Company release
Nanoform Finland Plc
May 30, 2022
12:30 p.m. Finnish time / 11:30 a.m. Swedish time
Nanoform Finland Plc – Manager’s transactions – Gonçalo Andrade
Helsinki, Finland – Manager’s transaction related to Nanoform Finland Plc’s other senior manager Gonçalo Andrade’s share purchase:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Goncalo Andrade
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nanoform Finland Oyj
LEI: 743700JJO2NU8LBS1592
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 15588/20/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-05-27
Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000330972
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details (1):
Volume: 4000
Unit price: 3.61 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 4000
Volume weighted average price: 3.61 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Hänninen
General Counsel
+358 50 353 040
For investor relations queries, please contact:
Henri von Haartman
Director of Investor Relations
+46 7686 650 11
About Nanoform
Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform’s platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules’ performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform’s capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform’s shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 744 1900. For more information, please visit www.nanoform.com.
