox grundades 2010 på IDEON Science Park Lund, Sverige, och har kontor i Europa och USA. Zaplox aktie är noterad på Nasdaq First North Growth Market. www.zaplox.com.

220530 PM Emissionen registrerad och handel med BTA upphör

